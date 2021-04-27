At Pocatello, Idaho Falls starter Merit Jones spun a gem and the Tigers edged Highland, 4-1.
Jones went the full seven innings, allowing just one run (unearned) on six hits, striking out 10 in the process. At the plate, the Tigers got timely RBIs from Bradley Thompson and Beau Anderson to help secure the win.
Idaho Falls (18-3) will host Highland on Wednesday evening.
IDAHO FALLS 4, HIGHLAND 1
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 4
Highland 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Merit Jones 7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 2-4, Jaxon Sorenson 2-2, Zach Lee 3-4. RBI: Bradley Thompson 1, Beau Anderson 1.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Jaxon Christensen 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Trem Tolman 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Christensen 2-4, Baker 2-3. RBI: Christensen 1.
Softball
HILLCREST 15, SKYLINE 3: At Hillcrest, the Knights used an offensive barrage to run away with a blowout win over Skyline.
Jersey Jarvis went 5-for-5 with five RBI for Hillcrest, which posted six runs in the second inning and four in the sixth, ending the game an inning early.
Hillcrest (9-5) will host Skyline on Wednesday afternoon.
HILLCREST 15, SKYLINE 3
Hillcrest 1 6 2 1 1 4 — 15
Skyline 1 0 2 0 0 0 — 3
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Kenzie Peterson 3.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Jaycee Jacobson 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jersey Jarvis 5-5, Mara Shiffler 3-4. RBI: Sam Johnson 1, Jarvis 5, Ace Garner 1, Shiffler 3, Grace Shultz 2, Liv Stoddard 2, Jacobson 1, Joselyn Lundblade 2, Piper Rhoda 2, Bailey Egan 1.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Rachel Hafer 6.0 IP, 21 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Three with two hits. RBI: Addi Sanders 1, Taeli Elordi 2.
RIGBY 9, IDAHO FALLS 2: At Rigby, the Trojans got a solid outing from starter Emma Cluff en route to an easy win over Idaho Falls.
Cluff pitched the full seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out eight. Her teammates posted four runs in the third, which helped Rigby runaway with the win.
The Trojans (14-6) will visit Highland on Thursday afternoon.
RIGBY 9, IDAHO FALLS 2
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Rigby 1 3 4 0 0 1 X — 9
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: G. Kump 6.0 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Six with one hit. RBI: R. Schneider 1, M. Cordon 1.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Emma Cluff 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Four with two hits. RBI: Hallie Boone 1, Ruby Gneiting 1, Abbey Wilkins 1, Alix Bishop 1, Siena Hall 2.
FIRTH 18, SUGAR-SALEM 7: At Sugar City, Firth used two big innings to secure a rout over Sugar-Salem.
In the fourth inning, the Cougars plated six runs, turning a three-run deficit into a three-run lead. In the seventh, Firth piled on eight more runs, putting the game out of reach.
Firth (9-6) will visit Mackay-Challis-Butte County on Saturday afternoon.
FIRTH 18, SUGAR-SALEM 7
Firth 0 0 0 6 3 1 8 — 18
Sugar-Salem 0 1 2 0 3 0 1 — 7
FIRTH — Pitchers: M. Jolley 7.0 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: L. Park 2-4, Jolley 2-4. RBI: M. Parrher 1, Park 2, Jolley 1, M. Neville 2, K. Falter 1, K. Lindorlsen 1, K. Mecham 1, T. Petersen 2.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; KaeLa Lancaster 4.0 IP, 8 H, 18 R, 16 ER, 4 K, 12 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 3-4, Sunny Bennion 2-4, Kamry Bradshaw 2-4. RBI: Kennedy Chambers 1, Bennion 3, Bradshaw 2, Pocock 1.
SUGAR-SALEM 11, FIRTH 10: At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem bounced back in Game 2 of a doubleheader and escaped with a close win over Firth.
Sunny Bennion turned in a 3-for-3, three-RBI game for the Diggers, who built a 7-1 lead early and survived the Cougars’ late rally.
Sugar-Salem (9-9-1) will host South Fremont on Wednesday afternoon.
SUGAR-SALEM 11, FIRTH 10
Firth 0 1 0 2 1 4 2 — 10
Sugar-Salem 2 4 1 3 0 1 X — 11
FIRTH — Pitchers: K. Lindrorlsen 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; A. Diven 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: J. Lounsbury 2-3. RBI: M. Parrher 1, L. Park 1, M. Jolley 1, M. Neville 1, Lounsbury 1.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: KaeLa Lancaster 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 4 BB; Cody Purdue 2.0 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Maycee Pocock 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sunny Bennion 4-4, three with two hits. RBI: Olivia Crapo 3, Bennion 3, Brooke Sanderson 1, Annika Hales 2, Karlee Klinger 1.
WEST JEFFERSON 17, MVP 0, 4 INNINGS: At Arco, Jordyn Torgerson tossed a four-inning no-hitter against MVP (Challis, Mackay, Butte County co-op).
Madi Pancheri knocked in four runs for the Panthers (15-2).
WEST JEFFERSON 17, MVP 0
West Jefferson 5 7 1 4 — 17 9 1
MVP — 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 4
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitching: Jordyn Torgerson 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kimbur Mechem 2-4, Madi Pancheri 2-3. 2B: Londyn Wood. 3B: Torgerson, Pancheri. RBI: Torgerson, Natalie Brown, Mechem 2, Amanda Owen, Pancheri 4, Taylor Peterson, Wood 2.
MVP — Pitching: Shaylyn Pancheri 1.1 IP, 3 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 6 BB; Lilly Molyneux 2.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB.
SOUTH FREMONT 15, TETON 4, 6 INNINGS: At Driggs, eight of the Cougars' 14 hits went for extra bases in a six-inning game.
Starter Haylie Angell struck out seven and surrendered just one hit in the win.
SOUTH FREMONT 15, TETON 4
South Fremont 1 6 4 0 4 0 — 15 14 0
Teton 0 3 0 0 1 x — 4 1 1
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitching: Haylie Angell 5.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Kinley Geisler 3-4, Kallie Johnson 2-3, Taylyn Cordingly 2-4, Angell 3-3. 2B: Geisler 2, Harlee Maupin, Cordingly, Angell 2, Nicole Powell, Johnson. RBI: Geisler 3, Maupin 2, Cordingly 2, Angell 2, Mallory Tews, Natalie Robles 2, Johnson 3.
TETON — NA
Baseball
MADISON 11, HILLCREST 3; MADISON 14, HILLCREST 4: At Hillcrest, the Bobcats pounded out 14 hits with Trayson Kostial finishing 3 for 4 with a double and home run in the opener.
Knights' starter Ben Zarate had a double and triple at the plate in the opener.
The Bobcats took advantage of five errors and 14 walks in the nightcap.
MADISON 11, HILLCREST 3
Madison 0 3 0 4 1 3 0 — 11 14 1
Hillcrest 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 10 2
MADISON — Pitching: Kameron Kostial 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Cody Rydalch 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Pena 2-5, Trayson Kostial 3-4, Cody Rydalch 2-3, Jace Leatham 2-4. 2B: Leatham, Trayson Kostial, Pena. HR: Trayson Kostial. RBI. Leatham 2, Landen Drake, Trayson Kostial, Isaac Walker, Rydalch, Ethan Garner, Pena 2, Kameron Kostial.
HILLCREST — Pitching: Ben Zarate 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Tyler McCubbin 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Wade Capson 3-4, Zarate 2-4. 2B: Zarate, Brett Batell. 3B: Zarate. RBI: Cooper Jorgenson.
MADISON 14, HILLCREST 4, 5 INNINGS
Madison 2 1 9 2 0 — 14 6 2
Hillcrest 2 1 1 0 0 — 4 4 5
MADISON — Pitching: Tyler Pena 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Leatham 2-3. Kameron Kostial. RBI: Landen Drake 2, Trayson Kostial 2, Isaac Walker, Riley Sutton, Pena.
HILLCREST — Pitching: Tyler Schultz 2.1 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 9 BB; Danile Lopez 2.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Brett Bartell. 2B: Wade Capson. RBI: Capson, Bartell, CJ Chastain.
BLACKFOOT 7, BONNEVILLE 5: At Blackfoot, a three-run double to center by Stryker Wood highlighted a four-run fifth inning as the Broncos downed the Bees.
Wood finished with four RBIs and Ryan Steidley closed it out with a two-inning save.
Blackfoot (16-5) is at Bonneville (7-9) for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 7, BONNEVILLE 5
Bonneville 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 — 5 10 0
Blackfoot 2 0 0 0 4 1 x — 7 9 0
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Tyler Kress 4.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Ty Martinson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Davin Luce 2-4, Jacob Perez 2-4. 2B: Luce. RBI: Crew Howell, Luce 2, Dayton Robison, RJ Woods.
BLACKFOOT — Pitching: Candon Dahle 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Dax Whitney 0.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Ryan Steidley 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Vance 2-2, Jace Grimmett 2-3, Rich Moore 2-2. 2B: Stryker Wood. RBI: Grimmett, Moore, Vance, Wood 4.
CHALLIS 9, SALMON 1: At Salmon, RJ Philips struck out 10 in a complete-game two-hitter.
Seth Nunes was 3 for 4 at the plate.
CHALLIS 9, SALMON 1
Challis 0 2 1 4 0 2 0 — 9 13 1
Salmon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 3
CHALLIS — Pitching: RJ Philips 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jarrett Ollar 2-5, Dante D'Orazio 2-4, Wiley Turek 2-3, Seth Nunes 3-4. 2B: Averie Robles, D'Oranzio, Ollar. RBI: D'Orazio, Turek, Eugene Siggers 2.
SALMON — Pitching: Jake Hayden 5.1 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 6 BB; Tyler Fitte 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. RBI: Fitte.
Monday
Softball
THUNDER RIDGE 19, MADISON 8; THUNDER RIDGE 20, MADISON 2: At Rexburg, the Titans pushed across 39 runs in the doubleheader sweep.
Brynly Dabell had a double, home run and five RBIs in the opener.
Starter Trysta Hoffman gave up two hits in five innings to earn the win in the nightcap. Dabell finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs and Marianna Weaver had two doubles, a homer and five RBIs.
THUNDER RIDGE 19, MADISON 8
Thunder Ridge 4 2 2 1 3 2 5 — 19 15 3
Madison 2 0 4 0 0 2 0 — 8 7 3
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Kaliann Scoresby 3.0 IF, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Trysta Hoffman 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Savanna Fuhriman 2-5, Sierra John 2-4, Brynly Dabell 4-5, Faith Carter 3-4. 2B: John, Madyson Williams, Dabell. HR: Dabell, Layna Weaver, Carter. RBI: Fuhriman, John 4, Williams 2, Dabell 5, Weaver, Carter, Scoresby, Hoffman.
MADISON — Pitching: Brooke Stober 7.0 IP, 15 H, 19 R, 15 ER, 3 K, 8 BB. Leading hitters: Brielle Barney 2-3. HR: Barney, Marianna Weaver. RBI: Barney 3, Megan Gibbs, Grace Gibbs, Weaver 2, Bryn Weeks.
THUNDER RIDGE 20, MADISON 2, 5 INNINGS
Thunder Ridge 2 3 5 6 4 — 20 17 0
Madison 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 2 5
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Trysta Hoffman 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Fuhriman 2-5, John 2-4, Dabell 4-5, Weaver 4-4. 2B: Weaver 2. 3B: John. HR: Weaver. RBI: Fuhriman, John, Dabell 3, Weaver 5, Carter, Wright, Lott 2.
MADISON — Pitching: Klyee Pitts 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Brooke Stober 3.2 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Addie Moffitt 1.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. RBI: Megan Gibbs 2.