At Idaho Falls, Braden Reisner scored the game winner in the 80th minute as the Idaho Falls boys soccer team defeated Thunder Ridge 2-1 on Wednesday night.
The Tigers (3-2-0, 1-0-0 in conference) led 1-0 at the half on a goal Gunner Watson and assisted by Isaiah Cook, but the Titans tied the game on a goal by Ty Thompson in the 64th minute.
Reisner's winning goal was assisted by John Dewey.
The Tigers play Tuesday at Madison.
Thunder Ridge (3-1-0) hosts Rigby on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 1, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Thunder Ridge, Kennedy Robertson scored the lone goal of the game in the 75th minute as the Tigers picked up their first conference win.
Idaho Falls (3-0-2) hosts Madison on Tuesday.
Thunder Ridge (1-1-2) is at Rigby on Tuesday.
Cross Country
Valley High Invite
(Full results at athletic.net)
Boys 5k
Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 33, 2. Valley 60, 3. Buhl 81, 4. Grace 102, 5. Kimberly 118, 6. Filer 175, 7. Rockland 196, 8. Declo 208, 9. Oakley 217, 10. Dietrich 290.
Individuals: 1. Garrett Christensen (Valley) 17:43.8. 2. Brigham Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 17:59.6. 3. Cole Wilkerson (Grace) 18:04.5. 4. Kyle Christensen (Valley) 18:30.6. 5. Tanner Baggett (Sugar-Salem) 18:56.7. 6. Parker Dupree (Sugar-Salem) 18:58.8. 7. Teagan Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 19:05.0. 8. Tex Godfrey (Valley) 19:08.8. 9. Clay Kent (Richfield) 19:12.0. 10. Kade Orr (Buhl) 19:15.3.
Girls 5K
Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 34, 2. Oakley 61, 3. Kimberly 74, 4. Rockland 82, 5. Grace 139, 6. Rimrock 145, 7. Declo 177, 8. Dietrich 186.
Individuals: 1. Kaybree Christensen (Raft River) 20:47.7. 2. Karlee Christensen (Raft River) 21:21.2. 3. Jaresa Jackson (Sugar-Salem) 22:04.0. 4. Ryley Klingler (Sugar-Salem) 22:11.3. 5. Lucy Whitney (Kimberly) 22:50.4. 6. Emree Larson (Oakley) 23:21.7. 7. Ethnie Hamblin (Sugar-Salem) 23:26.7. 8. Kamber Smith (Rockland) 23:37.0. 9. Ella Boren (Rimrock) 23:40.6. 10. Brooklyn Smith (Sugar-Salem) 24:00.1.