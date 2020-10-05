At Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls girls soccer team defeated Skyline 3-0 on Monday night, earning the program's first win over the Grizzlies in 11 years.
Kennedy Robertson, Remi Brandley and Riley Sessions each scored for the Tigers.
Idaho Falls extended its win streak to six games and finishes the regular season Wednesday at Highland.
Boys soccer
IDAHO FALLS 3, SKYLINE 1: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 5A District 5-6 district tournament, dispatched with the Grizzlies.
Junior Soto, Braden Reisner and Jaxon Resendez each scored for Idaho Falls (10-3-1, 5-1-1).
Idaho Fall concludes the regular season Wednesday at Highland. Skyline is at Hillcrest on Wednesday.
Scores
Boys soccer
Thunder Ridge 5, Highland 0
Hillcrest 10, Bonneville 0