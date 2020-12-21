At Arco, the Butte County girls basketball team cruised past Oakley, earning a 43-18 win.
Kia McAffee led the Pirates with 13 points, and Anna Knight added 11. Bell Beard and McKenzie Gamett chipped in six apiece.
Butte County also held Oakley to single digits in every quarter.
The Pirates (9-1) will host Watersprings at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY 43, OAKLEY 18
Oakley 3 6 2 5 — 18
Butte County 9 12 9 13 — 43
OAKLEY — E. Larson 3, H. Payton 3, L. Power 2, D. Cranny 4, L. Gillette 2, F. Dedke 4.
BUTTE COUNTY — Kia McAffee 13, Madi Kniffin 2, Anna Knight 11, Bell Beard 6, McKenzie Gammet 6, Emilee Hansen 5.