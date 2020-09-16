At Shelley, Johan Gaytan-Hernandez scored twice and Thomas Endsley and Bronson Taylor added goals as the Hillcrest boys soccer team downed Shelley 4-0 on Wednesday.
"I was proud of the way the boys played in the second half," Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. "We were able to get guys off the bench and they played as good as the starters."
Hillcrest (4-3-1, 3-1-0) led 1-0 at the half before pulling away in the second.
The Knights play Monday at Madison.
Shelley is at Skyline on Tuesday.
Volleyball
SKYLINE 3, BLACKFOOT 1: At Skyline, Sophie Anderson tallied 13 kills, helping the Grizzlies dispatch Blackfoot, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25 25-15.
Taryn Chapman carded 11 kills and three players registered three aces for the Grizzlies, who improved to 6-7 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Skyline returns to action Friday at the Bonneville Volleyball Classic Tournament.
Blackfoot will play American Falls at Hillcrest on Thursday.
RIRIE 3, BUTTE COUNTY 1: At Ririe, the Bulldogs handed Butte County its first loss of the season 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12.
Halee Angell led the Pirates (4-1) with six digs.
Butte County is at Challis on Thursday. Ririe hosts Salmon on Thursday.
FIRTH 3, NORTH FREMONT 0: At Ashton, Kiley Meecham recorded 10 kills and 12 aces, helping Firth secure a 25-13, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of North Fremont.
Daytona Folkman logged kills and setter Hailey Barker had 13 assists for the Cougars, who won their first conference game and moved to 2-2 overall.
Firth will host West Jefferson on Tuesday in another conference contest.
North Fremont visits West Jefferson on Thursday.