At Pocatello, the season came to an end for the Hillcrest softball team Saturday as Vallivue took the lead with a six-run bottom of the fourth and never looked back on the way to a 10-6 victory.
Hallie Causey finished 3 for 4 with a triple and RBI for the Knights (14-10).
VALLIVUE 10, HILLCREST 6
Hilcrest 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 — 6 11 0
Vallivue 1 0 1 6 2 0 x — 10 12 0
HILLCREST — Pitching: Bailey Egan 3.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Jaycee Jacobson 1.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Kenzie Peterson 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sam Johnson 2-4, Hallie Causey 3-4, Piper Rhoda 2-3. 3B: Causey, Brinley Prince. RBI: Causey, Jersey Jarvis 2, Prince, Rhoda.
VALLIVUE — Pitching: Britney Henderson 7.0 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 10 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Megan Stacy 3-4, Henderson 2-2, Bailee Hancock 3-3. 2B: Henderson, Stacy, Gillian Venditti. 3B: Yazmin Garcia, Stacy, Hancock. RBI: Jamee Cagle, Garcia 3, Stacy 3, Hancock, Venditti, Hailey Robinson.
Baseball
COLUMBIA 9, HILLCREST 1: At Twin Falls, the Knights fell in the state play-in game thanks to a solid pitching performance by Mario DeLeon, who struck out nine and tossed a complete game while holding Hillcrest to three hits.
The Knights finished the season 11-17.
COLUMBIA 9, HILLCREST 1
Columbia 0 0 6 3 0 0 0 — 9 10 0
Hillcrest 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 2
COLUMBIA — Pitching: Mario DeLeon 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Mateo Scott 2-3, Cam Wirtz 2-4, DeLeon 3-3. 2B: Wirtz. RBI: Wirtz, DeLeon 2, TJ Murray, Lewis Anderson 2.
HILLCREST — Pitching: CJ Chastain 3.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Hunter Peterson 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.