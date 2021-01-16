At Firth, Butte County's girls basketball team earned win No. 14 of the season with a victory over Firth.
Kiya McAffee led Butte County with 20 points, while Madi Kniffin, Anna Knight and Belle Beard scored six apiece for the Pirates, who used a 15-5 first quarter to take control early and cruise to the finish line.
Butte County (14-3) will host Challis at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Firth (8-8) returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, visiting Bear Lake.
BUTTE COUNTY 45, FIRTH 34
Butte County 15 6 13 11 — 45
Firth 5 7 10 12 — 34
Butte County — Kiya McAffee 20, Madi Kniffin 6, Anna Knight 6, Belle Beard 6, McKenzie Gamett 4, Emilee Hansen 5.
Firth — Cassi Robbins 2, Brooklyn Clayson 3, Kiley Mecham 5, Nicole McKinnon 8, Hailey Barker 11, Daytona Folkman 3, Kirdy Jolley 2.
Scores
Boys basketball
Salmon 68, Ririe 62
Star Valley (WY) 57, Sugar-Salem 51
Rockland 63, Leadore 35
Teton 59, Shelley 44
Girls basketball
Blackfoot 55, Century 53 OT
Rockland 50, Leadore 37
Sugar-Salem 54, Star Valley (WY) 22
FROM FRIDAY
Girls basketball
CHALLIS 50, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 16: At Challis, the Vikings used a fast start to jump on Taylor's Crossing and register an easy win.
Eight different players scored for Challis, led by Tayia Baldwin with 15 points and Ali Rembelski with 11.
Challis (6-4) visits Butte County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CHALLIS 50, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 16
Taylor’s Crossing — 6 2 6 2 — 16
Challis 14 13 13 10 — 50
Taylor’s Crossing — Hallie Webb 4, Katie Patience 6, Danika Vargason 4, Abigail Lerum 2.
Challis — Makayla Bruno 2, Ali Rembelski 11, Carley Strand 2, Riley Miller 5, Tayia Baldwin 15, Izzy Sariana 3, Shay Runnells 6, Sadey Taylor 4.