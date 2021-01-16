HSRoundupJAN16.png

At Firth, Butte County's girls basketball team earned win No. 14 of the season with a victory over Firth.

Kiya McAffee led Butte County with 20 points, while Madi Kniffin, Anna Knight and Belle Beard scored six apiece for the Pirates, who used a 15-5 first quarter to take control early and cruise to the finish line.

Butte County (14-3) will host Challis at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firth (8-8) returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, visiting Bear Lake.

BUTTE COUNTY 45, FIRTH 34

Butte County 15 6 13 11 — 45

Firth 5 7 10 12 — 34

Butte County — Kiya McAffee 20, Madi Kniffin 6, Anna Knight 6, Belle Beard 6, McKenzie Gamett 4, Emilee Hansen 5.

Firth — Cassi Robbins 2, Brooklyn Clayson 3, Kiley Mecham 5, Nicole McKinnon 8, Hailey Barker 11, Daytona Folkman 3, Kirdy Jolley 2.

Scores

Boys basketball

Salmon 68, Ririe 62

Star Valley (WY) 57, Sugar-Salem 51

Rockland 63, Leadore 35

Teton 59, Shelley 44

Girls basketball

Blackfoot 55, Century 53 OT

Rockland 50, Leadore 37

Sugar-Salem 54, Star Valley (WY) 22

FROM FRIDAY

Girls basketball

CHALLIS 50, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 16: At Challis, the Vikings used a fast start to jump on Taylor's Crossing and register an easy win.

Eight different players scored for Challis, led by Tayia Baldwin with 15 points and Ali Rembelski with 11.

Challis (6-4) visits Butte County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CHALLIS 50, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 16

Taylor’s Crossing — 6 2 6 2 — 16

Challis 14 13 13 10 — 50

Taylor’s Crossing — Hallie Webb 4, Katie Patience 6, Danika Vargason 4, Abigail Lerum 2.

Challis — Makayla Bruno 2, Ali Rembelski 11, Carley Strand 2, Riley Miller 5, Tayia Baldwin 15, Izzy Sariana 3, Shay Runnells 6, Sadey Taylor 4.