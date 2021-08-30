GenericRoundupArt
At Idaho Falls, Giovanni Espinosa’s goal in the second half proved the game-winner as the Hillcrest boys soccer team shut out Idaho Falls 1-0 on Monday.

Johan Gayton-Hernandez had the assist as the Knights improved to 3-1-0.

Hillcrest hosts Skyline on Thursday. The Tigers (3-1-0) are at Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.

Girls soccer

BONNEVILLE 4, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Thunder Ridge, Brooklyn Pett broke open a scoreless tie in second half with a header off a cross from Ali Ellsworth.

Pett returned the favor with an assist to Ellsworth 45 seconds later. Pett added another goal and Ellsworth added a score off a free kick for the final margin of victory.

Bonneville (4-0-1) hosts Preston on Wednesday. Thunder Ridge (2-2-0) plays Idaho Falls on Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.

IDAHO FALLS 7, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, the Tigers took a 3-0 lead at the half with a pair of goals from Rylee Sessions and Claire Tuttle opened the scoring in the second half and Valerie Chavez added two more goals.

Idaho Falls (3-0-1) plays Thunder Ridge Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. Hillcrest (0-4-0) is at Skyline on Thursday.

Scores

Girls soccer

Sugar-Salem 15, Aberdeen 0

Boys soccer

Thunder Ridge 3, Preston 1

Sugar-Salem 11, Aberdeen 1

 

