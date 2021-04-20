At Melaleuca Field, Dylan Seeley finished 4 for 4 and had five RBIs as the Idaho Falls baseball team opened a series against Skyline on Tuesday with a 14-1 win.
Tiger starter Merit Jones picked up the win, surrendering just one run in his five innings.
Idaho Falls (15-2) and Skyline (11-6) play a doubleheader on Wednesday at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is 3:30 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS 14, SKYLINE 1
Idaho Falls 3 1 3 1 6 — 14 12 2
Skyline 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 3
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Merit Jones 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Zack Bridges 3-4, Bradley Thompson 2-2, Dylan Seeley 4-4. 2B: Jaxon Sorenson, Seeley. 3B: Seeley. RBI: Bridges, Thompson, Sorenson, Hayden Carlson, Seeley 5.
SKYLINE — Pitching: Landon Merzlock 4.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 6 BB; George Price 0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. 2B: Orvis Brown. RBI: Braden Owens.
BLACKFOOT 17, SHELLEY 7, 5 INNINGS: At Blackfoot, The Broncos ended the game with a six-run fifth inning and finished the game with 15 hits.
Tyler Vance finished 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs.
Blackfoot (12-5) is at Shelley to play a doubleheader on Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 17, SHELLEY 7
Shelley 2 3 0 2 0 — 7 9 5
Blackfoot 1 3 7 0 6 — 17 15 2
SHELLEY — Pitching: Jedd Kerner 2.2 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Dylan Bean 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Jaxon Byington 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jarret Leal 3-3, Austin Bateman 3-3. 2B: Bateman. RBI: Leal 2, Bateman 4.
BLACKFOOT — Pitching: Candon Dahle 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Ryan Steidley 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Benjamin Wilson 2-3, Jaden Harris 2-4, Tyler Vance 3-3, Jace Grimmett 2-4, Candon Dahle 2-2. 2B: Grimmett, Stryker Wood. HR: Vance 2. RBI: Dahle, Jace Grimmett, Harris 2, Eli Hayes, Carter Layton 2, Kyler Mills 3, Vance 5, Wilson 2.
Softball
IDAHO FALLS 14, SKYLINE 3, 5 INNINGS: At Tautphaus Park, the Tigers' potent offense continued with a five-inning win over the Grizzlies.
Calyn Wood was 2 for 3 with a triple, homer and four RBIs.
Idaho Falls evened its record at 8-8. The Tigers host a conference doubleheader Thursday against Highland.
IDAHO FALLS 14, SKYLINE 3
Skyline 0 0 0 2 1 — 3 5 2
Idaho Falls 5 6 1 2 x — 14 13 5
SKYLINE — Pitching: Rachel Hafer 4 IP, 11 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 2 K, 4 BB.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Alex Carr 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K; Giselle Kump 1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Rodel 2-3, Kennedy Robertson 3-4, Riley Schneider 2-3, Calyn Wood 2-3. 2B: Robertson, Schneider. 3B: Robertson, Wood. HR: Macy Cordon, Wood. RBI: Rodel 2, Schneider 2, Cordon 2, Wood 4.
WEST JEFFERSON 15, NORTH FREMONT 0, 4 INNINGS: At Terreton, Jordyn Torgerson tossed a four-inning no-hitter and also finished 2 for 3 with a triple and five RBIs.
West Jefferson improved to 12-2.
WEST JEFFERSON 15, NORTH FREMONT 0
North Fremont 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 10
West Jefferson 0 6 7 2 — 15 6 0
NORTH FREMONT — Pitching: Gunnell 2.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Bohn 1.2 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 5 BB.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitching: Jordyn Torgerson 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Torgerson 2-3, Madi Pancheri 2-3. 3B: Torgerson, Londyn Wood. RBI: Torgerson 5, Brylee Egan, Kimbur Mechem, Madi Pancheri 2, Wood.
THUNDER RIDGE 15, RIGBY 9, 8 INNINGS: At Rigby, the Trojans tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, but Thunder Ridge plated eight runs in the extra frame for the win.
Kaliann Scoresby finished 4 for 5 with two doubles and a home run.
THUNDER RIDGE 15, RIGBY 9
Thunder Ridge 3 0 0 0 1 1 2 8 — 15 16 6
Rigby 0 0 5 0 1 0 1 2 — 9 10 6
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Kaliann Scoresby 7.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Trysta Hoffman 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Savanna Fuhriman 2-4, Ashlynn Lott 3-6, Scoresby 4-5. 2B: Scoresby 2, Saige Fonoti. 3B: Lott, Williams. HR: Scoresby. RBI: Fuhriman, Sierra John, Lott 3, Brynly Dabell 2, Williams 2, Scoresby 3, Faith Carter, Fonoti.
RIGBY — Pitching: Siena Hall 1.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Emma Cluff 6.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Grace Sheppard 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Abbey Wilkins 2-4, Camryn Williams 2-4, McKenzie Cluff 2-3. 2B: Williams. 3B: Shayla Cherry. HR. Wilkins. RBI: Hallie Boone, Ruby Gneiting, Wilkins 3, Williams.