Results from Saturday.
Hillcrest punched its ticket to the 4A state tournament with an 8-5 victory over Middleton in the state play-in game.
The Knights are seeded sixth and will play No. 3 Pocatello in Friday's state opener.
Bishop Kelly ended Blackfoot's season with a 6-4 in Saturday's 4A state play-in game.
Track and Field
For complete results check athletic.net
Girls
1A Teams: 1. Butte County 208 2. Rockland 133 3. Grace 77 4. Mackay 71 5. Leadore 52 6. Challis 40 7. North Gem 22 8. Watersprings 6 9. Sho-Ban 3.
2A Teams: 1. Firth 135 2. Salmon 131.5 3. North Fremont 58 4. Ririe 35 5. West Jefferson 12.5.
3A Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 97 2. Teton 56 3. South Fremont 32.
Boys
1A Teams: 1. Grace 194 2. Butte County 178.5 3. Rockland 146.5 4. Challis 55 5. Mackay 29 6. Watersprings 18 7. North Gem 17 8. Clark County 5.
2A Teams: 1. Salmon 127 2. North Fremont 81 3. Firth 73.5 4. Ririe 66.5 5. West Jefferson 20.
3A Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 137 2. Teton 40 3. South Fremont 9.
