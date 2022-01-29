Wrestling
Red Halverson Invitational
Teams: 1. Nampa 198.5 2. Minico 179.5 3. La Grande 151.5 4. Blackfoot 136 5. Kuna 128 6. Jerome 125.5 7. Middleton 114.5 8. Highland 108 8. Mountain View 108 10. Bishop Kelly 98 11. Madison 86 12. Teton 82 13. Bonneville 75 14. Snake River 74 15. Wendell 72 16. Glenns Ferry 67 17. Declo 64 18. Minico B 58.5 19. Century 53 20. Centennial 52 21. Rocky Mountain 50.5 22. Twin Falls 46.5 23. Skyline 37 24. Rigby 33 25. Timberline 29.5 26. Soda Springs 27 27. Aberdeen 23.5 28. Ridgview 21 29. White Pine 20 30. Raft River 17.5 31. Shelley 15 32. Canyon Ridge 13 33. Burley 8 34. Pocatello 7.5 36. Hillcrest 4 36. Wood River 4 38 Lincoln County 0.
Individuals
98
1st Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville
2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School
3rd Place - Alijah Macias of Nampa
4th Place - Greyson Molina of Minico
5th Place - Gabe Muilenburg of Glenns Ferry High School
6th Place - Chase Jensen of Rocky Mountain High School
1st Place Match
Saxton Scott (Bonneville) 32-5, Fr. over Treyton KIlingler (Teton High School) 34-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Alijah Macias (Nampa) 25-6, Fr. over Greyson Molina (Minico) 19-8, Fr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Gabe Muilenburg (Glenns Ferry High School) 28-9, Fr. over Chase Jensen (Rocky Mountain High School) 27-11, So. (Dec 2-1)
106
1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa
3rd Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs
4th Place - Wallace Durfee of Declo
5th Place - Aulani Macias of Nampa
6th Place - Andre Valero of Minico
1st Place Match
Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 30-0, So. over Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) 25-1, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) 40-3, So. over Wallace Durfee (Declo) 35-5, Fr. (MD 10-1)
5th Place Match
Aulani Macias (Nampa) 10-6, So. over Andre Valero (Minico) 13-9, So. (Fall 4:41)
113
1st Place - Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly High School
2nd Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa
3rd Place - Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry High School
4th Place - Max Atchley of Teton High School
5th Place - Cole Currin of Kuna
6th Place - Cael Bullock of Rocky Mountain High School
1st Place Match
Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly High School) 28-3, Fr. over Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) 24-1, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Jake Castagneto (Glenns Ferry High School) 29-2, So. over Max Atchley (Teton High School) 32-4, So. (Fall 2:22)
5th Place Match
Cole Currin (Kuna) 29-9, So. over Cael Bullock (Rocky Mountain High School) 31-9, So. (MD 11-3)
120
1st Place - Carson Exferd of Nampa
2nd Place - Kai Carson of La Grande High School
3rd Place - Jose Contreras of Minico
4th Place - Joshua Mendoza of Timberline High School
5th Place - Devyn Greenland of Century High School
6th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome
1st Place Match
Carson Exferd (Nampa) 13-0, So. over Kai Carson (La Grande High School) 29-3, So. (Fall 5:37)
3rd Place Match
Jose Contreras (Minico) 18-6, Jr. over Joshua Mendoza (Timberline High School) 20-7, Sr. (Dec 13-11)
5th Place Match
Devyn Greenland (Century High School) 26-6, Jr. over Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) 21-15, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
126
1st Place - Joseph Terry of Minico
2nd Place - Zanlen White of Kuna
3rd Place - Brody Kemble of Middleton
4th Place - Kobe Bui of Centennial High School
5th Place - Carter Lindsay of Blackfoot
6th Place - Eli Hernandez of Nampa
1st Place Match
Joseph Terry (Minico) 25-5, Jr. over Zanlen White (Kuna) 28-6, So. (Dec 11-6)
3rd Place Match
Brody Kemble (Middleton) 22-7, Sr. over Kobe Bui (Centennial High School) 27-9, Sr. (Fall 4:56)
5th Place Match
Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 25-17, Sr. over Eli Hernandez (Nampa) 15-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
132
1st Place - Christopher Martino of Bishop Kelly High School
2nd Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa
3rd Place - Luke Jensen of Rocky Mountain High School
4th Place - Joshua Collins of La Grande High School
5th Place - Tegan Whitaker of Raft River
6th Place - Brody Ottley of Minico
1st Place Match
Christopher Martino (Bishop Kelly High School) 32-3, Sr. over Nikko Gonzalez (Nampa) 18-3, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
Luke Jensen (Rocky Mountain High School) 35-11, Sr. over Joshua Collins (La Grande High School) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 11-5)
5th Place Match
Tegan Whitaker (Raft River) 15-5, Sr. over Brody Ottley (Minico) 15-6, So. (Dec 5-1)
138
1st Place - Braden Carson of La Grande High School
2nd Place - Noah Ingram of Madison
3rd Place - Kody Rich of Kuna
4th Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot
5th Place - Dominic Gonzalez of Nampa
6th Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen
1st Place Match
Braden Carson (La Grande High School) 30-1, Sr. over Noah Ingram (Madison) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
Kody Rich (Kuna) 21-6, Jr. over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 23-6, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa) 17-10, Sr. over Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen) 22-7, So. (Fall 3:30)
145
1st Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton
2nd Place - Teagan Cabrera of Wendell
3rd Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville
4th Place - Andy Garcia of Mountain View High School
5th Place - Carlos Valdez of Bishop Kelly High School
6th Place - Koby Gould of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Jacob Blandford (Middleton) 37-5, So. over Teagan Cabrera (Wendell) 15-2, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match
Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 18-6, Sr. over Andy Garcia (Mountain View High School) 24-8, Sr. (Fall 2:03)
5th Place Match
Carlos Valdez (Bishop Kelly High School) 28-5, Fr. over Koby Gould (Bonneville) 18-11, So. (Fall 4:41)
152
1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School
2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico
4th Place - Ryland Turner of Jerome
5th Place - Jeffrey Williams of Madison
6th Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot
1st Place Match
Ryker Fullmer (Teton High School) 36-0, So. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 16-2, Jr. (Fall 3:54)
3rd Place Match
Paxton Twiss (Minico) 12-5, So. over Ryland Turner (Jerome) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Jeffrey Williams (Madison) 25-21, Sr. over Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) 20-12, So. (M. For.)
160
1st Place - Cael Palmer of Kuna
2nd Place - Lance Hunter of Snake River
3rd Place - Joe Watson of Centennial High School
4th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
5th Place - Logan Taylor of Centennial High School
6th Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome
1st Place Match
Cael Palmer (Kuna) 15-2, Sr. over Lance Hunter (Snake River) 33-8, Sr. (MD 17-3)
3rd Place Match
Joe Watson (Centennial High School) 30-4, Sr. over Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 23-10, Jr. (MD 12-4)
5th Place Match
Logan Taylor (Centennial High School) 34-6, Sr. over Gavin Williamson (Jerome) 24-8, So. (Fall 2:24)
170
1st Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby
2nd Place - Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry High School
3rd Place - Spencer Pease of Minico B
4th Place - Cole Shafer of La Grande High School
5th Place - Treven Hokland of Middleton
6th Place - Preston Sonner-Cranney of Minico
1st Place Match
Payton Brooks (Rigby) 21-0, Sr. over Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry High School) 30-7, Sr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
Spencer Pease (Minico B ) 23-2, So. over Cole Shafer (La Grande High School) 23-6, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Treven Hokland (Middleton) 22-5, So. over Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico) 18-11, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
182
1st Place - Derek Matthews of Declo
2nd Place - Luke Arthur of Minico
3rd Place - Matthew Young of Jerome
4th Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland
5th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot
6th Place - Ethan Kincheloe of Nampa
1st Place Match
Derek Matthews (Declo) 34-1, Sr. over Luke Arthur (Minico) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 3:54)
3rd Place Match
Matthew Young (Jerome) 25-3, Sr. over Luke Sidwell (Highland) 16-9, Sr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 20-6, Sr. over Ethan Kincheloe (Nampa) 20-12, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
195
1st Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls
2nd Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome
3rd Place - Garrett Vail of Minico
4th Place - Davin Van Den Akker of Mountain View High School
5th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline
6th Place - Brody MacMillan of La Grande High School
1st Place Match
Skeet Newton (Twin Falls) 26-2, Sr. over Robby Ortega (Jerome) 24-7, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Garrett Vail (Minico) 30-9, So. over Davin Van Den Akker (Mountain View High School) 18-6, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
Preston Colvin (Skyline) 29-8, Jr. over Brody MacMillan (La Grande High School) 16-7, Sr. (For.)
220
1st Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View High School
2nd Place - Isaac Finley of Wendell
3rd Place - Payton Gunter of Nampa
4th Place - Eli Anderton of Highland
5th Place - Cash Weeks of Middleton
6th Place - Colby Coates of Jerome
1st Place Match
Shilo Jones (Mountain View High School) 27-4, So. over Isaac Finley (Wendell) 19-2, So. (Fall 1:02)
3rd Place Match
Payton Gunter (Nampa) 25-2, Jr. over Eli Anderton (Highland) 21-8, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Cash Weeks (Middleton) 25-8, So. over Colby Coates (Jerome) 23-9, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
285
1st Place - Ian Allen of Highland
2nd Place - Josh Curzon of Snake River
3rd Place - Braden Moore of Mountain View High School
4th Place - Jackson Geslin of Century High School
5th Place - John Smith of Wendell
6th Place - Aiden McGinnis of Mountain View High School
1st Place Match
Ian Allen (Highland) 24-3, Sr. over Josh Curzon (Snake River) 37-2, Jr. (Fall 4:33)
3rd Place Match
Braden Moore (Mountain View High School) 23-8, Jr. over Jackson Geslin (Century High School) 33-5, Jr. (Fall 1:16)
5th Place Match
John Smith (Wendell) 21-8, Sr. over Aiden McGinnis (Mountain View High School) 17-8, So. (Inj. 3:30)
Girls basketball
MACKAY 52, WATERSPRINGS 26: At Mackay, Kaydence Seefried and Megan Moore each scored 16 points as the Miners downed the Warriors in the opening round of the 1AD2 District 5-6 tournament.
Scores
Boys basketball
Butte County 72, Victory Charter 37
Sugar-Salem 63, South Fremont 38
Ririe 85, West Jefferson 76