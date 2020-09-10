At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Junior Soto and Jojo Ruiz-Soto tallied two goals apiece, helping the Idaho Falls boys soccer team cruise to a 7-0 win over Highland on Thursday.
Gunner Watson, Braden Reisner and Carter Manwaring also scored for Idaho Falls, which moves to 5-2 with the win.
"They came out quick tonight and strong," Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said. "I asked them to win the first 20 minutes of the first half and they did that really, really well."
Highland hosts Rigby in an 11 a.m. contest on Saturday.
Idaho Falls hosts Skyline 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls soccer
MADISON 1, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Thunder Ridge, Madison junior Lacie Little registered the game-winning goal in the 74th minute to secure a 1-0 win over the Titans.
Madison will host Rigby at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Thunder Ridge faces a road test against Highland at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
HIGHLAND 6, IDAHO FALLS 2: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers got goals from Katelyn Allen and Rylee Sessions — but that wasn't enough to avoid a loss to Highland.
Sydnee Stohl assisted both goals for the Tigers, who will host Skyline at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Highland will host Thunder Ridge at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BONNEVILLE 9, SHELLEY 0: At Bonneville, Ali Ellsworth and Kylie Coles recorded two goals apiece to lift the Bees over the Russets. Brooklyn Pett and Alyssa Harris also recorded goals for Bonneville, which also enjoyed two saves from keeper Jazmin Barrientos.
The Bees will host Pocatello at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Russets will visit Hillcrest at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, BLACKFOOT 0: At Blackfoot, Mariah Jardine had 16 kills, three blocks and eight digs as the Bees dispatched Blackfoot 25-10, 25-16, 25-23.
Logan Faulkner had seven kills and Kaylie Kofe led the team with 23 assists.
The Bees (8-0) host Hillcrest on Tuesday.
Blackfoot (1-3) is at Skyline on Tuesday.
FIRTH 3, SOUTH FREMONT 1: At Firth, the Cougars secured a 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22) win over South Fremont.
Kiley Mecham recorded 10 kills, two blocks and four aces, Rylee Nielson recorded six kills and five blocks and libero Liberty Park posted 19 digs and three aces for Firth, which won for the first time in three tries this season.
The 1-2 Cougars also got 21 assists from setter Haley Barker in the win.
Firth will visit North Fremont at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
South Fremont will host Snake River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WATERSPRINGS 3, LEADORE 1; WATERSPRINGS 3, GRACE LUTHERAN 0: At Watersprings, the Warriors improved to 4-1 with wins over Leadore 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22, and Grace Lutheran 25-12, 25-8, 25-12.
Jessi Merkle had 24 assists and Sarina Rios recorded 20 kills. Freshman Tori Vernon added 15 assists.
Watersprings is at Mackay on Saturday.
Scores
Volleyball
Idaho Falls 3, Rigby 0