Here are the results from Saturday's District 6 soccer tournaments
4A girls
Shelley beat Blackfoot 3-2.
Shelley plays at top seed Bonneville on Monday
Blackfoot is eliminated
4A boys
Shelley beat Bonneville
Shelley plays at top seed Blackfoot on Monday.
Bonneville is eliminated
5A boys
Highland beat Idaho Falls 2-1, 2OT. The Tigers play Rigby on Tuesday.
Thunder Ridge beat Rigby 4-1. Thunder Ridge takes on No. 2 seed Madison on Tuesday.
5A Girls
Highland beat Thunder Ridge. The Titans play Rigby on Tuesday.
Madison beat Rigby 1-0 2OT. Madison plays No. 2 seed Idaho Falls on Tuesday. Rigby plays Thunder Ridge.