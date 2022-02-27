Boys basketball
4A play-in
Middleton 55, Blackfoot 48
1AD2 District 5-6 tournament
North Gem 44, Watersprings 43
State wrestling
Teams
2A
1. Ririe 198 2. New Plymouth 197 3. Wendell 116 4. Malad 115 5. Glenns Ferry 101.5 6. Declo 101 7. West Jefferson 95.5 8. Firth 94 9. Clearwater Valley 88 10. North Fremont 86.5 11. Grace 86 12. Soda Springs 82.5 13. Salmon 78 14. Melba 66 15. 62 16. Potlach 59 17. Raft River 48.5 18. Bear Lake 45 19. West Side 44 20. St. Maries 31 21. Valley 24 22. Kamiah 21 23t. Challis 20 23t Tri-Valley 20 25. North Gem18 26. Nampa Christian 13 27. Clark County 11 28. Oakley 10 29. Orofino 8 30. Grangeville 7 31. Marsing 6 32t. Garden Valley 5 32t. Wallace 5 34. Hagerman 4 35t. Greenleaf 3 35t. Highland C 3.
3A
1. South Fremont 250 2. Marsh Valley 178.5 3. Snake River 166.5 4. Buhl 130.5 5. American Falls 126.5 6. Sugar-Salem 121 7t. Bonners Ferry 108 7t. Fruitland 108 7t. Teton 108 10. Kellogg102.5 11. Gooding 96 12. Weiser 94 13. McCall-Donnelly 82.5 14. Timberlake 61.5 15. Priest River 48 16. Kimberly 41 17. Homedale 34 18. Payette 32.5 19. Filer 31 20. Parma 21.
4A
1. Minico 260 2. Nampa 220.5 3. Blackfoot 173.5 4. Columbia 167.5 5. Caldwell 136.5 6. Jerome 122 7. Bishop Kelly 96.5 8. Bonneville 95 9. Preston 93 10 Twin Falls 88.5 11. Middleton 85 12. Lakeland 51 13. Century 46 14. Canyon Ridge 44 15. Mountain Home 40 16. Burley 35 17. Sandpoint 34 18. Shelley 33 19. Skyline 32 20. Moscow 20 21. Ridgevue 14 22t. Emmett 2 22t. Vallivue 2 23. Pocatello 1.
5A
1. Meridian 290.5 2. Coeur d'Alene 281 3. Post Falls 248 4. Kuna 159 5. Thunder Ridge 129 6. Highland 114 7. Rocky Mountain 105.5 8. Mountain View 96.5 9. Lewiston 79.5 10. Centennial 66.5 11. Eagle 62.5 12. Lake City 54.5 13. Madison 48.5 14. Rigby 38 15. Timberline 35 16t. Borah 33 16t. Idaho Falls 33 18. Capital 21 19. Skyview 15 20. Boise 12. 21. Owyhee 9.
Individuals
5A
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rider Seguine of Post Falls
2nd Place - Christian Kelly of Coeur d`Alene
3rd Place - Gabriel Arnold of Meridian
4th Place - Bode Alexander of Coeur d`Alene
5th Place - Hunter Anderson of Rigby
6th Place - Chase Jensen of Rocky Mountain
1st Place Match
Rider Seguine (Post Falls) 38-4, Fr. over Christian Kelly (Coeur d`Alene) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Gabriel Arnold (Meridian) 42-6, Fr. over Bode Alexander (Coeur d`Alene) 21-12, So. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Hunter Anderson (Rigby) 20-19, Fr. over Chase Jensen (Rocky Mountain) 34-15, So. (Dec 3-0)
5A 106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zach Macdonald of Lake City
2nd Place - Jerimiah Gonzalez of Meridian
3rd Place - Isaac Scott of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Ethan Wilson of Post Falls
5th Place - Junior Flores of Centennial
6th Place - Noyd Monroe of Kuna
1st Place Match
Zach Macdonald (Lake City) 35-6, Jr. over Jerimiah Gonzalez (Meridian) 41-8, Fr. (Fall 1:42)
3rd Place Match
Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) 38-13, Jr. over Ethan Wilson (Post Falls) 16-14, Fr. (MD 15-5)
5th Place Match
Junior Flores (Centennial) 30-11, Jr. over Noyd Monroe (Kuna) 27-17, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
5A 113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Cole Currin of Kuna
3rd Place - Teigan Dickerson of Meridian
4th Place - Cael Bullock of Rocky Mountain
5th Place - Zack Campbell of Post Falls
6th Place - Joey Madden of Eagle
1st Place Match
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) 48-4, So. over Cole Currin (Kuna) 41-10, So. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
Teigan Dickerson (Meridian) 31-15, Sr. over Cael Bullock (Rocky Mountain) 40-13, So. (Fall 3:19)
5th Place Match
Zack Campbell (Post Falls) 24-17, Jr. over Joey Madden (Eagle) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
5A 120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hoyt Hvass of Lewiston
2nd Place - Joshua Mendoza of Timberline
3rd Place - Matthew Papa of Meridian
4th Place - Tyson Barnhart of Post Falls
5th Place - Hunter Lowe of Kuna
6th Place - Will Rossi of Coeur d`Alene
1st Place Match
Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) 38-3, So. over Joshua Mendoza (Timberline) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
Matthew Papa (Meridian) 30-9, So. over Tyson Barnhart (Post Falls) 36-11, So. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Hunter Lowe (Kuna) 32-15, So. over Will Rossi (Coeur d`Alene) 26-17, Fr. (Fall 3:40)
5A 126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tanner Frothinger of Eagle
2nd Place - Zanlen White of Kuna
3rd Place - Blaine Leonard of Lake City
4th Place - Adrien Wess of Mountain View
5th Place - Trey Smith of Post Falls
6th Place - Payson Solomon of Highland
1st Place Match
Tanner Frothinger (Eagle) 46-5, Jr. over Zanlen White (Kuna) 39-8, So. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
Blaine Leonard (Lake City) 41-9, Jr. over Adrien Wess (Mountain View) 30-18, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Trey Smith (Post Falls) 25-14, Fr. over Payson Solomon (Highland) 33-16, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
5A 132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tristan Bremer of Lewiston
2nd Place - Dax Larsen of Coeur d`Alene
3rd Place - Luke Jensen of Rocky Mountain
4th Place - Titus Nichols of Rocky Mountain
5th Place - Josiah Wickard of Centennial
6th Place - Connor McCarroll of Post Falls
1st Place Match
Tristan Bremer (Lewiston) 40-2, Sr. over Dax Larsen (Coeur d`Alene) 30-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:14 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Luke Jensen (Rocky Mountain) 46-12, Sr. over Titus Nichols (Rocky Mountain) 29-11, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Josiah Wickard (Centennial) 35-15, Sr. over Connor McCarroll (Post Falls) 19-11, Jr. (MD 10-2)
5A 138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jason Mara of Meridian
2nd Place - Noah Ingram of Madison
3rd Place - Kody Rich of Kuna
4th Place - Seth Martin of Post Falls
5th Place - Judah Howie of Meridian
6th Place - Dylan Moffat of Coeur d`Alene
1st Place Match
Jason Mara (Meridian) 45-2, So. over Noah Ingram (Madison) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Kody Rich (Kuna) 33-8, Jr. over Seth Martin (Post Falls) 33-14, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Judah Howie (Meridian) 32-16, Sr. over Dylan Moffat (Coeur d`Alene) 23-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
5A 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Porter Craig of Coeur d`Alene
2nd Place - Cade White of Meridian
3rd Place - Tyler Jones of Rocky Mountain
4th Place - Mason Keough of Coeur d`Alene
5th Place - Gabe Terrill of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Andy Garcia of Mountain View
1st Place Match
Porter Craig (Coeur d`Alene) 32-3, Sr. over Cade White (Meridian) 42-7, Jr. (Fall 3:09)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Jones (Rocky Mountain) 19-2, Sr. over Mason Keough (Coeur d`Alene) 25-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (20-5))
5th Place Match
Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) 47-10, Sr. over Andy Garcia (Mountain View) 37-15, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5A 152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brodyn Sunada of Meridian
2nd Place - Demarco Piazza of Coeur d`Alene
3rd Place - John Rudebaugh of Post Falls
4th Place - Zac Henderson of Rocky Mountain
5th Place - Wesley Littleton of Skyview
6th Place - Parker Mack of Meridian
1st Place Match
Brodyn Sunada (Meridian) 43-6, Sr. over Demarco Piazza (Coeur d`Alene) 36-8, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
John Rudebaugh (Post Falls) 30-18, Jr. over Zac Henderson (Rocky Mountain) 28-14, Jr. (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match
Wesley Littleton (Skyview) 34-20, Sr. over Parker Mack (Meridian) 35-15, Sr. (MD 15-2)
5A 160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Palmer of Kuna
2nd Place - Logan Taylor of Centennial
3rd Place - Sebastian Prangley of Coeur d`Alene
4th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
5th Place - Caden Frix of Meridian
6th Place - Carsen Speelman of Coeur d`Alene
1st Place Match
Cael Palmer (Kuna) 28-2, Sr. over Logan Taylor (Centennial) 40-9, Sr. (Dec 13-9)
3rd Place Match
Sebastian Prangley (Coeur d`Alene) 31-8, Sr. over Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 38-13, Jr. (Inj. 2:20)
5th Place Match
Caden Frix (Meridian) 42-11, Sr. over Carsen Speelman (Coeur d`Alene) 24-15, So. (Dec 3-0)
5A 170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gunner Giulio of Coeur d`Alene
2nd Place - Isaiah Twait of Meridian
3rd Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby
4th Place - Jose Laguna of Post Falls
5th Place - Max Leavitt of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Lucas Sears of Meridian
1st Place Match
Gunner Giulio (Coeur d`Alene) 22-1, Sr. over Isaiah Twait (Meridian) 46-4, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
Payton Brooks (Rigby) 44-4, Sr. over Jose Laguna (Post Falls) 36-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Max Leavitt (Thunder Ridge) 45-13, Sr. over Lucas Sears (Meridian) 30-12, Sr. (Fall 3:19)
5A 182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carter Torres of Kuna
2nd Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland
3rd Place - Gentry Smith of Post Falls
4th Place - Jay Sallee of Meridian
5th Place - Keanyn DeGroat of Post Falls
6th Place - Ashton Peterson of Madison
1st Place Match
Carter Torres (Kuna) 37-11, Sr. over Luke Sidwell (Highland) 30-12, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
Gentry Smith (Post Falls) 39-7, Jr. over Jay Sallee (Meridian) 32-15, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Keanyn DeGroat (Post Falls) 36-16, Jr. over Ashton Peterson (Madison) 32-14, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)
5A 195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rylan Rogers of Coeur d`Alene
2nd Place - Carson Gooley of Meridian
3rd Place - Davin Van Den Akker of Mountain View
4th Place - Seth Brock of Eagle
5th Place - Malcolm Duthie of Post Falls
6th Place - Ethan Burbidge of Madison
1st Place Match
Rylan Rogers (Coeur d`Alene) 33-1, Sr. over Carson Gooley (Meridian) 44-5, So. (Fall 0:30)
3rd Place Match
Davin Van Den Akker (Mountain View) 33-10, Sr. over Seth Brock (Eagle) 30-11, So. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Malcolm Duthie (Post Falls) 27-12, Jr. over Ethan Burbidge (Madison) 29-10, Sr. (For.)
5A 220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Anderton of Highland
2nd Place - Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Trevor Miller of Post Falls
4th Place - Beau Speelman of Coeur d`Alene
5th Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View
6th Place - Luke Martin of Post Falls
1st Place Match
Eli Anderton (Highland) 37-9, Jr. over Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge) 56-2, Sr. (Fall 3:52)
3rd Place Match
Trevor Miller (Post Falls) 28-10, Jr. over Beau Speelman (Coeur d`Alene) 31-10, Sr. (Fall 3:30)
5th Place Match
Shilo Jones (Mountain View) 42-6, So. over Luke Martin (Post Falls) 22-12, Sr. (Fall 2:31)
5A 285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Aden Attao of Borah
2nd Place - Ian Allen of Highland
3rd Place - Robert Storm of Lewiston
4th Place - Jaxson Washington of Coeur d`Alene
5th Place - Austin Portner of Post Falls
6th Place - Landon Gneiting of Idaho Falls
1st Place Match
Aden Attao (Borah) 27-1, Jr. over Ian Allen (Highland) 40-4, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Robert Storm (Lewiston) 35-7, Jr. over Jaxson Washington (Coeur d`Alene) 32-11, Sr. (Fall 2:40)
5th Place Match
Austin Portner (Post Falls) 28-13, Sr. over Landon Gneiting (Idaho Falls) 41-11, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
4A
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabe Martinez of Mountain Home
2nd Place - Alijah Macias of Nampa
3rd Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville
4th Place - Wyat Blanchard of Bonneville
5th Place - Greyson Molina of Minico
6th Place - Cyrek Harrell of Burley
1st Place Match
Gabe Martinez (Mountain Home) 56-6, Jr. over Alijah Macias (Nampa) 34-8, Fr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Saxton Scott (Bonneville) 41-6, Fr. over Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) 33-17, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Greyson Molina (Minico) 35-14, Fr. over Cyrek Harrell (Burley) 24-18, Fr. (Fall 4:28)
4A 106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa
3rd Place - Draven Johns of Caldwell
4th Place - Andre Valero of Minico
5th Place - Cooper Stimpson of Minico
6th Place - Francisco Zagal of Twin Falls
1st Place Match
Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 36-0, So. over Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) 44-3, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Draven Johns (Caldwell) 45-7, Fr. over Andre Valero (Minico) 29-13, So. (Dec 10-8)
5th Place Match
Cooper Stimpson (Minico) 21-14, So. over Francisco Zagal (Twin Falls) 26-9, Sr. (SV-1 9-7)
4A 113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly
2nd Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa
3rd Place - Clark Peterson of Shelley
4th Place - Jabyn Kemble of Middleton
5th Place - Jayce Wolf of Caldwell
6th Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley
1st Place Match
Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly) 37-3, Fr. over Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) 36-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
Clark Peterson (Shelley) 37-12, Fr. over Jabyn Kemble (Middleton) 38-14, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
Jayce Wolf (Caldwell) 36-14, Fr. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 31-19, So. (Fall 5:48)
4A 120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carson Exferd of Nampa
2nd Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia
3rd Place - Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls
4th Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville
5th Place - Jose Contreras of Minico
6th Place - Avian Martinez of Blackfoot
1st Place Match
Carson Exferd (Nampa) 28-1, So. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia) 32-11, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Clancy Mummert (Twin Falls) 36-8, Sr. over Ryker Vail (Bonneville) 37-10, Fr. (MD 14-6)
5th Place Match
Jose Contreras (Minico) 34-10, Jr. over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 25-17, Sr. (Fall 1:58)
4A 126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Aidan Go of Caldwell
2nd Place - Simon Graeber of Columbia
3rd Place - Joseph Terry of Minico
4th Place - Peyton Munson of Nampa
5th Place - Brody Kemble of Middleton
6th Place - Brady Armstrong of Ridgevue
1st Place Match
Aidan Go (Caldwell) 47-6, Sr. over Simon Graeber (Columbia) 38-7, Sr. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
Joseph Terry (Minico) 44-9, Jr. over Peyton Munson (Nampa) 26-13, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Brody Kemble (Middleton) 31-12, Sr. over Brady Armstrong (Ridgevue) 25-22, Sr. (MD 11-0)
4A 132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Christopher Martino of Bishop Kelly
2nd Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa
3rd Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot
4th Place - Brody Ottley of Minico
5th Place - Dominic Alcantara of Caldwell
6th Place - Tavin Rigby of Preston
1st Place Match
Christopher Martino (Bishop Kelly) 42-3, Sr. over Nikko Gonzalez (Nampa) 29-8, Jr. (MD 17-6)
3rd Place Match
Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 39-5, Sr. over Brody Ottley (Minico) 32-12, So. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Dominic Alcantara (Caldwell) 45-11, So. over Tavin Rigby (Preston) 43-11, So. (MD 12-1)
4A 138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell
2nd Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Dominic Gonzalez of Nampa
4th Place - Levi Wilson of Columbia
5th Place - Lucas Williams of Lakeland
6th Place - Kale Osterhout of Minico
1st Place Match
Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell) 26-1, Jr. over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 29-7, Sr. (Fall 3:41)
3rd Place Match
Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa) 31-18, Sr. over Levi Wilson (Columbia) 31-15, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
Lucas Williams (Lakeland) 34-12, Sr. over Kale Osterhout (Minico) 25-22, Jr. (MD 10-0)
4A 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Andrew Choate of Columbia
2nd Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton
3rd Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot
4th Place - Carlos Valdez of Bishop Kelly
5th Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville
6th Place - Diego Deaton of Moscow
1st Place Match
Andrew Choate (Columbia) 29-12, Sr. over Jacob Blandford (Middleton) 44-7, So. (Dec 10-7)
3rd Place Match
Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 33-9, Sr. over Carlos Valdez (Bishop Kelly) 40-9, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 29-8, Sr. over Diego Deaton (Moscow) 25-9, Jr. (Fall 0:32)
4A 152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caigun Keller of Preston
2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico
4th Place - Ryland Turner of Jerome
5th Place - Jaxyn Smith of Burley
6th Place - Darrian Resso of Sandpoint
1st Place Match
Caigun Keller (Preston) 52-4, Sr. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 30-5, Jr. (Fall 2:32)
3rd Place Match
Paxton Twiss (Minico) 31-9, So. over Ryland Turner (Jerome) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Jaxyn Smith (Burley) 20-9, Sr. over Darrian Resso (Sandpoint) 23-7, Jr. (Fall 4:04)
4A 160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia
2nd Place - Milton Hernandez of Minico
3rd Place - Jonathan Seamons of Nampa
4th Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome
5th Place - Hayden Kinney of Caldwell
6th Place - Caleb Somers of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
Nakoa Fouret (Columbia) 32-7, Jr. over Milton Hernandez (Minico) 36-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
Jonathan Seamons (Nampa) 39-13, So. over Gavin Williamson (Jerome) 32-13, So. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Hayden Kinney (Caldwell) 27-28, Sr. over Caleb Somers (Canyon Ridge) 31-13, So. (Fall 1:31)
4A 170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Micah Serr of Preston
3rd Place - Spencer Pease of Minico
4th Place - Preston Sonner-Cranney of Minico
5th Place - Devon Suko of Lakeland
6th Place - Levi Lockett of Jerome
1st Place Match
Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 39-8, Jr. over Micah Serr (Preston) 51-8, So. (Fall 0:40)
3rd Place Match
Spencer Pease (Minico) 39-7, So. over Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico) 30-20, Fr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Devon Suko (Lakeland) 34-11, Sr. over Levi Lockett (Jerome) 28-10, Jr. (Fall 2:03)
4A 182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Arthur of Minico
2nd Place - Emery Thorson of Preston
3rd Place - Matthew Young of Jerome
4th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot
5th Place - Ethan Kincheloe of Nampa
6th Place - McKade Lanningham of Columbia
1st Place Match
Luke Arthur (Minico) 47-6, Sr. over Emery Thorson (Preston) 55-5, Jr. (Fall 0:00)
3rd Place Match
Matthew Young (Jerome) 35-6, Sr. over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 32-14, Sr. (Dec 11-5)
5th Place Match
Ethan Kincheloe (Nampa) 33-19, Jr. over McKade Lanningham (Columbia) 31-15, Sr. (Dec 9-6)
4A 195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Garrett Vail of Minico
2nd Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline
3rd Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls
4th Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome
5th Place - Parker Bodily of Preston
6th Place - Isaiah Murphy of Moscow
1st Place Match
Garrett Vail (Minico) 49-10, So. over Preston Colvin (Skyline) 39-9, Jr. (Fall 3:47)
3rd Place Match
Skeet Newton (Twin Falls) 42-4, Sr. over Robby Ortega (Jerome) 35-11, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Parker Bodily (Preston) 49-14, Jr. over Isaiah Murphy (Moscow) 19-6, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
4A 220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Payton Gunter of Nampa
2nd Place - Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls
3rd Place - Cash Weeks of Middleton
4th Place - Colby Coates of Jerome
5th Place - Javier Rangel of Minico
6th Place - Freddy Martinez of Minico
1st Place Match
Payton Gunter (Nampa) 42-3, Jr. over Zahne Ruiz (Twin Falls) 35-13, Jr. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
Cash Weeks (Middleton) 33-11, So. over Colby Coates (Jerome) 34-12, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Javier Rangel (Minico) 32-21, Sr. over Freddy Martinez (Minico) 14-7, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
4A 285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nico Rodriguez of Columbia
2nd Place - Jackson Geslin of Century
3rd Place - Miguel Perez of Caldwell
4th Place - Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville
5th Place - Zane Lovell of Nampa
6th Place - Preston Jeffs of Lakeland
1st Place Match
Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) 41-2, Sr. over Jackson Geslin (Century) 47-6, Jr. (Fall 3:36)
3rd Place Match
Miguel Perez (Caldwell) 52-4, Jr. over Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) 45-15, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Zane Lovell (Nampa) 28-9, Sr. over Preston Jeffs (Lakeland) 26-17, Jr. (Fall 0:18)
3A
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont
2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton
3rd Place - Collin Morris of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Blake Koyle of Gooding
5th Place - Brandon Williams of Bonners Ferry
6th Place - Braden Griffith of Fruitland
1st Place Match
Boden Banta (South Fremont) 40-1, Fr. over Treyton KIlingler (Teton) 41-7, Jr. (Fall 3:27)
3rd Place Match
Collin Morris (Marsh Valley) 46-11, Fr. over Blake Koyle (Gooding) 20-13, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Brandon Williams (Bonners Ferry) 32-15, So. over Braden Griffith (Fruitland) 35-15, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
3A 106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kolter Burton of American Falls
2nd Place - Koy Orr of Buhl
3rd Place - Brian Bensen of Snake River
4th Place - Ricky Haralson of Kellogg
5th Place - Colm McLaimtaig of Priest River
6th Place - Jaden Lerwill of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
Kolter Burton (American Falls) 53-1, So. over Koy Orr (Buhl) 36-5, Fr. (Fall 5:48)
3rd Place Match
Brian Bensen (Snake River) 30-14, Fr. over Ricky Haralson (Kellogg) 21-12, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Colm McLaimtaig (Priest River) 34-12, Fr. over Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 47-17, So. (Fall 1:18)
3A 113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Max Atchley of Teton
2nd Place - Wyatt Hei of Kellogg
3rd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont
4th Place - Mason Aiken of American Falls
5th Place - Jace Leavitt of Snake River
6th Place - Dallin Walters of Kimberly
1st Place Match
Max Atchley (Teton) 37-4, So. over Wyatt Hei (Kellogg) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 27-4, So. over Mason Aiken (American Falls) 48-8, Fr. (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
Jace Leavitt (Snake River) 37-17, Fr. over Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 38-15, Jr. (MD 9-0)
3A 120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bowen Brunson of Buhl
2nd Place - Stryker Huston of Timberlake
3rd Place - Remy Baler of Teton
4th Place - David Green of South Fremont
5th Place - Kolter Wood of Kellogg
6th Place - Colby Lemmon of Kellogg
1st Place Match
Bowen Brunson (Buhl) 45-3, So. over Stryker Huston (Timberlake) 32-10, Jr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
Remy Baler (Teton) 29-16, Jr. over David Green (South Fremont) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 12-6)
5th Place Match
Kolter Wood (Kellogg) 36-10, So. over Colby Lemmon (Kellogg) 29-18, So. (Dec 7-0)
3A 126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brock Young of Marsh Valley
2nd Place - Kaden MacKenzie of Fruitland
3rd Place - Tyler Feeley of Payette
4th Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont
5th Place - Julian Ruiz of Buhl
6th Place - Keith Poirier of Priest River
1st Place Match
Brock Young (Marsh Valley) 55-4, Sr. over Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland) 42-9, Fr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Feeley (Payette) 33-9, So. over Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) 38-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 39-17, Jr. over Keith Poirier (Priest River) 32-9, Sr. (MD 19-7)
3A 132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Grayson Williams of American Falls
2nd Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Kolton Farrow of Fruitland
4th Place - Fernando Camacho of Parma
5th Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River
6th Place - Coye Coffman of Fruitland
1st Place Match
Grayson Williams (American Falls) 50-7, Jr. over Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) 57-6, Sr. (Fall 3:26)
3rd Place Match
Kolton Farrow (Fruitland) 35-21, Jr. over Fernando Camacho (Parma) 17-5, Sr. (Inj. 0:16)
5th Place Match
Easton Gardner (Snake River) 45-7, Jr. over Coye Coffman (Fruitland) 30-17, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3A 138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Emilio Caldera of Snake River
2nd Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont
3rd Place - Brady Dahlke of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Ethan Guy of Kellogg
5th Place - Matthew Daniels of McCall-Donnelly
6th Place - Dax Wood of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 45-5, Sr. over Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) 37-4, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Brady Dahlke (Marsh Valley) 44-6, So. over Ethan Guy (Kellogg) 20-5, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Matthew Daniels (McCall-Donnelly) 50-9, So. over Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) 38-21, So. (Dec 11-5)
3A 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jayce Bower of Buhl
2nd Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont
3rd Place - Kole Dahlke of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Gary Hunter of Snake River
5th Place - Marcus Regehr of Bonners Ferry
6th Place - Trace Nielsen of Buhl
1st Place Match
Jayce Bower (Buhl) 33-3, Jr. over Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) 27-3, Jr. (Fall 1:44)
3rd Place Match
Kole Dahlke (Marsh Valley) 45-9, So. over Gary Hunter (Snake River) 46-9, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)
5th Place Match
Marcus Regehr (Bonners Ferry) 24-6, Jr. over Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 42-17, Jr. (Fall 2:24)
3A 152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kayd Craig of Gooding
2nd Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton
3rd Place - Ryker Gibson of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Tanner Hartley of American Falls
5th Place - Kyler Singleton of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Evan Weber of Parma
1st Place Match
Kayd Craig (Gooding) 52-3, Jr. over Ryker Fullmer (Teton) 46-1, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Ryker Gibson (Marsh Valley) 44-8, So. over Tanner Hartley (American Falls) 42-20, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) 39-12, Sr. over Evan Weber (Parma) 26-14, Jr. (Dec 12-8)
3A 160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tayten Gillette of Gooding
2nd Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont
3rd Place - Ethan Coy of Kimberly
4th Place - Lance Hunter of Snake River
5th Place - Ryker Permann of American Falls
6th Place - Maddox Stevens of Weiser
1st Place Match
Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 47-3, Sr. over Kolby Clark (South Fremont) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Coy (Kimberly) 41-12, Sr. over Lance Hunter (Snake River) 40-10, So. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Ryker Permann (American Falls) 49-12, Sr. over Maddox Stevens (Weiser) 32-12, Jr. (Dec 13-6)
3A 170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont
2nd Place - Jaimen Swainston of Filer
3rd Place - Brad Bensen of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Lane Carter of Snake River
5th Place - Adam Rushton of McCall-Donnelly
6th Place - Cole Anderson of Gooding
1st Place Match
Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 40-2, Jr. over Jaimen Swainston (Filer) 48-8, Sr. (Fall 3:04)
3rd Place Match
Brad Bensen (Marsh Valley) 46-8, Sr. over Lane Carter (Snake River) 22-8, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
Adam Rushton (McCall-Donnelly) 43-13, So. over Cole Anderson (Gooding) 23-18, Jr. (MD 10-1)
3A 182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Richards of Bonners Ferry
2nd Place - Max Clark of South Fremont
3rd Place - Drake Wood of Sugar-Salem
4th Place - Malachi Hoobery of Weiser
5th Place - Seth Rushton of McCall-Donnelly
6th Place - Austin Miller of Kellogg
1st Place Match
Eli Richards (Bonners Ferry) 42-4, Sr. over Max Clark (South Fremont) 35-6, So. (Fall 3:04)
3rd Place Match
Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) 52-7, Jr. over Malachi Hoobery (Weiser) 41-7, Sr. (Dec 8-6)
5th Place Match
Seth Rushton (McCall-Donnelly) 42-8, Sr. over Austin Miller (Kellogg) 28-18, Sr. (Dec 10-5)
3A 195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Easton Branson of Marsh Valley
2nd Place - Willy Haun of Homedale
3rd Place - James Billingsley of Timberlake
4th Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont
5th Place - Matyus McLain of Priest River
6th Place - Kaleb Grove of Weiser
1st Place Match
Easton Branson (Marsh Valley) 48-11, Sr. over Willy Haun (Homedale) 29-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
James Billingsley (Timberlake) 35-8, Sr. over Kash Purser (South Fremont) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Matyus McLain (Priest River) 27-16, Jr. over Kaleb Grove (Weiser) 40-12, So. (Fall 2:33)
3A 220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rylee Willet of Weiser
2nd Place - Jackson Richter of Bonners Ferry
3rd Place - Hunter McQuivey of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Andrew Alvarez of McCall-Donnelly
5th Place - Elijah Williams of Gooding
6th Place - Dylan Anderton of Snake River
1st Place Match
Rylee Willet (Weiser) 35-5, Sr. over Jackson Richter (Bonners Ferry) 30-9, Sr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
Hunter McQuivey (Marsh Valley) 46-15, So. over Andrew Alvarez (McCall-Donnelly) 25-9, Jr. (Fall 1:22)
5th Place Match
Elijah Williams (Gooding) 36-10, Sr. over Dylan Anderton (Snake River) 39-14, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3A 285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joshua Curzon of Snake River
2nd Place - Jesse Lockett of Weiser
3rd Place - Caden Dalling of Sugar-Salem
4th Place - Jake Carr of McCall-Donnelly
5th Place - T Ross Rigby of South Fremont
6th Place - Donald Riess of Bonners Ferry
1st Place Match
Joshua Curzon (Snake River) 50-2, Jr. over Jesse Lockett (Weiser) 36-11, Sr. (Fall 0:44)
3rd Place Match
Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 41-14, So. over Jake Carr (McCall-Donnelly) 25-9, Jr. (Fall 0:48)
5th Place Match
T Ross Rigby (South Fremont) 18-11, Sr. over Donald Riess (Bonners Ferry) 26-18, Jr. (Fall 1:51)
2A
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabe Muilenburg of Glenns Ferry
2nd Place - Tayven Kunz of Ririe
3rd Place - Jack Eddins of Grace
4th Place - Gerardo Partida of Aberdeen
5th Place - Justin Patino of North Fremont
6th Place - Landon Winmill of Soda Springs
1st Place Match
Gabe Muilenburg (Glenns Ferry) 38-12, Fr. over Tayven Kunz (Ririe) 52-14, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Jack Eddins (Grace) 37-8, Fr. over Gerardo Partida (Aberdeen) 12-14, So. (Fall 4:48)
5th Place Match
Justin Patino (North Fremont) 32-11, Fr. over Landon Winmill (Soda Springs) 26-14, Fr. (For.)
2A 106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs
2nd Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont
3rd Place - Wallace Durfee of Declo
4th Place - Zander Yearsley of Ririe
5th Place - Ches Lee Webb of Ririe
6th Place - Trevor Mills of Malad
1st Place Match
Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) 42-2, So. over Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) 33-8, Sr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Wallace Durfee (Declo) 41-8, Fr. over Zander Yearsley (Ririe) 50-20, Fr. (MD 14-2)
5th Place Match
Ches Lee Webb (Ririe) 15-19, Fr. over Trevor Mills (Malad) 20-15, Jr. (Fall 4:23)
2A 113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hans Newby of Grace
2nd Place - Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry
3rd Place - Zach Mills of Malad
4th Place - Martin Estrada of North Fremont
5th Place - Eston Beck of Aberdeen
6th Place - Brylee Ganske of Salmon
1st Place Match
Hans Newby (Grace) 37-0, Jr. over Jake Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 37-4, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Zach Mills (Malad) 28-7, Jr. over Martin Estrada (North Fremont) 43-11, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Eston Beck (Aberdeen) 19-10, Fr. over Brylee Ganske (Salmon) 29-21, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
2A 120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gage Vasquez of Firth
2nd Place - Austin Machen of Ririe
3rd Place - Price Thomas of Glenns Ferry
4th Place - Jared Rindlisbaker of North Gem
5th Place - Jed Hurren of West Side
6th Place - Russell Noah of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
Gage Vasquez (Firth) 25-4, Jr. over Austin Machen (Ririe) 53-12, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Price Thomas (Glenns Ferry) 43-13, So. over Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem) 30-4, Sr. (Fall 2:52)
5th Place Match
Jed Hurren (West Side) 33-8, Jr. over Russell Noah (Tri-Valley) 36-16, So. (Dec 6-3)
2A 126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mossy Waite of New Plymouth
2nd Place - James Meyer of Valley
3rd Place - Keyan Boller of Clearwater Valley
4th Place - Brian Ferguson of Ririe
5th Place - Seth Harris of Soda Springs
6th Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis
1st Place Match
Mossy Waite (New Plymouth) 22-4, Jr. over James Meyer (Valley) 32-11, So. (Fall 3:44)
3rd Place Match
Keyan Boller (Clearwater Valley) 44-7, Jr. over Brian Ferguson (Ririe) 50-19, Sr. (Fall 0:42)
5th Place Match
Seth Harris (Soda Springs) 32-10, Sr. over Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 29-11, Jr. (MD 8-0)
2A 132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Skyler Rodriguez of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Tegan Whitaker of Raft River
3rd Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe
4th Place - Jimmy Williams of Bear Lake
5th Place - Jake Fabbi of Clearwater Valley
6th Place - Jacob Shaw of New Plymouth
1st Place Match
Skyler Rodriguez (New Plymouth) 46-8, So. over Tegan Whitaker (Raft River) 37-6, Sr. (Fall 5:45)
3rd Place Match
Hyrum Boone (Ririe) 46-5, Jr. over Jimmy Williams (Bear Lake) 34-23, Jr. (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match
Jake Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) 40-9, Fr. over Jacob Shaw (New Plymouth) 37-14, Fr. (Dec 8-7)
2A 138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kyle Rice of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Daring Cross of Clearwater Valley
3rd Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen
4th Place - Dustin Bartausky of Firth
5th Place - Cole Willie of Malad
6th Place - Drey Stoor of Soda Springs
1st Place Match
Kyle Rice (New Plymouth) 44-3, Sr. over Daring Cross (Clearwater Valley) 15-4, Sr. (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match
Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen) 28-8, So. over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 15-10, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
Cole Willie (Malad) 44-14, Jr. over Drey Stoor (Soda Springs) 39-17, Sr. (Fall 2:24)
2A 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Teagan Cabrera of Wendell
2nd Place - Grant Svedin of Melba
3rd Place - Ruxton Tubbs of Malad
4th Place - AV Marino of Declo
5th Place - Anthony Fabbi of Clearwater Valley
6th Place - McKoy Richardson of Melba
1st Place Match
Teagan Cabrera (Wendell) 21-1, Sr. over Grant Svedin (Melba) 35-6, Jr. (Fall 1:04)
3rd Place Match
Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) 50-3, Jr. over AV Marino (Declo) 30-15, Sr. (Fall 2:30)
5th Place Match
Anthony Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) 40-9, Jr. over McKoy Richardson (Melba) 41-5, Jr. (For.)
2A 152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Austin Nalder of Malad
2nd Place - Joel Campbell of New Plymouth
3rd Place - Eli Prather of Potlatch
4th Place - Wyatt Cutler of Grace
5th Place - Sam Phillips of Declo
6th Place - Cutter Bowman of North Fremont
1st Place Match
Austin Nalder (Malad) 47-2, Sr. over Joel Campbell (New Plymouth) 58-4, Sr. (UTB 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Eli Prather (Potlatch) 38-9, Jr. over Wyatt Cutler (Grace) 37-12, So. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Sam Phillips (Declo) 33-14, Sr. over Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) 27-19, So. (Fall 4:18)
2A 160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Trent Myers of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Gabe Finley of Wendell
3rd Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe
4th Place - Tyson Tucker of Potlatch
5th Place - Colten Gundersen of West Side
6th Place - Walker Pelto of Bear Lake
1st Place Match
Trent Myers (New Plymouth) 45-3, Sr. over Gabe Finley (Wendell) 25-8, Fr. (SV-1 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Carter Huntsman (Ririe) 58-8, Jr. over Tyson Tucker (Potlatch) 33-9, Sr. (Fall 2:54)
5th Place Match
Colten Gundersen (West Side) 40-11, So. over Walker Pelto (Bear Lake) 35-20, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
2A 170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry
2nd Place - Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson
3rd Place - Izack McNeal of Potlatch
4th Place - Declan Harris of Ririe
5th Place - Gabriel Cox of New Plymouth
6th Place - Antwan Mosqueda of Aberdeen
1st Place Match
Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 43-5, Sr. over Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) 34-4, Sr. (UTB 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Izack McNeal (Potlatch) 31-8, Sr. over Declan Harris (Ririe) 52-24, Jr. (Fall 2:20)
5th Place Match
Gabriel Cox (New Plymouth) 35-15, Fr. over Antwan Mosqueda (Aberdeen) 17-14, Jr. (Fall 2:05)
2A 182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Derek Matthews of Declo
2nd Place - Jason Buxton of West Jefferson
3rd Place - Tyler Fitte of Salmon
4th Place - Brenton Overall of Melba
5th Place - Teysen Gunnell of North Fremont
6th Place - Bass Myers of Clearwater Valley
1st Place Match
Derek Matthews (Declo) 44-1, Sr. over Jason Buxton (West Jefferson) 40-10, Jr. (TF-1.5 1:52 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Tyler Fitte (Salmon) 36-15, Sr. over Brenton Overall (Melba) 28-20, Jr. (Fall 3:32)
5th Place Match
Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) 29-22, So. over Bass Myers (Clearwater Valley) 36-12, So. (MD 13-5)
2A 195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - William Maddox of Malad
2nd Place - Riley Barber of Firth
3rd Place - Kamren Wright of West Jefferson
4th Place - Boston Barber of Ririe
5th Place - Reagan Roundy of West Jefferson
6th Place - Isaac Goodwin of Clearwater Valley
1st Place Match
William Maddox (Malad) 49-2, Sr. over Riley Barber (Firth) 30-6, Sr. (Fall 3:39)
3rd Place Match
Kamren Wright (West Jefferson) 30-12, Sr. over Boston Barber (Ririe) 42-25, Jr. (Fall 2:33)
5th Place Match
Reagan Roundy (West Jefferson) 27-19, Sr. over Isaac Goodwin (Clearwater Valley) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 4:01)
2A 220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Colter Bennett of Salmon
2nd Place - Isaac Finley of Wendell
3rd Place - Ethan Southern of Raft River
4th Place - Kyle Sibert of St. Maries
5th Place - Porter Whipple of Kamiah
6th Place - Wylie Johnson of Grace
1st Place Match
Colter Bennett (Salmon) 43-0, Sr. over Isaac Finley (Wendell) 34-3, So. (Dec 11-9)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Southern (Raft River) 28-6, Sr. over Kyle Sibert (St. Maries) 22-10, Sr. (SV-1 12-10)
5th Place Match
Porter Whipple (Kamiah) 33-14, So. over Wylie Johnson (Grace) 32-16, So. (Fall 1:44)
2A 285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Harris of Ririe
2nd Place - John Smith of Wendell
3rd Place - Ethan Perkins of Firth
4th Place - Hunter Williams of New Plymouth
5th Place - Tyler Martens of Salmon
6th Place - Gage Maher of Clark County
1st Place Match
Gavin Harris (Ririe) 57-4, Sr. over John Smith (Wendell) 33-9, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Perkins (Firth) 36-9, Sr. over Hunter Williams (New Plymouth) 25-4, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Tyler Martens (Salmon) 27-13, Sr. over Gage Maher (Clark County) 17-17, So. (Fall 1:42)
Girls
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lita Cruz of Minico (Girls)
2nd Place - Allistar Dillow of American Falls (Girls)
3rd Place - Keira Zimmerman of Moscow (Girls)
4th Place - Piper Anderson of Grace (Girls)
5th Place - Toni Avelino of Caldwell (Girls)
6th Place - Joely Slyter of Lewiston (Girls)
1st Place Match
Lita Cruz (Minico (Girls)) 34-3, Sr. over Allistar Dillow (American Falls (Girls)) 23-2, So. (MD 11-0)
3rd Place Match
Keira Zimmerman (Moscow (Girls)) 20-8, Fr. over Piper Anderson (Grace (Girls)) 28-7, So. (UTB 1-1)
5th Place Match
Toni Avelino (Caldwell (Girls)) 36-7, So. over Joely Slyter (Lewiston (Girls)) 24-8, Fr. (Dec 4-1)
G 113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow (Girls)
2nd Place - Kadence Beck of Highland-C (Girls)
3rd Place - Makayla Smith of Mountain Home (Girls)
4th Place - Nia Avelino of Caldwell (Girls)
5th Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest (Girls)
6th Place - Rihanna Mora of Vallivue (Girls)
1st Place Match
Skyla Zimmerman (Moscow (Girls)) 30-1, Jr. over Kadence Beck (Highland-C (Girls)) 32-11, Jr. (Fall 3:10)
3rd Place Match
Makayla Smith (Mountain Home (Girls)) 31-17, Fr. over Nia Avelino (Caldwell (Girls)) 30-9, So. (Fall 4:01)
5th Place Match
Taylor Call (Hillcrest (Girls)) 23-6, Jr. over Rihanna Mora (Vallivue (Girls)) 17-12, Fr. (Fall 2:12)
G 120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lindi Kessinger of Orofino (Girls)
2nd Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville (Girls)
3rd Place - Sophie Sarver of Mountain View (Girls)
4th Place - Willow Hurley of Thunder Ridge (Girls)
5th Place - Taylor Hood of Buhl (Girls)
6th Place - Holland Wieber of Eagle (Girls)
1st Place Match
Lindi Kessinger (Orofino (Girls)) 30-8, So. over Kayla Vail (Bonneville (Girls)) 34-3, Jr. (Fall 4:49)
3rd Place Match
Sophie Sarver (Mountain View (Girls)) 14-8, Jr. over Willow Hurley (Thunder Ridge (Girls)) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 2:02)
5th Place Match
Taylor Hood (Buhl (Girls)) 33-7, Jr. over Holland Wieber (Eagle (Girls)) 35-12, So. (SV-1 4-2)
G 126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alyssa Randles of Coeur D`Alene (Girls)
2nd Place - Jordan Barrett of Payette (Girls)
3rd Place - Audrey Deleon of Weiser (Girls)
4th Place - Lizette Ohlund of Meridian (Girls)
5th Place - Gianna Coburn of Emmett (Girls)
6th Place - Camilla Tew of West Side (Girls)
1st Place Match
Alyssa Randles (Coeur D`Alene (Girls)) 30-10, Jr. over Jordan Barrett (Payette (Girls)) 25-4, Jr. (Fall 2:45)
3rd Place Match
Audrey Deleon (Weiser (Girls)) 32-6, So. over Lizette Ohlund (Meridian (Girls)) 17-9, Jr. (Fall 0:56)
5th Place Match
Gianna Coburn (Emmett (Girls)) 27-13, Fr. over Camilla Tew (West Side (Girls)) 31-9, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)
G 132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Liv Wieber of Eagle (Girls)
2nd Place - Frankie Graham of Minico (Girls)
3rd Place - Josie Newby of Grace (Girls)
4th Place - Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville (Girls)
5th Place - Mariah Skelly of Fruitland (Girls)
6th Place - Lizzy Hodges of Capital (Girls)
1st Place Match
Liv Wieber (Eagle (Girls)) 36-4, Sr. over Frankie Graham (Minico (Girls)) 33-4, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Josie Newby (Grace (Girls)) 29-6, Fr. over Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville (Girls)) 22-9, So. (Fall 0:45)
5th Place Match
Mariah Skelly (Fruitland (Girls)) 20-15, So. over Lizzy Hodges (Capital (Girls)) 21-15, Fr. (Fall 2:56)
G 138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Marissa Jimenez of Caldwell (Girls)
2nd Place - Abigale Piper of Post Falls (Girls)
3rd Place - Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain (Girls)
4th Place - Angie Rios of Columbia (Girls)
5th Place - Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home (Girls)
6th Place - Hallie Stone of Pocatello (Girls)
1st Place Match
Marissa Jimenez (Caldwell (Girls)) 34-0, Sr. over Abigale Piper (Post Falls (Girls)) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Mia Furman (Rocky Mountain (Girls)) 26-5, Jr. over Angie Rios (Columbia (Girls)) 24-10, Sr. (Fall 4:10)
5th Place Match
Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home (Girls)) 32-14, Jr. over Hallie Stone (Pocatello (Girls)) 22-15, Jr. (Fall 3:33)
G 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Clare Waite of Boise (Girls)
2nd Place - Maria Sifuentes of Columbia (Girls)
3rd Place - Zoe Fries of Kuna (Girls)
4th Place - Kylie Hulse of Grace (Girls)
5th Place - Jordyn Kearn of American Falls (Girls)
6th Place - Hayley McNeal of Potlatch (Girls)
1st Place Match
Clare Waite (Boise (Girls)) 26-2, So. over Maria Sifuentes (Columbia (Girls)) 20-11, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Zoe Fries (Kuna (Girls)) 28-8, Fr. over Kylie Hulse (Grace (Girls)) 20-7, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Jordyn Kearn (American Falls (Girls)) 22-6, So. over Hayley McNeal (Potlatch (Girls)) 15-7, Fr. (Fall 0:36)
G 160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia (Girls)
2nd Place - Ornella Kero of Boise (Girls)
3rd Place - Savannah Rickter of Bonners Ferry (Girls)
4th Place - Brooke Boyle of Thunder Ridge (Girls)
5th Place - Angela Antonio of Canyon Ridge (Girls)
6th Place - Annika Thompson of Lakeland (Girls)
1st Place Match
Hallie Campbell (Columbia (Girls)) 29-4, Jr. over Ornella Kero (Boise (Girls)) 26-5, Jr. (Fall 3:55)
3rd Place Match
Savannah Rickter (Bonners Ferry (Girls)) 30-2, So. over Brooke Boyle (Thunder Ridge (Girls)) 20-4, Sr. (Fall 2:21)
5th Place Match
Angela Antonio (Canyon Ridge (Girls)) 16-9, Sr. over Annika Thompson (Lakeland (Girls)) 12-21, So. (Fall 2:42)
G 182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Reece Woods of Eagle (Girls)
2nd Place - Jordynn LeBeau of Eagle (Girls)
3rd Place - Whitney Turner of Weiser (Girls)
4th Place - Heilana Maestas of Bear Lake (Girls)
5th Place - Shayna Henninger of Rigby (Girls)
6th Place - Riley Bodily of Preston (Girls)
1st Place Match
Reece Woods (Eagle (Girls)) 18-3, Jr. over Jordynn LeBeau (Eagle (Girls)) 18-9, So. (Fall 5:45)
3rd Place Match
Whitney Turner (Weiser (Girls)) 21-3, Jr. over Heilana Maestas (Bear Lake (Girls)) 13-5, Sr. (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match
Shayna Henninger (Rigby (Girls)) 16-11, Fr. over Riley Bodily (Preston (Girls)) 9-11, . (Fall 2:13)
G 285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Olivia Woods of Eagle (Girls)
2nd Place - Amie Hartman of Mountain Home (Girls)
3rd Place - Megan Webster of Post Falls (Girls)
4th Place - Cosette Desrosiers of Columbia (Girls)
5th Place - Emry Woods of Eagle (Girls)
6th Place - Hildee Foster of Salmon (Girls)
1st Place Match
Olivia Woods (Eagle (Girls)) 22-2, Jr. over Amie Hartman (Mountain Home (Girls)) 23-12, Fr. (Fall 4:46)
3rd Place Match
Megan Webster (Post Falls (Girls)) 14-11, Sr. over Cosette Desrosiers (Columbia (Girls)) 18-10, So. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Emry Woods (Eagle (Girls)) 17-13, Fr. over Hildee Foster (Salmon (Girls)) 11-6, Fr. (Fall 0:59)