At Hillcrest, the Knights’ baseball team held on for a narrow win over Shelley in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel.
CJ Chastain struck out nine over five innings for Hillcrest, which got a timely two-RBI outing from Bridger Prince to secure the win.
Hillcrest improves to 9-13 with the victory.
HILLCREST 2, SHELLEY 1
Shelley 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Hillcrest 0 0 0 1 0 1 X — 2
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Jaxon Byington 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Jedd Kerner 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: None.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: CJ Chastain 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 0 BB; Hunter Peterson 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jayden Freeman 2-3, Chastain 2-2. RBI: Bridger Prince 2.
Softball
BLACKFOOT 16, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, Blackfoot ran away with a blowout win over the Knights.
Broncos starter Kymber Wieland fanned nine and surrendered just four hits over five innings (plus a 3-for-4, two-RBI day at the plate), opening the door for Blackfoot to score in every inning and end the game after five innings.
Blackfoot moves to 16-5.
BLACKFOOT 16, HILLCREST 0
Blackfoot 3 5 3 2 3 — 16
Hillcrest 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Marli Pearson 3-4, Wieland 3-4, Demry Wixom 3-4. RBI: Yoleni Navarrette 2, Vic Agado 3, Wieland 2, Hailey Burnett 1, Wixom 1.
HILLCREST — N/A.
IDAHO FALLS 13, BONNEVILLE 2: At Bonneville, Idaho Falls cruised to an easy win over Bonneville thanks to an all-around performance.
Calyn Wood fanned eight across five innings for the Tigers, who got a 4-for-4, five-RBI game from Riley Schneider. Idaho Falls won in five frames.
The Tigers move to 9-13 with the win.
IDAHO FALLS 13, BONNEVILLE 2
Idaho Falls 3 5 3 1 1 — 13
Bonneville 1 0 1 0 0 — 2
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Calyn Wood 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Rodell 3-4, Riley Schneider 4-4. RBI: Rodell 1, Kennedy Robertson 1, Schneider 5, Ellie Lazdouskas 1, Caroline Galbraith 1.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Hailey Wiest 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Wiest 1-2, Faith Arteaga 1-1. RBI: Wiest 1.