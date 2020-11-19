At Shelley, Idaho Falls picked up its second straight win, edging the Russets on the road, 56-52.
Three Tigers scored in double figures, led by Megan Hurst, who posted 21 points. Macy Cordon supplied 16 and Abbey Corgatelli added 11 for Idaho Falls, which has already earned half as many wins in three games (2) than it did all of last season (4).
The Tigers also sank 7 of 13 free throws, including a 6-for-8 mark in the fourth quarter from Corgatelli.
Brinley Cannon recorded a team-best 20 points for Shelley, which kept Idaho Falls star Kennedy Robertson in foul trouble and off the scoreboard entirely — but it wasn’t enough.
The Tigers (2-1) will visit Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Russets (0-2) will host Pocatello at the same time and day.
IDAHO FALLS 56, SHELLEY 52
Idaho Falls: 12 9 14 21 -- 56
Shelley: 5 10 21 15 -- 52
Idaho Falls — Sheli Williams 6, Abbey Corgatelli 11, Calyn Wood 2, Macy Cordon 16, Megan Hurst 21
Shelley — Taylor Ottley 9, Abby Watenbarger 9, Caydence Taylor 2, Kya Madsen 6, Brinley Cannon 20, Kaylie Peebles 4, Brooklin Murdoch 2
BONNEVILLE 49, MADISON 34: At Madison, Bonneville secured its first win of the season with a double-digit victory over the Bobcats.
Talia Trane — daughter of first-year head coach Andy Trane — registered a game-high 13 points for the Bees, who also got nine from Logan Faulkner and eight from Kaylie Kofe.
Bonneville raced to a 13-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
The Bees (1-2) will visit Rigby at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Madison will visit Shelley at the same time and day.
BONNEVILLE 49, MADISON 34
Bonneville 13 13 8 15 -- 49
Madison 4 7 9 14 -- 34
BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 8, Mia Sorensen 6, Logan Faulkner 9, Sydney Hunt 6, Meg Spence 6, Talia Trane 13, Sydnee Shurtliff 1
MADISON — Warden 2, Gillette 2, Reynolds 8, Cook 1, Dow 11, Parkinson 10
THUNDER RIDGE 64, SKYLINE 59: At Skyline, Aspen Caldwell led the Titans with 18 points and Paige Clark added 11 as Thunder Ridge improved to 3-0.
It was the season opener for Skyline (0-1), which was led by Mattie Olson's 17 points.
Skyline is at Idaho Falls on Friday and Thunder Ridge hosts Century on Saturday.
THUNDER RIDGE 64, SKYLINE 59
Thunder Ridge 12 27 11 14 — 64
Skyline 15 16 11 17 — 59
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 18, Kennedy Stenquist 8, Sierra John 8, Marley Spencer 10, Lauren Davenport 6, Paige Clark 11, Halli Smith 3.
SKYLINE — Drew Chapman 12, Taryn Chapman 7, Sophia Anderson 8, Lizzie Bialas 13, Mattie Olson 17, Tailer Thomas 2.
CENTURY 43, BLACKFOOT 16: At Blackfoot, the Broncos were held to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
CENTURY 43, BLACKFOOT 16
Century 15 19 5 4 — 43
Blackfoot 3 4 3 6 — 16
CENTURY-- Kyleigh Gardea 13, Ashton Adamson 11, Taylor Smith 7, Tenleigh Smith 6, Taylor Bull 2, Preslie Merrill 2, Allie Horsley 2.
BLACKFOOT-- Caldwell 4, Arave 1, Bergaura 5, Dalley 2, Humpherys 4.
Rigby 65, HIllcrest 24