At Rexburg, Frankie Garcia scored twice and Dominic Sanchez added a goal as the Blackfoot boys soccer team improved to 4-0-0 with a 3-1 win Thursday at Madison.
"They made life difficult for us but we were professional," coach Liam Pope said.
The Broncos play at Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
Madison (2-2-1) hosts Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 4, SKYLINE 3: At Skyline, Hillcrest sophomore Thomas Endsley supplied two goals, including the winning score with two minutes left, lifting the Knights over Skyline. The Knights also got goals from junior Benson Bateman (assisted by Corbin Lewis) and Gage Jarvis. The latter came via assist from keeper Tyler Martin, who Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis estimated recorded eight saves in the win.
Hillcrest (2-2-1) will host Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Skyline (2-2) faces a road test against Bonneville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 2, PRESTON 0: At Preston Bonneville edged Preston as sophomores Mckenzie Gooch (unassisted) and Ali Ellsworth (assisted by Madyson Gasser) scored for the Bees, who enjoyed 10 saves from senior keeper Jazmin Barrientos.
Bonneville (4-1-1) will face Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
Volleyball
WATERSPRINGS 3, CLARK COUNTY 1: At Dubois, Sarina Rios had eight kills and Jesi Merkle added six kills, 16 assists and five aces as the Warriors downed Clark County 24-26, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15. Madison Kincaid recorded five aces.
Watersprings (2-1) hosts Leadore and Grace Lutheran on Thursday.
BONNEVILLE 3, MADISON 1: At Bonneville, Mariah Jardine had 22 kills, seven digs and three aces to help lead the Bees to a 25-22, 27-25, 22-25 25-16 win over the Bobcats.
Lis Nelson had nine kills on nine attempts and Aspen Anderson added 21 digs while Kaylie Kofe recorded 10 digs and 34 assists.
Bonneville (5-0) is at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
Cross-Country
Bonneville Dam Run at Lake Walcott
(Full results at athletic.net)
Boys 5k
Teams: 1. Rigby 24, Jerome 71, 3. Twin Falls 89, 4. Canyon Ridge 90, 5. Bonneville 112, 6. Burley 168, 7. Malad 197, 8. Minico 213
Individuals: 1. Ryker Holtzen (Canyon Ridge) 16:13. 2. Benjamin Ricks (Rigby) 16:31. 3. George Showers (Jerome) 16:50. 4. Mason Chandler (Rigby) 17:31. 5. Nathan Fielding (Rigby) 17:32. 6. Daniel Yates (Rigby) 17:47. 7. Trevor Bradley (Rigby) 17:49. 8. Daniel Osborne (Jerome) 17:58. 9. Kimball Godfrey (Rigby) 18:01. 10. James Wright (Twin Falls) 18:03.
Girls 5k
Teams: 1. Twin Falls 60, 2. Rigby 63, 3. Jerome 87, 4. Bonneville 88, 5. Malad 101, 6. Canyon Ridge 139, 7. Minico 155
Individuals: 1. Alivia Johnson (Bonneville) 19:46. 2. Brittney Garling (Twin Falls) 20:13. 3. Kennedy Kunz (Bonneville) 20:38. 4. Rylee Jacobsen (Malad) 21:12. 5. Olivia Kendell (Burley) 21:35. 6. Talin Stimpson (Minico) 21:36. 7. Saylor Erickson (Twin Falls) 21:37. 8. Eliza Jensen (Burley) 21:37. 9. Rainey Gallup (Rigby) 22:04. 10. Kamryn Bradshaw (Burley) 22:05.
Scores
Volleyball
West Jefferson 3, Ririe 1
Highland 3, Rigby 2