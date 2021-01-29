At Firth, the Panthers' girls basketball team handed Ririe just its second loss of the season in each team's regular-season finales.
Firth, which got 15 points from Hailey Barker, took a 13-0 lead into the second quarter and survived a third-quarter rally from the Bulldogs.
Firth (11-9, 5-3) will be the third seed in the 2A District 6 tournament, hosting four-seed North Fremont at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Top-seeded Ririe will host Salmon at the same time and day.
FIRTH 32, RIRIE 27
Ririe 0 8 17 2 — 27
Firth 13 5 4 10 — 32
RIRIE — Brianna Scott 2, Breyer Newman 7, Paige Martinez 4, Maggie Ball 4, Dallas Sutton 8, Halley Guthrie 2
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 1, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Kiley Mecham 6, Bridget Leslie 2, Nicole McKinnon 3, Hailey Barker 15, Daytona Folkman 3
Boys basketball
MACKAY 68, LEADORE 55: At Leadore, Mackay notched win No. 9 with a double-digit victory.
Chase Green tallied 26 points and Kyle Peterson added 19 for the Miners, who bolted out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
The Miners (9-5, 5-5) will visit Sho-Ban at 6 p.m. Feb. 5.
MACKAY 68, LEADORE 55
Mackay 21 19 14 14 — 68
Leadore 9 23 12 11 — 55
MACKAY — Chase Green 26, Kyle Peterson 19, Colton Holt 12, Wyatt Warner 2, Bryson Woodbury 3, Ray Roben 2, Devin Lynch 4
LEADORE — Foster 16, Tomchak 2, Beyelar 20, Mackay 7, Beyeler 4, Herest 6.
BONNEVILLE 69, BLACKFOOT 62: At Blackfoot, Bonneville held on for a tight win over the conference foe Broncos.
Carson Johnson poured in a game-best 24 points for the Bees, who also got three others in double-digit points: Cy Gummow (12), Caleb Stoddard (11) and Carson Judy (10).
Bonneville (7-10, 4-2), which ties Blackfoot for second place in the 4A District 6 conference, will host Thunder Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a make-up game.
BONNEVILLE 69, BLACKFOOT 62
Blackfoot 14 19 14 15 — 62
Bonneville 22 17 12 18 — 69
BLACKFOOT— Jaden Harris 2, Jaxon Ball 16, Chase Cannon 3, Dylan Peterson 6, Candon Dahle 3, Carter Layton 21, Ja’Vonte King 11.
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 12, Caleb Stoddard 11, Carson Johnson 24, Carson Judy 10, Devin McDonald 4, Jake Scoresby 8.
IDAHO FALLS 55, RIGBY 52: At Idaho Falls, Dylan Seeley registered an impressive performance to help the Tigers edge Rigby.
Seeley totaled 28 points on five triples, helping Idaho Falls knock down seven 3-pointers and use a 14-6 first quarter to hold on for the victory.
Karson Barber recorded 29 points for the Trojans, won the rebounding battle 34-24.
Idaho Falls (8-9, 2-5) will host Bonneville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rigby (12-4, 3-3) will host Hillcrest at the same time and day.
IDAHO FALLS 55, RIGBY 52
Rigby 6 18 15 13 — 52
Idaho Falls 14 13 10 18 — 55
RIGBY — Karson Barber 29, Rysen Tyler 8, Ethan Fox 6, Kade DaBell 4, Talin Togiai 4, Kobe Jones 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 28, Merit Jones 10, Nate Rose 6, Skyler Olson 6, Christian Jensen 3, Jaxon Sorenson 2.
Scores
Boys basketball
Skyline 59, Shelley 37