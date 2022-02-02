Results from Wednesday's games.
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 78, RIGBY 63: At Hillcrest, the Knights ran their win streak to 15 games with a second win over 5A Rigby.
Isaac Davis led four players in double figures with 22 points. Cooper Kesler finished with 20 points and Jase Austin scored 16 and Kobe Kesler scored 13.
Hillcrest (16-2) faces another tough 5A team when the Knights play at Madison on Friday.
Wrestling
THUNDER RIDGE 48, MADISON 42
98: Ashton Fullmer (Thunder Ridge) over Cesar Loya (Madison) (Fall 2:42); 106: Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) over Teague Jensen (Madison) (Fall 2:23); 113: Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.); 120: Tate Funderberg (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.); 126: Gabe Wilcox (Madison) over Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 1:06); 132: Spencer Wilcox (Madison) over Miklo Silvas (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:14); 138: Noah Ingram (Madison) over Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:20); 145: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) over Payson Abrams (Madison) (Fall 1:55); 152: Jeffrey Williams (Madison) over Joshua Denkers (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:07); 160: Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) over Cole Nelson (Madison) (Fall 0:50); 170: Max Leavitt (Thunder Ridge) over Reed Hansen (Madison) (Fall 1:27); 182: Ashton Peterson (Madison) over Connor Dixon (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:19); 195: Hyrum Allen (Madison) over Anson Ferguson (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 2:51); 220: Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge) over Tayton Warnke (Madison) (Fall 1:05); 285: Kevin Heebner (Madison) over Sark Thornhill (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 4:22).
HIGHLAND 45, IDAHO FALLS 30
120: Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) over Casey Harman (Highland) (MD 10-2); 126: Payson Solomon (Highland) over DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) (Dec 3-1); 132: Dawsen Derie (Highland) over Daniel Vancampen (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:52); 138: Ceasar Weed (Highland) over Andrew Grimes (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:51); 145: Devin Dobson (Highland) over Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:38); 152: Ezra Parrish (Highland) over Porter Tuttle (Idaho Falls) (Dec 7-6); 160: Rustan Cordingley (Highland) over James Bingham (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:26); 170: Ryan Hall (Highland) over Leo Nelson (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:18); 182: Hunter Herrera (Idaho Falls) over Luke Sidwell (Highland) (Fall 5:47); 195: Kernan Longua (Idaho Falls) over Corbin Allen (Highland) (Dec 11-5); 220: Eli Anderton (Highland) over Grayson Thomas (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:43); 285: Ian Allen (Highland) over Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) (Dec 2-0); 98: Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.); 106: Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.); 113: Riley Hyde (Idaho Falls) over William Kosmicki (Highland) (Fall 0:13).
Scores
Boys basketball
Madison 78, Skyline 35
Ririe 61, Firth 26
North Fremont 60, Salmon 27
West Jefferson 65, Butte County 62
Blackfoot 45, Shelley 34
South Fremont 48, American Falls 26
Sugar-Salem 75, Teton 46
Thunder Ridge 61, Bonneville 43