Tiger Grizz wrestling 2022
Madison's Noah Ingram (bottom) attempts to hold off Corner Canyon's Brigham Bagley on Saturday during the Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Invitational. Ingram won the match 3-2.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Scores from Saturday. Full Tiger/Grizz wrestling results below.

BUTTE COUNTY 57, MURTAUGH 35: At Butte County, Porter Taylor scored 12 points and Konner Lambson added 11 for the the Butte County boys basketball team.

Butte County pulled away in the second quarter with a 22-5 run.

The Pirates (9-4) host Salmon on Thursday.

HILLCREST 55, BLACKFOOT 49: At Blackfoot, Cooper Kesler hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead the Knights over Blackfoot in a key 4A District 6 game.

Isaac Davis added 16 points.

Javonte King led Blackfoot with 14 points

Hillcrest (13-2, 5-0) is at Bonneville on Wednesday. Blackfoot (7-8, 2-1) is at Skyline on Wednesday.

Boys basketball

Highland 53, Idaho Falls 30

West Side 61, Ririe 45

Hillcrest 55, Blackfoot 49

Rigby 54, Minico 29

Madison 80, Bonneville 34

Pocatello 55, Thunder Ridge 45

Girls basketball

Firth 45, Ririe 37

Leadore 51, Grace Lutheran 38

Wrestling

Tiger/Grizz Invitational

Teams: 1. Minico 213 2. Columbia 152.5 3. Snake River 145.5 4. Blackfoot 143.5 5. Corner Canyon 140.5 6. Kuna 132 7. South Fremont 130.5 6. 8. Highland 116.5 9. Thunder Ridge 112 10. Box Elder 100.5 11. Bonneville 100 12. Evanston 99 13. Teton 89 14. Idaho Falls 72 15. Eagle 70.5 16. Spring Creek 69 17. Madison 68 18. Ridgeline 64.5 19. Century 62 20. Middleton 50.5 21. Mountain Home 44.5 22. Weber 37 23. Skyline 35 24. Rigby 33 25. Ridgeview 25.5 26. Shelley 20 27. Burley 13 28. Owyhee 11.

Individual results

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont High School

2nd Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville High School

3rd Place - Gabe Martinez of Mountain Home High School

4th Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School

5th Place - Wyat Blanchard of Bonneville High School

6th Place - Hudson York of Corner Canyon High School

1st Place Match

Boden Banta (South Fremont High School) 32-1, Fr. over Saxton Scott (Bonneville High School) 27-5, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Martinez (Mountain Home High School) 37-5, Jr. over Treyton KIlingler (Teton High School) 27-4, Jr. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville High School) 21-10, Fr. over Hudson York (Corner Canyon High School) 8-11, Fr. (Dec 11-4)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot High School

2nd Place - Andre Valero of Minico High School

3rd Place - Daniel Martinez of Mountain Home High School

4th Place - Russell Pyne of Century High School

5th Place - Isaac Scott of Thunder Ridge High School

6th Place - Cooper Stimpson of Minico High School

1st Place Match

Mack Mauger (Blackfoot High School) 25-0, So. over Andre Valero (Minico High School) 13-7, So. (TF-1.5 3:11 (19-3))

3rd Place Match

Daniel Martinez (Mountain Home High School) 28-8, Jr. over Russell Pyne (Century High School) 19-8, Fr. (MD 13-5)

5th Place Match

Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge High School) 24-9, Jr. over Cooper Stimpson (Minico High School) 16-13, So. (M. For.)

W106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Toni Avelino of Caldwell High School

2nd Place - Luisa Araujo of Teton High School

3rd Place - Xoey Zollinger of Skyline High School

4th Place - Anabelle Andrews of Thunder Ridge High School

5th Place - Lizabeth Alamillo of Minico High School

6th Place - Viviana Andrade of Century High School

1st Place Match

Toni Avelino (Caldwell High School) 25-5, So. over Luisa Araujo (Teton High School) 26-5, Jr. (MD 11-3)

3rd Place Match

Xoey Zollinger (Skyline High School) 13-10, Fr. over Anabelle Andrews (Thunder Ridge High School) 7-7, Fr. (Fall 0:39)

5th Place Match

Lizabeth Alamillo (Minico High School) 7-7, Jr. over Viviana Andrade (Century High School) 4-6, Jr. (Dec 7-6)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyler Vivanco of Corner Canyon High School

2nd Place - Max Atchley of Teton High School

3rd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont High School

4th Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge High School

5th Place - Cole Currin of Kuna High School

6th Place - Tucker Arthur of Minico High School

1st Place Match

Tyler Vivanco (Corner Canyon High School) 22-6, Jr. over Max Atchley (Teton High School) 27-2, So. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Jaxton Packer (South Fremont High School) 21-3, So. over Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge High School) 31-4, So. (SV-1 6-4)

5th Place Match

Cole Currin (Kuna High School) 23-7, So. over Tucker Arthur (Minico High School) 16-10, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

W113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lita Cruz of Minico High School

2nd Place - Nia Avelino of Caldwell High School

3rd Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest High School

4th Place - Emma Frothinger of Eagle High School

5th Place - Kayli Ranstrom of Skyline High School

6th Place - Lylah Lynch of Canyon Ridge High School

1st Place Match

Lita Cruz (Minico High School) 20-3, Sr. over Nia Avelino (Caldwell High School) 25-7, So. (TF-1.5 4:26 (17-1))

3rd Place Match

Taylor Call (Hillcrest High School) 11-5, Jr. over Emma Frothinger (Eagle High School) 9-12, So. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Kayli Ranstrom (Skyline High School) 10-5, Fr. over Lylah Lynch (Canyon Ridge High School) 8-11, Jr. (Fall 1:32)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bridger Ricks of Box Elder High School

2nd Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia High School

3rd Place - Jose Contreras of Minico High School

4th Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville High School

5th Place - Remy Baler of Teton High School

6th Place - Brandon Murray of Box Elder High School

1st Place Match

Bridger Ricks (Box Elder High School) 36-1, Sr. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia High School) 23-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:41 (18-3))

3rd Place Match

Jose Contreras (Minico High School) 19-6, Jr. over Ryker Vail (Bonneville High School) 28-5, Fr. (DQ)

5th Place Match

Remy Baler (Teton High School) 15-7, Jr. over Brandon Murray (Box Elder High School) 25-13, So. (Dec 5-1)

W120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville High School

2nd Place - Holland Wieber of Eagle High School

3rd Place - Willow Hurley of Thunder Ridge High School

4th Place - Jonnie McQueen of Columbia High School

5th Place - Makayla Smith of Mountain Home High School

6th Place - Addi Adams of Blackfoot High School

1st Place Match

Kayla Vail (Bonneville High School) 21-3, Jr. over Holland Wieber (Eagle High School) 23-4, So. (Fall 3:01)

3rd Place Match

Willow Hurley (Thunder Ridge High School) 15-9, Sr. over Jonnie McQueen (Columbia High School) 17-11, So. (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match

Makayla Smith (Mountain Home High School) 15-11, Fr. over Addi Adams (Blackfoot High School) 12-10, Jr. (Fall 0:33)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Frothinger of Eagle High School

2nd Place - Jaxin Moore of Evanston High School

3rd Place - Zanlen White of Kuna High School

4th Place - Simon Graeber of Columbia High School

5th Place - DJ Neider of Idaho Falls High School

6th Place - Wesley Ricaporte of Spring Creek High School

1st Place Match

Tanner Frothinger (Eagle High School) 29-5, Jr. over Jaxin Moore (Evanston High School) 17-4, Sr. (Fall 5:06)

3rd Place Match

Zanlen White (Kuna High School) 22-5, So. over Simon Graeber (Columbia High School) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match

DJ Neider (Idaho Falls High School) 28-5, Fr. over Wesley Ricaporte (Spring Creek High School) 14-11, Jr. (M. For.)

W126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Liv Wieber of Eagle High School

2nd Place - Trinity Velasquez of Blackfoot High School

3rd Place - Dominique Whittington of Caldwell High School

4th Place - Kelsey Hyde of Columbia High School

5th Place - Autumn Cockrell of Madison High School

6th Place - Madison Pratt of Canyon Ridge High School

1st Place Match

Liv Wieber (Eagle High School) 25-4, Sr. over Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot High School) 15-6, Sr. (Fall 0:15)

3rd Place Match

Dominique Whittington (Caldwell High School) 9-6, Jr. over Kelsey Hyde (Columbia High School) 15-14, Fr. (Fall 2:08)

5th Place Match

Autumn Cockrell (Madison High School) 3-5, So. over Madison Pratt (Canyon Ridge High School) 7-9, Jr. (Fall 2:00)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot High School

2nd Place - Jackson Ricks of Box Elder High School

3rd Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River High School

4th Place - Brody Ottley of Minico High School

5th Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville High School

6th Place - Payden Woolsey of Corner Canyon High School

1st Place Match

Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 23-2, Sr. over Jackson Ricks (Box Elder High School) 27-9, So. (Dec 8-6)

3rd Place Match

Easton Gardner (Snake River High School) 33-2, Jr. over Brody Ottley (Minico High School) 15-5, So. (Dec 8-7)

5th Place Match

Anthony Williams (Bonneville High School) 24-8, Jr. over Payden Woolsey (Corner Canyon High School) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 2:03)

W132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Frankie Graham of Minico High School

2nd Place - Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville High School

3rd Place - Addiley Sherman of Caldwell High School

4th Place - Adamari Vergara of Madison High School

5th Place - Meleana Fager of Corner Canyon High School

6th Place - Lisette Perez of Madison High School

1st Place Match

Frankie Graham (Minico High School) 21-3, Sr. over Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville High School) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:08)

3rd Place Match

Addiley Sherman (Caldwell High School) 10-7, Fr. over Adamari Vergara (Madison High School) 11-11, Jr. (Fall 0:36)

5th Place Match

Meleana Fager (Corner Canyon High School) 10-5, Fr. over Lisette Perez (Madison High School) 8-9, Jr. (Fall 0:37)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Noah Ingram of Madison High School

2nd Place - Brigham Bagley of Corner Canyon High School

3rd Place - Emilio Caldera of Snake River High School

4th Place - Kody Rich of Kuna High School

5th Place - Kale Osterhout of Minico High School

6th Place - Colton Browne of Spring Creek High School

1st Place Match

Noah Ingram (Madison High School) 31-4, Sr. over Brigham Bagley (Corner Canyon High School) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Emilio Caldera (Snake River High School) 33-2, Sr. over Kody Rich (Kuna High School) 16-5, Jr. (Dec 8-6)

5th Place Match

Kale Osterhout (Minico High School) 15-14, Jr. over Colton Browne (Spring Creek High School) 4-3, Jr. (For.)

W138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marissa Jimenez of Caldwell High School

2nd Place - Angie Rios of Columbia High School

3rd Place - Diamond Martinez of Burley High School

4th Place - Lilianna Montufar of Rigby High School

5th Place - La`Kya Jackson of Canyon Ridge High School

6th Place - Alexis McKenzie of Blackfoot High School

1st Place Match

Marissa Jimenez (Caldwell High School) 25-0, Sr. over Angie Rios (Columbia High School) 20-8, Sr. (Fall 2:24)

3rd Place Match

Diamond Martinez (Burley High School) 17-9, So. over Lilianna Montufar (Rigby High School) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 4:42)

5th Place Match

La`Kya Jackson (Canyon Ridge High School) 11-13, Fr. over Alexis McKenzie (Blackfoot High School) 8-11, Sr. (Fall 3:14)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Terron Mogenson of Spring Creek High School

2nd Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton High School

3rd Place - Gary Hunter of Snake River High School

4th Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville High School

5th Place - Gabe Terrill of Thunder Ridge High School

6th Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot High School

1st Place Match

Terron Mogenson (Spring Creek High School) 19-2, Sr. over Jacob Blandford (Middleton High School) 32-4, So. (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

Gary Hunter (Snake River High School) 30-4, Jr. over Tucker Banks (Bonneville High School) 12-5, Sr. (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge High School) 31-8, Sr. over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 19-8, Sr. (M. For.)

W145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zoe Fries of Kuna High School

2nd Place - Lillee Olague of Bonneville High School

3rd Place - Ivy Flora of Twin Falls High School

4th Place - Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home High School

5th Place - Maria Sifuentes of Columbia High School

6th Place - Naveah Villalobos of Minico High School

1st Place Match

Zoe Fries (Kuna High School) 17-3, Fr. over Lillee Olague (Bonneville High School) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 5:56)

3rd Place Match

Ivy Flora (Twin Falls High School) 21-3, Sr. over Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home High School) 20-10, Jr. (Dec 11-8)

5th Place Match

Maria Sifuentes (Columbia High School) 14-9, Jr. over Naveah Villalobos (Minico High School) 6-5, Sr. (Fall 2:07)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School

2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot High School

3rd Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico High School

4th Place - Levi Belnap of Snake River High School

5th Place - Brady Roberts of Evanston High School

6th Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline High School

1st Place Match

Ryker Fullmer (Teton High School) 29-0, So. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot High School) 15-2, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Paxton Twiss (Minico High School) 12-5, So. over Levi Belnap (Snake River High School) 20-5, Jr. (MD 12-1)

5th Place Match

Brady Roberts (Evanston High School) 23-11, So. over Xander Zollinger (Skyline High School) 19-11, So. (Dec 9-3)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cael Palmer of Kuna High School

2nd Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia High School

3rd Place - Milton Hernandez of Minico High School

4th Place - Lance Hunter of Snake River High School

5th Place - Tanner Giatras of Weber High School

6th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland High School

1st Place Match

Cael Palmer (Kuna High School) 9-2, Sr. over Nakoa Fouret (Columbia High School) 19-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Milton Hernandez (Minico High School) 28-3, Sr. over Lance Hunter (Snake River High School) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Tanner Giatras (Weber High School) 20-8, Jr. over Rustan Cordingley (Highland High School) 17-8, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

W160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia High School

2nd Place - Brooke Boyle of Thunder Ridge High School

3rd Place - Alyssa Mabey of Kuna High School

4th Place - Angela Antonio of Canyon Ridge High School

5th Place - Isis Aivles of Kuna High School

6th Place - Candnce Louderback of Bonneville High School

1st Place Match

Hallie Campbell (Columbia High School) 23-5, Jr. over Brooke Boyle (Thunder Ridge High School) 15-1, Sr. (Fall 5:16)

3rd Place Match

Alyssa Mabey (Kuna High School) 15-8, Sr. over Angela Antonio (Canyon Ridge High School) 7-4, Sr. (Fall 4:41)

5th Place Match

Isis Aivles (Kuna High School) 1-2, So. over Candnce Louderback (Bonneville High School) 0-10, Jr. (Dec 7-6)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont High School

2nd Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby High School

3rd Place - Leimana Fager of Corner Canyon High School

4th Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot High School

5th Place - Hunter Herrera of Idaho Falls High School

6th Place - Omar Martin of Columbia High School

1st Place Match

Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont High School) 34-1, Jr. over Payton Brooks (Rigby High School) 20-1, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon High School) 19-8, Fr. over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 31-6, Jr. (MD 18-5)

5th Place Match

Hunter Herrera (Idaho Falls High School) 13-6, Sr. over Omar Martin (Columbia High School) 18-11, Sr. (Fall 4:55)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Arthur of Minico High School

2nd Place - Carter Torres of Kuna High School

3rd Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland High School

4th Place - Xander Johnson of Minico High School

5th Place - Charles Creason of Eagle High School

6th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot High School

1st Place Match

Luke Arthur (Minico High School) 28-4, Sr. over Carter Torres (Kuna High School) 19-8, Sr. (Fall 1:38)

3rd Place Match

Luke Sidwell (Highland High School) 12-7, Sr. over Xander Johnson (Minico High School) 28-10, Sr. (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match

Charles Creason (Eagle High School) 17-12, So. over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 18-7, Sr. (M. For.)

W182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordan LeBeau of Eagle High School

2nd Place - Reece Woods of Eagle High School

3rd Place - Autumn Olague of Bonneville High School

4th Place - Shayna Henninger of Rigby High School

5th Place - Riana Walter of Canyon Ridge High School

6th Place - Aunna Watkins of Canyon Ridge High School

1st Place Match

Jordan LeBeau (Eagle High School) 9-4, So. over Reece Woods (Eagle High School) 11-2, Jr. (Fall 0:38)

3rd Place Match

Autumn Olague (Bonneville High School) 7-7, Fr. over Shayna Henninger (Rigby High School) 2-5, Fr. (Dec 9-7)

5th Place Match

Riana Walter (Canyon Ridge High School) 11-8, Fr. over Aunna Watkins (Canyon Ridge High School) 4-9, Fr. (Dec 4-1)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ronan Melani of Ridgeline High School

2nd Place - Garrett Vail of Minico High School

3rd Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline High School

4th Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont High School

5th Place - Teancum Mitchell of Corner Canyon High School

6th Place - Tarrin Haws of Evanston High School

1st Place Match

Ronan Melani (Ridgeline High School) 37-2, Sr. over Garrett Vail (Minico High School) 28-9, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Preston Colvin (Skyline High School) 22-6, Jr. over Kash Purser (South Fremont High School) 25-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Teancum Mitchell (Corner Canyon High School) 23-14, Jr. over Tarrin Haws (Evanston High School) 11-7, Fr. (Dec 14-7)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge High School

2nd Place - Eli Anderton of Highland High School

3rd Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont High School

4th Place - Rigan Hoggatt of Evanston High School

5th Place - Bradley Critchfield of Corner Canyon High School

6th Place - Javier Rangel of Minico High School

1st Place Match

Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge High School) 40-1, Sr. over Eli Anderton (Highland High School) 18-5, Jr. (Fall 3:18)

3rd Place Match

Conrad Miller (South Fremont High School) 30-6, Jr. over Rigan Hoggatt (Evanston High School) 21-3, Sr. (Fall 2:43)

5th Place Match

Bradley Critchfield (Corner Canyon High School) 15-10, Sr. over Javier Rangel (Minico High School) 19-12, Sr. (Fall 1:57)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nico Rodriguez of Columbia High School

2nd Place - Ian Allen of Highland High School

3rd Place - Josh Curzon of Snake River High School

4th Place - Jackson Geslin of Century High School

5th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls High School

6th Place - Ian Briskey of Weber High School

1st Place Match

Nico Rodriguez (Columbia High School) 29-2, Sr. over Ian Allen (Highland High School) 18-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Josh Curzon (Snake River High School) 34-1, Jr. over Jackson Geslin (Century High School) 24-2, Jr. (Fall 1:28)

5th Place Match

Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls High School) 17-7, Jr. over Ian Briskey (Weber High School) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 2:13)

W285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Olivia Woods of Eagle High School

2nd Place - Amie Hartman of Mountain Home High School

3rd Place - Cosette Desrosiers of Columbia High School

4th Place - Emry Woods of Eagle High School

5th Place - Yadira Mancilla of Columbia High School

6th Place - Quinsea Robinson of Minico High School

1st Place Match

Olivia Woods (Eagle High School) 14-1, Jr. over Amie Hartman (Mountain Home High School) 13-8, Fr. (Fall 1:02)

3rd Place Match

Cosette Desrosiers (Columbia High School) 11-7, So. over Emry Woods (Eagle High School) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 3:22)

5th Place Match

Yadira Mancilla (Columbia High School) 3-9, Sr. over Quinsea Robinson (Minico High School) 9-11, So. (Fall 1:00)

 

