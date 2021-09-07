Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Bonneville split two volleyball matches on Tuesday and Hillcrest dropped a pair of matches.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HILLCREST 1: At Hillcrest, Grace Schultz had 22 digs and Aidann Mottishaw added four blocks for the Knights in a 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 9-25 loss to the Titans.
HIGHLAND 3, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, Challiss Potter recorded 14 digs for the Knights (1-11) in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 loss to the Rams.
Hillcrest plays Sugar-Salem and Shelley on Thursday at Shelley.
HIGHLAND 3, BONNEVILLE 2: At Bonneville, the Rams held off the Bees 14-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11. Mia Sorensen finished with 21 kills and 20 digs for Bonneville, and Ally McDaniel added 17 kills. Lis Nelson and Ava Arfmann each had nine kills, with Nelson adding five blocks, while Kaylie Kofe recorded 52 assists to go with eight kills and 16 digs.
BONNEVILLE 3, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Bonneville, the Bees improved to 5-1 with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 25-17 win.
Ava Arfmann had 16 kills and 16 digs and Mia Sorensen added 16 kills and 14 digs. Kaylie Kofe added 33 assists to go with four aces and 17 digs.
Bonneville hosts Blackfoot on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
SKYLINE 5, BONNEVILLE 1: At Bonneville, Isie Nelson scored the lone goal for the Bees.
Bonneville (4-2-1, 0-1-0) is at Shelley on Thursday. Skyline (5-0-1, 3-0-0) is at Preston on Thursday.