At Burley, Hillcrest's Hunter Peterson tripled to center in the top of the seventh to tie the game and then Peterson came around to score the go-ahead run on an error to earn the Knights a 7-6 win over Burley as Hillcrest picked up two wins on Friday.
Cooper Jorgenson picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief.
HILLCREST 7, BURLEY BOBCATS 6
Hillcrest 1 1 0 3 0 0 2 — 7 10 3
Burley 3 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 6 6 5
HILLCREST — Pitching: Tyler Schultz 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Hunter Peterson 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 1 BB; Cooper Jorgenson 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Wade Capson 2-4, Brett Bartell 2-4, Cooper Jorgenson 2-4. 2B: Capson, Bartell. 3B: Peterson. RBI: Capson, Zarate, Peterson.
BURLEY — Pitching: Bronson Brookings 5.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Payton Beck 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB.
HILLCREST 12, MINICO 6: At Burley, Hillcrest pulled away in its first game with an eight-run seventh inning.
The Knights (2-0) play a doubleheader at Canyon Ridge on Monday.
HILLCREST 12, MINICO 6
Hillcrest 1 0 1 0 1 1 8 — 12 14 4
Minico 1 0 0 1 02 2 — 6 5 5
HILLCREST — Pitching: Ben Zarate 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; CJ Chastain 4.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cooper Jorgenson 2-5, Tyler Schultz 2-4, Bridger Prince 2-2, Daniel Lopez 2-2. 2B: Chastain, Tyler McCubbin, Hunter Peterson. RBI: Brett Bartell, Chastain 2, Lopez, McCubbin 2, Hunter Peterson, Schultz.
MINICO — Pitching: Treyson Fletcher 5.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Dax Sayer 0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Dawson Osterhout 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Karter Zampedri 2-3. 2B: Zampedri. 3B: Osterhout. RBI: Fletcher, Osterhout, Sayer 2, Tazyn Twiss, Zampedri.
MADISON 15, BONNEVILLE 6: At Bonneville, the Bobcats scored early and often to open up a 15-0 lead and finished with 14 hits.
MADISON 15, BONNEVILLE 6
Madison 1 7 7 0 0 0 0 — 15 14 0
Bonneville 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 — 6 5 0
MADISON — Pitching: Isaac Walker 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 6 BB; Tyler Pena 1.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Landen Drake 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kameron Kostial 3-4, Walker 2-3, Cody Rydalch 2-5, Ethan Garner 2-3. 2B: Ethan Garner, Kameron Kostial, Rydalch. 3B: Garner. HR: Kameron Kostial. RBI: Garner, Kameron Kostial 2, Trayson Kostial, Jace Leatham 3, Tyler Pena, Rydalch 3, Walker 2.
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Isaac Sweeney 1.0 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Carter Cheney 0.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Jacob Perez 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Ty Martinson 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Teagan Bird 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Robinson 2-3, Ca 2-3. 2B: Robinson. 3B: Robinson. RBI: Robinson 3, Perez, Carter Cheney.
MINICO 12, SKYLINE 2, 5 INNINGS: At Minico, Minico broke open a close game with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
MINICO 12, SKYLINE 2, 5 INNINGS
Skyline 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 7 3
Minico 0 2 0 3 7 — 12 11 1
SKYLINE — Pitching: Andrew Nelson 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Ryan Horvath 0.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; George Price 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Price 2-3, Horvath 2-3, Ian Galbreaith 2-2. 2B: Trey Olson. 3B: Horvath. RBI: Horvath, Olson.
MINICO — Pitching: Traver Miller 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Miller 3-3, Dax Sayer 3-4. 2B: Kobe Espinoza, Miller, Sayer. 3B: Miller, Karter Zampedri. RBI: Espinoza 3, Miller 5, Sayer, Tazyn Twiss, Klayton Wilson 2.
BURLEY 4, SKYLINE 3: At Burley, the Bobcats prevailed in a well-pitched matchup.
The Grizzlies scored in the sixth and seventh innings to pull within a run, but would get no closer.
BURLEY 4, SKYLINE 3
Skyline 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 3 6 0
Burley 2 0 0 2 0 0 x — 4 5 0
SKYLINE — Pitching: Brayden Nickels 4.0 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Ryan Horvath 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: George Price 2-4, Trey Olson 2-4. 2B: Olson, Price. RBI: Horvath, Olson.
BURLEY — Pitching: Slayder Watterson 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 3 BB; Jace Robinson 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Robinson 2-2. 2B: Robinson. 3B: Dominic Lemos. RBI: Robinson, Lemos.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, NEW PLYMOUTH 1, 5 INNINGS: At Fruitland, the Diggers broke lose for seven runs in the first and Adam Nelson and James Chase combined on a one-hitter for the win.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, NEW PLYMOUTH 1
New Plymouth 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 5
Sugar-Salem 7 0 1 4 x — 12 9 1
NEW PLYMOUTH — Pitching: Anderson 0.0 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Smith 3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Scott 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Adam Nelson 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 4 BB; James Chase 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tommy Woodcock 2-3, Mack Chappell 2-2, Kelton Garner 2-3. 2B: Kelton Garner, Nelson, Tanner Olsen. RBI: Cooper Butikofer, Kelton Garner 3, Ryan Harris 2, Nelson, Tanner Olsen 2, Tommy Woodcock 2.
FRUITLAND 9, SUGAR-SALEM 4: At Fruitland, five errors led to seven unearned runs and Fruitland took advantage.
FRUITLAND 9, SUGAR-SALEM 4
Sugar-Salem 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 — 4 6 5
Fruitland 1 2 2 1 0 3 x — 9 5 4
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Ky Garner 3.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Tanner Olsen 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Ryan Harris 2-3. 2B: Kolby Jones, Tommy Woodcock. RBI: Jones. Woodcock.
FRUITLAND — Pitching: Bidwell 7.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bidwell 2-3. 2B: Ward. RBI: McGraw, Ward, Arnold.
Softball
JEROME 18, FIRTH 5, 5 INNINGS: At Firth, Jerome put the game away with an eight-run fifth inning and finished with 17 hits.
JEROME 18, FIRTH 5
Jerome 2 7 1 0 8 — 18 17 0
Firth 2 0 3 0 0 — 5 10 3
JEROME — NA
FIRTH — Pitching: Megan Jolley 2.0 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Mallory Erickson 2.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Katelynn Lindhartsen 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Erickson 2-3, Jolley 3-3, Hailey Barker 3-3. 2B: Barker 2. RBI: Jolley, Barker, Liberty Park.
Track & Field
West Jefferson Invite
For complete results check athletic.net
Boys
Teams: 1. Firth 120 2. Teton 109.5 3. Grace 96.5 4. West Jefferson 79 5. Butte County 78 6. Bear Lake 65 7. North Fremont 50 8. Ririe 48 9. Mackay 19 10. Clark County 4.
100m: 1. Zyeon Kimbro 12.06 West Jefferson 2. Angel Arriaga 12.20 Firth 3. Zach Williams 12.30 Ririe.
200m: 1. Trey Draper 23.90 Grace 2. Zyeon Kimbro 25.15 West Jefferson 3. Zach Williams 25.22 Ririe.
400m: 1. Zyeon Kimbro 55.22 West Jefferson 2. John Woiwode 56.09 Teton 3. Jacob Neerings 57.61 Teton.
800m: 1. Cole Wilkerson 2:08.03 Grace 2. CG Woiwode 2:09.72 Teton 3. Nathaniel Frame 2:15.91 Firth.
1600m: 1. Asher Johnston 4:51.22 North Fremont 2. Cole Wilkerson 5:01.03 Grace 3. Hyrum Spencer 5:01.68 West Jefferson.
3200m: 1. Asher Johnston 10:21.66 North Fremont 2. Max Palmer 10:51.84 North Fremont 3. Nathaniel Frame 10:55.90 Firth.
110 hurdles: 1. Joshua Smith 17.77 Grace 2. Bryson Woodbury 19.19 Mackay 3. Elijah Hyde 19.26 Firth.
300 hurdles: 1. Joshua Smith 45.65 Grace 2. Carter Turner 46.63 Bear Lake 3. Bryson Woodbury 47.63 Mackay.
4x100: 1. Firth 49.65 2. Bear Lake 50.87 3. Teton 51.42.
4x200: 1. Grace 1:38.40 2. Firth 1:40.30 3. Teton 1:41.77.
4x400: 1. Butte County 3:55.36 2. Grace 4:00.27 3. Ririe 4:22.51.
SMR 1600: 1. North Fremont 4:05.47 2. Grace 4:19.38 3. Bear Lake 4:29.41.
Shot put: 1. Porter Taylor 45-01.50 Butte County 2. Tyler Dalley 43-04.25 Butte County 3. Peyson Calaway 41-04.50 West Jefferson.
Discus: 1. Porter Taylor 133-07 Butte County 2. Peyson Calaway 126-11 West Jefferson 3. Ethan Yorgerson 121-05.50 Ririe.
High jump: 1. Tyson Brown 5-10.00 Teton 2. Elijah Hyde 5-08.00 Firth 3. Aaron Daniels 5-08.00 Firth.
Pole vault: 1. Cummins Anderson 10.50 Butte County. 2. Kyle Jacobsen 8.50 Firth 3. Kameron Sauer 8.50 West Jefferson.
Long jump: 1. Trey Draper 19-05.00 Grace 1. Tyson Brown 19-05.00 Teton 3. John Woiwode 18-08.50 Teton.
Triple jump: 1. John Woiwode 42-03.50 Teton 2. CG Woiwode 39-05.50 Teton 3. Jaxon Garbett 37-07.50 Bear Lake.
Girls
Teams: 1. Firth 163.5 2. Teton 123.5 3. North Fremont 88 4. Bear Lake 64 5. Ririe 60.5 6. Butte County 55 7. West Jefferson 38 8. Grace 16.5 9. Mackay 3.
100m: 1. Cassi Robbins 13.43 Firth 2. Addison Trent 14.03 Firth 3. Halli Orme 14.63 North Fremont.
200m: 1. Cassi Robbins 28.21 Firth 2. Addison Trent 29.23 Firth 3. Kiley Mecham 30.04 Firth.
400m: 1. Cassi Robbins 1:02.59 Firth 2. Suhay Puente 1:06.68 West Jefferson 3. Natalya Babcock 1:07.75 Butte County.
800m: Natalya Babcock 2:27.62 Butte County 2. Sara Boone 2:29.06 Ririe 3. Elise Kelsey 2:37.18 Bear Lake.
1600m: 1. Natalya Babcock 5:54.31 Butte County 2. Elizabeth Spencer 5:58.78 West Jefferson 3. Elise Kelsey 5:59.62 Bear Lake.
3200: 1. Sara Bagley 13:24.53 Teton 2. Kinsee Hansen 13:37.97 Bear Lake 3. Breah Hunter 14:03.78 Teton.
100 hurdles: 1. Graycee Litton 17.84 North Fremont 2. Brynlie Martindale 18.61 North Fremont 3. Anna Knight 19.04 Butte County.
300 hurdles: 1. Graycee Litton 52.53 North Fremont 2. Taylor Yost 59.59 Grace 3. Brynlie Martindale 1:00.07 North Fremont.
4x100: 1. Teton 59.97 2. Teton 1:03.64 3. Bear Lake 1:04.67.
4x200: 1. North Fremont 1:58.83 2. Firth 2:06.02 3. Bear Lake 2:16.44.
4x400: 1. Firth 4:25.66 2. Butte County 4:49.08 3. Ririe 4:53.31.
SMR relay: 1. Bear Lake 2:14.01 2. Teton 2:20.83 3. Butte County 2:23.35.
Shot put: 1. Kirsten Jolley 29-08.00 Firth 2. Brylie Greener 29-06.50 North Fremont 3. Jessica Bixby 29-05.00 Teton.
Discus: 1. Nicole McKinnon 93-04.50 Firth 2. Karlee Reynolds 88-03 Firth 3. Tricity Hayes 87-05 Ririe.
High jump: 1. Tara Butler 4-10.00 Firth 2. Adrianne Nedrow 4-06.00 North Fremont 3. Sara Bagley 4-04.00 Teton.
Pole vault: 1. Tara Butler 7.00 Firth.
Long jump: 1. Dallas Sutton 15-01.50 Ririe 2. Addison Trent 14-09.75 Firth 3. Halli Orme 14-08.50 North Fremont.
Triple jump: 1. Dallas Sutton 32-07.50 Ririe 2. Daytona Folkman 30-10.50 Firth 3. Halli Orme 30-04.00 North Fremont.