The Hillcrest boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season Monday, downing Idaho Falls 4-1.
Johan Gaytan-Hernandez scored twice and Ashton Geeting and Thomas Endsley each scored in the second half for the Knights.
"This is the first time this season we played with team chemistry," Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said.
Junior Soto scored for the Tigers, putting in a rebound off his own missed penalty kick.
Hillcrest (1-1-2) plays Skyline on Thursday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. Idaho Falls (1-2-0) hosts Thunder Ridge on Wednesday
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 5, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Bonneville, Ali Ellsworth had two goals and Kylie Coles added a goal and an assist for the Bees. Reagan Flynn and McKenzie Pugmire each scored and Brooklyn Pett has an assist as Bonneville improved to 3-1-1.
Bonneville is at Preston on Thursday. Thunder Ridge (1-1-1) hosts Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS 1, HILLCREST 1: The Tigers' Kennedy Robertson headed in a corner kick by Alexis Adams to tie the game 1-1.
Idaho Falls (2-0-2) opens 5A District 5-6 play at Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
Hillcrest (0-1-2) hosts Skyline on Thursday.