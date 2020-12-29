At Skyline, Lloyer Driggs canned a deep triple at the buzzer, helping the Thunder Ridge boys edge Lake City at the Doug Andrus Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Driggs, who totaled 26 points in the win, connected on 3 of 4 long balls and posted seven points in the final period. That helped Thunder Ridge outscore Lake City 24-12 in the fourth frame.
Tyler Godfrey was Thunder Ridge's only other double-digit scorer, tallying 10 points, but the Titans didn't need much help with the way Driggs was scoring. Nick Potter added nine points on three triples.
With the win, Thunder Ridge earns a date with Coeur d'Alene at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Skyline. That will determine the winner of the section of the pool.
THUNDER RIDGE 65, LAKE CITY 62
Lake City 19 16 15 12 — 62
Thunder Ridge 22 12 7 24 — 65
Lake City — Blake Buchanan 10, Ben Janke 5, Chris Irvin 8, Jack Kiesbuy 11, Zach Johnson 8, Kolton Mitchell 9, Varick Meredith 11.
Thunder Ridge — Bradley Briggs 3, Lloyer Driggs 26, Tao Johnson 6, Tyler Godfrey 10, Nick Potter 9, Bryson Hawks 4, Jay Scoresby 3, Porter Harris 4.
Girls basketball
LAKE CITY 57, BONNEVILLE 48: At Bonneville, Lake City raced to a quick lead and never let up in a nine-point win over the hosts.
The Timberwolves outscored the Bees 17-6 in the first frame, so even though the teams played fairly evenly the rest of the way, Lake City held on for a relatively comfortable win.
Sydnee Hunt totaled 17 points and Logan Faulkner added nine for Bonneville, which won the fourth quarter 15-11, but the slow start was too much to overcome for the Bees.
Bonneville (4-8) will host Post Falls at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
LAKE CITY 57, BONNEVILLE 48
Lake City 17 12 17 11 — 57
Bonneville 6 13 14 15 — 48
Lake City — K. Pickford 6, S. Zufelt 13, A. Bowman 2, E. Reynolds 6, B. Rewels 17, T. Jenkins 6, B. Hawkins 7.
Bonneville — Kaylie Kofe 8, Mia Sorensen 4, Logan Faulkner 9, Sydnee Hunt 17, Meg Spence 2, Talia Trane 8.
THUNDER RIDGE 69, COEUR D'ALENE 63 (OT): At Thunder Ridge, four Titans turned in double-digit scoring outings, helping the hosts top Coeur d'Alene in overtime.
Lauren Davenport led the charge with 18 points, while Paige Clark, Kennedy Stenquist and Aspen Caldwell all logged 11 points for the Titans, who won the extra session 10-4.
Madi Symons poured in 32 points for Coeur d'Alene.
Thunder Ridge (11-1) will return to action on Jan. 6, hosting Highland at 7:30 p.m.
THUNDER RIDGE 69, COEUR D'ALENE 63
Coeur d'Alene 14 15 11 19 4 — 63
Thunder Ridge 20 8 12 19 10 — 69
Coeur d'Alene — Nakisha Matheson 2, Jaelyn Adams 7, Madi Symons 32, Jayda Johnson 4, Tori Younker 9, Jaden Chavez 2, Skybr Bueke 7.
Thunder Ridge — Aspen Caldwell 11, Kennedy Stenquist 11, Sierra John 8, Marley Spencer 4, Lauren Davenport 18, Paige Clark 11, Halli Smith 6.
POST FALLS 70, HILLCREST 63: At Hillcrest, Post Falls held off Hillcrest for a narrow win.
Quinleigh Kelser led Hillcrest with 19 points and Aspen Cook added 10, but the Knights fell victim to a slow start and couldn't overcome it.
Hillcrest will host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
POST FALLS 70, HILLCREST 63
Post Falls 20 19 20 13 — 70
Hillcrest 14 17 16 16 — 63
Post Falls — Wichals 12, Lovch 11, Cerant 2, Sims 17, Buckley 4, Crane 10, Magnuson 3, Blake 3, Christensen 9.
Hillcrest — Hillcrest: Quinleigh Kesler 19, Nyah Lugo 8, Macy Larsen 12, Brooke Cook 10, Sam Fryar 2, Aspen Cook 10, Amber Sargent 2.
Scores
Boys basketball
Hillcrest 75, Star Valley 35
Skyline 55, CDA 52
Marsh Valley 62, Ririe 45
Idaho Falls 46, Burley 34
Firth 41, Bear Lake 33
Rigby 61, Mountain Home 50
Girls basketball
Post Falls 70, Hillcrest 63