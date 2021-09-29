Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
At Shelley, Hillcrest's boys soccer team fell behind by a goal before rattling off four straight of its own, good for a 4-1 road win over the Russets.
Shelley struck first on a PK, but that's when Hillcrest's Corbin Lewis booted a corner kick to Johan Gaytan, who equalized. In the second half, Hadrien Pena scored via assist from Isaac Woodley, who scored himself, before Pena notched his second goal of the night to wrap up the scoring.
Hillcrest (9-1-2) will host Bonneville on Monday.
Boys soccer
BLACKFOOT 4, BONNEVILLE 1: At Bonneville, Blackfoot earned a win thanks to goals from Angel Lopez (two), Chris Garcia and Manny Bartolo.
The Broncos took a 2-0 lead into halftime before the Bees halved the score at 2-1, but that's when Blackfoot tacked on its final two scores.
The Broncos (4-5-3) will wrap up its regular-season slate with a home matchup with Shelley on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 8, BLACKFOOT 0: At Blackfoot, Bonneville notched a convincing win with a flurry of goals, including four from Ali Ellsworth.
Sydney Tolman scored on a PK and Mady Glasser logged a goal, as did Kylie Coles and Brooklyn Pett.
Bonneville (9-3-2) will visit Hillcrest on Monday, the Bees' final regular-season match.