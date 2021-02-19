Girls basketball
4A state tournament
BLACKFOOT 47, BURLEY 30: At Meridian, the Broncos advanced to the 4A championship with a solid defensive effort against the Bobcats.
Burley shot just 30 percent for the game and the Broncos pulled away in the second half with a 30-14 edge.
The offense wasn't bad either with Kianna Wright scoring 13 points and Esperanza Vergara and Hadley Humpherys each adding 11 points. Humpherys also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Blackfoot (21-7) will play Century for the 4A title at the Idaho Center. Tip is 4:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 47, BURLEY 30
Burley 4 12 5 9 — 30
Blackfoot 8 9 15 15 — 47
BURLEY — Amari Whiting 14, Allison Hege 2, Kelsie Pope 4, Lynzey Searle 8, Brooklyn Hege 2.
BLACKFOOT — Prairie Caldwell 8, Isabelle Arave 4, Esperanza Vergara 11, Kianna Wright 13, Hadley Humpherys 11.
SKYLINE 68, MIDDLETON 35: At Meridian, the Grizzlies rebounded from a tough loss in the tournament opener to Blackfoot and will play in the 4A consolation game Saturday against Mountain Home.
Mattie Olson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds and Sophia Anderson added 17 points as Skyline shot 53% from the field.
The Grizzlies led 40-9 at the break after holding the Vikings to two field goals in the first half.
SKYLINE 68, MIDDLETON 35
Middleton 4 5 15 11 — 35
Skyline 17 23 13 15 — 68
MIDDLETON — Hailey Okamura 2, Jensyn Maughan 3, Annie Gibbens 2, Reesa Whitworth 1, Cassidy Fried 6, Sheridan Mortensen 6, Macy McPherson6, Payton Hymas 3.
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 2, Drew Chapman 3, Aspen Leatham 3, Taryn Chapman 6, Sophia Anderson 17, Lizzie Bialas 11, Kysa Shippen 2, Mattie Olson 20, Tailer Thomas 4.
3A state tournament
SUGAR-SALEM 40, FILER 36 OT: At Middleton, the Diggers punched their ticket to the 3A title game, but it took overtime to do it.
Both teams struggled from the field. The Diggers however forced the overtime and finished with a balanced scoring sheet with seven players scoring in single digits. Filer rode the scoring of Alexis Monson (14 points) and Ella Fischer (16) but it wasn't enough.
Sugar-Salem (24-1) ran its win streak to 20 straight games and faces Timberlake in the finals at 2 p.m.
SUGAR-SALEM 40, FILER 36 OT
Sugar-Salem 5 10 7 11 7 — 40
Filer 8 3 14 8 3 — 36
SUGAR-SALEM — Meg Fillmore 7, Hailey Harris 5, Lizzy Baldwin 3, Kennedy Gillette 8, Katie Miller 3, Natalyah Nead 6, Mardee Fillmore 8.
FILER — Alexis Monson 14, Mckynlee Jacobs 6, Ella Fischer 16.
2A state tournament
RIRIE 50, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 36: At Boise, the Bulldogs moved into the consolation final after knocking off the top-ranked Chargers.
Breyer Newman scored 13 points and Sara Boone added 10 as Ririe improved to 23-3.
The Bulldogs will face Soda Springs at 10 a.m. at Bishop Kelly.
RIRIE 50, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 36
Cole Valley Christian 3 10 15 8 — 36
Ririe — 10 13 15 12 — 50
COLE VALLEY — Hadley Fraas 6, Emma Boyette 2, Ellie Fraas 9, Lyndsie Krogh 9, Anna Veeck 10.
RIRIE — Breyer Newman 13, Paige Martinez 8, Sara Boone 10, Abbie Nelson 2, Dallas Sutton 9, Hailey Guthrie 8.
Boys basketball
3A District 6 tournament
SUGAR-SALEM 61, SOUTH FREMONT 40: At Sugar City, the Diggers pulled away in the second half to earn a rematch with top seed Teton on Monday.
Toby Pinnock scored 17 points and Crew Clark added 15 for the Diggers (8-16)
Tag Bair topped the Cougars with 12 points.
SUGAR-SALEM 61, SOUTH FREMONT 40
South Fremont 12 7 7 14 — 40
Sugar-Salem 21 8 10 22 — 61
SOUTH FREMONT — Bridger Erickson 6, Carsen Draper 4, Kaimen Peebles 7, Mason Siddoway 2, Bridger Paulson 9, Tag Bair 12.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 15, Braiden Shawcroft 1, Cordova 2, Kyzon Garner 7, Porter Holt 2, Koy Sanderson 2, Garisen Madsen 2, Christian Gordon 7, Toby Pinnock 17, Ryken Clay 3, Kendle Harris 3.
Scores
Boys basketball
2A District 6 tournament
North Fremont 50, Firth 42
Salmon 50, West Jefferson 41
1AD2 District 5-6
Rockland 61, Leadore 40
Watersprings 48, Grace Lutheran 13