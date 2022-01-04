ipr-hillcrest-knights-logo

Results from Tuesday's games.

HILLCREST 84, SKYLINE 58: At Hillcrest, Jase Austin led four Knights in double figures with 16 points as the Hillcrest boys basketball team opened the 4A District 6 season with a win.

Cooper Kesler scored 15 points and Talan Taylor and Isaac Davis each finished with 12 points.

George Price topped Skyline with 15 points.

Skyline (3-6, 0-2) is at Bonneville on Saturday. Hillcrest (6-2, 1-0), which ran its win streak to five straight, hosts Shelley on Thursday.

BUTTE COUNTY 77, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 7: At Butte County, Porter Taylor led the Pirates with 16 points and Brody Westergard added 10 in the victory.

Butte County (6-3, 1-0) has a four-game win streak and plays at Challis on Tuesday.

SALMON 76, CHALLIS 57: At Salmon, Hesston Hoggan led Salmon with 17 points and Colton Kirby finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Salmon shot 41% on 3-pointers and stepped up defensively with 10 steals.

Hunter Bingham, Carson Mildon, and Tucker Mylan each scored 10 points for Salmon.

Salmon (4-4) hosts Teton on Saturday. Challis (3-5) is at Camas County on Saturday.

Scores

Boys basketball

Watersprings 80, Sho-Ban 25

Rigby 68, Idaho Falls 56

Marsh Valey 66, South Fremont 32

Snake River 56, Teton 48

Thunder Ridge 62, Blackfoot 55

Girls basketball

Firth 55, Bear Lake 50

Ririe 45, South Fremont 37

Sugar-Salem 60, Snake River 35

 

Tags

