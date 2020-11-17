At Idaho Falls, Calyn Wood scored 24 points and connected on four 3-pointers as Idaho Falls pulled away in the second half for a 62-47 win over Bonneville.
Sydnee Hunt paced the Bees with 22 points.
Idaho Falls (1-1) is at Shelley on Thursday. Bonneville (0-2) is at Madison on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 62, BONNEVILLE 47
Bonneville 20 9 5 13 — 47
Idaho Falls 8 15 15 24 — 62
BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 5, Mia Sorenson 2, Logan Faulkner 9, Sydnee Hunt 22, Talia Trane 9.
IDAHO FALLS — Alexis Lang 2, Abbey Corgatelli 9, Calyn Wood 24, Kennedy Robertson 12, Macy Cordon 1, Aubree Duffin 4, Megan Hurst 10.
SALMON 44, CHALLIS 21: At Challis, Salmon established an early lead and never looked back in both teams’ season-openers.
Ali Rembelski scored nine points and Halle Oerke added five for the Vikings, who couldn’t match the output of Salmon leaders Mackay Williams (11 points) and Hailey Pilkerton and Lizzie Nelson (10 points each).
Salmon took a 20-11 lead into halftime and outscored Challis 14-3 in the fourth quarter, cruising to its first win of the season.
The Vikings (0-1) will host Mackay on Dec. 2, while Salmon (1-0) will host Butte County on Dec. 3.
SALMON 44, CHALLIS 21
Salmon 11 9 10 14 -- 44
Challis 7 4 7 3 -- 21
SALMON -- Ariana Williams 1, Hailey Pilkerton 10, Ele Tarkalson 7, Mackay Williams 11, Taylee Mathews 2, Emma Dahle 1, Trishelle Sygit 2, Lizzie Nelson 10.
CHALLIS -- Austyn Erickson 2, Halle Oerke 5, Ali Rembelski 9, Carley Strand 2, Tayia Baldwin 1, Sadie Taylor 2.
THUNDER RIDGE 47, BLACKFOOT 37: At Thunder Ridge, eight players got in the scoring column as the Titans (2-0) held off Blackfoot.
Coach Jeremy Spencer noted the game plan revolved around slowing down the Broncos' Hadley Humpherys and she was held to 11 points.
Sierra John led Thunder Ridge with 11 points and Lauren Davenport added 10.
Thunder Ridge is at Skyline on Thursday. Blackfoot is at Century on Thursday.
THUNDER RIDGE 47, BLACKFOOT 37
Blackfoot 12 8 7 10 — 37
Thunder Ridge 8 12 15 12 — 47
BLACKFOOT — Arave 8, Vergara 15, Wright 3, Hadley Humpherys 11.
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 8, Kennedy Stenquist 4, Sierra John 11, Marley Spencer 1, Trysta Hoffman 2, Lauren Davenport 10, Paige Clark 7, Halli Smith 4.