At Hillcrest, the Hillcrest girls basketball team advanced in the 4A District 6 tournament with a 54-41 win over Bonneville.
Hillcrest, which got 17 points from Booke Cook and 15 from Macy Larsen, will visit Blackfoot Tuesday night for the right to play Skyline in the championship game.
Sydnee Hunt logged 15 points for the Bees, whose season is over.
HILLCREST 54, BONNEVILLE 41
Bonneville 9 11 10 11 — 41
Hillcrest 12 11 16 15 — 54
BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 6, Whitney Shaw 2, Alyssa Harris 2, Mia Sorensen 7, Makenna Cook 2, Logan Faulkner 2, Talia Trane 5, Sydnee Hunt 15.
HILLCREST — Quinleigh Kesler 4, Nyah Lugo 4, Macy Larsen 15, Brooke Cook 17, Aspen Cook 14.
BUTTE COUNTY 49, CHALLIS 17: At Arco, the Pirates moved into the 1AD1 District 5-6 championship game and face Grace on Thursday in a rematch in the second round.
It was a balanced effort from Butte County (18-5) with eight players scoring.
BUTTE COUNTY 49, CHALLIS 17
Challis 2 2 9 4 — 17
Butte County 11 19 9 10 — 49
CHALLIS — Austyn Erickson 3, Alexandra Rembelski 8, Carley Strand 2, Taylor 4.
BUTTE COUNTY — Tavie Rogers 8, Brynlie King 6, Kiya McAffee 6, Madi Kniffin 7, Anna Knight 4, Belle Beard 9, McKenzie Gamett 6, Emilee Hansen 3.
FIRTH 51, NORTH FREMONT 39: At Firth, Firth remained alive in the 2A District 6 tournament and plays at West Jefferson on Monday for a chance to face top-seed Ririe in the final.
Three players finished in double figures for Firth (13-10), led by Megan Jolley's 14 points.
FIRTH 51, NORTH FREMONT 39
North Fremont 8 11 6 14 — 39
Firth 8 16 11 16 — 51
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 6, Halli Orme 7, Adrianne Nedrow 3, Brylie Greener 4, Blanco Mazo 8, Mariya Hoffner 4, Shelby Reynolds 7.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 4, Kiley Mecham 6, Nicole McKinnon 10, Megan Jolley 14, Hailey Barker 10, Daytona Folkman 7.
RIRIE 34, WEST JEFFERSON 33: At Ririe, the top-seeded Bulldogs held off the Panthers to advance to the 2A District 6 championship game.
Ririe will host the winner of Monday's West Jefferson and Firth matchup.
Skylee Coles finished with 11 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (21-2) and Sara Boone hit a pair of free throws late to keep Ririe in front.
Lacey Dalling and Kimbur Mecham each scored nine points for West Jefferson.
RIRIE 34, WEST JEFFERSON 33
West Jefferson 7 11 3 12 — 33
Ririe 8 9 7 10 — 34
WEST JEFFERSON — Eliza Anhder 6, Carlee Johnson 4, Lindsey Dalling 3, Lacey Dalling 9, Kimbur Mecham 9, McKenna Neville 2.
RIRIE — Brianna Scott 2, Breyer Newman 5, Skylee Coles 11, Sara Boone 5, Maggie Ball 8, Dallas Sutton 1, Halley Guthrie 2.
Boys basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 45, KIMBERLY 31: At Sugar City, the Diggers won the nonconference matchup with Crew Clark scoring a team-high 11points.
Sugar-Salem (6-13) finishes off the regular season with games at Teton and Snake River, the top two teams in the 3A state media poll.
SUGAR-SALEM 45, KIMBERLY 31
Kimberly 12 2 6 11 — 31
Sugar-Salem 11 16 6 12 — 45
KIMBERLY — Gatlin Bair 18, Dylan Hollis 5, Heath Owens 2, Brett Bronson 2, Jackson Cummins 2, Trevor Hammond 2.
SUGAR -SALEM - Crew Clark 11, Braiden Shawcroft 2, Kyzon Garner 9, Koy Sanderson 3, Christian Gordon 2, Toby Pinnock 7, Ryken Clay 2, Ryan Harris 2, Kendle Harris 7.
Wrestling
Dick Fleischmann Classic
CENTURY 70, NORTH FREMONT 18
113: Devyn Greenland (Century) pin Truman Renouf (North Fremont), 1:07. 120: Austin Leavitt (Century) pin Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 0:42. 126: Dillon Turner (Century) by forfeit. 132: Aizik Hensley (Century) pin Cutter Bowman (North Fremont), 1:07. 138: Shad Smith (Century) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont), 0:33. 145: Xander Thompson (Century) maj dec. Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont), 11-0. 152: James Laudenklos (Century) pin Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont), 1:47. 160: Canyon Mansfield (Century) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont), 1:15. 170: Easton Millward (Century) pin Hayden Maupin (North Fremont), 1:48. 182: Colton Carter (North Fremont) by forfeit. 195: Kaleb Jordan (Century) by forfeit. 220: Campbell Hicks (Century) by forfeit. 285: Jackson Geslin (Century) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) pin Josh Stout (Century), 0:52. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit.
HIGHLAND 75, NORTH FREMONT 12
98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 113: Gunnar Anderson (Highland) pin Truman Renouf (North Fremont), 1:50. 120: Austin Dye (Highland) pin Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 2:48. 126: Kellan Sagendorf (Highland) by forfeit. 132: Emilio Velasquez (Highland) pin Cutter Bowman (North Fremont), 1:36. 138: Devin Dobson (Highland) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont), 2:25. 145: Rustan Cordingley (Highland) pin Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont), 0:44. 152: Kael Cordingley (Highland) pin Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont), 1:47. 160: Kayl Corrigan (Highland) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont), 1:28. 170: Bristin Corrigan (Highland) dec. Hayden Maupin (North Fremont), 5-1. 182: Luke Sidwell (Highland) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont), 1:11. 195: Crew Hoopes (Highland) by forfeit. 220: Logan George (Highland) by forfeit. 285: Ian Allen (Highland) by forfeit.
PRESTON 62, NORTH FREMONT 18
106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) pin AJ Starks (Preston), 2:21. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) dec. Eli Hammons (Preston), 9-2. 120: Tavin Rigby (Preston) tech fall Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 16-0 3:55. 126: Tucker Hatch (Preston) by forfeit.132: Brayden Weisbeck (Preston) dec. Cutter Bowman (North Fremont), 8-5. 138: Ashton Madsen (Preston) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont), 1:28. 145: Caigun Keller (Preston) pin Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont), 0:47. 152: Jaden Perkins (Preston) pin Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont), 3:46. 160: Jonathon Seamons (Preston) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont), 3:37. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) dec. Emery Thorson (Preston), 5-1. 182: Micah Serr (Preston) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont), 0:54. 195: Keit Abbott (Preston) by forfeit. 220: Brandon Lindhardt (Preston) by forfeit. 285: Gentry Geary (Preston) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit.
SUGER-SALEM 54, NORTH FREMONT 25
132: Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) pin Cutter Bowman (North Fremont), 0:53. 138: Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont), 1:41. 145: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) by forfeit. 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 160: Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont), 1:04. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) maj dec. Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem), 9-0. 182: Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont), 3:22. 195: McKay Tillery (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 220: Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 285: Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) maj dec. OP Ricks (Sugar-Salem), 10-0. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) tech fall Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem), 17-2 4:00. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) pin Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem), 0:59. 120: Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) pin Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 0:55. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit.
THUNDER RIDGE 70, NORTH FREMONT 13
98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) tech fall Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge), 15-0 3:34. 106: Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) pin Cruz Estrada (North Fremont), 2:49. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) dec. Tate Funderberg (Thunder Ridge), 12-7. 120: Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge) pin Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 0:38. 126: Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) pin, 2:40. 132: Kaidne Millar (Thunder Ridge) pin Cutter Bowman (North Fremont), 1:22. 138: Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont), 1:11. 145: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) maj dec. Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont), 17-3. 152: Wyatte Gray (Thunder Ridge) pin Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont), 1:08. 160: Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont), 1:12. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) tech fall Jared Carlquist (Thunder Ridge), 18-0 4:25. 182: Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont), 1:31. 195: Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 220: Ethan Dunnells (Thunder Ridge) pin, 4:21. 285. Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit.
NORTH FREMONT 54, POCATELLO 30
126: Dylan Olson (Pocatello) by forfeit. 132: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) by forfeit. 138: Jace Marsden (North Fremont) by forfeit. 145: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) pin Andrew Gaunt (Pocatello), 0:16. 152: Alec Thomsen (Pocatello) over Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont) (Inj. time). 160: Carson Packer (North Fremont) pin Brody Johnson (Pocatello), 1:32. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) by forfeit. 182: Austin Benson (Pocatello) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont), 3:44. 195: Double Forfeit. 220: Ben Reed (Pocatello) by forfeit. 285: Hayden King (Pocatello) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) by forfeit. 120: Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) by forfeit.
COLUMBIA 52, SUGAR-SALEM 36
120: Simon Graeber (Columbia) pin Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem), 0:22. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) pin Anthony Sanchez (Columbia), 1:01. 132: Dominic Hammerle (Columbia) pin Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem), 1:40. 138: Levi Wilson (Columbia) maj dec. Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem), 14-4. 145: Nakoa Fouret (Columbia) pin Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem), 2:55. 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) pin Jacob Scott (Columbia), 5:40. 160: Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 170: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) pin McKade Lanningham (Columbia), 1:27. 182: Adrian Martinez (Columbia) by forfeit. 195: John Davis (Columbia) pin McKay Tillery (Sugar-Salem), 0:52. 220: Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) by forfeit. 285: Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 98: David Scott (Columbia) pin OP Ricks (Sugar-Salem), 1:19. 106: Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 113: Payton Hernandez (Columbia) pin Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem), 2:33.
EAGLE 58, SUGAR-SALEM 30
126: Tanner Frothinger (Eagle) pin Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem), 0:31. 132: Mason Adamson (Eagle) maj dec. Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem), 13-0. 138: Zak Hiler (Eagle) pin Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem), 1:17. 145: Riggin Stone (Eagle) by forfeit. 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) pin Daxton Rodgers (Eagle), 0:43. 160: Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Seth Brock (Eagle), 0:53. 170: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) pin Charles Creason (Eagle), 0:48. 182: Kall Renner (Eagle) by forfeit. 195: Olivia Woods (Eagle) by forfeit. 220: Jack Young (Eagle) pin Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem), 0:45. 285: Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 98: Wylie Stone (Eagle) pin OP Ricks (Sugar-Salem), 0:34. 106: Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) pin Tanner Spoklie (Eagle), 3:49. 113: Liv Wieber (Eagle) pin Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem), 2:35). 120: Tyler Britton (Eagle) pin Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem), 1:21.
SUGAR-SALEM 48, MARSH VALLEY 30
106: Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 113: Tyson Lattimer (Marsh Valley) maj dec. Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem), 12-1. 120: Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) pin Corbridge Bastian (Marsh Valley), 4:00. 126: Brock Young (Marsh Valley) tech fall Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem), 15-0 5:28. 132: Brady Dahlke (Marsh Valley) pin Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem), 2:34. 138: Ryker Gibson (Marsh Valley) over Skyler Klingler (Sugar-Salem) (SV-1 8-3). 145: Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) dec. Collin Williams (Marsh Valley), 8-3. 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) pin Dallin Worlton (Marsh Valley), 2:40. 160: Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Brad Benson (Marsh Valley), 3:41. 170: Cruz Acevedo (Sugar-Salem) pin Keston Pallson (Marsh Valley) (Fall 1:53). 182: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) pin Easton Branson (Marsh Valley), 2:57). 195: McKay Tillery (Sugar-Salem) pin Kole Morrison (Marsh Valley), 4:00. 220: Hunter McQuivey (Marsh Valley) pin Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem), 2:19. 285: Skyler Benson (Marsh Valley) pin Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem), 0:19. 98: OP Ricks (Sugar-Salem) dec. Bradon Williams (Marsh Valley), 7-0.
SUGAR-SALEM 41, MINICO 27
113: Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 120: Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) tech fall Zairic Salazar (Minico), 16-0 1:20. 126: Joseph Terry (Minico) dec. Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem), 13-9. 132: James Burr (Minico) dec. Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem), 5-3. 138: Dawson Osterhout (Minico) maj dec. Skyler Klingler (Sugar-Salem), 15-1. 145: Kelt Studer (Minico) dec. Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem), 10-7. 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) pin Kyson Anderson (Minico), 1:06. 160: Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) dec. Spencer Pease (Minico), 7-2. 170: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) tech fall Xander Johnson (Minico), 16-0 2:41. 182: Tazyn Twiss (Minico) tech fall Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem), 16-0 3:25. 195: Kaimbridge Gee (Minico) maj dec. McKay Tillery (Sugar-Salem), 13-2. 220: Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 285: Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 98: Cooper Stimpson (Minico) tech fall OP Ricks (Sugar-Salem), 15-0 5:14. 106: Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) maj dec. Braylond Hall (Minico), 13-3.
SUGAR-SALEM 64, MOUNTAIN HOME 21
98: OP Ricks (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 106: Daniel Martinez (Mountain Home) pin Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem), 3:48. 113: Gabe Martinez (Mountain Home) dec. Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem), 6-3. 120: Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) pin Jayden Everett (Mountain Home), 2:32. 132: Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) pin Quinton Fredericksen (Mountain Home), 3:51. 138: Skyler Klingler (Sugar-Salem) maj dec. Landon Georgianna (Mountain Home), 14-3. 145: Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) pin Carlos Garcia (Mountain Home), 1:53. 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) pin RJ Kirkland (Mountain Home), 1:34. 160: Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Ryker Owens (Mountain Home), 1:20. 170: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 182: Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) over Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem), 4:25. 195: McKay Tillery (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 220: Demetri Smith (Mountain Home) pin Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem), 1:15. 285: Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit.
COLUMBIA 42, THUNDER RIDGE 38
126: Anthony Sanchez (Columbia) tech fall Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge), 19-4 5:43. 132: Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) tech fall Dominic Hammerle (Columbia), 27-9 5:24. 138: Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) pin Levi Wilson (Columbia), 2:25. 145: Nakoa Fouret (Columbia) pin Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge), 1:56. 152: Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) dec. Jacob Scott (Columbia), 8-4. 160: Connor Dixon (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 170: McKade Lanningham (Columbia) pin Jared Carlquist (Thunder Ridge), 2:25. 182. Adrian Martinez (Columbia) maj dec Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge), 14-2. 195: Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge) pin John Davis (Columbia), 3:15. 220: Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) pin Ethan Dunnells (Thunder Ridge), 0:42. 285: Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 98: David Scott (Columbia) pin Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge), 0:19. 106: Chandler Facer (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 113: Payton Hernandez (Columbia) dec. Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge), 5-3. 120: Simon Graeber (Columbia) pin Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge), 4:00.
THUNDER RIDGE 60, EAGLE 30
132: Mason Adamson (Eagle) pin Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge), 3:46. 138: Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) pin Zak Hiler (Eagle), 3:20. 145: Riggin Stone (Eagle) pin Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge), 1:14. 152: Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) pin Daxton Rodgers (Eagle), 2:27. 160: Seth Brock (Eagle) pin Wyatte Gray (Thunder Ridge), 2:45. 170: Jackson Sauder (Thunder Ridge) pin Charles Creason (Eagle), 2:33. 182: Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 195: Ethan Dunnells (Thunder Ridge). 220: Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge) pin Jack Young (Eagle), 2:17. 285: Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 98: Wylie Stone (Eagle) pin Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge), 0:24. 106: Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) pin Tanner Spoklie (Eagle), 1:09. 113: Liv Wieber (Eagle) pin Tate Funderberg (Thunder Ridge), 1:59. 120: Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge) over Tyler Britton (Eagle) (Inj. time). 126: Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) over Tanner Frothinger (Eagle) (Inj. time).
THUNDER RIDGE 56, MARSH VALLEY 20
113: Tyson Lattimer (Marsh Valley) maj dec. Tate Funderberg (Thunder Ridge), 16-7. 120: Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge) pin Rocky Morris (Marsh Valley), 1:40. 126: Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) maj dec. Brock Young (Marsh Valley), 15-5. 132: Kole Dahlke (Marsh Valley) maj dec. Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge), 11-2. 138: Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) dec. Ryker Gibson (Marsh Valley), 10-7. 145: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) pin Collin Williams (Marsh Valley), 1:50. 152: Wyatte Gray (Thunder Ridge) pin Dallin Worlton (Marsh Valley), 3:34. 160: Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) dec. Brad Benson (Marsh Valley), 7-4. 170: Jared Carlquist (Thunder Ridge) pin Keston Pallson (Marsh Valley), 1:46. 182: Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge) pin Easton Branson (Marsh Valley), 3:27. 195: Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge) pin Kole Morrison (Marsh Valley), 2:57. 220: Hunter McQuivey (Marsh Valley) pin Ethan Dunnells (Thunder Ridge), 0:59. 285: Skyler Benson (Marsh Valley) pin Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge), 1:47. 98: Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) maj dec. Bradon Williams (Marsh Valley), 16-4. 106: Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit.
THUNDER RIDGE 60, MINICO 26
120: Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge) pin Zairic Salazar (Minico), 1:33. 126: Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) pin Joseph Terry (Minico), 1:45. 132: Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) pin Andrew Ball (Minico), 1:53. 138: Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) pin Kale Osterhout (Minico), 1:17. 145: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) over Kyson Anderson (Minico), 1:40. 152: Milton Hernandez (Minico) dec. Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge), 7-6. 160: Spencer Pease (Minico) over Connor Dixon (Thunder Ridge), 2:37. 170: Oscar Arteage (Minico) pin Jackson Sauder (Thunder Ridge), 1:41. 182: Tazyn Twiss (Minico) pin Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge), 2:00. 195: Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge) pin Kaimbridge Gee (Minico), 5:08. 220: Ethan Dunnells (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 285: Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 98: Cooper Stimpson (Minico) tech fall Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge), 23-5 5:20. 106: Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 113: Tate Funderberg (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit.
THUNDER RIDGE 72, MOUNTAIN HOME 10
106: Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) pin Daniel Martinez (Mountain Home), 1:21. 113: Tate Funderberg (Thunder Ridge) pin Gabe Martinez (Mountain Home), 2:57. 120: Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge) pin Cody Schilling (Mountain Home), 0:52. 126: Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) pin Jayden Everett (Mountain Home), 1:39. 132: Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) pin Quinton Fredericksen (Mountain Home), 1:26. 138: Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) pin Richie Reinsch (Mountain Home), 0:41. 145: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) pin Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home), 0:22. 152: Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) pin RJ Kirkland (Mountain Home), 0:28. 160: Connor Dixon (Thunder Ridge) pin Ryker Owens (Mountain Home), 0:40. 170: Jackson Sauder (Thunder Ridge) pin Wesley Hodges (Mountain Home) (Fall 2:30). 182: Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) maj dec. Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge), 18-8. 195: Ethan Dunnells (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 220: Demetri Smith (Mountain Home) pin Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge), 1:04. 285: Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit.