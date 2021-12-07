HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys basketball holds off Thunder Ridge POST REGISTER Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High school results from Tuesday.Boys basketballHILLCREST 60, THUNDER RIDGE 44: At Thunder Ridge, Cooper Kesler scored 17 points and Isaac Davis added 14 as the Knights won the non-conference matchup. The Titans scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but Hillcrest held its early advantage.Tao Johnson, Zach Freed and Conner Hall each scored eight points for Thunder Ridge.Hillcrest (2-2) hosts Madison on Thursday. Thunder Ridge (1-1) hosts Rigby on Thursday.MADISON 62, BONNEVILLE 23: At Bonneville, the Bobcats jumped out to a double-digit lead by half and didn't let up.Logan Crane led Madison with 16 points, seven assists and eight rebounds. Ike Sutton scored 13 points and Riley Sutton added 12 as Madison improved to 3-1.Kenny Mcomber topped Bonneville with five points and McKay Judy finished with six rebounds.The Bees (0-3) host Pocatello on Saturday.BUTTE COUNTY 71, RICHFIELD 39: At Butte County, Cory Gamett scored 13 points and Boone Gamett added 12 as the Pirates pulled away from Richfield early with a 26-point first quarter. Butte County (2-2) hosts West Jefferson on Thursday.SALMON 51, CHALLIS 44: At Challis, Colton Kirby scored 15 points and added four blocks and seven rebounds for Salmon.Salmon (2-1) is at South Fremont on Saturday.ScoresGirls basketballSouth Fremont 46, Firth 40Boys basketballSouth Fremont 68, Ririe 61Rigby 60, Skyline 52Blackfoot 49, Highland 44 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ridge Thunder Basketball Sport Rebound Madison Point Hillcrest Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.