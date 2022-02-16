Boys basketball
2A District 6 tournament
West Jefferson 51, Salmon 49
Ririe 46, Firth 37
1AD2 District 5-6 tournament
North Gem 37, Watersprings 34
1AD1 District 5-6 tournament
Butte County 61, Challis 25
Wrestling
4A District 6 tournament
Teams: 1. Blackfoot 410 2. Bonneville 317 3. Shelley 214 4. Skyline 178 5. Hillcrest 59.
Individuals
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville
2nd Place - Wyat Blanchard of Bonneville
3rd Place - Calvin Abercrombie of Blackfoot
4th Place - Kallan Andersen of Shelley
5th Place - Aidan Peak of Hillcrest
1st Place Match
Saxton Scott (Bonneville) 37-5, Fr. over Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) 29-15, Fr. (MD 15-1)
2nd Place Match
Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) 29-15, Fr. over Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 22-13, Fr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 22-13, Fr. over Kallan Andersen (Shelley) 11-17, Fr. (Fall 4:21)
5th Place Match
Aidan Peak (Hillcrest) 5-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Spencer Jolley of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 32-0, So. over Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) 32-17, Jr. (Fall 1:50)
2nd Place Match
Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) 32-17, Jr. over () , . (NC)
3rd Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Clark Peterson of Shelley
2nd Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley
3rd Place - Ryan Nuno of Bonneville
4th Place - Maddex Hone of Blackfoot
5th Place - Axxel Landon of Bonneville
6th Place - Sam Smith of Blackfoot
1st Place Match
Clark Peterson (Shelley) 32-11, Fr. over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) 30-16, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)
2nd Place Match
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 29-16, So. over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) 30-16, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 29-16, So. over Maddex Hone (Blackfoot) 11-10, Fr. (Fall 0:57)
5th Place Match
Axxel Landon (Bonneville) 18-26, Fr. over Sam Smith (Blackfoot) 17-15, So. (For.)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville
2nd Place - Avian Martinez of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Dillon Knighten of Skyline
4th Place - Isaac Martinez of Blackfoot
5th Place - Asher Urrea of Skyline
6th Place - Evan Lindley of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Ryker Vail (Bonneville) 34-8, Fr. over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 23-14, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
2nd Place Match
Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 23-14, Sr. over Dillon Knighten (Skyline) 24-17, Jr. (Fall 3:33)
3rd Place Match
Dillon Knighten (Skyline) 24-17, Jr. over Isaac Martinez (Blackfoot) 6-8, Fr. (Fall 2:23)
5th Place Match
Asher Urrea (Skyline) 15-10, Jr. over Evan Lindley (Bonneville) 3-20, Fr. (Fall 2:55)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carter Lindsay of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Tanner Ellis of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Connor Hagen of Bonneville
4th Place - Kevin Carillo of Skyline
5th Place - Walter Killian of Shelley
1st Place Match
Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 28-17, Sr. over Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 3:29)
2nd Place Match
Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) 12-8, Fr. over Connor Hagen (Bonneville) 12-17, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Connor Hagen (Bonneville) 12-17, Jr. over Kevin Carillo (Skyline) 15-20, Fr. (Fall 2:36)
5th Place Match
Walter Killian (Shelley) 0-9, So. over () , . (Bye)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville
3rd Place - Crew Searle of Skyline
4th Place - Isaac Hackman of Shelley
5th Place - Sam Luis of Hillcrest
6th Place - Lucas Click of Shelley
1st Place Match
Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 35-4, Sr. over Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 34-13, Jr. (Fall 1:47)
2nd Place Match
Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 34-13, Jr. over Crew Searle (Skyline) 22-19, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Crew Searle (Skyline) 22-19, So. over Isaac Hackman (Shelley) 8-26, Fr. (Fall 0:42)
5th Place Match
Sam Luis (Hillcrest) 8-13, Jr. over Lucas Click (Shelley) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 3:32)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Kyle Davis of Shelley
3rd Place - Marcus Landon of Skyline
4th Place - Aydan Mathews of Shelley
5th Place - Kaleb Mower of Blackfoot
6th Place - Vincent Thacker of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 26-6, Sr. over Kyle Davis (Shelley) 13-28, Fr. (Fall 2:41)
2nd Place Match
Kyle Davis (Shelley) 13-28, Fr. over Marcus Landon (Skyline) 19-22, Jr. (Fall 1:41)
3rd Place Match
Marcus Landon (Skyline) 19-22, Jr. over Aydan Mathews (Shelley) 10-18, So. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
Kaleb Mower (Blackfoot) 7-9, Jr. over Vincent Thacker (Bonneville) 17-22, Fr. (Fall 2:43)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville
2nd Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot
4th Place - Adrian Sturgeon of Bonneville
5th Place - Aaron Peak of Hillcrest
6th Place - Jackson Ward of Skyline
1st Place Match
Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 25-6, Sr. over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 29-8, Sr. (Fall 1:20)
2nd Place Match
Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 29-8, Sr. over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 16-12, Jr. (MD 11-1)
3rd Place Match
Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 16-12, Jr. over Adrian Sturgeon (Bonneville) 14-18, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
5th Place Match
Aaron Peak (Hillcrest) 4-28, Fr. over Jackson Ward (Skyline) 2-21, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Koby Gould of Bonneville
4th Place - Elias Gneiting of Shelley
5th Place - Julian Arellano of Skyline
6th Place - Po Yamakoshi-Sing of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 27-4, Jr. over Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) 21-13, So. (Fall 4:25)
2nd Place Match
Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) 21-13, So. over Koby Gould (Bonneville) 26-13, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Koby Gould (Bonneville) 26-13, So. over Elias Gneiting (Shelley) 5-8, So. (MD 13-0)
5th Place Match
Julian Arellano (Skyline) 12-12, Fr. over Po Yamakoshi-Sing (Bonneville) 12-17, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline
2nd Place - Ben Hill of Shelley
3rd Place - Carter Inskeep of Blackfoot
4th Place - Carson Hyde of Skyline
5th Place - Jose Flores of Hillcrest
6th Place - Braxton Brown of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Xander Zollinger (Skyline) 29-14, So. over Ben Hill (Shelley) 31-23, Jr. (Fall 4:38)
2nd Place Match
Ben Hill (Shelley) 31-23, Jr. over Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) 11-11, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) 11-11, Jr. over Carson Hyde (Skyline) 9-14, Jr. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
Jose Flores (Hillcrest) 21-26, Fr. over Braxton Brown (Bonneville) 4-17, So. (Fall 1:27)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Seth Jacobson of Shelley
3rd Place - Britton Sorenson of Bonneville
4th Place - Hunter Reeves of Hillcrest
5th Place - Mark Wilson of Skyline
6th Place - Aaron Stout of Skyline
1st Place Match
Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 35-8, Jr. over Seth Jacobson (Shelley) 18-16, So. (Fall 1:59)
2nd Place Match
Seth Jacobson (Shelley) 18-16, So. over Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) 19-25, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) 19-25, So. over Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest) 9-22, So. (Fall 3:39)
5th Place Match
Mark Wilson (Skyline) 6-11, Jr. over Aaron Stout (Skyline) 5-12, Sr. (Fall 1:37)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Justin Jeppsen of Bonneville
2nd Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Jonny Baczuk of Skyline
4th Place - Jacob Meek of Shelley
5th Place - Dawandey Dilus of Blackfoot
6th Place - George Perrington of Hillcrest
1st Place Match
Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) 22-9, Jr. over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-12, Sr. (Fall 3:31)
2nd Place Match
Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 29-12, Sr. over Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) 24-17, Sr. (Fall 1:40)
3rd Place Match
Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) 24-17, Sr. over Jacob Meek (Shelley) 14-23, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
Dawandey Dilus (Blackfoot) 19-13, Fr. over George Perrington (Hillcrest) 18-18, So. (Dec 10-3)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline
2nd Place - Orrin Hill of Shelley
3rd Place - Nate Nakashima of Bonneville
4th Place - Kaden King of Hillcrest
5th Place - Brendan Briggs of Bonneville
6th Place - Parker Christiansen of Blackfoot
1st Place Match
Preston Colvin (Skyline) 36-8, Jr. over Orrin Hill (Shelley) 32-16, Sr. (Fall 1:59)
2nd Place Match
Orrin Hill (Shelley) 32-16, Sr. over Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) 18-12, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) 18-12, Jr. over Kaden King (Hillcrest) 16-22, So. (Fall 2:06)
5th Place Match
Brendan Briggs (Bonneville) 18-27, Fr. over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) 11-11, So. (Fall 2:01)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Anthony Hackman of Shelley
2nd Place - Alex Nawrocki of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Tyson Slagowski of Blackfoot
4th Place - Hagen Foster of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Anthony Hackman (Shelley) 26-16, Jr. over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 4:52)
2nd Place Match
Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) 13-15, Jr. over Tyson Slagowski (Blackfoot) 10-15, Fr. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
Tyson Slagowski (Blackfoot) 10-15, Fr. over Hagen Foster (Bonneville) 23-27, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville
2nd Place - Isaiah Lewis of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Ruger Boekholder of Blackfoot
4th Place - Dillon Lacko of Bonneville
5th Place - Jesus Moreno of Skyline
1st Place Match
Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) 41-13, Sr. over Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 6-9, Sr. (Fall 3:52)
2nd Place Match
Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 6-9, Sr. over Ruger Boekholder (Blackfoot) 7-10, Fr. (Fall 2:26)
3rd Place Match
Ruger Boekholder (Blackfoot) 7-10, Fr. over Dillon Lacko (Bonneville) 1-4, So. (Fall 6:16)
5th Place Match
Jesus Moreno (Skyline) 2-5, So. over () , . (Bye)
3A District 6 tournament
Teams: 1. South Fremont 441 2. Sugar-Salem 300.5 3. Teton 263.
Individuals
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont
2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton
3rd Place - McKay Stocking of Sugar-Salem
4th Place - Max Banta of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
Boden Banta (South Fremont) 36-1, Fr. over Treyton KIlingler (Teton) 38-6, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
2nd Place Match
Treyton KIlingler (Teton) 38-6, Jr. over McKay Stocking (Sugar-Salem) 25-23, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
McKay Stocking (Sugar-Salem) 25-23, So. over Max Banta (Sugar-Salem) 6-14, Fr. (Fall 2:57)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jaden Lerwill of Sugar-Salem
2nd Place - Beau Baler of South Fremont
1st Place Match
Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 44-14, So. over Beau Baler (South Fremont) 20-9, Fr. (Fall 3:20)
2nd Place Match
Beau Baler (South Fremont) 20-9, Fr. over () , . (NC)
3rd Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Max Atchley of Teton
2nd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont
3rd Place - Aiden Meikle of Sugar-Salem
4th Place - Tucker Brown of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
Max Atchley (Teton) 33-4, So. over Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 23-3, So. (Inj. 5:28)
2nd Place Match
Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 23-3, So. over Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) 19-21, So. (Fall 4:34)
3rd Place Match
Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) 19-21, So. over Tucker Brown (Sugar-Salem) 23-15, So. (Fall 1:27)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - David Green of South Fremont
2nd Place - Remy Baler of Teton
3rd Place - Oscar Egbert of Teton
4th Place - Dylan Ball of Sugar-Salem
5th Place - Tillman Allen of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Kaden Elliott of South Fremont
1st Place Match
David Green (South Fremont) 36-2, Jr. over Remy Baler (Teton) 25-15, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
2nd Place Match
Remy Baler (Teton) 25-15, Jr. over Oscar Egbert (Teton) 24-9, Jr. (Fall 2:31)
3rd Place Match
Oscar Egbert (Teton) 24-9, Jr. over Dylan Ball (Sugar-Salem) 10-6, Fr. (Fall 0:43)
5th Place Match
Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) 23-24, So. over Kaden Elliott (South Fremont) 11-26, Fr. (Fall 4:00)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont
2nd Place - Blaze Klingler of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Bjorn Lindquist of Teton
4th Place - Jace Warsinkse of Teton
5th Place - Lockan Vining of South Fremont
6th Place - Jason Fleming of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) 35-4, Jr. over Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) 35-17, Jr. (Fall 4:22)
2nd Place Match
Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) 35-17, Jr. over Bjorn Lindquist (Teton) 15-7, Fr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
Bjorn Lindquist (Teton) 15-7, Fr. over Jace Warsinkse (Teton) 18-10, Jr. (Fall 3:45)
5th Place Match
Lockan Vining (South Fremont) 8-9, Fr. over Jason Fleming (Sugar-Salem) 12-24, Fr. (Fall 2:31)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar-Salem
2nd Place - Sione Tavarez of South Fremont
3rd Place - Gustavo Carranza of South Fremont
4th Place - Zachary Barclay of Teton
5th Place - Micaiah Nelson of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Wilder Curren of Teton
1st Place Match
Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) 54-5, Sr. over Sione Tavarez (South Fremont) 22-5, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
2nd Place Match
Sione Tavarez (South Fremont) 22-5, Jr. over Gustavo Carranza (South Fremont) 3-5, Sr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
Gustavo Carranza (South Fremont) 3-5, Sr. over Zachary Barclay (Teton) 16-20, So. (Fall 1:58)
5th Place Match
Micaiah Nelson (Sugar-Salem) 9-4, Fr. over Wilder Curren (Teton) 7-19, So. (Fall 0:14)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont
2nd Place - Dax Wood of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Tucker Hill of Teton
4th Place - Gabren Ader of Teton
5th Place - Jerome Crichton of South Fremont
6th Place - Dillan Lerwill of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) 34-3, Jr. over Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) 36-18, So. (Dec 7-0)
2nd Place Match
Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) 36-18, So. over Tucker Hill (Teton) 33-15, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Tucker Hill (Teton) 33-15, Jr. over Gabren Ader (Teton) 31-15, Jr. (Fall 4:05)
5th Place Match
Jerome Crichton (South Fremont) 10-10, Fr. over Dillan Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 5-12, Fr. (Fall 1:13)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont
2nd Place - Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont
3rd Place - Michael Ball of Teton
4th Place - Thatcher Norman of Sugar-Salem
5th Place - Gideon Wilson of Teton
1st Place Match
Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) 24-2, Jr. over Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) 15-11, So. (For.)
2nd Place Match
Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) 15-11, So. over Michael Ball (Teton) 26-13, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Michael Ball (Teton) 26-13, Jr. over Thatcher Norman (Sugar-Salem) 29-24, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:29 (15-0))
5th Place Match
Gideon Wilson (Teton) 2-9, So. over () , . (Bye)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton
2nd Place - Kyler Singleton of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Cutter Huff of South Fremont
4th Place - Santiago Arias of South Fremont
5th Place - Weston Ashcraft of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
Ryker Fullmer (Teton) 43-0, So. over Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) 36-10, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-1))
2nd Place Match
Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) 36-10, Sr. over Cutter Huff (South Fremont) 22-7, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Cutter Huff (South Fremont) 22-7, Sr. over Santiago Arias (South Fremont) 6-5, So. (Fall 4:46)
5th Place Match
Weston Ashcraft (Sugar-Salem) 12-9, So. over () , . (Bye)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont
2nd Place - Tommy Woodcock of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Tukker Lerwill of Sugar-Salem
4th Place - Kiowa Jeppesen of Teton
5th Place - Jesse Vargas of South Fremont
6th Place - Braeden Furniss of Teton
1st Place Match
Kolby Clark (South Fremont) 36-3, Jr. over Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 28-19, Jr. (Fall 1:07)
2nd Place Match
Tommy Woodcock (Sugar-Salem) 35-14, So. over Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 28-19, Jr. (Dec 12-6)
3rd Place Match
Tommy Woodcock (Sugar-Salem) 35-14, So. over Kiowa Jeppesen (Teton) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
5th Place Match
Jesse Vargas (South Fremont) 18-11, Jr. over Braeden Furniss (Teton) 5-23, Fr. (Fall 0:41)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont
2nd Place - Brent Parkinson of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Carson Harris of Sugar-Salem
4th Place - Kaleb Ricks of South Fremont
1st Place Match
Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 36-2, Jr. over Brent Parkinson (Sugar-Salem) 46-17, Sr. (Fall 2:33)
2nd Place Match
Brent Parkinson (Sugar-Salem) 46-17, Sr. over Carson Harris (Sugar-Salem) 8-11, So. (Fall 1:38)
3rd Place Match
Carson Harris (Sugar-Salem) 8-11, So. over Kaleb Ricks (South Fremont) 13-9, Jr. (Fall 0:45)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Max Clark of South Fremont
2nd Place - Drake Wood of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Brayden Pocock of Sugar-Salem
4th Place - Talan Schuldies of South Fremont
1st Place Match
Max Clark (South Fremont) 32-5, So. over Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) 48-6, Jr. (Dec 12-10)
2nd Place Match
Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) 48-6, Jr. over Brayden Pocock (Sugar-Salem) 8-12, Fr. (Fall 0:42)
3rd Place Match
Brayden Pocock (Sugar-Salem) 8-12, Fr. over Talan Schuldies (South Fremont) 3-11, So. (Fall 2:05)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont
2nd Place - Carter Vining of South Fremont
3rd Place - Jaydin Mason of Teton
4th Place - Conner Eagleton of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
Kash Purser (South Fremont) 28-2, Sr. over Carter Vining (South Fremont) 18-5, Jr. (Fall 4:41)
2nd Place Match
Carter Vining (South Fremont) 18-5, Jr. over Jaydin Mason (Teton) 1-5, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Jaydin Mason (Teton) 1-5, Jr. over Conner Eagleton (Sugar-Salem) 10-19, Fr. (Fall 2:56)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont
2nd Place - Ryan Frey of Teton
3rd Place - Colton Bennett of South Fremont
4th Place - Robbie McCashland of Teton
1st Place Match
Conrad Miller (South Fremont) 31-6, Jr. over Colton Bennett (South Fremont) 25-11, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
2nd Place Match
Ryan Frey (Teton) 27-22, Sr. over Colton Bennett (South Fremont) 25-11, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
3rd Place Match
Ryan Frey (Teton) 27-22, Sr. over Robbie McCashland (Teton) 24-13, So. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zach Moss of Teton
2nd Place - T Ross Rigby of South Fremont
3rd Place - Caden Dalling of Sugar-Salem
4th Place - Neilsen Glascock of South Fremont
1st Place Match
Zach Moss (Teton) 29-20, Fr. over Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 37-13, So. (Fall 1:14)
2nd Place Match
T Ross Rigby (South Fremont) 14-9, Sr. over Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 37-13, So. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
T Ross Rigby (South Fremont) 14-9, Sr. over Neilsen Glascock (South Fremont) 18-12, So. (Fall 2:47)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).