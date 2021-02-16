At Hillcrest, the top-seeded Hillcrest boys basketball team kicked off the 4A District 6 tournament with a 52-39 win over Shelley.
Hillcrest, which used a 15-3 third quarter to create separation, got double-digit contributions from three players: Isaac Davis (14 points), Garrett Phippen (12) and Tre Kofe (10).
The Knights (16-6) will host the Skyline/Bonneville on Saturday.
Shelley (4-17) will play Blackfoot at 7 p.m. Thursday.
HILLCREST 52, SHELLEY 39
Shelley 13 8 3 15 — 39
Hillcrest 9 11 15 17 — 52
SHELLEY — Jensen 5, Miskin 5, Lott 8, Thatcher 1, Austin 13, Hess 2, Vance 5
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 14, Tre Kofe 10, Jase Austin 5, Garrett Phippen 12, Sam Kunz 2, Given Chatlain 3, Kobe Kesler 3, Talan Taylor 3
THUNDER RIDGE 52, HIGHLAND 50: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans used a huge fourth quarter to edge Highland and move on in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Thunder Ridge trailed 42-34 headed into the fourth frame, but the Titans outscored the Rams 18-8 in the final period to hang on for the win.
Lloyer Driggs led Thunder Ridge with 22 points, while Tyler Godfrey added 11. Tao Johnson chipped in eight.
The Titans are now through to the Feb. 23 semifinals. There, they will host the winner of Rigby and Madison.
THUNDER RIDGE 52, HIGHLAND 50
Highland 14 17 11 8 — 50
Thunder Ridge 13 12 9 18 — 52
HIGHLAND — Easton Wheelock 5, Raimon Barela 2, Hunter Huelsman 5, Easton Durham 6, Braedon Kelley 3, Mason Mickelsen 16, Fischer Anderson 2, Jayden Wright 11.
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 22, Tao Johnson 8, Tyler Godfrey 11, Nick Potter 6, Zach Marlowe 3, Gary Southwick 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 57, SOUTH FREMONT 48: At St. Anthony, the Diggers (7-15) held the Cougars to six points in the third quarter and pulled away for the 3A District 6 tournament first-round win.
Toby Pinnock led the way with 18 points and Crew Clark and Kyzon Garner each added 10.
Kaimen Peebles scored 15 points for South Fremont (12-9).
Sugar-Salem plays at top-seeded Teton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Cougars face the loser on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 57, SOUTH FREMONT 48
Sugar-Salem 15 13 10 19 — 57
South Fremont 11 14 6 17 — 48
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 10, Kyzon Garner 10, Christian Gordon 3, Toby Pinnock 18, Ryken Clay 8, Ryan Harris 6, Kendle Harris 2.
SOUTH FREMONT — Dallin Orme 4, Bridger Erickson 4, Carsen Draper 7, Kaimen Peebles 15, Mason Siddoway 4, Bridger Poulsen 3, Cooper Hurt 4, Tag Bair 7.
Scores
Boys basketball
4A District 6 tournament
Skyline 53, Blackfoot 51