Results from Thursday's games.

Baseball

3A state play-in game

Snake River 6, South Fremont 5

Softball

5A District 5-6 tournament

Thunder Ridge 7, Madison 2

Highland 10, Rigby 6

Thunder Ridge 12, Rigby 11

Highland 16, Thunder Ridge 10 (championship game)

Highland and Thunder Ridge earn state berths.

4A District 6 tournament

Blackfoot 13, Hillcrest 7 (championship game)

Blackfoot is top district seed to state, Hillcrest plays Middleton in a state play-in game 1 p.m. Saturday at OK Ward Park in Pocatello.

2A District 6 tournament

Firth 10, Challis-Mackay 6

North Fremont 12, Firth 6

North Fremont earns the district's No. 2 seed to state. West Jefferson is No. 1.

 

