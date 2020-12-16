At Hillcrest, the Hillcrest boys basketball team pulled away in the third quarter as three players finished in double figures, led by Cooper Kesler's 18 points, to defeat Idaho Falls 71-55.
Dylan Seeley and Jaxon Sorenson combined for 31 points for Idaho Falls.
Hillcrest (2-2) hosts Blackfoot on Friday.
The Tigers (2-4) play Coeur d'Alene on Dec. 28.
HILLCREST 71, IDAHO FALLS 55
Idaho Falls 16 12 12 15 — 55
Hillcrest 21 11 23 16 — 71
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 4, Jaxon Sorenson 15, Nate Rose 8, Christian Jensen 6, Merit Jones 5, Luke Rodel 3, Skyler Olson 2.
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 18, Jase Austin 17, Kobe Kesler 11, Isaac Davis 7, Garrett Phippen 6, Tre Kofe 5, Sam Kunz 5, Given Chatelain 2.
NORTH FREMONT 56, MALAD 39: At Malad, North Fremont improved to 5-0 as the Huskies pulled away in the first half.
Jordan Lenz finished with 19 points and Max Palmer added 16 for North Fremont.
The Huskies are at Butte County on Monday.
NORTH FREMONT 56, MALAD 39
North Fremont 13 10 21 12 — 56
Malad 8 5 8 18 — 39
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 19, Luke Hill 11, Max Palmer 16, AJ Hill 3, H. Richardson 4, Jobie Palmer 3.
MALAD — Bastain 2, Ward 7, Richardson 2, Briggs 2, Simpson 8, Williams 9, Cluff 9.
MACKAY 65, BUTTE COUNTY 63: At Mackay, the Miners opened the season with a narrow home win over the Pirates.
Kyle Peterson tallied a game-best 19 points for the Miners, who also got 13 from Bryson Woodbury and 11 from Kolton Holt. Wyatt Warner added nine points.
Mackay started so late because two weeks ago, head coach Kelvin Krosch got COVID-19, as did a player on the team and another who came into contact with a family who did, so the team quarantined for 14 days.
For that reason, Mackay (1-0) has games scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a back-to-back-to-back schedule to kick off the season.
The school has had trouble with COVID issues this season. The football, volleyball, girls basketball and now boys basketball teams have all either missed time to quarantine or missed players because they were quarantining themselves.
If the boys team can avoid further issues with the virus, it will visit Grace Lutheran for a 6 p.m. Thursday contest.
MACKAY 65, BUTTE COUNTY 63
Butte County 20 12 8 23 — 63
Mackay 21 17 6 21 — 65
MACKAY — Chase Green 7, Kolton Holt 11, Kyle Peterson 19, Nick Barnhart 1, Deaven Lynch 5, Bryson Woodbury 13, Wyatt Warner 9.
BUTTE COUNTY — Logan Gammet 8, Jay Hymas 7, Ty Wanstrom 3, B. Gammet 13, K. Lampson 11, J. Wanstrom 5, Rebel Beard 6, C. Gammet 6.
Girls basketball
BONNEVILLE 69, MINICO 51: At Bonneville, the Bees snapped a four-game losing streak with a double-digit win over Minico.
The Bees, who played this game to make up for a contest they lost over Thanksgiving break due to COVID-related issues, got four double-digit scorers in the win: Kaylie Kofe (career-high 18 points), Talia Trane (16), Sydnee Hunt (15) and Mia Sorensen (12).
Bonneville also outscored Minico 20-7 in the second quarter, helping the hosts win comfortably in the second half.
The Bees (3-7) will visit Shelley on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BONNEVILLE 69, MINICO 51
Minico 15 7 19 12 — 51
Bonneville 16 20 16 17 — 69
MINICO — I. Salinas 8, K. Anderson 3, H. Olmsted 4, I. Guzman 6, R. Neilson 3, H. Stroud 4, T. Peralez 4, J. Bott 6, C. Latta 13.
BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 18, Mia Sorensen 12, McKenna Cook 3, Logan Faulkner 4, Sydnee Hunt 15, Talia Trane 16, Sydnee Shurtliff 1.
Wrestling
BLACKFOOT 46, MADISON 36
145: Taye Trautner (B) dec. David Wheeler (M), 6-2. 152: Austin Ramirez (B) pin Jeffrey Williams (M), 3:34. 160: Tradyn Henderson (B) over Roy Gunderson (M), SV-1 10-6. 170: Landin Shaffer (M) by forfeit. 182: Orion Stokes (M) pin Parker Christiansen (B), 0:43. 195: Maverik Malm (B) pin Ethan Burbidge (M), 1:28. 220: Jacob Averett (B) by forfeit. 285: Madison Malm (B) by forfeit. 98: Mack Mauger (B) by forfeit. 106: Samuel Smith (B) by forfeit. 113: Brady Calderwood (M) over Cesar Godinez (B) (Injury). 120: Avian Martinez (B) maj. dec. Tyke Burrell (M), 11-2. 126: Ikaika Jensen (M) pin Trinity Velasquez (B), 0:35. 132: Noah Ingram (M) pin Kylan Guerra (B), 3:47. 138: Joshua Benson (M) pin Carter Inskeep (B), 5:12.