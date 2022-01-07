HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Butte County girls roll past Murtaugh to remain unbeaten POST REGISTER Jan 7, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Results from Friday's games.BUTTE COUNTY 60, MURTAUGH 42: At Murtaugh, the Butte County girls basketball team remained unbeaten with Friday's win over Murtaugh.Kiya McAffee led the Pirates with 18 points as the team pulled away with a 22-8 run in the second quarter. Syvannah Bird finished with 14 points and Anna Knight scored 11.Butte County(13-0) is at Grace on Wednesday.ScoresBoys basketballGrace Lutheran 60, Mackay 29Marsh Valley 48, Sugar-Salem 42 Rockland 60, Watersprings 32West Side 48, Firth 35Girls basketballMackay 64, Grace Lutheran 23Highland 50, Bonneville 43Thunder Ridge 65, Hillcrest 52Blackfoot 43, Rigby 41Skyline 61, Madison 33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Butte County Grace Lutheran Basketball Team Sport Basketball Anna Knight Girl Win Syvannah Bird Recommended for you News Trending Today NRC denies license to Oklo's nuclear reactor project at INL 3 locals die from COVID this week Idaho Falls Animal Shelter looking for coolers to keep cats warm Idaho Falls man arrested after woman hospitalized with head injury CONNELLY: CWD a potential catastrophe for big game herds Coach gets top Idaho salary; list grows of state employees who out-earn governor Christiansen, Wayne Walker, Marvin HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Hillcrest pulls away from Shelley in conference showdown 'I trusted the President': Jan. 6 rioters in their own words Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.