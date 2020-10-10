Shelley logo

Here are the results from Saturday's District 6 soccer tournaments

4A girls

Shelley beat Blackfoot 3-2.

Shelley plays at top seed Bonneville on Monday

Blackfoot is eliminated

4A boys

Shelley beat Bonneville

Shelley plays at top seed Blackfoot on Monday.

Bonneville is eliminated

5A boys

Highland beat Idaho Falls 2-1, 2OT. The Tigers play Rigby on Tuesday.

Thunder Ridge beat Rigby 4-1. Thunder Ridge takes on No. 2 seed Madison on Tuesday.

5A Girls

Highland beat Thunder Ridge. The Titans play Rigby on Tuesday.

Madison beat Rigby 1-0 2OT. Madison plays No. 2 seed Idaho Falls on Tuesday. Rigby plays Thunder Ridge.

 