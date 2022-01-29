GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Wrestling

Red Halverson Invitational

Teams: 1. Nampa 198.5 2. Minico 179.5 3. La Grande 151.5 4. Blackfoot 136 5. Kuna 128 6. Jerome 125.5 7. Middleton 114.5 8. Highland 108 8. Mountain View 108 10. Bishop Kelly 98 11. Madison 86 12. Teton 82 13. Bonneville 75 14. Snake River 74 15. Wendell 72 16. Glenns Ferry 67 17. Declo 64 18. Minico B 58.5 19. Century 53 20. Centennial 52 21. Rocky Mountain 50.5 22. Twin Falls 46.5 23. Skyline 37 24. Rigby 33 25. Timberline 29.5 26. Soda Springs 27 27. Aberdeen 23.5 28. Ridgview 21 29. White Pine 20 30. Raft River 17.5 31. Shelley 15 32. Canyon Ridge 13 33. Burley 8 34. Pocatello 7.5 36. Hillcrest 4 36. Wood River 4 38 Lincoln County 0.

Individuals

98

1st Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville

2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School

3rd Place - Alijah Macias of Nampa

4th Place - Greyson Molina of Minico

5th Place - Gabe Muilenburg of Glenns Ferry High School

6th Place - Chase Jensen of Rocky Mountain High School

1st Place Match

Saxton Scott (Bonneville) 32-5, Fr. over Treyton KIlingler (Teton High School) 34-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Alijah Macias (Nampa) 25-6, Fr. over Greyson Molina (Minico) 19-8, Fr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Gabe Muilenburg (Glenns Ferry High School) 28-9, Fr. over Chase Jensen (Rocky Mountain High School) 27-11, So. (Dec 2-1)

106

1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa

3rd Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs

4th Place - Wallace Durfee of Declo

5th Place - Aulani Macias of Nampa

6th Place - Andre Valero of Minico

1st Place Match

Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 30-0, So. over Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) 25-1, Jr. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) 40-3, So. over Wallace Durfee (Declo) 35-5, Fr. (MD 10-1)

5th Place Match

Aulani Macias (Nampa) 10-6, So. over Andre Valero (Minico) 13-9, So. (Fall 4:41)

113

1st Place - Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly High School

2nd Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa

3rd Place - Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry High School

4th Place - Max Atchley of Teton High School

5th Place - Cole Currin of Kuna

6th Place - Cael Bullock of Rocky Mountain High School

1st Place Match

Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly High School) 28-3, Fr. over Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) 24-1, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Jake Castagneto (Glenns Ferry High School) 29-2, So. over Max Atchley (Teton High School) 32-4, So. (Fall 2:22)

5th Place Match

Cole Currin (Kuna) 29-9, So. over Cael Bullock (Rocky Mountain High School) 31-9, So. (MD 11-3)

120

1st Place - Carson Exferd of Nampa

2nd Place - Kai Carson of La Grande High School

3rd Place - Jose Contreras of Minico

4th Place - Joshua Mendoza of Timberline High School

5th Place - Devyn Greenland of Century High School

6th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome

1st Place Match

Carson Exferd (Nampa) 13-0, So. over Kai Carson (La Grande High School) 29-3, So. (Fall 5:37)

3rd Place Match

Jose Contreras (Minico) 18-6, Jr. over Joshua Mendoza (Timberline High School) 20-7, Sr. (Dec 13-11)

5th Place Match

Devyn Greenland (Century High School) 26-6, Jr. over Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) 21-15, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

126

1st Place - Joseph Terry of Minico

2nd Place - Zanlen White of Kuna

3rd Place - Brody Kemble of Middleton

4th Place - Kobe Bui of Centennial High School

5th Place - Carter Lindsay of Blackfoot

6th Place - Eli Hernandez of Nampa

1st Place Match

Joseph Terry (Minico) 25-5, Jr. over Zanlen White (Kuna) 28-6, So. (Dec 11-6)

3rd Place Match

Brody Kemble (Middleton) 22-7, Sr. over Kobe Bui (Centennial High School) 27-9, Sr. (Fall 4:56)

5th Place Match

Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 25-17, Sr. over Eli Hernandez (Nampa) 15-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

132

1st Place - Christopher Martino of Bishop Kelly High School

2nd Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa

3rd Place - Luke Jensen of Rocky Mountain High School

4th Place - Joshua Collins of La Grande High School

5th Place - Tegan Whitaker of Raft River

6th Place - Brody Ottley of Minico

1st Place Match

Christopher Martino (Bishop Kelly High School) 32-3, Sr. over Nikko Gonzalez (Nampa) 18-3, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Luke Jensen (Rocky Mountain High School) 35-11, Sr. over Joshua Collins (La Grande High School) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 11-5)

5th Place Match

Tegan Whitaker (Raft River) 15-5, Sr. over Brody Ottley (Minico) 15-6, So. (Dec 5-1)

138

1st Place - Braden Carson of La Grande High School

2nd Place - Noah Ingram of Madison

3rd Place - Kody Rich of Kuna

4th Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot

5th Place - Dominic Gonzalez of Nampa

6th Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen

1st Place Match

Braden Carson (La Grande High School) 30-1, Sr. over Noah Ingram (Madison) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Kody Rich (Kuna) 21-6, Jr. over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 23-6, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa) 17-10, Sr. over Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen) 22-7, So. (Fall 3:30)

145

1st Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton

2nd Place - Teagan Cabrera of Wendell

3rd Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville

4th Place - Andy Garcia of Mountain View High School

5th Place - Carlos Valdez of Bishop Kelly High School

6th Place - Koby Gould of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Jacob Blandford (Middleton) 37-5, So. over Teagan Cabrera (Wendell) 15-2, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 18-6, Sr. over Andy Garcia (Mountain View High School) 24-8, Sr. (Fall 2:03)

5th Place Match

Carlos Valdez (Bishop Kelly High School) 28-5, Fr. over Koby Gould (Bonneville) 18-11, So. (Fall 4:41)

152

1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School

2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico

4th Place - Ryland Turner of Jerome

5th Place - Jeffrey Williams of Madison

6th Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot

1st Place Match

Ryker Fullmer (Teton High School) 36-0, So. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 16-2, Jr. (Fall 3:54)

3rd Place Match

Paxton Twiss (Minico) 12-5, So. over Ryland Turner (Jerome) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match

Jeffrey Williams (Madison) 25-21, Sr. over Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) 20-12, So. (M. For.)

160

1st Place - Cael Palmer of Kuna

2nd Place - Lance Hunter of Snake River

3rd Place - Joe Watson of Centennial High School

4th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland

5th Place - Logan Taylor of Centennial High School

6th Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome

1st Place Match

Cael Palmer (Kuna) 15-2, Sr. over Lance Hunter (Snake River) 33-8, Sr. (MD 17-3)

3rd Place Match

Joe Watson (Centennial High School) 30-4, Sr. over Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 23-10, Jr. (MD 12-4)

5th Place Match

Logan Taylor (Centennial High School) 34-6, Sr. over Gavin Williamson (Jerome) 24-8, So. (Fall 2:24)

170

1st Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby

2nd Place - Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry High School

3rd Place - Spencer Pease of Minico B

4th Place - Cole Shafer of La Grande High School

5th Place - Treven Hokland of Middleton

6th Place - Preston Sonner-Cranney of Minico

1st Place Match

Payton Brooks (Rigby) 21-0, Sr. over Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry High School) 30-7, Sr. (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match

Spencer Pease (Minico B ) 23-2, So. over Cole Shafer (La Grande High School) 23-6, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Treven Hokland (Middleton) 22-5, So. over Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico) 18-11, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

182

1st Place - Derek Matthews of Declo

2nd Place - Luke Arthur of Minico

3rd Place - Matthew Young of Jerome

4th Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland

5th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot

6th Place - Ethan Kincheloe of Nampa

1st Place Match

Derek Matthews (Declo) 34-1, Sr. over Luke Arthur (Minico) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 3:54)

3rd Place Match

Matthew Young (Jerome) 25-3, Sr. over Luke Sidwell (Highland) 16-9, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

5th Place Match

Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 20-6, Sr. over Ethan Kincheloe (Nampa) 20-12, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

195

1st Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls

2nd Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome

3rd Place - Garrett Vail of Minico

4th Place - Davin Van Den Akker of Mountain View High School

5th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline

6th Place - Brody MacMillan of La Grande High School

1st Place Match

Skeet Newton (Twin Falls) 26-2, Sr. over Robby Ortega (Jerome) 24-7, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Garrett Vail (Minico) 30-9, So. over Davin Van Den Akker (Mountain View High School) 18-6, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

Preston Colvin (Skyline) 29-8, Jr. over Brody MacMillan (La Grande High School) 16-7, Sr. (For.)

220

1st Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View High School

2nd Place - Isaac Finley of Wendell

3rd Place - Payton Gunter of Nampa

4th Place - Eli Anderton of Highland

5th Place - Cash Weeks of Middleton

6th Place - Colby Coates of Jerome

1st Place Match

Shilo Jones (Mountain View High School) 27-4, So. over Isaac Finley (Wendell) 19-2, So. (Fall 1:02)

3rd Place Match

Payton Gunter (Nampa) 25-2, Jr. over Eli Anderton (Highland) 21-8, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Cash Weeks (Middleton) 25-8, So. over Colby Coates (Jerome) 23-9, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

285

1st Place - Ian Allen of Highland

2nd Place - Josh Curzon of Snake River

3rd Place - Braden Moore of Mountain View High School

4th Place - Jackson Geslin of Century High School

5th Place - John Smith of Wendell

6th Place - Aiden McGinnis of Mountain View High School

1st Place Match

Ian Allen (Highland) 24-3, Sr. over Josh Curzon (Snake River) 37-2, Jr. (Fall 4:33)

3rd Place Match

Braden Moore (Mountain View High School) 23-8, Jr. over Jackson Geslin (Century High School) 33-5, Jr. (Fall 1:16)

5th Place Match

John Smith (Wendell) 21-8, Sr. over Aiden McGinnis (Mountain View High School) 17-8, So. (Inj. 3:30)

Girls basketball

MACKAY 52, WATERSPRINGS 26: At Mackay, Kaydence Seefried and Megan Moore each scored 16 points as the Miners downed the Warriors in the opening round of the 1AD2 District 5-6 tournament.

Scores

Boys basketball

Butte County 72, Victory Charter 37

Sugar-Salem 63, South Fremont 38

Ririe 85, West Jefferson 76

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

Tags

Recommended for you