Scores from Saturday. Full Tiger/Grizz wrestling results below.
BUTTE COUNTY 57, MURTAUGH 35: At Butte County, Porter Taylor scored 12 points and Konner Lambson added 11 for the the Butte County boys basketball team.
Butte County pulled away in the second quarter with a 22-5 run.
The Pirates (9-4) host Salmon on Thursday.
HILLCREST 55, BLACKFOOT 49: At Blackfoot, Cooper Kesler hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead the Knights over Blackfoot in a key 4A District 6 game.
Isaac Davis added 16 points.
Javonte King led Blackfoot with 14 points
Hillcrest (13-2, 5-0) is at Bonneville on Wednesday. Blackfoot (7-8, 2-1) is at Skyline on Wednesday.
Boys basketball
Highland 53, Idaho Falls 30
West Side 61, Ririe 45
Hillcrest 55, Blackfoot 49
Rigby 54, Minico 29
Madison 80, Bonneville 34
Pocatello 55, Thunder Ridge 45
Girls basketball
Firth 45, Ririe 37
Leadore 51, Grace Lutheran 38
Wrestling
Tiger/Grizz Invitational
Teams: 1. Minico 213 2. Columbia 152.5 3. Snake River 145.5 4. Blackfoot 143.5 5. Corner Canyon 140.5 6. Kuna 132 7. South Fremont 130.5 6. 8. Highland 116.5 9. Thunder Ridge 112 10. Box Elder 100.5 11. Bonneville 100 12. Evanston 99 13. Teton 89 14. Idaho Falls 72 15. Eagle 70.5 16. Spring Creek 69 17. Madison 68 18. Ridgeline 64.5 19. Century 62 20. Middleton 50.5 21. Mountain Home 44.5 22. Weber 37 23. Skyline 35 24. Rigby 33 25. Ridgeview 25.5 26. Shelley 20 27. Burley 13 28. Owyhee 11.
Individual results
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville High School
3rd Place - Gabe Martinez of Mountain Home High School
4th Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School
5th Place - Wyat Blanchard of Bonneville High School
6th Place - Hudson York of Corner Canyon High School
1st Place Match
Boden Banta (South Fremont High School) 32-1, Fr. over Saxton Scott (Bonneville High School) 27-5, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Martinez (Mountain Home High School) 37-5, Jr. over Treyton KIlingler (Teton High School) 27-4, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville High School) 21-10, Fr. over Hudson York (Corner Canyon High School) 8-11, Fr. (Dec 11-4)
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot High School
2nd Place - Andre Valero of Minico High School
3rd Place - Daniel Martinez of Mountain Home High School
4th Place - Russell Pyne of Century High School
5th Place - Isaac Scott of Thunder Ridge High School
6th Place - Cooper Stimpson of Minico High School
1st Place Match
Mack Mauger (Blackfoot High School) 25-0, So. over Andre Valero (Minico High School) 13-7, So. (TF-1.5 3:11 (19-3))
3rd Place Match
Daniel Martinez (Mountain Home High School) 28-8, Jr. over Russell Pyne (Century High School) 19-8, Fr. (MD 13-5)
5th Place Match
Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge High School) 24-9, Jr. over Cooper Stimpson (Minico High School) 16-13, So. (M. For.)
W106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Toni Avelino of Caldwell High School
2nd Place - Luisa Araujo of Teton High School
3rd Place - Xoey Zollinger of Skyline High School
4th Place - Anabelle Andrews of Thunder Ridge High School
5th Place - Lizabeth Alamillo of Minico High School
6th Place - Viviana Andrade of Century High School
1st Place Match
Toni Avelino (Caldwell High School) 25-5, So. over Luisa Araujo (Teton High School) 26-5, Jr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
Xoey Zollinger (Skyline High School) 13-10, Fr. over Anabelle Andrews (Thunder Ridge High School) 7-7, Fr. (Fall 0:39)
5th Place Match
Lizabeth Alamillo (Minico High School) 7-7, Jr. over Viviana Andrade (Century High School) 4-6, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tyler Vivanco of Corner Canyon High School
2nd Place - Max Atchley of Teton High School
3rd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont High School
4th Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge High School
5th Place - Cole Currin of Kuna High School
6th Place - Tucker Arthur of Minico High School
1st Place Match
Tyler Vivanco (Corner Canyon High School) 22-6, Jr. over Max Atchley (Teton High School) 27-2, So. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
Jaxton Packer (South Fremont High School) 21-3, So. over Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge High School) 31-4, So. (SV-1 6-4)
5th Place Match
Cole Currin (Kuna High School) 23-7, So. over Tucker Arthur (Minico High School) 16-10, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
W113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lita Cruz of Minico High School
2nd Place - Nia Avelino of Caldwell High School
3rd Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest High School
4th Place - Emma Frothinger of Eagle High School
5th Place - Kayli Ranstrom of Skyline High School
6th Place - Lylah Lynch of Canyon Ridge High School
1st Place Match
Lita Cruz (Minico High School) 20-3, Sr. over Nia Avelino (Caldwell High School) 25-7, So. (TF-1.5 4:26 (17-1))
3rd Place Match
Taylor Call (Hillcrest High School) 11-5, Jr. over Emma Frothinger (Eagle High School) 9-12, So. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Kayli Ranstrom (Skyline High School) 10-5, Fr. over Lylah Lynch (Canyon Ridge High School) 8-11, Jr. (Fall 1:32)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bridger Ricks of Box Elder High School
2nd Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia High School
3rd Place - Jose Contreras of Minico High School
4th Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Remy Baler of Teton High School
6th Place - Brandon Murray of Box Elder High School
1st Place Match
Bridger Ricks (Box Elder High School) 36-1, Sr. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia High School) 23-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:41 (18-3))
3rd Place Match
Jose Contreras (Minico High School) 19-6, Jr. over Ryker Vail (Bonneville High School) 28-5, Fr. (DQ)
5th Place Match
Remy Baler (Teton High School) 15-7, Jr. over Brandon Murray (Box Elder High School) 25-13, So. (Dec 5-1)
W120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville High School
2nd Place - Holland Wieber of Eagle High School
3rd Place - Willow Hurley of Thunder Ridge High School
4th Place - Jonnie McQueen of Columbia High School
5th Place - Makayla Smith of Mountain Home High School
6th Place - Addi Adams of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Kayla Vail (Bonneville High School) 21-3, Jr. over Holland Wieber (Eagle High School) 23-4, So. (Fall 3:01)
3rd Place Match
Willow Hurley (Thunder Ridge High School) 15-9, Sr. over Jonnie McQueen (Columbia High School) 17-11, So. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Makayla Smith (Mountain Home High School) 15-11, Fr. over Addi Adams (Blackfoot High School) 12-10, Jr. (Fall 0:33)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tanner Frothinger of Eagle High School
2nd Place - Jaxin Moore of Evanston High School
3rd Place - Zanlen White of Kuna High School
4th Place - Simon Graeber of Columbia High School
5th Place - DJ Neider of Idaho Falls High School
6th Place - Wesley Ricaporte of Spring Creek High School
1st Place Match
Tanner Frothinger (Eagle High School) 29-5, Jr. over Jaxin Moore (Evanston High School) 17-4, Sr. (Fall 5:06)
3rd Place Match
Zanlen White (Kuna High School) 22-5, So. over Simon Graeber (Columbia High School) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
DJ Neider (Idaho Falls High School) 28-5, Fr. over Wesley Ricaporte (Spring Creek High School) 14-11, Jr. (M. For.)
W126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Liv Wieber of Eagle High School
2nd Place - Trinity Velasquez of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Dominique Whittington of Caldwell High School
4th Place - Kelsey Hyde of Columbia High School
5th Place - Autumn Cockrell of Madison High School
6th Place - Madison Pratt of Canyon Ridge High School
1st Place Match
Liv Wieber (Eagle High School) 25-4, Sr. over Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot High School) 15-6, Sr. (Fall 0:15)
3rd Place Match
Dominique Whittington (Caldwell High School) 9-6, Jr. over Kelsey Hyde (Columbia High School) 15-14, Fr. (Fall 2:08)
5th Place Match
Autumn Cockrell (Madison High School) 3-5, So. over Madison Pratt (Canyon Ridge High School) 7-9, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot High School
2nd Place - Jackson Ricks of Box Elder High School
3rd Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River High School
4th Place - Brody Ottley of Minico High School
5th Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville High School
6th Place - Payden Woolsey of Corner Canyon High School
1st Place Match
Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 23-2, Sr. over Jackson Ricks (Box Elder High School) 27-9, So. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
Easton Gardner (Snake River High School) 33-2, Jr. over Brody Ottley (Minico High School) 15-5, So. (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match
Anthony Williams (Bonneville High School) 24-8, Jr. over Payden Woolsey (Corner Canyon High School) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 2:03)
W132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Frankie Graham of Minico High School
2nd Place - Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville High School
3rd Place - Addiley Sherman of Caldwell High School
4th Place - Adamari Vergara of Madison High School
5th Place - Meleana Fager of Corner Canyon High School
6th Place - Lisette Perez of Madison High School
1st Place Match
Frankie Graham (Minico High School) 21-3, Sr. over Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville High School) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match
Addiley Sherman (Caldwell High School) 10-7, Fr. over Adamari Vergara (Madison High School) 11-11, Jr. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
Meleana Fager (Corner Canyon High School) 10-5, Fr. over Lisette Perez (Madison High School) 8-9, Jr. (Fall 0:37)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Noah Ingram of Madison High School
2nd Place - Brigham Bagley of Corner Canyon High School
3rd Place - Emilio Caldera of Snake River High School
4th Place - Kody Rich of Kuna High School
5th Place - Kale Osterhout of Minico High School
6th Place - Colton Browne of Spring Creek High School
1st Place Match
Noah Ingram (Madison High School) 31-4, Sr. over Brigham Bagley (Corner Canyon High School) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Emilio Caldera (Snake River High School) 33-2, Sr. over Kody Rich (Kuna High School) 16-5, Jr. (Dec 8-6)
5th Place Match
Kale Osterhout (Minico High School) 15-14, Jr. over Colton Browne (Spring Creek High School) 4-3, Jr. (For.)
W138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Marissa Jimenez of Caldwell High School
2nd Place - Angie Rios of Columbia High School
3rd Place - Diamond Martinez of Burley High School
4th Place - Lilianna Montufar of Rigby High School
5th Place - La`Kya Jackson of Canyon Ridge High School
6th Place - Alexis McKenzie of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Marissa Jimenez (Caldwell High School) 25-0, Sr. over Angie Rios (Columbia High School) 20-8, Sr. (Fall 2:24)
3rd Place Match
Diamond Martinez (Burley High School) 17-9, So. over Lilianna Montufar (Rigby High School) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 4:42)
5th Place Match
La`Kya Jackson (Canyon Ridge High School) 11-13, Fr. over Alexis McKenzie (Blackfoot High School) 8-11, Sr. (Fall 3:14)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Terron Mogenson of Spring Creek High School
2nd Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton High School
3rd Place - Gary Hunter of Snake River High School
4th Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Gabe Terrill of Thunder Ridge High School
6th Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Terron Mogenson (Spring Creek High School) 19-2, Sr. over Jacob Blandford (Middleton High School) 32-4, So. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Gary Hunter (Snake River High School) 30-4, Jr. over Tucker Banks (Bonneville High School) 12-5, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge High School) 31-8, Sr. over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 19-8, Sr. (M. For.)
W145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zoe Fries of Kuna High School
2nd Place - Lillee Olague of Bonneville High School
3rd Place - Ivy Flora of Twin Falls High School
4th Place - Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home High School
5th Place - Maria Sifuentes of Columbia High School
6th Place - Naveah Villalobos of Minico High School
1st Place Match
Zoe Fries (Kuna High School) 17-3, Fr. over Lillee Olague (Bonneville High School) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 5:56)
3rd Place Match
Ivy Flora (Twin Falls High School) 21-3, Sr. over Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home High School) 20-10, Jr. (Dec 11-8)
5th Place Match
Maria Sifuentes (Columbia High School) 14-9, Jr. over Naveah Villalobos (Minico High School) 6-5, Sr. (Fall 2:07)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School
2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico High School
4th Place - Levi Belnap of Snake River High School
5th Place - Brady Roberts of Evanston High School
6th Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline High School
1st Place Match
Ryker Fullmer (Teton High School) 29-0, So. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot High School) 15-2, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Paxton Twiss (Minico High School) 12-5, So. over Levi Belnap (Snake River High School) 20-5, Jr. (MD 12-1)
5th Place Match
Brady Roberts (Evanston High School) 23-11, So. over Xander Zollinger (Skyline High School) 19-11, So. (Dec 9-3)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Palmer of Kuna High School
2nd Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia High School
3rd Place - Milton Hernandez of Minico High School
4th Place - Lance Hunter of Snake River High School
5th Place - Tanner Giatras of Weber High School
6th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland High School
1st Place Match
Cael Palmer (Kuna High School) 9-2, Sr. over Nakoa Fouret (Columbia High School) 19-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Milton Hernandez (Minico High School) 28-3, Sr. over Lance Hunter (Snake River High School) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Tanner Giatras (Weber High School) 20-8, Jr. over Rustan Cordingley (Highland High School) 17-8, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
W160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia High School
2nd Place - Brooke Boyle of Thunder Ridge High School
3rd Place - Alyssa Mabey of Kuna High School
4th Place - Angela Antonio of Canyon Ridge High School
5th Place - Isis Aivles of Kuna High School
6th Place - Candnce Louderback of Bonneville High School
1st Place Match
Hallie Campbell (Columbia High School) 23-5, Jr. over Brooke Boyle (Thunder Ridge High School) 15-1, Sr. (Fall 5:16)
3rd Place Match
Alyssa Mabey (Kuna High School) 15-8, Sr. over Angela Antonio (Canyon Ridge High School) 7-4, Sr. (Fall 4:41)
5th Place Match
Isis Aivles (Kuna High School) 1-2, So. over Candnce Louderback (Bonneville High School) 0-10, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby High School
3rd Place - Leimana Fager of Corner Canyon High School
4th Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot High School
5th Place - Hunter Herrera of Idaho Falls High School
6th Place - Omar Martin of Columbia High School
1st Place Match
Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont High School) 34-1, Jr. over Payton Brooks (Rigby High School) 20-1, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon High School) 19-8, Fr. over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 31-6, Jr. (MD 18-5)
5th Place Match
Hunter Herrera (Idaho Falls High School) 13-6, Sr. over Omar Martin (Columbia High School) 18-11, Sr. (Fall 4:55)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Arthur of Minico High School
2nd Place - Carter Torres of Kuna High School
3rd Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland High School
4th Place - Xander Johnson of Minico High School
5th Place - Charles Creason of Eagle High School
6th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Luke Arthur (Minico High School) 28-4, Sr. over Carter Torres (Kuna High School) 19-8, Sr. (Fall 1:38)
3rd Place Match
Luke Sidwell (Highland High School) 12-7, Sr. over Xander Johnson (Minico High School) 28-10, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
5th Place Match
Charles Creason (Eagle High School) 17-12, So. over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 18-7, Sr. (M. For.)
W182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jordan LeBeau of Eagle High School
2nd Place - Reece Woods of Eagle High School
3rd Place - Autumn Olague of Bonneville High School
4th Place - Shayna Henninger of Rigby High School
5th Place - Riana Walter of Canyon Ridge High School
6th Place - Aunna Watkins of Canyon Ridge High School
1st Place Match
Jordan LeBeau (Eagle High School) 9-4, So. over Reece Woods (Eagle High School) 11-2, Jr. (Fall 0:38)
3rd Place Match
Autumn Olague (Bonneville High School) 7-7, Fr. over Shayna Henninger (Rigby High School) 2-5, Fr. (Dec 9-7)
5th Place Match
Riana Walter (Canyon Ridge High School) 11-8, Fr. over Aunna Watkins (Canyon Ridge High School) 4-9, Fr. (Dec 4-1)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ronan Melani of Ridgeline High School
2nd Place - Garrett Vail of Minico High School
3rd Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline High School
4th Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont High School
5th Place - Teancum Mitchell of Corner Canyon High School
6th Place - Tarrin Haws of Evanston High School
1st Place Match
Ronan Melani (Ridgeline High School) 37-2, Sr. over Garrett Vail (Minico High School) 28-9, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Preston Colvin (Skyline High School) 22-6, Jr. over Kash Purser (South Fremont High School) 25-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Teancum Mitchell (Corner Canyon High School) 23-14, Jr. over Tarrin Haws (Evanston High School) 11-7, Fr. (Dec 14-7)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place - Eli Anderton of Highland High School
3rd Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont High School
4th Place - Rigan Hoggatt of Evanston High School
5th Place - Bradley Critchfield of Corner Canyon High School
6th Place - Javier Rangel of Minico High School
1st Place Match
Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge High School) 40-1, Sr. over Eli Anderton (Highland High School) 18-5, Jr. (Fall 3:18)
3rd Place Match
Conrad Miller (South Fremont High School) 30-6, Jr. over Rigan Hoggatt (Evanston High School) 21-3, Sr. (Fall 2:43)
5th Place Match
Bradley Critchfield (Corner Canyon High School) 15-10, Sr. over Javier Rangel (Minico High School) 19-12, Sr. (Fall 1:57)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nico Rodriguez of Columbia High School
2nd Place - Ian Allen of Highland High School
3rd Place - Josh Curzon of Snake River High School
4th Place - Jackson Geslin of Century High School
5th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls High School
6th Place - Ian Briskey of Weber High School
1st Place Match
Nico Rodriguez (Columbia High School) 29-2, Sr. over Ian Allen (Highland High School) 18-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Josh Curzon (Snake River High School) 34-1, Jr. over Jackson Geslin (Century High School) 24-2, Jr. (Fall 1:28)
5th Place Match
Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls High School) 17-7, Jr. over Ian Briskey (Weber High School) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 2:13)
W285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Olivia Woods of Eagle High School
2nd Place - Amie Hartman of Mountain Home High School
3rd Place - Cosette Desrosiers of Columbia High School
4th Place - Emry Woods of Eagle High School
5th Place - Yadira Mancilla of Columbia High School
6th Place - Quinsea Robinson of Minico High School
1st Place Match
Olivia Woods (Eagle High School) 14-1, Jr. over Amie Hartman (Mountain Home High School) 13-8, Fr. (Fall 1:02)
3rd Place Match
Cosette Desrosiers (Columbia High School) 11-7, So. over Emry Woods (Eagle High School) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 3:22)
5th Place Match
Yadira Mancilla (Columbia High School) 3-9, Sr. over Quinsea Robinson (Minico High School) 9-11, So. (Fall 1:00)