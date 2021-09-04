Cardinal Classic
Girls 5k Run Varsity
Teams
1. Boise 30
2 Mountain View 78
3 Preston 133
4 Idaho Falls 139
5 Skyline 169
6 Thunder Ridge 195
7 Centennial 264
8 Madison 319
9 Soda Springs 364
10 Snake River 400
11 West Side 402
12 Jerome 412
13 Star Valley 416
14 Bear Lake 426
15 Blackfoot 429
16 Logan 450
17 Evanston Senior 476
18 Rigby 484
19 Mountain View 492
20 Salmon 497
21 Malad 502
22 South Fremont 517
23 Century 524
24 Lyman 544
25 Teton 610
26 Sky View 618
27 Hillcrest 750
28 Grace 803
29 Marsh Valley 811
Individuals
1, Bruce, Allie, Boise, 18:46.44. 2, Roberts, Nelah, Skyline (Id), 19:31.85. 3, Earl, Courtney, Thunder Ridg, 19:52.12. 4, Zuschlag, Annika, Boise, 19:59.17. 5, Hamlin, Jamie, Boise, 20:04.37. 6, Stevens, Rilyn, Mountain Vie, 20:06.90. 7, Nance, Lydia, Boise, 20:07.61. 8, Lowry, Brooklyn, Mountain Vie, 20:47.73. 9, Scott, McKinley, Preston, 20:56.09. 10, Eddington, Elanor, Idaho Falls, 21:00.67. 11, Sabey, Karly, Lyman, 21:02.81. 12, Chitwood, Audrey, Mountain Vie, 21:02.88. 13, Wiechowski, Kayla, Boise, 21:05.23. 14, Mavy, Eve, Star Valley, 21:06.69. 15, Larsen, Maddy, Blackfoot, 21:06.88. 16, Barzee, Aubrie, West Side, 21:07.67. 17, Moss, Jessica, Thunder Ridg, 21:07.72. 18, Scott, Angelie, Preston, 21:11.13. 19, Leffler, Maren, Preston, 21:12.71. 20, Nielson, Kynzie, Firth, 21:13.56.
Boys 5k Run Varsity
Teams
1 Idaho Falls 91
2 Boise 99
3 Preston 123
4 Thunder Ridge 169
5 Madison 183
6 Rigby 205
7 Skyline 234
8 Mountain View 238
9 Centennial 244
10 Blackfoot 309
11 Mountain View 330
12 Evanston Senior 343
13 Sky View 360
14 North Fremont 386
15 Star Valley 388
16 Salmon 420
17 Logan 426
18 Grace 486
19 Century 489
20 Rockland 495
21 Snake River 567
22 Valley 635
23 Shelley 659
24 West Side 664
25 Jerome 687
26 Malad 712
27 Firth 719
28 Teton 721
29 Hillcrest 800
30 Bear Lake 813
31 Gooding 847
32 Marsh Valley 1005
Individuals
1, Athay, Luke, Idaho Falls, 16:12.41. 2, Simmons, Daniel, Salmon, 16:15.64. 3, Bingham, Seth, Thunder Ridge, 16:54.05. 4, Leffler, Edison, Preston, 16:57.15. 5, Kemper, Noe, Boise, 16:59.06. 6, Helder, Kaden, Boise, 17:03.88. 7, Hale, Garrett, Preston, 17:04.63. 8, Gregory, Eli, Blackfoot, 17:10.29. 9, Stutz, Ryan, Madison, 17:11.84. 10, Halladay, Jesse, Mountain Vie, 17:11.89. 11, Wilkerson, Cole, Grace, 17:13.91. 12, Thomas, Matt, Blackfoot, 17:16.13. 13, Rajbhandari, Shiva, Boise, 17:18.34. 14, Johnston, Corbin, North Fremon, 17:21.62. 15, Ricks, Benjamin, Rigby, 17:25.47. 16, Davidsavor, Reynger, Preston, 17:25.65. 17, Collett, Carter, Centennial, 17:26.79. 18, Crookston, Isaiah, Sky View, 17:26.99. 19, Stewart, Richard, Idaho Falls, 17:27.09. 20, Liddle, Jaiden, Idaho Falls, 17:29.30.