 Results from Tuesday's games.

BUTTE COUNTY 61, CHALLIS 20: At Butte County, Syvannah Bird led four players in double figures with 18 points as the Butte County girls basketball team remained unbeaten at 16-0 and 2-0 in conference.

Anna Knight scored 12 points and Mckenzie Gamett and Kiya McAffee each added 11 points.

Butte County hosts Grace on Friday. Challis (4-8, 0-2) is at Mackay on Thursday.

Boys basketball

HILLCREST 87, SKYLINE 51: At Skyline, the Knights opened the game on a 16-1 run and never looked back.

Garrett Phippen led a balanced attack with 15 points and Jase Austin and Cooper Kesler each scored 14 points. Isaac Davis and Talan Taylor added 11 points apiece.

George Price led the Grizzlies (4-9, 1-4) with 13 points and hit 3 of 6 3-pointers

Hillcrest (11-2, 4-0) hosts Preston on Thursday. Skyline is at Bonneville on Thursday.

SHELLEY 55, BONNEVILLE 48: At Bonneville, Cannon Vance scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Russets, who held off the Bees in a conference matchup.

Ty Bennett topped Bonneville with 15 points and Mckay Judy added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Shelley (8-6, 2-1) hosts Blackfoot on Thursday. Bonneville (1-12, 0-3) hosts Skyline on Thursday.

Wrestling

IDAHO FALLS 51, RIGBY 36

132: DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Jack Starnes (Rigby) (Fall 1:28); 138: Fremon Godfrey (Rigby) over Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) (Fall 4:52); 145: Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Chanse Daniel (Rigby) (Fall 1:00); 152: Porter Tuttle (Idaho Falls) over Caleb Ogden (Rigby) (Fall 3:31); 160: James Bingham (Idaho Falls) over Zackary Gray (Rigby) (Fall 0:46); 170: Payton Brooks (Rigby) over Hunter Herrera (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:30); 182: Cooper Shaffer (Rigby) over Unknown (For.); 195: Kernan Longua (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.); 220: Grayson Thomas (Idaho Falls) over Feki Pouha (Rigby) (Fall 1:21); 285: Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Quentin Gifford (Rigby) (Fall 0:32); 98: Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) over Hunter Anderson (Rigby) (Fall 4:00); 106: Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) over Justin Parker (Rigby) (Dec 6-2); 113: Dallas Waldron (Rigby) over Riley Hyde (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:03); 120: Marshall Parker (Rigby) over Westley Dursteler (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:37); 126: MacCrae Messerli (Rigby) over Unknown (For.).

Scores

Girls basketball

Leadore 50, Lima (MT) 46

North Gem 34, Watersprings 32

Rockland 61, Clark County 1

Sugar-Salem 64, Teton 39

Boys basketball

Rigby 64, Blackfoot 39

Madison 63, Idaho Falls 31

