At Blackfoot, Frankie Garcia scored three goals and Misa Reyna and Manny Bartolo each added a score as the Blackfoot boys soccer team downed Skyline 5-2 on Thursday.
Blackfoot improved to 7-1-0 overall and 3-0-0 in conference.
"We have a lot of yards or furlongs to go in this race," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said of the Broncos' start to the season.
Blackfoot is at Bonneville on Monday.
IDAHO FALLS 4, RIGBY 2: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers got goals from four different players in a 4-2 win over Rigby.
Jojo Ruiz-Soto, Jackson Hague, Jaxon Resendez and Junior Soto all scored for the Tigers, who turned a 1-1 halftime score into a 4-1 lead before the Trojans tacked on a late goal.
Idaho Falls moves to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play with the win.
The Tigers will visit Thunder Ridge at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Rigby (4-3-1) will host Highland at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 3, RIGBY 0: At Rigby, Alexis Adams opened the scoring off an assist by Remi Brandley and Kennedy Robertson headed in a goal off a corner kick by Lauren Adams
Brandley added a goal off a corner kick by Alexis Adams to round out the scoring for the Tigers (4-2-3, 2-0-3).
Keeley Combo and goalie Lydia Keller lead the defense in a shutout.
I.F. hosts Thunder Ridge on Tuesday. Rigby is at Highland on Thursday.
Scores
Girls soccer
Highland 2, Madison 0
Boys soccer
Madison 8, Highland 1
Volleyball
Ririe 3, Salmon 0
Madison 3, Rigby 2
Century 3, Shelley 2
Sugar-Salem 3, Snake River 0
Rockland 3, Clark County 0
American Falls 2, Blackfoot 1
Blackfoot 3, Hillcrest 1
Hillcrest 3, American Falls 1