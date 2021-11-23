HSRoundupNov23.png
At Challis, Mackay used a pair of double-digit scoring outings to secure a 48-31 win over the Vikings.

Kaydence Seefried totaled 16 points and Alyssa Hawley added 15 for the Miners, who improve to 2-0 with the victory.

Challis got nine points from Carley Strand and eight from Sadie Taylor, but the Vikings dropped to 0-3 on the year.

Challis returns to action next Thursday at Watersprings.

WEST JEFFERSON 67, MALAD 36: At West Jefferson, the Panthers turned a big second half into a dominant win over Malad.

West Jefferson outscored Malad 35-16 in the second half, helping the Panthers (1-3) earn their first win of the season.

They will host South Fremont next Tuesday.

Scores

Girls basketball

West Side 44, Firth 30

