HSRoundupSept4.png
Buy Now

Cardinal Classic

Girls 5k Run Varsity

Teams

1. Boise 30

2 Mountain View 78

3 Preston 133

4 Idaho Falls 139

5 Skyline 169

6 Thunder Ridge 195

7 Centennial 264

8 Madison 319

9 Soda Springs 364

10 Snake River 400

11 West Side 402

12 Jerome 412

13 Star Valley 416

14 Bear Lake 426

15 Blackfoot 429

16 Logan 450

17 Evanston Senior 476

18 Rigby 484

19 Mountain View 492

20 Salmon 497

21 Malad 502

22 South Fremont 517

23 Century 524

24 Lyman 544

25 Teton 610

26 Sky View 618

27 Hillcrest 750

28 Grace 803

29 Marsh Valley 811

Individuals

1, Bruce, Allie, Boise, 18:46.44. 2, Roberts, Nelah, Skyline (Id), 19:31.85. 3, Earl, Courtney, Thunder Ridg, 19:52.12. 4, Zuschlag, Annika, Boise, 19:59.17. 5, Hamlin, Jamie, Boise, 20:04.37. 6, Stevens, Rilyn, Mountain Vie, 20:06.90. 7, Nance, Lydia, Boise, 20:07.61. 8, Lowry, Brooklyn, Mountain Vie, 20:47.73. 9, Scott, McKinley, Preston, 20:56.09. 10, Eddington, Elanor, Idaho Falls, 21:00.67. 11, Sabey, Karly, Lyman, 21:02.81. 12, Chitwood, Audrey, Mountain Vie, 21:02.88. 13, Wiechowski, Kayla, Boise, 21:05.23. 14, Mavy, Eve, Star Valley, 21:06.69. 15, Larsen, Maddy, Blackfoot, 21:06.88. 16, Barzee, Aubrie, West Side, 21:07.67. 17, Moss, Jessica, Thunder Ridg, 21:07.72. 18, Scott, Angelie, Preston, 21:11.13. 19, Leffler, Maren, Preston, 21:12.71. 20, Nielson, Kynzie, Firth, 21:13.56.

Boys 5k Run Varsity

Teams

1 Idaho Falls 91

2 Boise 99

3 Preston 123

4 Thunder Ridge 169

5 Madison 183

6 Rigby 205

7 Skyline 234

8 Mountain View 238

9 Centennial 244

10 Blackfoot 309

11 Mountain View 330

12 Evanston Senior 343

13 Sky View 360

14 North Fremont 386

15 Star Valley 388

16 Salmon 420

17 Logan 426

18 Grace 486

19 Century 489

20 Rockland 495

21 Snake River 567

22 Valley 635

23 Shelley 659

24 West Side 664

25 Jerome 687

26 Malad 712

27 Firth 719

28 Teton 721

29 Hillcrest 800

30 Bear Lake 813

31 Gooding 847

32 Marsh Valley 1005

Individuals

1, Athay, Luke, Idaho Falls, 16:12.41. 2, Simmons, Daniel, Salmon, 16:15.64. 3, Bingham, Seth, Thunder Ridge, 16:54.05. 4, Leffler, Edison, Preston, 16:57.15. 5, Kemper, Noe, Boise, 16:59.06. 6, Helder, Kaden, Boise, 17:03.88. 7, Hale, Garrett, Preston, 17:04.63. 8, Gregory, Eli, Blackfoot, 17:10.29. 9, Stutz, Ryan, Madison, 17:11.84. 10, Halladay, Jesse, Mountain Vie, 17:11.89. 11, Wilkerson, Cole, Grace, 17:13.91. 12, Thomas, Matt, Blackfoot, 17:16.13. 13, Rajbhandari, Shiva, Boise, 17:18.34. 14, Johnston, Corbin, North Fremon, 17:21.62. 15, Ricks, Benjamin, Rigby, 17:25.47. 16, Davidsavor, Reynger, Preston, 17:25.65. 17, Collett, Carter, Centennial, 17:26.79. 18, Crookston, Isaiah, Sky View, 17:26.99. 19, Stewart, Richard, Idaho Falls, 17:27.09. 20, Liddle, Jaiden, Idaho Falls, 17:29.30.

Tags

Recommended for you