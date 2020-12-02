At Skyline, Thunder Ridge boys basketball notched its first win of the season with a narrow road victory Wednesday over the Grizzlies.
Lloyer Driggs carded a game-high 24 points and Tyler Godfrey chipped in 10 for the Titans, who outscored the Grizzlies in the third quarter 19-10 and in the fourth 14-11.
The Grizzlies countered with two double-digit scorers — Raleigh Shippen, who posted 18 points, and Cade Marlow, who recorded 15 — but it wasn't enough to slow the Titans.
Driggs, who connected on 4 of 6 triples, also hit buzzer-beaters at the end of the first and third quarters.
Thunder Ridge (1-0) will host Bonneville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Skyline (0-1) will welcome Madison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, SKYLINE 52
Thunder Ridge: 15 9 19 14 -- 57
Skyline: 13 18 10 11 -- 52
Thunder Ridge — Lloyer Driggs 24, Tao Johnson 4, Tyler Godfrey 10, Nick Potter 3, Jay Scoresby 3, Porter Harris 6, Zach Marlow 7.
Skyline — Raleigh Shippen 18, Cade Marlow 15, Josh Hansen 2, Isaac Farnsworth 8, Kenyon Sadiq 8.
HILLCREST 64, MADISON 61: At Rexburg, Hillcrest kicked off the new season with a win, edging Madison on the road in both teams' season-openers.
Hillcrest's Cooper Kesler tallied a game-best 25 points, while teammate Jase Austin added 12 for the Knights, who used a 20-16 fourth-quarter advantage to escape with a win.
The Bobcats got 22 points from Taden King and 12 from Braxton Pierce, but they were unable to avoid dropping their first matchup of the season, which featured only parents in the stands.
Eli Randall added nine points for Madison.
Hillcrest (1-0) will visit Thunder Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Madison (0-1) will hit the road against Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
HILLCREST 64, MADISON 61
Hillcrest 17 18 9 20 -- 64
Madison 19 16 10 16 -- 61
Hillcrest — Isaac Davis 6, Cooper Kesler 25, Tre Kofe 4, Jase Austin 12, Garrett Phippen 4, Sam Kunz 1, Given Chatlain 7, Kobe Kofe 5
Madison — Logan Crane 4, Tyson Lerwill 7, Rhett Hathaway 3, Spencer Young 3, Isaac Wilson 1, Braxton Pierce 12, Taden King 22, Eli Randall 9.
BLACKFOOT 51, IDAHO FALLS 48: At Idaho Falls, Ja'Vonte King led three Bronco players in double figures with 13 points and also had a team-high eight rebounds as Blackfoot edged the Tigers in the season opener for both teams.
Dylan Seeley topped Idaho Falls with 14 points. Seeley and Jaxon Sorenson each grabbed six rebounds.
Blackfoot (1-0) hosts Rigby on Friday. Idaho Falls (0-1) hosts Shelley on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 51, IDAHO FALLS 48
Blackfoot 10 16 10 15 — 51
Idaho Falls 13 11 12 12 — 48
BLACKFOOT — Ja'Vonte King 13, Jaxon Ball 10, Carter Layton 10, Candon Dahle 7, Jaden Harris 5, Dylan Peterson 5, Jace Grimmett 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 14, Nate Rose 11, Jaxon Sorenson 10, Luke Rodel 6, Merit Jones 4, Skyler Olsen 3.
SHELLEY 46, SUGAR-SALEM 43: At Sugar City, the Russets rallied in the fourth quarter to down defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem.
Braxton Miskin led Shelley with 11 points in the teams' season opener.
Crew Clark topped the Diggers with 11 points.
Shelley is at Idaho Falls on Friday. Sugar-Salem is at Filer on Friday.
SHELLEY 46, SUGAR-SALEM 43
Shelley 4 11 9 22 — 46
Sugar-Salem 13 11 7 12 — 43
SHELLEY — Tomy Bradshaw 3, Braxton Miskin 11, Jace Thatcher 6, Trevor Austin 9, Hess 10, Cannon Vance 7.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 11, Kyzon Garner 10, Porter Holt 6, Christian Gordon 6, Toby Pinnock 2, Ryken Clay 3, Kendle Harris 5.
SALMON 64, BUTTE COUNTY 62: At Arco, Salmon hit a late game-winner to open its season with a win over the Pirates.
Blazen Burgess scored 22 points and netted 4 of 5 3-pointers, and Cayden Caywood scored 20 points.
Boone Gamett led Butte County with 18 points.
The Pirates play Victory Charter at Dietrich on Friday. Salmon hosts American Falls on Saturday.
SALMON 64, BUTTE COUNTY 62
Salmon 12 19 23 10 — 64
Butte County 20 18 12 12 — 62
SALMON — Hunter Bingham 6, Hagan 7, Mildon 5, Blazen Burgess 22, Griffin Mylan 3, Dillon Pilkerton 5, Cayden Caywood 20.
BUTTE COUNTY — Logan Gamett 9, Tyler Wanstrom 2, Boone Gamett 18, Konnor Lambson 5, Jayden Wanstrom 8, Porter Taylor 14, Rebel Beard 6.
Girls basketball
CHALLIS 44, MACKAY 33: At Challis, the Vikings picked up their first win of the season with a double-digit victory over Mackay.
Challis generated three double-digit scorers, including Hallie Oerke (15 points), Austyn Erickson (11 points) and Olivia Farr (10 points), all of whom helped the Vikings outscored the Miners 19-8 in the fourth quarter.
Challis took a 16-12 lead into halftime and headed into the fourth quarter tied at 25-all, but took control in the final period.
Alissa Howley posted 12 points, Cadence Seefried tallied 10 points and Brenna McAfee added another 10 for Mackay.
Challis (1-1) will visit Salmon at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mackay will host Grace Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday.
CHALLIS 44, MACKAY 33
Mackay 8 4 13 8 -- 33
Challis 5 11 9 19 -- 44
Mackay — Austin Waslow 1, Alissa Howley 12, Cadence Seefried 10, Brenna McAffee 10.
Challis — Austyn Erickson 11, Hallie Oerke 15, Ali Rembelski 2, Olivia Farr 10, Tayia Baldwin 4, Sadie Taylor 2.
Scores
Boys Basketball
North Fremont 58, Malad 53
Girls Basketball
Ririe 55, Teton 43