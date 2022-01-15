GenericRoundupArt
Results from Friday's action

Boys basketball

HILLCREST 74, BONNEVILLE 43: At Hillcrest, the Knights improved to 3-0 in conference with the Civil War victory.

Kobe Kesler led the way with 16 points. Isaac Davis and Cooper Kesler finished with 15 points and Jase Austin added eight.

Jake Scoresby hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Bees.

Hillcrest, 10-2 overall, is Skyline on Tuesday.

Bonneville (1-11, 0-2) hosts Shelley on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

BUTTE COUNTY 66, SALMON 30: At Butte County, the top-ranked Pirates pulled away from Salmon with a 22-point second quarter.

Syvannah Bird scored 22 points and Kiya McAfffee added 20 as Butte County improved to 14-0

The Pirates host Challis on Tuesday. Salmon (1-7) is at Firth on Wednesday.

Scores

Boys basketball

Idaho Falls 55, Highland 53

North Gem 62, Clark County 17

Century 57, Thunder Ridge 44

Teton 44, Shelley 42

Madison 56, Blackfoot 42

Rigby 73, Skyline 72

Girls basketball

Ririe 35, North Fremont 34

North Gem 39, Clark County 8

West Jefferson 36, Firth 28

Sugar-Salem 42, South Fremont 19

 

