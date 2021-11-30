GenericRoundupArt
Results from Tuesday's games.

Girls basketball

BUTTE COUNTY 55, CAREY 36: At Carey, Syvannah Bird scored 18 points and Kiya McAffee added 15 as the Pirates downed Carey.

Butte County, 5-0, hosts Salmon on Tuesday.

Boys basketball

GRACE LUTHERAN 55, MACKAY 24: At Mackay, Ray Roben led the Miners with nine points but Grace Lutheran opened up an early lead with an 11-0 run just before the half.

Mackay (0-1) plays Valley on Friday in the Carey Tournament.

Scores

Girls basketball

Rigby 44, Highland 32

Preston 59, Sugar-Salem 57

Blackfoot 64, Shelley 32

Snake River 46, Teton 37

 

