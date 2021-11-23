HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Challis girls basketball tops Mackay POST REGISTER Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At Challis, Mackay used a pair of double-digit scoring outings to secure a 48-31 win over the Vikings.Kaydence Seefried totaled 16 points and Alyssa Hawley added 15 for the Miners, who improve to 2-0 with the victory.Challis got nine points from Carley Strand and eight from Sadie Taylor, but the Vikings dropped to 0-3 on the year. Challis returns to action next Thursday at Watersprings.WEST JEFFERSON 67, MALAD 36: At West Jefferson, the Panthers turned a big second half into a dominant win over Malad. West Jefferson outscored Malad 35-16 in the second half, helping the Panthers (1-3) earn their first win of the season.They will host South Fremont next Tuesday.ScoresGirls basketballWest Side 44, Firth 30 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.