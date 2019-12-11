At Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season with freshman Megan Hurst scoring 13 points and adding 11 rebounds in a 38-28 win against Pocatello on Wednesday night.
“She was big underneath the basket,” Idaho Falls coach David Vest said, adding the team’s confidence should improve after posting the first victory of the season.
“One win can change a lot of things,” he said.
Idaho Falls (1-6) is at Shelley on Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 38, POCATELLO 28
Pocatello 5 5 7 11 — 28
Idaho Falls 3 12 12 11 — 38
POCATELLO — Keller 3, Johnson 7, Murdock 7, Rowe 4, Wilkes 6, Cates 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Adams 4, Morgan Tucker 2, Kennedy Robertson 7, Wood 5, Abbey Corgatelli 5, Macy Cordon 2, Megan Hurst 13.
MACKAY 63, ROCKLAND 53: At Rockland, the Miners knocked of state No. 1 Rockland as Trinity Seefried scored 28 points and Chloe Fullmer added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Mackay had a one-point lead at the half before eventually pulling away.
The Miners (3-2) play at Camas County today.
MACKAY 63, ROCKLAND 53
Mackay 20 10 16 17 — 63
Rockland 17 12 12 12 — 53
MACKAY — Riley Moore 5, Alana Christensen 4, Ali Brussel 2, Chloe Fullmer 14, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Trinity Seefried 28, Megan Moore 8.
ROCKLAND — NA
HILLCREST 65, SHELLEY 42: At Hillcrest, Macey Larsen scored 23 points as the Knights put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
Trinity Larsen added 16 points.
Hillcrest plays at Bonneville on Friday.
HILLCREST 65, SHELLEY 42
Shelley 15 4 14 9 — 42
Hillcrest 16 13 14 22 — 65
SHELLEY — Brooke Kidman 4, Kassidy Arzola 14, Hailey Christensen 1, Tenlee Williams 2, Ashlee Brewerton 2, Clara Benson 5, Kaylie Peebles 14.
HILLCREST — Brook Jones 6, Macey Larsen 23, Trinity Larsen 16, Chrissy Olsen 4, Hallie Carlson 1, Abigail Parker 8 , Brooke Cook 7.
BONNEVILLE 64, SKYLINE 46: At Skyline, Sadie Lott scored 20 points as the Bees downed the Grizzlies.
“We picked a bad game to have a bad shooting night,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said.
The Grizzlies (3-4) host Blackfoot on Friday. Bonneville (6-0) hosts Hillcrest on Friday.
BONNEVILLE 64, SKYLINE 46
Skyline 11 10 10 15 — 46
Bonneville 12 18 19 15 — 64
SKYLINE — Drew Chapman 2, Sophie Anderson 4, Lizzy Bialas 13, Macy Olson 9, Mattie Olson 18.
BONNEVILLE — Sadie Lott 20, Sorenson 11, Brooklyn Cunningham 6, Syndee Hunt 10, Sage Leishman 15, Harrigfeld 2.
Boys basketball
WEST JEFFERSON 58, MALAD 51: At Malad City, the Panthers scored 40 points in the second half with Braeden Larsen and Landen Larsen combining for 27 points overall. Braeden Larsen connected on five 3-pointers and Peyton Calaway finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
West Jefferson (2-0) is at American Falls on Saturday.
WEST JEFFERSON 58, MALAD 51
West Jefferson 10 8 21 19 — 58
Malad 9 14 8 20 — 51
WEST JEFFERSON — Jael Garcia 9, Braeden Larsen 16, Landen Larsen 11, Kyson Gabrish 3, Branson Morton 6, Peyton Calaway 12.
MALAD — NA
RIRIE 62, WEST SIDE 59: At Ririe, the Bulldogs notched their first win of the season under new coach Jordan Hamilton.
Senior Ryker Player led three Ririe players in double figures with 26 points as the Bulldogs hit big shots down the stretch for the win.
Ririe (1-2) hosts South Fremont on Saturday.
RIRIE 62, WEST SIDE 59
West Side 14 19 15 11 — 59
Ririe 11 9 15 27 — 62
WEST SIDE — Beckstead 12, Brown 4, Shurtliff 18, Headworth 6, Frankman 19.
RIRIE — Gage Sperry 8, Ryley Holland 11, Tyler Sutton 8, Ryker Player 26, Landon Johnson 12, Harmon Brown 2.