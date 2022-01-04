HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest tops Skyline in conference opener POST REGISTER Jan 4, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Results from Tuesday's games.HILLCREST 84, SKYLINE 58: At Hillcrest, Jase Austin led four Knights in double figures with 16 points as the Hillcrest boys basketball team opened the 4A District 6 season with a win.Cooper Kesler scored 15 points and Talan Taylor and Isaac Davis each finished with 12 points. George Price topped Skyline with 15 points.Skyline (3-6, 0-2) is at Bonneville on Saturday. Hillcrest (6-2, 1-0), which ran its win streak to five straight, hosts Shelley on Thursday.BUTTE COUNTY 77, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 7: At Butte County, Porter Taylor led the Pirates with 16 points and Brody Westergard added 10 in the victory.Butte County (6-3, 1-0) has a four-game win streak and plays at Challis on Tuesday.SALMON 76, CHALLIS 57: At Salmon, Hesston Hoggan led Salmon with 17 points and Colton Kirby finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win.Salmon shot 41% on 3-pointers and stepped up defensively with 10 steals.Hunter Bingham, Carson Mildon, and Tucker Mylan each scored 10 points for Salmon.Salmon (4-4) hosts Teton on Saturday. Challis (3-5) is at Camas County on Saturday. ScoresBoys basketballWatersprings 80, Sho-Ban 25Rigby 68, Idaho Falls 56Marsh Valey 66, South Fremont 32Snake River 56, Teton 48Thunder Ridge 62, Blackfoot 55Girls basketballFirth 55, Bear Lake 50Ririe 45, South Fremont 37Sugar-Salem 60, Snake River 35 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Win Streak Skyline Hillcrest Sport Basketball Salmon Point Kesler Shelley Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.