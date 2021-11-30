HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Butte County girls basketball improves to 5-0. POST REGISTER Nov 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Results from Tuesday's games.Girls basketballBUTTE COUNTY 55, CAREY 36: At Carey, Syvannah Bird scored 18 points and Kiya McAffee added 15 as the Pirates downed Carey. Butte County, 5-0, hosts Salmon on Tuesday.Boys basketballGRACE LUTHERAN 55, MACKAY 24: At Mackay, Ray Roben led the Miners with nine points but Grace Lutheran opened up an early lead with an 11-0 run just before the half.Mackay (0-1) plays Valley on Friday in the Carey Tournament. ScoresGirls basketballRigby 44, Highland 32Preston 59, Sugar-Salem 57Blackfoot 64, Shelley 32Snake River 46, Teton 37 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Butte County Mackay Carey Tournament Sport Game Grace Lutheran Syvannah Bird Ray Roben Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.