Results from Friday's games.

BUTTE COUNTY 60, MURTAUGH 42: At Murtaugh, the Butte County girls basketball team remained unbeaten with Friday's win over Murtaugh.

Kiya McAffee led the Pirates with 18 points as the team pulled away with a 22-8 run in the second quarter.

Syvannah Bird finished with 14 points and Anna Knight scored 11.

Butte County(13-0) is at Grace on Wednesday.

Scores

Boys basketball

Grace Lutheran 60, Mackay 29

Marsh Valley 48, Sugar-Salem 42

Rockland 60, Watersprings 32

West Side 48, Firth 35

Girls basketball

Mackay 64, Grace Lutheran 23

Highland 50, Bonneville 43

Thunder Ridge 65, Hillcrest 52

Blackfoot 43, Rigby 41

Skyline 61, Madison 33

 

