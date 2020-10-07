At Hillcrest, Skyline took a 1-0 advantage into the half, but Johan Gaytan-Hernandez tied the game on an assist from Benson Bateman and Thomas Endsley netted the eventual 2-1 game winner for the Hillcrest boys soccer team on Wednesday..
The Knights end the regular season 7-5-2, 6-2-0 in conference, and open the 4A District 6 tournament Monday at 4 p.m. when they host Skyline.
Hillcrest is the No. 2 seed.
"I think we're playing well and the boys are looking forward to the district tournament," coach Ryan Ellis said, noting there may have been more pressure on the team last year when they entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed.
Skyline dropped to 3-9-0, 1-5-0 in conference.
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 2, HIGHLAND 1: At Pocatello, Kennedy Robertson scored both goals as the Tigers handed the Rams their first conference loss of the year.
Idaho Falls (10-2-3, 6-2-0) opens the 5A District 5-6 tournament on Tuessday.
Scores
Volleyball
Clark County Varsity 3, Ririe JV 2