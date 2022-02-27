GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Boys basketball

4A play-in

Middleton 55, Blackfoot 48

1AD2 District 5-6 tournament

North Gem 44, Watersprings 43

State wrestling

Teams

2A

1. Ririe 198 2. New Plymouth 197 3. Wendell 116 4. Malad 115 5. Glenns Ferry 101.5 6. Declo 101 7. West Jefferson 95.5 8. Firth 94 9. Clearwater Valley 88 10. North Fremont 86.5 11. Grace 86 12. Soda Springs 82.5 13. Salmon 78 14. Melba 66 15. 62 16. Potlach 59 17. Raft River 48.5 18. Bear Lake 45 19. West Side 44 20. St. Maries 31 21. Valley 24 22. Kamiah 21 23t. Challis 20 23t Tri-Valley 20 25. North Gem18 26. Nampa Christian 13 27. Clark County 11 28. Oakley 10 29. Orofino 8 30. Grangeville 7 31. Marsing 6 32t. Garden Valley 5 32t. Wallace 5 34. Hagerman 4 35t. Greenleaf 3 35t. Highland C 3.

3A

1. South Fremont 250 2. Marsh Valley 178.5 3. Snake River 166.5 4. Buhl 130.5 5. American Falls 126.5 6. Sugar-Salem 121 7t. Bonners Ferry 108 7t. Fruitland 108 7t. Teton 108 10. Kellogg102.5 11. Gooding 96 12. Weiser 94 13. McCall-Donnelly 82.5 14. Timberlake 61.5 15. Priest River 48 16. Kimberly 41 17. Homedale 34 18. Payette 32.5 19. Filer 31 20. Parma 21.

4A

1. Minico 260 2. Nampa 220.5 3. Blackfoot 173.5 4. Columbia 167.5 5. Caldwell 136.5 6. Jerome 122 7. Bishop Kelly 96.5 8. Bonneville 95 9. Preston 93 10 Twin Falls 88.5 11. Middleton 85 12. Lakeland 51 13. Century 46 14. Canyon Ridge 44 15. Mountain Home 40 16. Burley 35 17. Sandpoint 34 18. Shelley 33 19. Skyline 32 20. Moscow 20 21. Ridgevue 14 22t. Emmett 2 22t. Vallivue 2 23. Pocatello 1.

5A

1. Meridian 290.5 2. Coeur d'Alene 281 3. Post Falls 248 4. Kuna 159 5. Thunder Ridge 129 6. Highland 114 7. Rocky Mountain 105.5 8. Mountain View 96.5 9. Lewiston 79.5 10. Centennial 66.5 11. Eagle 62.5 12. Lake City 54.5 13. Madison 48.5 14. Rigby 38 15. Timberline 35 16t. Borah 33 16t. Idaho Falls 33 18. Capital 21 19. Skyview 15 20. Boise 12. 21. Owyhee 9.

Individuals

5A

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rider Seguine of Post Falls

2nd Place - Christian Kelly of Coeur d`Alene

3rd Place - Gabriel Arnold of Meridian

4th Place - Bode Alexander of Coeur d`Alene

5th Place - Hunter Anderson of Rigby

6th Place - Chase Jensen of Rocky Mountain

1st Place Match

Rider Seguine (Post Falls) 38-4, Fr. over Christian Kelly (Coeur d`Alene) 31-6, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Gabriel Arnold (Meridian) 42-6, Fr. over Bode Alexander (Coeur d`Alene) 21-12, So. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Hunter Anderson (Rigby) 20-19, Fr. over Chase Jensen (Rocky Mountain) 34-15, So. (Dec 3-0)

5A 106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Macdonald of Lake City

2nd Place - Jerimiah Gonzalez of Meridian

3rd Place - Isaac Scott of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Ethan Wilson of Post Falls

5th Place - Junior Flores of Centennial

6th Place - Noyd Monroe of Kuna

1st Place Match

Zach Macdonald (Lake City) 35-6, Jr. over Jerimiah Gonzalez (Meridian) 41-8, Fr. (Fall 1:42)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) 38-13, Jr. over Ethan Wilson (Post Falls) 16-14, Fr. (MD 15-5)

5th Place Match

Junior Flores (Centennial) 30-11, Jr. over Noyd Monroe (Kuna) 27-17, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

5A 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place - Cole Currin of Kuna

3rd Place - Teigan Dickerson of Meridian

4th Place - Cael Bullock of Rocky Mountain

5th Place - Zack Campbell of Post Falls

6th Place - Joey Madden of Eagle

1st Place Match

Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) 48-4, So. over Cole Currin (Kuna) 41-10, So. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Teigan Dickerson (Meridian) 31-15, Sr. over Cael Bullock (Rocky Mountain) 40-13, So. (Fall 3:19)

5th Place Match

Zack Campbell (Post Falls) 24-17, Jr. over Joey Madden (Eagle) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

5A 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hoyt Hvass of Lewiston

2nd Place - Joshua Mendoza of Timberline

3rd Place - Matthew Papa of Meridian

4th Place - Tyson Barnhart of Post Falls

5th Place - Hunter Lowe of Kuna

6th Place - Will Rossi of Coeur d`Alene

1st Place Match

Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) 38-3, So. over Joshua Mendoza (Timberline) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Matthew Papa (Meridian) 30-9, So. over Tyson Barnhart (Post Falls) 36-11, So. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Hunter Lowe (Kuna) 32-15, So. over Will Rossi (Coeur d`Alene) 26-17, Fr. (Fall 3:40)

5A 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Frothinger of Eagle

2nd Place - Zanlen White of Kuna

3rd Place - Blaine Leonard of Lake City

4th Place - Adrien Wess of Mountain View

5th Place - Trey Smith of Post Falls

6th Place - Payson Solomon of Highland

1st Place Match

Tanner Frothinger (Eagle) 46-5, Jr. over Zanlen White (Kuna) 39-8, So. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Blaine Leonard (Lake City) 41-9, Jr. over Adrien Wess (Mountain View) 30-18, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Trey Smith (Post Falls) 25-14, Fr. over Payson Solomon (Highland) 33-16, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

5A 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tristan Bremer of Lewiston

2nd Place - Dax Larsen of Coeur d`Alene

3rd Place - Luke Jensen of Rocky Mountain

4th Place - Titus Nichols of Rocky Mountain

5th Place - Josiah Wickard of Centennial

6th Place - Connor McCarroll of Post Falls

1st Place Match

Tristan Bremer (Lewiston) 40-2, Sr. over Dax Larsen (Coeur d`Alene) 30-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:14 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Luke Jensen (Rocky Mountain) 46-12, Sr. over Titus Nichols (Rocky Mountain) 29-11, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Josiah Wickard (Centennial) 35-15, Sr. over Connor McCarroll (Post Falls) 19-11, Jr. (MD 10-2)

5A 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jason Mara of Meridian

2nd Place - Noah Ingram of Madison

3rd Place - Kody Rich of Kuna

4th Place - Seth Martin of Post Falls

5th Place - Judah Howie of Meridian

6th Place - Dylan Moffat of Coeur d`Alene

1st Place Match

Jason Mara (Meridian) 45-2, So. over Noah Ingram (Madison) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Kody Rich (Kuna) 33-8, Jr. over Seth Martin (Post Falls) 33-14, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Judah Howie (Meridian) 32-16, Sr. over Dylan Moffat (Coeur d`Alene) 23-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

5A 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Porter Craig of Coeur d`Alene

2nd Place - Cade White of Meridian

3rd Place - Tyler Jones of Rocky Mountain

4th Place - Mason Keough of Coeur d`Alene

5th Place - Gabe Terrill of Thunder Ridge

6th Place - Andy Garcia of Mountain View

1st Place Match

Porter Craig (Coeur d`Alene) 32-3, Sr. over Cade White (Meridian) 42-7, Jr. (Fall 3:09)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Jones (Rocky Mountain) 19-2, Sr. over Mason Keough (Coeur d`Alene) 25-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (20-5))

5th Place Match

Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) 47-10, Sr. over Andy Garcia (Mountain View) 37-15, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

5A 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brodyn Sunada of Meridian

2nd Place - Demarco Piazza of Coeur d`Alene

3rd Place - John Rudebaugh of Post Falls

4th Place - Zac Henderson of Rocky Mountain

5th Place - Wesley Littleton of Skyview

6th Place - Parker Mack of Meridian

1st Place Match

Brodyn Sunada (Meridian) 43-6, Sr. over Demarco Piazza (Coeur d`Alene) 36-8, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

John Rudebaugh (Post Falls) 30-18, Jr. over Zac Henderson (Rocky Mountain) 28-14, Jr. (MD 8-0)

5th Place Match

Wesley Littleton (Skyview) 34-20, Sr. over Parker Mack (Meridian) 35-15, Sr. (MD 15-2)

5A 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cael Palmer of Kuna

2nd Place - Logan Taylor of Centennial

3rd Place - Sebastian Prangley of Coeur d`Alene

4th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland

5th Place - Caden Frix of Meridian

6th Place - Carsen Speelman of Coeur d`Alene

1st Place Match

Cael Palmer (Kuna) 28-2, Sr. over Logan Taylor (Centennial) 40-9, Sr. (Dec 13-9)

3rd Place Match

Sebastian Prangley (Coeur d`Alene) 31-8, Sr. over Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 38-13, Jr. (Inj. 2:20)

5th Place Match

Caden Frix (Meridian) 42-11, Sr. over Carsen Speelman (Coeur d`Alene) 24-15, So. (Dec 3-0)

5A 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gunner Giulio of Coeur d`Alene

2nd Place - Isaiah Twait of Meridian

3rd Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby

4th Place - Jose Laguna of Post Falls

5th Place - Max Leavitt of Thunder Ridge

6th Place - Lucas Sears of Meridian

1st Place Match

Gunner Giulio (Coeur d`Alene) 22-1, Sr. over Isaiah Twait (Meridian) 46-4, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Payton Brooks (Rigby) 44-4, Sr. over Jose Laguna (Post Falls) 36-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Max Leavitt (Thunder Ridge) 45-13, Sr. over Lucas Sears (Meridian) 30-12, Sr. (Fall 3:19)

5A 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carter Torres of Kuna

2nd Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland

3rd Place - Gentry Smith of Post Falls

4th Place - Jay Sallee of Meridian

5th Place - Keanyn DeGroat of Post Falls

6th Place - Ashton Peterson of Madison

1st Place Match

Carter Torres (Kuna) 37-11, Sr. over Luke Sidwell (Highland) 30-12, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Gentry Smith (Post Falls) 39-7, Jr. over Jay Sallee (Meridian) 32-15, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Keanyn DeGroat (Post Falls) 36-16, Jr. over Ashton Peterson (Madison) 32-14, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)

5A 195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rylan Rogers of Coeur d`Alene

2nd Place - Carson Gooley of Meridian

3rd Place - Davin Van Den Akker of Mountain View

4th Place - Seth Brock of Eagle

5th Place - Malcolm Duthie of Post Falls

6th Place - Ethan Burbidge of Madison

1st Place Match

Rylan Rogers (Coeur d`Alene) 33-1, Sr. over Carson Gooley (Meridian) 44-5, So. (Fall 0:30)

3rd Place Match

Davin Van Den Akker (Mountain View) 33-10, Sr. over Seth Brock (Eagle) 30-11, So. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Malcolm Duthie (Post Falls) 27-12, Jr. over Ethan Burbidge (Madison) 29-10, Sr. (For.)

5A 220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Anderton of Highland

2nd Place - Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge

3rd Place - Trevor Miller of Post Falls

4th Place - Beau Speelman of Coeur d`Alene

5th Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View

6th Place - Luke Martin of Post Falls

1st Place Match

Eli Anderton (Highland) 37-9, Jr. over Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge) 56-2, Sr. (Fall 3:52)

3rd Place Match

Trevor Miller (Post Falls) 28-10, Jr. over Beau Speelman (Coeur d`Alene) 31-10, Sr. (Fall 3:30)

5th Place Match

Shilo Jones (Mountain View) 42-6, So. over Luke Martin (Post Falls) 22-12, Sr. (Fall 2:31)

5A 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aden Attao of Borah

2nd Place - Ian Allen of Highland

3rd Place - Robert Storm of Lewiston

4th Place - Jaxson Washington of Coeur d`Alene

5th Place - Austin Portner of Post Falls

6th Place - Landon Gneiting of Idaho Falls

1st Place Match

Aden Attao (Borah) 27-1, Jr. over Ian Allen (Highland) 40-4, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Robert Storm (Lewiston) 35-7, Jr. over Jaxson Washington (Coeur d`Alene) 32-11, Sr. (Fall 2:40)

5th Place Match

Austin Portner (Post Falls) 28-13, Sr. over Landon Gneiting (Idaho Falls) 41-11, Sr. (Dec 11-6)

4A

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabe Martinez of Mountain Home

2nd Place - Alijah Macias of Nampa

3rd Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville

4th Place - Wyat Blanchard of Bonneville

5th Place - Greyson Molina of Minico

6th Place - Cyrek Harrell of Burley

1st Place Match

Gabe Martinez (Mountain Home) 56-6, Jr. over Alijah Macias (Nampa) 34-8, Fr. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Saxton Scott (Bonneville) 41-6, Fr. over Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) 33-17, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Greyson Molina (Minico) 35-14, Fr. over Cyrek Harrell (Burley) 24-18, Fr. (Fall 4:28)

4A 106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa

3rd Place - Draven Johns of Caldwell

4th Place - Andre Valero of Minico

5th Place - Cooper Stimpson of Minico

6th Place - Francisco Zagal of Twin Falls

1st Place Match

Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 36-0, So. over Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) 44-3, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Draven Johns (Caldwell) 45-7, Fr. over Andre Valero (Minico) 29-13, So. (Dec 10-8)

5th Place Match

Cooper Stimpson (Minico) 21-14, So. over Francisco Zagal (Twin Falls) 26-9, Sr. (SV-1 9-7)

4A 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly

2nd Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa

3rd Place - Clark Peterson of Shelley

4th Place - Jabyn Kemble of Middleton

5th Place - Jayce Wolf of Caldwell

6th Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley

1st Place Match

Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly) 37-3, Fr. over Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) 36-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Clark Peterson (Shelley) 37-12, Fr. over Jabyn Kemble (Middleton) 38-14, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Jayce Wolf (Caldwell) 36-14, Fr. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 31-19, So. (Fall 5:48)

4A 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carson Exferd of Nampa

2nd Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia

3rd Place - Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls

4th Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville

5th Place - Jose Contreras of Minico

6th Place - Avian Martinez of Blackfoot

1st Place Match

Carson Exferd (Nampa) 28-1, So. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia) 32-11, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Clancy Mummert (Twin Falls) 36-8, Sr. over Ryker Vail (Bonneville) 37-10, Fr. (MD 14-6)

5th Place Match

Jose Contreras (Minico) 34-10, Jr. over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 25-17, Sr. (Fall 1:58)

4A 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aidan Go of Caldwell

2nd Place - Simon Graeber of Columbia

3rd Place - Joseph Terry of Minico

4th Place - Peyton Munson of Nampa

5th Place - Brody Kemble of Middleton

6th Place - Brady Armstrong of Ridgevue

1st Place Match

Aidan Go (Caldwell) 47-6, Sr. over Simon Graeber (Columbia) 38-7, Sr. (Dec 8-6)

3rd Place Match

Joseph Terry (Minico) 44-9, Jr. over Peyton Munson (Nampa) 26-13, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Brody Kemble (Middleton) 31-12, Sr. over Brady Armstrong (Ridgevue) 25-22, Sr. (MD 11-0)

4A 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Christopher Martino of Bishop Kelly

2nd Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa

3rd Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot

4th Place - Brody Ottley of Minico

5th Place - Dominic Alcantara of Caldwell

6th Place - Tavin Rigby of Preston

1st Place Match

Christopher Martino (Bishop Kelly) 42-3, Sr. over Nikko Gonzalez (Nampa) 29-8, Jr. (MD 17-6)

3rd Place Match

Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 39-5, Sr. over Brody Ottley (Minico) 32-12, So. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Dominic Alcantara (Caldwell) 45-11, So. over Tavin Rigby (Preston) 43-11, So. (MD 12-1)

4A 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell

2nd Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Dominic Gonzalez of Nampa

4th Place - Levi Wilson of Columbia

5th Place - Lucas Williams of Lakeland

6th Place - Kale Osterhout of Minico

1st Place Match

Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell) 26-1, Jr. over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 29-7, Sr. (Fall 3:41)

3rd Place Match

Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa) 31-18, Sr. over Levi Wilson (Columbia) 31-15, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Lucas Williams (Lakeland) 34-12, Sr. over Kale Osterhout (Minico) 25-22, Jr. (MD 10-0)

4A 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Andrew Choate of Columbia

2nd Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton

3rd Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot

4th Place - Carlos Valdez of Bishop Kelly

5th Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville

6th Place - Diego Deaton of Moscow

1st Place Match

Andrew Choate (Columbia) 29-12, Sr. over Jacob Blandford (Middleton) 44-7, So. (Dec 10-7)

3rd Place Match

Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 33-9, Sr. over Carlos Valdez (Bishop Kelly) 40-9, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 29-8, Sr. over Diego Deaton (Moscow) 25-9, Jr. (Fall 0:32)

4A 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caigun Keller of Preston

2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico

4th Place - Ryland Turner of Jerome

5th Place - Jaxyn Smith of Burley

6th Place - Darrian Resso of Sandpoint

1st Place Match

Caigun Keller (Preston) 52-4, Sr. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 30-5, Jr. (Fall 2:32)

3rd Place Match

Paxton Twiss (Minico) 31-9, So. over Ryland Turner (Jerome) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Jaxyn Smith (Burley) 20-9, Sr. over Darrian Resso (Sandpoint) 23-7, Jr. (Fall 4:04)

4A 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia

2nd Place - Milton Hernandez of Minico

3rd Place - Jonathan Seamons of Nampa

4th Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome

5th Place - Hayden Kinney of Caldwell

6th Place - Caleb Somers of Canyon Ridge

1st Place Match

Nakoa Fouret (Columbia) 32-7, Jr. over Milton Hernandez (Minico) 36-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

Jonathan Seamons (Nampa) 39-13, So. over Gavin Williamson (Jerome) 32-13, So. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Hayden Kinney (Caldwell) 27-28, Sr. over Caleb Somers (Canyon Ridge) 31-13, So. (Fall 1:31)

4A 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Micah Serr of Preston

3rd Place - Spencer Pease of Minico

4th Place - Preston Sonner-Cranney of Minico

5th Place - Devon Suko of Lakeland

6th Place - Levi Lockett of Jerome

1st Place Match

Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 39-8, Jr. over Micah Serr (Preston) 51-8, So. (Fall 0:40)

3rd Place Match

Spencer Pease (Minico) 39-7, So. over Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico) 30-20, Fr. (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match

Devon Suko (Lakeland) 34-11, Sr. over Levi Lockett (Jerome) 28-10, Jr. (Fall 2:03)

4A 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Arthur of Minico

2nd Place - Emery Thorson of Preston

3rd Place - Matthew Young of Jerome

4th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot

5th Place - Ethan Kincheloe of Nampa

6th Place - McKade Lanningham of Columbia

1st Place Match

Luke Arthur (Minico) 47-6, Sr. over Emery Thorson (Preston) 55-5, Jr. (Fall 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Matthew Young (Jerome) 35-6, Sr. over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 32-14, Sr. (Dec 11-5)

5th Place Match

Ethan Kincheloe (Nampa) 33-19, Jr. over McKade Lanningham (Columbia) 31-15, Sr. (Dec 9-6)

4A 195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garrett Vail of Minico

2nd Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline

3rd Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls

4th Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome

5th Place - Parker Bodily of Preston

6th Place - Isaiah Murphy of Moscow

1st Place Match

Garrett Vail (Minico) 49-10, So. over Preston Colvin (Skyline) 39-9, Jr. (Fall 3:47)

3rd Place Match

Skeet Newton (Twin Falls) 42-4, Sr. over Robby Ortega (Jerome) 35-11, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match

Parker Bodily (Preston) 49-14, Jr. over Isaiah Murphy (Moscow) 19-6, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

4A 220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Payton Gunter of Nampa

2nd Place - Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls

3rd Place - Cash Weeks of Middleton

4th Place - Colby Coates of Jerome

5th Place - Javier Rangel of Minico

6th Place - Freddy Martinez of Minico

1st Place Match

Payton Gunter (Nampa) 42-3, Jr. over Zahne Ruiz (Twin Falls) 35-13, Jr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Cash Weeks (Middleton) 33-11, So. over Colby Coates (Jerome) 34-12, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Javier Rangel (Minico) 32-21, Sr. over Freddy Martinez (Minico) 14-7, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

4A 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nico Rodriguez of Columbia

2nd Place - Jackson Geslin of Century

3rd Place - Miguel Perez of Caldwell

4th Place - Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville

5th Place - Zane Lovell of Nampa

6th Place - Preston Jeffs of Lakeland

1st Place Match

Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) 41-2, Sr. over Jackson Geslin (Century) 47-6, Jr. (Fall 3:36)

3rd Place Match

Miguel Perez (Caldwell) 52-4, Jr. over Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) 45-15, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Zane Lovell (Nampa) 28-9, Sr. over Preston Jeffs (Lakeland) 26-17, Jr. (Fall 0:18)

3A

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont

2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton

3rd Place - Collin Morris of Marsh Valley

4th Place - Blake Koyle of Gooding

5th Place - Brandon Williams of Bonners Ferry

6th Place - Braden Griffith of Fruitland

1st Place Match

Boden Banta (South Fremont) 40-1, Fr. over Treyton KIlingler (Teton) 41-7, Jr. (Fall 3:27)

3rd Place Match

Collin Morris (Marsh Valley) 46-11, Fr. over Blake Koyle (Gooding) 20-13, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Brandon Williams (Bonners Ferry) 32-15, So. over Braden Griffith (Fruitland) 35-15, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

3A 106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kolter Burton of American Falls

2nd Place - Koy Orr of Buhl

3rd Place - Brian Bensen of Snake River

4th Place - Ricky Haralson of Kellogg

5th Place - Colm McLaimtaig of Priest River

6th Place - Jaden Lerwill of Sugar-Salem

1st Place Match

Kolter Burton (American Falls) 53-1, So. over Koy Orr (Buhl) 36-5, Fr. (Fall 5:48)

3rd Place Match

Brian Bensen (Snake River) 30-14, Fr. over Ricky Haralson (Kellogg) 21-12, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Colm McLaimtaig (Priest River) 34-12, Fr. over Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 47-17, So. (Fall 1:18)

3A 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Atchley of Teton

2nd Place - Wyatt Hei of Kellogg

3rd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont

4th Place - Mason Aiken of American Falls

5th Place - Jace Leavitt of Snake River

6th Place - Dallin Walters of Kimberly

1st Place Match

Max Atchley (Teton) 37-4, So. over Wyatt Hei (Kellogg) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 27-4, So. over Mason Aiken (American Falls) 48-8, Fr. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

Jace Leavitt (Snake River) 37-17, Fr. over Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 38-15, Jr. (MD 9-0)

3A 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bowen Brunson of Buhl

2nd Place - Stryker Huston of Timberlake

3rd Place - Remy Baler of Teton

4th Place - David Green of South Fremont

5th Place - Kolter Wood of Kellogg

6th Place - Colby Lemmon of Kellogg

1st Place Match

Bowen Brunson (Buhl) 45-3, So. over Stryker Huston (Timberlake) 32-10, Jr. (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match

Remy Baler (Teton) 29-16, Jr. over David Green (South Fremont) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 12-6)

5th Place Match

Kolter Wood (Kellogg) 36-10, So. over Colby Lemmon (Kellogg) 29-18, So. (Dec 7-0)

3A 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brock Young of Marsh Valley

2nd Place - Kaden MacKenzie of Fruitland

3rd Place - Tyler Feeley of Payette

4th Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont

5th Place - Julian Ruiz of Buhl

6th Place - Keith Poirier of Priest River

1st Place Match

Brock Young (Marsh Valley) 55-4, Sr. over Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland) 42-9, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Feeley (Payette) 33-9, So. over Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) 38-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 39-17, Jr. over Keith Poirier (Priest River) 32-9, Sr. (MD 19-7)

3A 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Grayson Williams of American Falls

2nd Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar-Salem

3rd Place - Kolton Farrow of Fruitland

4th Place - Fernando Camacho of Parma

5th Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River

6th Place - Coye Coffman of Fruitland

1st Place Match

Grayson Williams (American Falls) 50-7, Jr. over Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) 57-6, Sr. (Fall 3:26)

3rd Place Match

Kolton Farrow (Fruitland) 35-21, Jr. over Fernando Camacho (Parma) 17-5, Sr. (Inj. 0:16)

5th Place Match

Easton Gardner (Snake River) 45-7, Jr. over Coye Coffman (Fruitland) 30-17, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

3A 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Emilio Caldera of Snake River

2nd Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont

3rd Place - Brady Dahlke of Marsh Valley

4th Place - Ethan Guy of Kellogg

5th Place - Matthew Daniels of McCall-Donnelly

6th Place - Dax Wood of Sugar-Salem

1st Place Match

Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 45-5, Sr. over Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) 37-4, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Brady Dahlke (Marsh Valley) 44-6, So. over Ethan Guy (Kellogg) 20-5, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Matthew Daniels (McCall-Donnelly) 50-9, So. over Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) 38-21, So. (Dec 11-5)

3A 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jayce Bower of Buhl

2nd Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont

3rd Place - Kole Dahlke of Marsh Valley

4th Place - Gary Hunter of Snake River

5th Place - Marcus Regehr of Bonners Ferry

6th Place - Trace Nielsen of Buhl

1st Place Match

Jayce Bower (Buhl) 33-3, Jr. over Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) 27-3, Jr. (Fall 1:44)

3rd Place Match

Kole Dahlke (Marsh Valley) 45-9, So. over Gary Hunter (Snake River) 46-9, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)

5th Place Match

Marcus Regehr (Bonners Ferry) 24-6, Jr. over Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 42-17, Jr. (Fall 2:24)

3A 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kayd Craig of Gooding

2nd Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton

3rd Place - Ryker Gibson of Marsh Valley

4th Place - Tanner Hartley of American Falls

5th Place - Kyler Singleton of Sugar-Salem

6th Place - Evan Weber of Parma

1st Place Match

Kayd Craig (Gooding) 52-3, Jr. over Ryker Fullmer (Teton) 46-1, So. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Ryker Gibson (Marsh Valley) 44-8, So. over Tanner Hartley (American Falls) 42-20, Sr. (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) 39-12, Sr. over Evan Weber (Parma) 26-14, Jr. (Dec 12-8)

3A 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tayten Gillette of Gooding

2nd Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont

3rd Place - Ethan Coy of Kimberly

4th Place - Lance Hunter of Snake River

5th Place - Ryker Permann of American Falls

6th Place - Maddox Stevens of Weiser

1st Place Match

Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 47-3, Sr. over Kolby Clark (South Fremont) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Ethan Coy (Kimberly) 41-12, Sr. over Lance Hunter (Snake River) 40-10, So. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Ryker Permann (American Falls) 49-12, Sr. over Maddox Stevens (Weiser) 32-12, Jr. (Dec 13-6)

3A 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont

2nd Place - Jaimen Swainston of Filer

3rd Place - Brad Bensen of Marsh Valley

4th Place - Lane Carter of Snake River

5th Place - Adam Rushton of McCall-Donnelly

6th Place - Cole Anderson of Gooding

1st Place Match

Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 40-2, Jr. over Jaimen Swainston (Filer) 48-8, Sr. (Fall 3:04)

3rd Place Match

Brad Bensen (Marsh Valley) 46-8, Sr. over Lane Carter (Snake River) 22-8, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

Adam Rushton (McCall-Donnelly) 43-13, So. over Cole Anderson (Gooding) 23-18, Jr. (MD 10-1)

3A 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Richards of Bonners Ferry

2nd Place - Max Clark of South Fremont

3rd Place - Drake Wood of Sugar-Salem

4th Place - Malachi Hoobery of Weiser

5th Place - Seth Rushton of McCall-Donnelly

6th Place - Austin Miller of Kellogg

1st Place Match

Eli Richards (Bonners Ferry) 42-4, Sr. over Max Clark (South Fremont) 35-6, So. (Fall 3:04)

3rd Place Match

Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) 52-7, Jr. over Malachi Hoobery (Weiser) 41-7, Sr. (Dec 8-6)

5th Place Match

Seth Rushton (McCall-Donnelly) 42-8, Sr. over Austin Miller (Kellogg) 28-18, Sr. (Dec 10-5)

3A 195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Easton Branson of Marsh Valley

2nd Place - Willy Haun of Homedale

3rd Place - James Billingsley of Timberlake

4th Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont

5th Place - Matyus McLain of Priest River

6th Place - Kaleb Grove of Weiser

1st Place Match

Easton Branson (Marsh Valley) 48-11, Sr. over Willy Haun (Homedale) 29-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

James Billingsley (Timberlake) 35-8, Sr. over Kash Purser (South Fremont) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Matyus McLain (Priest River) 27-16, Jr. over Kaleb Grove (Weiser) 40-12, So. (Fall 2:33)

3A 220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rylee Willet of Weiser

2nd Place - Jackson Richter of Bonners Ferry

3rd Place - Hunter McQuivey of Marsh Valley

4th Place - Andrew Alvarez of McCall-Donnelly

5th Place - Elijah Williams of Gooding

6th Place - Dylan Anderton of Snake River

1st Place Match

Rylee Willet (Weiser) 35-5, Sr. over Jackson Richter (Bonners Ferry) 30-9, Sr. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

Hunter McQuivey (Marsh Valley) 46-15, So. over Andrew Alvarez (McCall-Donnelly) 25-9, Jr. (Fall 1:22)

5th Place Match

Elijah Williams (Gooding) 36-10, Sr. over Dylan Anderton (Snake River) 39-14, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3A 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joshua Curzon of Snake River

2nd Place - Jesse Lockett of Weiser

3rd Place - Caden Dalling of Sugar-Salem

4th Place - Jake Carr of McCall-Donnelly

5th Place - T Ross Rigby of South Fremont

6th Place - Donald Riess of Bonners Ferry

1st Place Match

Joshua Curzon (Snake River) 50-2, Jr. over Jesse Lockett (Weiser) 36-11, Sr. (Fall 0:44)

3rd Place Match

Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 41-14, So. over Jake Carr (McCall-Donnelly) 25-9, Jr. (Fall 0:48)

5th Place Match

T Ross Rigby (South Fremont) 18-11, Sr. over Donald Riess (Bonners Ferry) 26-18, Jr. (Fall 1:51)

2A

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabe Muilenburg of Glenns Ferry

2nd Place - Tayven Kunz of Ririe

3rd Place - Jack Eddins of Grace

4th Place - Gerardo Partida of Aberdeen

5th Place - Justin Patino of North Fremont

6th Place - Landon Winmill of Soda Springs

1st Place Match

Gabe Muilenburg (Glenns Ferry) 38-12, Fr. over Tayven Kunz (Ririe) 52-14, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Jack Eddins (Grace) 37-8, Fr. over Gerardo Partida (Aberdeen) 12-14, So. (Fall 4:48)

5th Place Match

Justin Patino (North Fremont) 32-11, Fr. over Landon Winmill (Soda Springs) 26-14, Fr. (For.)

2A 106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs

2nd Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont

3rd Place - Wallace Durfee of Declo

4th Place - Zander Yearsley of Ririe

5th Place - Ches Lee Webb of Ririe

6th Place - Trevor Mills of Malad

1st Place Match

Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) 42-2, So. over Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) 33-8, Sr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Wallace Durfee (Declo) 41-8, Fr. over Zander Yearsley (Ririe) 50-20, Fr. (MD 14-2)

5th Place Match

Ches Lee Webb (Ririe) 15-19, Fr. over Trevor Mills (Malad) 20-15, Jr. (Fall 4:23)

2A 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hans Newby of Grace

2nd Place - Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry

3rd Place - Zach Mills of Malad

4th Place - Martin Estrada of North Fremont

5th Place - Eston Beck of Aberdeen

6th Place - Brylee Ganske of Salmon

1st Place Match

Hans Newby (Grace) 37-0, Jr. over Jake Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 37-4, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Zach Mills (Malad) 28-7, Jr. over Martin Estrada (North Fremont) 43-11, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Eston Beck (Aberdeen) 19-10, Fr. over Brylee Ganske (Salmon) 29-21, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

2A 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gage Vasquez of Firth

2nd Place - Austin Machen of Ririe

3rd Place - Price Thomas of Glenns Ferry

4th Place - Jared Rindlisbaker of North Gem

5th Place - Jed Hurren of West Side

6th Place - Russell Noah of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

Gage Vasquez (Firth) 25-4, Jr. over Austin Machen (Ririe) 53-12, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Price Thomas (Glenns Ferry) 43-13, So. over Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem) 30-4, Sr. (Fall 2:52)

5th Place Match

Jed Hurren (West Side) 33-8, Jr. over Russell Noah (Tri-Valley) 36-16, So. (Dec 6-3)

2A 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mossy Waite of New Plymouth

2nd Place - James Meyer of Valley

3rd Place - Keyan Boller of Clearwater Valley

4th Place - Brian Ferguson of Ririe

5th Place - Seth Harris of Soda Springs

6th Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis

1st Place Match

Mossy Waite (New Plymouth) 22-4, Jr. over James Meyer (Valley) 32-11, So. (Fall 3:44)

3rd Place Match

Keyan Boller (Clearwater Valley) 44-7, Jr. over Brian Ferguson (Ririe) 50-19, Sr. (Fall 0:42)

5th Place Match

Seth Harris (Soda Springs) 32-10, Sr. over Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 29-11, Jr. (MD 8-0)

2A 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Skyler Rodriguez of New Plymouth

2nd Place - Tegan Whitaker of Raft River

3rd Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe

4th Place - Jimmy Williams of Bear Lake

5th Place - Jake Fabbi of Clearwater Valley

6th Place - Jacob Shaw of New Plymouth

1st Place Match

Skyler Rodriguez (New Plymouth) 46-8, So. over Tegan Whitaker (Raft River) 37-6, Sr. (Fall 5:45)

3rd Place Match

Hyrum Boone (Ririe) 46-5, Jr. over Jimmy Williams (Bear Lake) 34-23, Jr. (Dec 8-7)

5th Place Match

Jake Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) 40-9, Fr. over Jacob Shaw (New Plymouth) 37-14, Fr. (Dec 8-7)

2A 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kyle Rice of New Plymouth

2nd Place - Daring Cross of Clearwater Valley

3rd Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen

4th Place - Dustin Bartausky of Firth

5th Place - Cole Willie of Malad

6th Place - Drey Stoor of Soda Springs

1st Place Match

Kyle Rice (New Plymouth) 44-3, Sr. over Daring Cross (Clearwater Valley) 15-4, Sr. (Fall 0:51)

3rd Place Match

Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen) 28-8, So. over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 15-10, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

Cole Willie (Malad) 44-14, Jr. over Drey Stoor (Soda Springs) 39-17, Sr. (Fall 2:24)

2A 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Teagan Cabrera of Wendell

2nd Place - Grant Svedin of Melba

3rd Place - Ruxton Tubbs of Malad

4th Place - AV Marino of Declo

5th Place - Anthony Fabbi of Clearwater Valley

6th Place - McKoy Richardson of Melba

1st Place Match

Teagan Cabrera (Wendell) 21-1, Sr. over Grant Svedin (Melba) 35-6, Jr. (Fall 1:04)

3rd Place Match

Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) 50-3, Jr. over AV Marino (Declo) 30-15, Sr. (Fall 2:30)

5th Place Match

Anthony Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) 40-9, Jr. over McKoy Richardson (Melba) 41-5, Jr. (For.)

2A 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Austin Nalder of Malad

2nd Place - Joel Campbell of New Plymouth

3rd Place - Eli Prather of Potlatch

4th Place - Wyatt Cutler of Grace

5th Place - Sam Phillips of Declo

6th Place - Cutter Bowman of North Fremont

1st Place Match

Austin Nalder (Malad) 47-2, Sr. over Joel Campbell (New Plymouth) 58-4, Sr. (UTB 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Eli Prather (Potlatch) 38-9, Jr. over Wyatt Cutler (Grace) 37-12, So. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Sam Phillips (Declo) 33-14, Sr. over Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) 27-19, So. (Fall 4:18)

2A 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trent Myers of New Plymouth

2nd Place - Gabe Finley of Wendell

3rd Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe

4th Place - Tyson Tucker of Potlatch

5th Place - Colten Gundersen of West Side

6th Place - Walker Pelto of Bear Lake

1st Place Match

Trent Myers (New Plymouth) 45-3, Sr. over Gabe Finley (Wendell) 25-8, Fr. (SV-1 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Carter Huntsman (Ririe) 58-8, Jr. over Tyson Tucker (Potlatch) 33-9, Sr. (Fall 2:54)

5th Place Match

Colten Gundersen (West Side) 40-11, So. over Walker Pelto (Bear Lake) 35-20, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

2A 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry

2nd Place - Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson

3rd Place - Izack McNeal of Potlatch

4th Place - Declan Harris of Ririe

5th Place - Gabriel Cox of New Plymouth

6th Place - Antwan Mosqueda of Aberdeen

1st Place Match

Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 43-5, Sr. over Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) 34-4, Sr. (UTB 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Izack McNeal (Potlatch) 31-8, Sr. over Declan Harris (Ririe) 52-24, Jr. (Fall 2:20)

5th Place Match

Gabriel Cox (New Plymouth) 35-15, Fr. over Antwan Mosqueda (Aberdeen) 17-14, Jr. (Fall 2:05)

2A 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Derek Matthews of Declo

2nd Place - Jason Buxton of West Jefferson

3rd Place - Tyler Fitte of Salmon

4th Place - Brenton Overall of Melba

5th Place - Teysen Gunnell of North Fremont

6th Place - Bass Myers of Clearwater Valley

1st Place Match

Derek Matthews (Declo) 44-1, Sr. over Jason Buxton (West Jefferson) 40-10, Jr. (TF-1.5 1:52 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Tyler Fitte (Salmon) 36-15, Sr. over Brenton Overall (Melba) 28-20, Jr. (Fall 3:32)

5th Place Match

Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) 29-22, So. over Bass Myers (Clearwater Valley) 36-12, So. (MD 13-5)

2A 195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - William Maddox of Malad

2nd Place - Riley Barber of Firth

3rd Place - Kamren Wright of West Jefferson

4th Place - Boston Barber of Ririe

5th Place - Reagan Roundy of West Jefferson

6th Place - Isaac Goodwin of Clearwater Valley

1st Place Match

William Maddox (Malad) 49-2, Sr. over Riley Barber (Firth) 30-6, Sr. (Fall 3:39)

3rd Place Match

Kamren Wright (West Jefferson) 30-12, Sr. over Boston Barber (Ririe) 42-25, Jr. (Fall 2:33)

5th Place Match

Reagan Roundy (West Jefferson) 27-19, Sr. over Isaac Goodwin (Clearwater Valley) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 4:01)

2A 220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Colter Bennett of Salmon

2nd Place - Isaac Finley of Wendell

3rd Place - Ethan Southern of Raft River

4th Place - Kyle Sibert of St. Maries

5th Place - Porter Whipple of Kamiah

6th Place - Wylie Johnson of Grace

1st Place Match

Colter Bennett (Salmon) 43-0, Sr. over Isaac Finley (Wendell) 34-3, So. (Dec 11-9)

3rd Place Match

Ethan Southern (Raft River) 28-6, Sr. over Kyle Sibert (St. Maries) 22-10, Sr. (SV-1 12-10)

5th Place Match

Porter Whipple (Kamiah) 33-14, So. over Wylie Johnson (Grace) 32-16, So. (Fall 1:44)

2A 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Harris of Ririe

2nd Place - John Smith of Wendell

3rd Place - Ethan Perkins of Firth

4th Place - Hunter Williams of New Plymouth

5th Place - Tyler Martens of Salmon

6th Place - Gage Maher of Clark County

1st Place Match

Gavin Harris (Ririe) 57-4, Sr. over John Smith (Wendell) 33-9, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Ethan Perkins (Firth) 36-9, Sr. over Hunter Williams (New Plymouth) 25-4, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

Tyler Martens (Salmon) 27-13, Sr. over Gage Maher (Clark County) 17-17, So. (Fall 1:42)

Girls

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lita Cruz of Minico (Girls)

2nd Place - Allistar Dillow of American Falls (Girls)

3rd Place - Keira Zimmerman of Moscow (Girls)

4th Place - Piper Anderson of Grace (Girls)

5th Place - Toni Avelino of Caldwell (Girls)

6th Place - Joely Slyter of Lewiston (Girls)

1st Place Match

Lita Cruz (Minico (Girls)) 34-3, Sr. over Allistar Dillow (American Falls (Girls)) 23-2, So. (MD 11-0)

3rd Place Match

Keira Zimmerman (Moscow (Girls)) 20-8, Fr. over Piper Anderson (Grace (Girls)) 28-7, So. (UTB 1-1)

5th Place Match

Toni Avelino (Caldwell (Girls)) 36-7, So. over Joely Slyter (Lewiston (Girls)) 24-8, Fr. (Dec 4-1)

G 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow (Girls)

2nd Place - Kadence Beck of Highland-C (Girls)

3rd Place - Makayla Smith of Mountain Home (Girls)

4th Place - Nia Avelino of Caldwell (Girls)

5th Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest (Girls)

6th Place - Rihanna Mora of Vallivue (Girls)

1st Place Match

Skyla Zimmerman (Moscow (Girls)) 30-1, Jr. over Kadence Beck (Highland-C (Girls)) 32-11, Jr. (Fall 3:10)

3rd Place Match

Makayla Smith (Mountain Home (Girls)) 31-17, Fr. over Nia Avelino (Caldwell (Girls)) 30-9, So. (Fall 4:01)

5th Place Match

Taylor Call (Hillcrest (Girls)) 23-6, Jr. over Rihanna Mora (Vallivue (Girls)) 17-12, Fr. (Fall 2:12)

G 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lindi Kessinger of Orofino (Girls)

2nd Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville (Girls)

3rd Place - Sophie Sarver of Mountain View (Girls)

4th Place - Willow Hurley of Thunder Ridge (Girls)

5th Place - Taylor Hood of Buhl (Girls)

6th Place - Holland Wieber of Eagle (Girls)

1st Place Match

Lindi Kessinger (Orofino (Girls)) 30-8, So. over Kayla Vail (Bonneville (Girls)) 34-3, Jr. (Fall 4:49)

3rd Place Match

Sophie Sarver (Mountain View (Girls)) 14-8, Jr. over Willow Hurley (Thunder Ridge (Girls)) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 2:02)

5th Place Match

Taylor Hood (Buhl (Girls)) 33-7, Jr. over Holland Wieber (Eagle (Girls)) 35-12, So. (SV-1 4-2)

G 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alyssa Randles of Coeur D`Alene (Girls)

2nd Place - Jordan Barrett of Payette (Girls)

3rd Place - Audrey Deleon of Weiser (Girls)

4th Place - Lizette Ohlund of Meridian (Girls)

5th Place - Gianna Coburn of Emmett (Girls)

6th Place - Camilla Tew of West Side (Girls)

1st Place Match

Alyssa Randles (Coeur D`Alene (Girls)) 30-10, Jr. over Jordan Barrett (Payette (Girls)) 25-4, Jr. (Fall 2:45)

3rd Place Match

Audrey Deleon (Weiser (Girls)) 32-6, So. over Lizette Ohlund (Meridian (Girls)) 17-9, Jr. (Fall 0:56)

5th Place Match

Gianna Coburn (Emmett (Girls)) 27-13, Fr. over Camilla Tew (West Side (Girls)) 31-9, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)

G 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Liv Wieber of Eagle (Girls)

2nd Place - Frankie Graham of Minico (Girls)

3rd Place - Josie Newby of Grace (Girls)

4th Place - Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville (Girls)

5th Place - Mariah Skelly of Fruitland (Girls)

6th Place - Lizzy Hodges of Capital (Girls)

1st Place Match

Liv Wieber (Eagle (Girls)) 36-4, Sr. over Frankie Graham (Minico (Girls)) 33-4, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Josie Newby (Grace (Girls)) 29-6, Fr. over Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville (Girls)) 22-9, So. (Fall 0:45)

5th Place Match

Mariah Skelly (Fruitland (Girls)) 20-15, So. over Lizzy Hodges (Capital (Girls)) 21-15, Fr. (Fall 2:56)

G 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marissa Jimenez of Caldwell (Girls)

2nd Place - Abigale Piper of Post Falls (Girls)

3rd Place - Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain (Girls)

4th Place - Angie Rios of Columbia (Girls)

5th Place - Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home (Girls)

6th Place - Hallie Stone of Pocatello (Girls)

1st Place Match

Marissa Jimenez (Caldwell (Girls)) 34-0, Sr. over Abigale Piper (Post Falls (Girls)) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Mia Furman (Rocky Mountain (Girls)) 26-5, Jr. over Angie Rios (Columbia (Girls)) 24-10, Sr. (Fall 4:10)

5th Place Match

Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home (Girls)) 32-14, Jr. over Hallie Stone (Pocatello (Girls)) 22-15, Jr. (Fall 3:33)

G 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Clare Waite of Boise (Girls)

2nd Place - Maria Sifuentes of Columbia (Girls)

3rd Place - Zoe Fries of Kuna (Girls)

4th Place - Kylie Hulse of Grace (Girls)

5th Place - Jordyn Kearn of American Falls (Girls)

6th Place - Hayley McNeal of Potlatch (Girls)

1st Place Match

Clare Waite (Boise (Girls)) 26-2, So. over Maria Sifuentes (Columbia (Girls)) 20-11, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Zoe Fries (Kuna (Girls)) 28-8, Fr. over Kylie Hulse (Grace (Girls)) 20-7, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Jordyn Kearn (American Falls (Girls)) 22-6, So. over Hayley McNeal (Potlatch (Girls)) 15-7, Fr. (Fall 0:36)

G 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia (Girls)

2nd Place - Ornella Kero of Boise (Girls)

3rd Place - Savannah Rickter of Bonners Ferry (Girls)

4th Place - Brooke Boyle of Thunder Ridge (Girls)

5th Place - Angela Antonio of Canyon Ridge (Girls)

6th Place - Annika Thompson of Lakeland (Girls)

1st Place Match

Hallie Campbell (Columbia (Girls)) 29-4, Jr. over Ornella Kero (Boise (Girls)) 26-5, Jr. (Fall 3:55)

3rd Place Match

Savannah Rickter (Bonners Ferry (Girls)) 30-2, So. over Brooke Boyle (Thunder Ridge (Girls)) 20-4, Sr. (Fall 2:21)

5th Place Match

Angela Antonio (Canyon Ridge (Girls)) 16-9, Sr. over Annika Thompson (Lakeland (Girls)) 12-21, So. (Fall 2:42)

G 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Reece Woods of Eagle (Girls)

2nd Place - Jordynn LeBeau of Eagle (Girls)

3rd Place - Whitney Turner of Weiser (Girls)

4th Place - Heilana Maestas of Bear Lake (Girls)

5th Place - Shayna Henninger of Rigby (Girls)

6th Place - Riley Bodily of Preston (Girls)

1st Place Match

Reece Woods (Eagle (Girls)) 18-3, Jr. over Jordynn LeBeau (Eagle (Girls)) 18-9, So. (Fall 5:45)

3rd Place Match

Whitney Turner (Weiser (Girls)) 21-3, Jr. over Heilana Maestas (Bear Lake (Girls)) 13-5, Sr. (Fall 3:00)

5th Place Match

Shayna Henninger (Rigby (Girls)) 16-11, Fr. over Riley Bodily (Preston (Girls)) 9-11, . (Fall 2:13)

G 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Olivia Woods of Eagle (Girls)

2nd Place - Amie Hartman of Mountain Home (Girls)

3rd Place - Megan Webster of Post Falls (Girls)

4th Place - Cosette Desrosiers of Columbia (Girls)

5th Place - Emry Woods of Eagle (Girls)

6th Place - Hildee Foster of Salmon (Girls)

1st Place Match

Olivia Woods (Eagle (Girls)) 22-2, Jr. over Amie Hartman (Mountain Home (Girls)) 23-12, Fr. (Fall 4:46)

3rd Place Match

Megan Webster (Post Falls (Girls)) 14-11, Sr. over Cosette Desrosiers (Columbia (Girls)) 18-10, So. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Emry Woods (Eagle (Girls)) 17-13, Fr. over Hildee Foster (Salmon (Girls)) 11-6, Fr. (Fall 0:59)

 

Recommended for you