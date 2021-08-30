Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
At Idaho Falls, Giovanni Espinosa’s goal in the second half proved the game-winner as the Hillcrest boys soccer team shut out Idaho Falls 1-0 on Monday.
Johan Gayton-Hernandez had the assist as the Knights improved to 3-1-0.
Hillcrest hosts Skyline on Thursday. The Tigers (3-1-0) are at Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 4, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Thunder Ridge, Brooklyn Pett broke open a scoreless tie in second half with a header off a cross from Ali Ellsworth.
Pett returned the favor with an assist to Ellsworth 45 seconds later. Pett added another goal and Ellsworth added a score off a free kick for the final margin of victory.
Bonneville (4-0-1) hosts Preston on Wednesday. Thunder Ridge (2-2-0) plays Idaho Falls on Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
IDAHO FALLS 7, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, the Tigers took a 3-0 lead at the half with a pair of goals from Rylee Sessions and Claire Tuttle opened the scoring in the second half and Valerie Chavez added two more goals.
Idaho Falls (3-0-1) plays Thunder Ridge Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. Hillcrest (0-4-0) is at Skyline on Thursday.