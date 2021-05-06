At Tautphaus Park, Idaho Falls had no problem taking care of Madison in a 12-0, five-inning win.
Kate Rodell and Riley Schneider each turned in multi-hit games for the Tigers, who logged six runs in the second inning to take a big lead.
Idaho Falls moves to 10-13 with the win, which wraps up the regular season for each team. The 5A District 5/6 district tournament starts Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 12, MADISON 0
Madison 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Idaho Falls 2 6 2 2 X — 12
MADISON — N/A
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Giselle Kump 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Alex Carr 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Rodell 3-3, Riley Schneider 2-3.