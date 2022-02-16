GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Boys basketball

2A District 6 tournament

West Jefferson 51, Salmon 49

Ririe 46, Firth 37

1AD2 District 5-6 tournament

North Gem 37, Watersprings 34

1AD1 District 5-6 tournament

Butte County 61, Challis 25

Wrestling

4A District 6 tournament

Teams: 1. Blackfoot 410 2. Bonneville 317 3. Shelley 214 4. Skyline 178 5. Hillcrest 59.

Individuals

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville

2nd Place - Wyat Blanchard of Bonneville

3rd Place - Calvin Abercrombie of Blackfoot

4th Place - Kallan Andersen of Shelley

5th Place - Aidan Peak of Hillcrest

1st Place Match

Saxton Scott (Bonneville) 37-5, Fr. over Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) 29-15, Fr. (MD 15-1)

2nd Place Match

Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) 29-15, Fr. over Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 22-13, Fr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 22-13, Fr. over Kallan Andersen (Shelley) 11-17, Fr. (Fall 4:21)

5th Place Match

Aidan Peak (Hillcrest) 5-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Spencer Jolley of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 32-0, So. over Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) 32-17, Jr. (Fall 1:50)

2nd Place Match

Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) 32-17, Jr. over () , . (NC)

3rd Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Clark Peterson of Shelley

2nd Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley

3rd Place - Ryan Nuno of Bonneville

4th Place - Maddex Hone of Blackfoot

5th Place - Axxel Landon of Bonneville

6th Place - Sam Smith of Blackfoot

1st Place Match

Clark Peterson (Shelley) 32-11, Fr. over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) 30-16, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)

2nd Place Match

Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 29-16, So. over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) 30-16, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 29-16, So. over Maddex Hone (Blackfoot) 11-10, Fr. (Fall 0:57)

5th Place Match

Axxel Landon (Bonneville) 18-26, Fr. over Sam Smith (Blackfoot) 17-15, So. (For.)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville

2nd Place - Avian Martinez of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Dillon Knighten of Skyline

4th Place - Isaac Martinez of Blackfoot

5th Place - Asher Urrea of Skyline

6th Place - Evan Lindley of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Ryker Vail (Bonneville) 34-8, Fr. over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 23-14, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

2nd Place Match

Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 23-14, Sr. over Dillon Knighten (Skyline) 24-17, Jr. (Fall 3:33)

3rd Place Match

Dillon Knighten (Skyline) 24-17, Jr. over Isaac Martinez (Blackfoot) 6-8, Fr. (Fall 2:23)

5th Place Match

Asher Urrea (Skyline) 15-10, Jr. over Evan Lindley (Bonneville) 3-20, Fr. (Fall 2:55)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carter Lindsay of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Tanner Ellis of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Connor Hagen of Bonneville

4th Place - Kevin Carillo of Skyline

5th Place - Walter Killian of Shelley

1st Place Match

Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 28-17, Sr. over Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 3:29)

2nd Place Match

Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) 12-8, Fr. over Connor Hagen (Bonneville) 12-17, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Connor Hagen (Bonneville) 12-17, Jr. over Kevin Carillo (Skyline) 15-20, Fr. (Fall 2:36)

5th Place Match

Walter Killian (Shelley) 0-9, So. over () , . (Bye)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville

3rd Place - Crew Searle of Skyline

4th Place - Isaac Hackman of Shelley

5th Place - Sam Luis of Hillcrest

6th Place - Lucas Click of Shelley

1st Place Match

Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 35-4, Sr. over Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 34-13, Jr. (Fall 1:47)

2nd Place Match

Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 34-13, Jr. over Crew Searle (Skyline) 22-19, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Crew Searle (Skyline) 22-19, So. over Isaac Hackman (Shelley) 8-26, Fr. (Fall 0:42)

5th Place Match

Sam Luis (Hillcrest) 8-13, Jr. over Lucas Click (Shelley) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 3:32)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Kyle Davis of Shelley

3rd Place - Marcus Landon of Skyline

4th Place - Aydan Mathews of Shelley

5th Place - Kaleb Mower of Blackfoot

6th Place - Vincent Thacker of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 26-6, Sr. over Kyle Davis (Shelley) 13-28, Fr. (Fall 2:41)

2nd Place Match

Kyle Davis (Shelley) 13-28, Fr. over Marcus Landon (Skyline) 19-22, Jr. (Fall 1:41)

3rd Place Match

Marcus Landon (Skyline) 19-22, Jr. over Aydan Mathews (Shelley) 10-18, So. (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match

Kaleb Mower (Blackfoot) 7-9, Jr. over Vincent Thacker (Bonneville) 17-22, Fr. (Fall 2:43)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville

2nd Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot

4th Place - Adrian Sturgeon of Bonneville

5th Place - Aaron Peak of Hillcrest

6th Place - Jackson Ward of Skyline

1st Place Match

Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 25-6, Sr. over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 29-8, Sr. (Fall 1:20)

2nd Place Match

Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 29-8, Sr. over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 16-12, Jr. (MD 11-1)

3rd Place Match

Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 16-12, Jr. over Adrian Sturgeon (Bonneville) 14-18, Fr. (Fall 0:58)

5th Place Match

Aaron Peak (Hillcrest) 4-28, Fr. over Jackson Ward (Skyline) 2-21, Fr. (Fall 1:00)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Koby Gould of Bonneville

4th Place - Elias Gneiting of Shelley

5th Place - Julian Arellano of Skyline

6th Place - Po Yamakoshi-Sing of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 27-4, Jr. over Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) 21-13, So. (Fall 4:25)

2nd Place Match

Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) 21-13, So. over Koby Gould (Bonneville) 26-13, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Koby Gould (Bonneville) 26-13, So. over Elias Gneiting (Shelley) 5-8, So. (MD 13-0)

5th Place Match

Julian Arellano (Skyline) 12-12, Fr. over Po Yamakoshi-Sing (Bonneville) 12-17, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline

2nd Place - Ben Hill of Shelley

3rd Place - Carter Inskeep of Blackfoot

4th Place - Carson Hyde of Skyline

5th Place - Jose Flores of Hillcrest

6th Place - Braxton Brown of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Xander Zollinger (Skyline) 29-14, So. over Ben Hill (Shelley) 31-23, Jr. (Fall 4:38)

2nd Place Match

Ben Hill (Shelley) 31-23, Jr. over Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) 11-11, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) 11-11, Jr. over Carson Hyde (Skyline) 9-14, Jr. (Fall 2:16)

5th Place Match

Jose Flores (Hillcrest) 21-26, Fr. over Braxton Brown (Bonneville) 4-17, So. (Fall 1:27)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Seth Jacobson of Shelley

3rd Place - Britton Sorenson of Bonneville

4th Place - Hunter Reeves of Hillcrest

5th Place - Mark Wilson of Skyline

6th Place - Aaron Stout of Skyline

1st Place Match

Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 35-8, Jr. over Seth Jacobson (Shelley) 18-16, So. (Fall 1:59)

2nd Place Match

Seth Jacobson (Shelley) 18-16, So. over Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) 19-25, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) 19-25, So. over Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest) 9-22, So. (Fall 3:39)

5th Place Match

Mark Wilson (Skyline) 6-11, Jr. over Aaron Stout (Skyline) 5-12, Sr. (Fall 1:37)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Justin Jeppsen of Bonneville

2nd Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Jonny Baczuk of Skyline

4th Place - Jacob Meek of Shelley

5th Place - Dawandey Dilus of Blackfoot

6th Place - George Perrington of Hillcrest

1st Place Match

Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) 22-9, Jr. over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-12, Sr. (Fall 3:31)

2nd Place Match

Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-12, Sr. over Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) 24-17, Sr. (Fall 1:40)

3rd Place Match

Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) 24-17, Sr. over Jacob Meek (Shelley) 14-23, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match

Dawandey Dilus (Blackfoot) 19-13, Fr. over George Perrington (Hillcrest) 18-18, So. (Dec 10-3)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline

2nd Place - Orrin Hill of Shelley

3rd Place - Nate Nakashima of Bonneville

4th Place - Kaden King of Hillcrest

5th Place - Brendan Briggs of Bonneville

6th Place - Parker Christiansen of Blackfoot

1st Place Match

Preston Colvin (Skyline) 36-8, Jr. over Orrin Hill (Shelley) 32-16, Sr. (Fall 1:59)

2nd Place Match

Orrin Hill (Shelley) 32-16, Sr. over Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) 18-12, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) 18-12, Jr. over Kaden King (Hillcrest) 16-22, So. (Fall 2:06)

5th Place Match

Brendan Briggs (Bonneville) 18-27, Fr. over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) 11-11, So. (Fall 2:01)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Anthony Hackman of Shelley

2nd Place - Alex Nawrocki of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Tyson Slagowski of Blackfoot

4th Place - Hagen Foster of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Anthony Hackman (Shelley) 26-16, Jr. over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 4:52)

2nd Place Match

Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) 13-15, Jr. over Tyson Slagowski (Blackfoot) 10-15, Fr. (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Tyson Slagowski (Blackfoot) 10-15, Fr. over Hagen Foster (Bonneville) 23-27, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville

2nd Place - Isaiah Lewis of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Ruger Boekholder of Blackfoot

4th Place - Dillon Lacko of Bonneville

5th Place - Jesus Moreno of Skyline

1st Place Match

Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) 41-13, Sr. over Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 6-9, Sr. (Fall 3:52)

2nd Place Match

Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 6-9, Sr. over Ruger Boekholder (Blackfoot) 7-10, Fr. (Fall 2:26)

3rd Place Match

Ruger Boekholder (Blackfoot) 7-10, Fr. over Dillon Lacko (Bonneville) 1-4, So. (Fall 6:16)

5th Place Match

Jesus Moreno (Skyline) 2-5, So. over () , . (Bye)

3A District 6 tournament

Teams: 1. South Fremont 441 2. Sugar-Salem 300.5 3. Teton 263.

Individuals

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont

2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton

3rd Place - McKay Stocking of Sugar-Salem

4th Place - Max Banta of Sugar-Salem

1st Place Match

Boden Banta (South Fremont) 36-1, Fr. over Treyton KIlingler (Teton) 38-6, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

2nd Place Match

Treyton KIlingler (Teton) 38-6, Jr. over McKay Stocking (Sugar-Salem) 25-23, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

McKay Stocking (Sugar-Salem) 25-23, So. over Max Banta (Sugar-Salem) 6-14, Fr. (Fall 2:57)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaden Lerwill of Sugar-Salem

2nd Place - Beau Baler of South Fremont

1st Place Match

Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 44-14, So. over Beau Baler (South Fremont) 20-9, Fr. (Fall 3:20)

2nd Place Match

Beau Baler (South Fremont) 20-9, Fr. over () , . (NC)

3rd Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Atchley of Teton

2nd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont

3rd Place - Aiden Meikle of Sugar-Salem

4th Place - Tucker Brown of Sugar-Salem

1st Place Match

Max Atchley (Teton) 33-4, So. over Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 23-3, So. (Inj. 5:28)

2nd Place Match

Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 23-3, So. over Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) 19-21, So. (Fall 4:34)

3rd Place Match

Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) 19-21, So. over Tucker Brown (Sugar-Salem) 23-15, So. (Fall 1:27)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - David Green of South Fremont

2nd Place - Remy Baler of Teton

3rd Place - Oscar Egbert of Teton

4th Place - Dylan Ball of Sugar-Salem

5th Place - Tillman Allen of Sugar-Salem

6th Place - Kaden Elliott of South Fremont

1st Place Match

David Green (South Fremont) 36-2, Jr. over Remy Baler (Teton) 25-15, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

2nd Place Match

Remy Baler (Teton) 25-15, Jr. over Oscar Egbert (Teton) 24-9, Jr. (Fall 2:31)

3rd Place Match

Oscar Egbert (Teton) 24-9, Jr. over Dylan Ball (Sugar-Salem) 10-6, Fr. (Fall 0:43)

5th Place Match

Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) 23-24, So. over Kaden Elliott (South Fremont) 11-26, Fr. (Fall 4:00)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont

2nd Place - Blaze Klingler of Sugar-Salem

3rd Place - Bjorn Lindquist of Teton

4th Place - Jace Warsinkse of Teton

5th Place - Lockan Vining of South Fremont

6th Place - Jason Fleming of Sugar-Salem

1st Place Match

Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) 35-4, Jr. over Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) 35-17, Jr. (Fall 4:22)

2nd Place Match

Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) 35-17, Jr. over Bjorn Lindquist (Teton) 15-7, Fr. (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match

Bjorn Lindquist (Teton) 15-7, Fr. over Jace Warsinkse (Teton) 18-10, Jr. (Fall 3:45)

5th Place Match

Lockan Vining (South Fremont) 8-9, Fr. over Jason Fleming (Sugar-Salem) 12-24, Fr. (Fall 2:31)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar-Salem

2nd Place - Sione Tavarez of South Fremont

3rd Place - Gustavo Carranza of South Fremont

4th Place - Zachary Barclay of Teton

5th Place - Micaiah Nelson of Sugar-Salem

6th Place - Wilder Curren of Teton

1st Place Match

Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) 54-5, Sr. over Sione Tavarez (South Fremont) 22-5, Jr. (Fall 0:53)

2nd Place Match

Sione Tavarez (South Fremont) 22-5, Jr. over Gustavo Carranza (South Fremont) 3-5, Sr. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

Gustavo Carranza (South Fremont) 3-5, Sr. over Zachary Barclay (Teton) 16-20, So. (Fall 1:58)

5th Place Match

Micaiah Nelson (Sugar-Salem) 9-4, Fr. over Wilder Curren (Teton) 7-19, So. (Fall 0:14)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont

2nd Place - Dax Wood of Sugar-Salem

3rd Place - Tucker Hill of Teton

4th Place - Gabren Ader of Teton

5th Place - Jerome Crichton of South Fremont

6th Place - Dillan Lerwill of Sugar-Salem

1st Place Match

Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) 34-3, Jr. over Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) 36-18, So. (Dec 7-0)

2nd Place Match

Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) 36-18, So. over Tucker Hill (Teton) 33-15, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Tucker Hill (Teton) 33-15, Jr. over Gabren Ader (Teton) 31-15, Jr. (Fall 4:05)

5th Place Match

Jerome Crichton (South Fremont) 10-10, Fr. over Dillan Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 5-12, Fr. (Fall 1:13)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont

2nd Place - Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont

3rd Place - Michael Ball of Teton

4th Place - Thatcher Norman of Sugar-Salem

5th Place - Gideon Wilson of Teton

1st Place Match

Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) 24-2, Jr. over Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) 15-11, So. (For.)

2nd Place Match

Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) 15-11, So. over Michael Ball (Teton) 26-13, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Michael Ball (Teton) 26-13, Jr. over Thatcher Norman (Sugar-Salem) 29-24, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:29 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Gideon Wilson (Teton) 2-9, So. over () , . (Bye)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton

2nd Place - Kyler Singleton of Sugar-Salem

3rd Place - Cutter Huff of South Fremont

4th Place - Santiago Arias of South Fremont

5th Place - Weston Ashcraft of Sugar-Salem

1st Place Match

Ryker Fullmer (Teton) 43-0, So. over Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) 36-10, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-1))

2nd Place Match

Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) 36-10, Sr. over Cutter Huff (South Fremont) 22-7, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Cutter Huff (South Fremont) 22-7, Sr. over Santiago Arias (South Fremont) 6-5, So. (Fall 4:46)

5th Place Match

Weston Ashcraft (Sugar-Salem) 12-9, So. over () , . (Bye)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont

2nd Place - Tommy Woodcock of Sugar-Salem

3rd Place - Tukker Lerwill of Sugar-Salem

4th Place - Kiowa Jeppesen of Teton

5th Place - Jesse Vargas of South Fremont

6th Place - Braeden Furniss of Teton

1st Place Match

Kolby Clark (South Fremont) 36-3, Jr. over Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 28-19, Jr. (Fall 1:07)

2nd Place Match

Tommy Woodcock (Sugar-Salem) 35-14, So. over Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 28-19, Jr. (Dec 12-6)

3rd Place Match

Tommy Woodcock (Sugar-Salem) 35-14, So. over Kiowa Jeppesen (Teton) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

5th Place Match

Jesse Vargas (South Fremont) 18-11, Jr. over Braeden Furniss (Teton) 5-23, Fr. (Fall 0:41)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont

2nd Place - Brent Parkinson of Sugar-Salem

3rd Place - Carson Harris of Sugar-Salem

4th Place - Kaleb Ricks of South Fremont

1st Place Match

Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 36-2, Jr. over Brent Parkinson (Sugar-Salem) 46-17, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

2nd Place Match

Brent Parkinson (Sugar-Salem) 46-17, Sr. over Carson Harris (Sugar-Salem) 8-11, So. (Fall 1:38)

3rd Place Match

Carson Harris (Sugar-Salem) 8-11, So. over Kaleb Ricks (South Fremont) 13-9, Jr. (Fall 0:45)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Clark of South Fremont

2nd Place - Drake Wood of Sugar-Salem

3rd Place - Brayden Pocock of Sugar-Salem

4th Place - Talan Schuldies of South Fremont

1st Place Match

Max Clark (South Fremont) 32-5, So. over Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) 48-6, Jr. (Dec 12-10)

2nd Place Match

Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) 48-6, Jr. over Brayden Pocock (Sugar-Salem) 8-12, Fr. (Fall 0:42)

3rd Place Match

Brayden Pocock (Sugar-Salem) 8-12, Fr. over Talan Schuldies (South Fremont) 3-11, So. (Fall 2:05)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont

2nd Place - Carter Vining of South Fremont

3rd Place - Jaydin Mason of Teton

4th Place - Conner Eagleton of Sugar-Salem

1st Place Match

Kash Purser (South Fremont) 28-2, Sr. over Carter Vining (South Fremont) 18-5, Jr. (Fall 4:41)

2nd Place Match

Carter Vining (South Fremont) 18-5, Jr. over Jaydin Mason (Teton) 1-5, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Jaydin Mason (Teton) 1-5, Jr. over Conner Eagleton (Sugar-Salem) 10-19, Fr. (Fall 2:56)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont

2nd Place - Ryan Frey of Teton

3rd Place - Colton Bennett of South Fremont

4th Place - Robbie McCashland of Teton

1st Place Match

Conrad Miller (South Fremont) 31-6, Jr. over Colton Bennett (South Fremont) 25-11, Fr. (Fall 0:52)

2nd Place Match

Ryan Frey (Teton) 27-22, Sr. over Colton Bennett (South Fremont) 25-11, Fr. (Fall 2:33)

3rd Place Match

Ryan Frey (Teton) 27-22, Sr. over Robbie McCashland (Teton) 24-13, So. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Moss of Teton

2nd Place - T Ross Rigby of South Fremont

3rd Place - Caden Dalling of Sugar-Salem

4th Place - Neilsen Glascock of South Fremont

1st Place Match

Zach Moss (Teton) 29-20, Fr. over Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 37-13, So. (Fall 1:14)

2nd Place Match

T Ross Rigby (South Fremont) 14-9, Sr. over Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 37-13, So. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

T Ross Rigby (South Fremont) 14-9, Sr. over Neilsen Glascock (South Fremont) 18-12, So. (Fall 2:47)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).

 

Tags

Recommended for you