At Hillcrest, the Hillcrest boys basketball team fell behind by 13 points at the half, but stormed back with a 26-point third quarter to take control and down the Broncos 67-57.
Kobe Kesler's driving layup and foul shot gave the Knights a 37-35 lead with 3:02 left in the third quarter. Hillcrest would extend the advantage with four 3-pointers in the quarter and outscored the Broncos 26-8. Blackfoot pulled within 61-57 with 52 seconds left when Miles Toussaint hit a couple of free throws, but the Broncos would get no closer.
Hillcrest (3-2, 1-0) hosts Lake City on Dec. 28 in the East Idaho Holiday Tournament.
Blackfoot hosts Shelley on Jan. 2.
Blackfoot 12 19 8 18 — 57
Hillcrest 6 12 26 23 — 67
BLACKFOOT — Jaxon Ball 3, Chase Cannon 5, Candon Dahle 6, Jaden Harris 3, Ja'Vonte King 13, Carer Layton 15, Dylan Peterson 8, Miles Toussaint 4.
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 11, Cooper Kesler 10, Tre Kofe 12, Jase Austin 5, Garrett Phippen 13, Sam Kunz 4, Given Chatelain 4, Kobe Kesler 8.
Boys basketball
THUNDER RIDGE 75, HIGHLAND 42: At Highland, Thunder Ridge generated three double-digit scorers and eased past Highland for a road win.
The Titans seized a 20-5 lead after one quarter. Lloyer Driggs and Tao Johnson registered 14 points apiece and Porter Harris added 11 for Thunder Ridge.
The Titans will face Star Valley (WY) on Dec. 28 at Idaho Falls.
THUNDER RIDGE 75, HIGHLAND 42
Thunder Ridge 20 14 21 16 — 75
Highland 5 12 15 10 — 42
THUNDER RIDGE — Bradley Briggs 7, Lloyer Driggs 14, Tao Johnson 14, Tyler Godfrey 7, Nick Potter 3, Kobe Hill 4, Bryson Hawkes 6, Jay Scoresby 6, Porter Harris 11, Zach Marlowe 3.
HIGHLAND — Easton Wheelock 2, Easton Durham 12, Easton Rudd 4, Mason Mickelsen 7, Drew Roberts 8, Jayden Wright 8, Dawson Moon 1.
NORTH GEM 78, MACKAY 40: At Mackay, North Gem took control with a dominant first quarter and handed Mackay its first loss of the season.
The Cowboys, who took a 29-10 lead after the first quarter, had little trouble. Chase Green totaled 11 points and Kolton Holt posted 10 for the Miners, but they managed just seven points in the fourth frame, making a comeback impossible.
Mackay (2-1) will visit Rockland at 7 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH GEM 78, MACKAY 40
North Gem 29 17 15 17 — 78
Mackay 10 12 13 7 — 40
NORTH GEM — Leavitt 14, Freeman 2, Cook 3, Corta 16, Hatch 5, Bodily 25, Seter 7, Ranson 5.
MACKAY — Kyle Peterson 12, Bryson Woodbury 6, Chase Green 11, Kolton Holt 10, Nick Barnhard 2.
Girls basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 52, TWIN FALLS 18: At Jerome, Sugar-Salem dispatched Twin Falls in a blowout.
Katie Miller and Hailey Harris recorded 14 points apiece for the Diggers, who raced to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
Sugar-Salem (6-1) will face Mountain Home at noon Saturday, then Madison or Filer later that day to wrap up the tournament.
SUGAR-SALEM 52, TWIN FALLS 18
Sugar-Salem 16 16 17 3 — 52
Twin Falls 6 7 3 2 — 18
SUGAR-SALEM — Meg Fillmore 3, Hailey Harris 14, Lizzie Baldwin 3, Sunny Bennion 6, Kennedy Gillette 4, Katie Miller 14, Natalia Nead 2, Mardee Fillmore 6.
TWIN FALLS — Robbins 2, Bailey 2, Rex 8, Iverson 6.
Scores
Boys basketball
Shelley 60, Skyline 45
South Fremont 68, Ririe 52
Firth 65, Malad 43
Post Falls 60, Madison 51