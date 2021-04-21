At Bonneville, the Bees’ Crew Howell singled home the game-winning, walk-off run in a 12-11 victory over Hillcrest.
Howell went 2-for-5, while Bonneville also got multi-hit games from RJ Woods, Seth Walton and Ty Martinson. Bonneville plated four in the ninth for the win.
Bonneville (6-7) will visit Hillcrest for a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.
BONNEVILLE 12, HILLCREST 11
Hillcrest 1 0 2 2 6 0 0 — 11
Bonneville 0 2 1 3 1 1 4 — 12
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Chastain 5.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 9 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Schultz 2-4, Capson 2-5, Freeman 2-3. RBI: Capson 3, Zarate 1, Freeman 2.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Davin Luce 4.2 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Riley Bowman 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Crew Howell 2-5, RJ Woods 3-4, Seth Walton 2-3, Ty Martinson 3-4. RBI: Howell 1, Dayton Robinson 1, Woods 2, Walton 2, Lilo Cortez 2, Cooper Dahlberg 1, Martinson 1.
Softball
WEST JEFFERSON 15, MVP 0: At Terreton, West Jefferson cruised to a win over MVP (Challis/Mackay/Butte County) thanks to explosive offense and effective pitching.
Jordyn Torgerson pitched four scoreless innings for the Panthers, who posted six runs in the fourth, which was enough to invoke the run rule and end the game in four innings.
West Jefferson improves to 13-2 with the win.
WEST JEFFERSON 15, MVP 0
MVP 0 0 0 0 — 0
West Jefferson 4 2 3 6 — 15
MVP — Pitchers: Ali Drussel 3.2 IP, 11 H, 15 R, 8 ER, 6 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Trinity Seefried 2-2. RBI: None.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K. Leading hitters: Torgerson 2-2, Madi Pancheri 2-3, Taylor Petersen 2-2, Jaycee Loundsbury 2-3. RBI: Kimbur Mechem 3, Brylee Egan 2, Torgerson 1, Pancheri 1, Mckenna Neville 1, Petersen 2, Loundsbury 3.
Baseball
At Shelley, Blackfoot used two big innings to wrap up a five-inning, 15-3 win over the Russets in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
The Broncos — who got a 4-for-4, three-RBI outing from Tyler Vance — posted six runs apiece in the second and third innings.
In Game 2, Blackfoot erupted on offense and cruised to an enormous win over the Russets.
Blackfoot posted seven runs apiece in first and third innings before posting 12 in the fourth and six in the fifth. Dax Whitney went 5-for-6 with six RBI, Stryker Wood went 4-for-6 with seven RBI and Rich Moore logged a 3-for-5, three-RBI game.
Blackfoot (14-5) will host Bonneville on Tuesday afternoon.
BLACKFOOT 15, SHELLEY 3
Blackfoot 2 6 6 1 0 — 15
Shelley 1 0 0 2 0 — 3
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Jaxon Grimmett 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Eli Hayes 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jaden Harris 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Vance 4-4, Jace Grimmett 3-4, Jaxon Grimmett 3-3. RBI: Benjamin Wilson 1, Vance 3, Jac. Grimmett 2, Stryker Wood 4, Rich Moorer 1, Candon Dahle 2, Jax. Grimmett 2.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Nate Ball 1.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; John Kerner 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Kayden Kidman 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: Jarret Leal 1, Peyton Maynard 1.
BLACKFOOT 34, SHELLEY 2
Blackfoot 7 2 7 12 6 — 34
Shelley 1 0 0 1 0 — 2
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Ryan Reynolds 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Kyler Mills 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Dax Whitney 5-6, Stryker Wood 4-6. RBI: Whitney 6, Jaden Harris 2, Candon Dahle 2, Tyler Vance 5, Wood 7, Dragen Robinson 2, Rich Moore 3, Reynolds 1, Mills 2.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Austin Bateman 2.0 IP, 15 H, 16 R, 13 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Nate Ball 1.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; John Kerner 1.2 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Stockton Poulsen 2-2. RBI: Bateman 1, Peyton Maynard 1.
At Idaho Falls, the Tigers claimed a narrow 5-2 win over Skyline in Game 1 of a doubleheader sweep.
Tiger starter tossed 4 1/3 innings of three-hit, seven-strikeout ball, opening the door for Idaho Falls to use two-run first and third innings to earn the win.
In Game 2, Idaho Falls came through with four runs in the sixth, putting the game out of reach late.
Idaho Falls (17-2) will visit Blackfoot on Friday afternoon.
IDAHO FALLS 5, SKYLINE 2
Skyline 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Idaho Falls 2 0 2 1 0 0 X — 5
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Nelson 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Robinson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Robinson 2-3, Horvath 2-2. RBI: None.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Nate Rose 4.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Zach Lee 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Dylan Seeley 2-3. RBI: Zack Bridges 1, Eliot Jones 2, Bradley Thompson 1.
IDAHO FALLS 8, SKYLINE 5
Skyline 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 — 5
Idaho Falls 0 0 2 2 0 4 X — 8
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Nickles 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 6 BB; Robinson 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Price 2-4. RBI: Price 1, Horvath 2, Olsen 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Jaxon Sorensen 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Dylan Seeley 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Seven with one hit. RBI: Zack Bridges 1, Sorenson 1, Seeley 2, Bradley Thompson 1, Zach Lee 1.
HIGHLAND 13, THUNDER RIDGE 8: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans couldn’t keep pace with Highland’s offense in a loss.
The Titans actually drew within one run with a four-run fifth inning, but the Rams answered with a three-run seventh, and Thunder Ridge couldn’t come all the way back.
Thunder Ridge (1-11) will visit Highland on Thursday for a doubleheader.
HIGHLAND 13, THUNDER RIDGE 8
Highland 1 4 2 3 0 0 3 — 13
Thunder Ridge 0 0 2 2 4 0 0 — 8
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Jaxon Christensen 6.0 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Trem Tolman 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Austin Hansen 3-3, Christensen 2-4. RBI: Luke Davis 1, Braeden Kelley 1, Christensen 2, Hansen 1, Scott Baker 1, Colton Sneddon 1, Karson Farnsworth 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Jackson Beck 3.0 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Creighton John 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Dylan Powell 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Brent Tueller 3-3, Easton Stauffer 2-3. RBI: Ryker Hix 1, Tueller 2, Stauffer 1.