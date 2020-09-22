At Thunder Ridge, Paige Clark had 21 kills and Kendel Hone added 14 as the Thunder Ridge volleyball team held off Rigby 3-2 on Tuesday.
Makiya Bond had 27 assists and Alaina Childs finished with 13 assists in the 27-25, 25-23, 26-28, 21-25, 15-8 win.
Thunder Ridge hosts Century on Thursday. Rigby is at the Triple Threat Showcase at Hillcrest on Friday.
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 3, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Idaho Falls, Remi Brandley tallied two goals, helping the Tigers cruise to a win over Thunder Ridge.
Kennedy Robertson and Lauren Adams registered assists for the Tigers, who move to 5-2-3 with the win.
Thunder Ridge (2-6-1), which has lost three straight and five of six, will visit Madison on Thursday.
Idaho Falls will host Shelley on Thursday.
Volleyball
SKYLINE 3, HILLCREST 0: At Skyline, Cambria Allen led the Grizzlies with 29 assists as Skyline remained unbeaten in conference with a 25-21 25 23 25-16 win.
Skyline (11-11, 3-0) hosts Bonneville on Thursday.
WEST JEFFERSON 3, FIRTH 1: At Firth, Kiley Mecham had 10 kills and Brooklyn Clayson add eight kills for Firth, but it wasn't enough as the Panthers won 25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23.
Hailey Barker recorded 19 assists.
Firth (3-1, 1-1) is at Salmon on Thursday. West Jefferson hosts Ririe on Thursday.
Boys soccer
IDAHO FALLS 1, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Thunder Ridge, Junior Soto scored for the Tigers in the fifth minute but the Titans tied it up before the half on the way to the draw.
Both teams had their chances, each hitting the cross bar with shots, I.F. coach Ryan Cook said.
Idaho Falls (7-2-1) is at Shelley on Thursday. Thunder Ridge hosts Madison on Thursday.