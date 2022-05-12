Results from Thursday's games.
Baseball
3A state play-in game
Snake River 6, South Fremont 5
Softball
5A District 5-6 tournament
Thunder Ridge 7, Madison 2
Highland 10, Rigby 6
Thunder Ridge 12, Rigby 11
Highland 16, Thunder Ridge 10 (championship game)
Highland and Thunder Ridge earn state berths.
4A District 6 tournament
Blackfoot 13, Hillcrest 7 (championship game)
Blackfoot is top district seed to state, Hillcrest plays Middleton in a state play-in game 1 p.m. Saturday at OK Ward Park in Pocatello.
2A District 6 tournament
Firth 10, Challis-Mackay 6
North Fremont 12, Firth 6
North Fremont earns the district's No. 2 seed to state. West Jefferson is No. 1.
