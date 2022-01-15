Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Results from Friday's action
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 74, BONNEVILLE 43: At Hillcrest, the Knights improved to 3-0 in conference with the Civil War victory.
Kobe Kesler led the way with 16 points. Isaac Davis and Cooper Kesler finished with 15 points and Jase Austin added eight.
Jake Scoresby hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Bees.
Hillcrest, 10-2 overall, is Skyline on Tuesday.
Bonneville (1-11, 0-2) hosts Shelley on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
BUTTE COUNTY 66, SALMON 30: At Butte County, the top-ranked Pirates pulled away from Salmon with a 22-point second quarter.
Syvannah Bird scored 22 points and Kiya McAfffee added 20 as Butte County improved to 14-0
The Pirates host Challis on Tuesday. Salmon (1-7) is at Firth on Wednesday.
Scores
Idaho Falls 55, Highland 53
North Gem 62, Clark County 17
Century 57, Thunder Ridge 44
Teton 44, Shelley 42
Madison 56, Blackfoot 42
Rigby 73, Skyline 72
Ririe 35, North Fremont 34
North Gem 39, Clark County 8
West Jefferson 36, Firth 28
Sugar-Salem 42, South Fremont 19