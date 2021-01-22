At Bonneville, Macy Larsen scored 30 points as the Hillcrest girls basketball team held off Bonneville 56-48 in a close 4A District 6 matchup.
Bonneville had three players finish in double figures with Sydnee Hunt scoring 11 and Kaylie Kofe and Talia Trane each finishing with 10 points.
Hillcrest (6-11, 3-4) is at Idaho Falls on Tuesday while Bonneville (6-13, 2-5) is at Blackfoot.
HILLCREST 56, BONNEVILLE 48
Hillcrest 12 12 12 20 — 56
Bonneville 7 13 14 14 — 48
HILLCREST: Quinleight Kesler 10, Nya Lugo 4, Macy Larsen 30, Brooke Cook 4, Aspen Cook 8.
BONNEVILLE: Kaylie Kofe 10, Whitney Shaw 2, Harris 1, Mia Sorenson 9, Logan Faulkner 5, Sydnee Hunt 11, Talia Trane 10.
BUTTE COUNTY 51, CAMAS COUNTY 34: At Arco, Kiya McAffee (14) and Belle Beard (15) combined for 29 points as the Pirates took care of Camas County in a nonconference game.
Anna Knight added 12 points.
Butte County (15-4) is at Challis on Thursday.
BUTTE COUNTY 51, CAMAS COUNTY 34
Camas County 7 5 12 10 — 34
Butte County 11 14 14 12 — 51
CAMAS COUNTY — Martin 7, Ashmead 2, McFadden 2, Boltz 5, Staley 2, Thompson 5, Whittle 11.
BUTTE COUNTY — Tavie Rogers 2, Kiya McAffee 14, Madi Kniffin 4, Anna Knight 12, Belle Beard 15, Emilee Hansen 4.
RIGBY 53, SHELLEY 21: At Rigby, the Trojans opened a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Brooke Donnelly topped three players in double figures with 13 points.
The Trojans (16-2) were hot from long range, hitting 14 3-pointers with Donnelly and Kylie Jones each knocking down four.
Rigby is at Madison on Tuesday.
RIGBY 53, SHELLEY 21
Shelley 7 6 5 3 — 21
Rigby 17 17 14 5 — 53
SHELLEY — Taylor Ottley 3, Alexis Leckington 2, Brinley Cannon 13, Kaylee Peebles 3.
RIGBY — Tylie Jones 10, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 3, Kambree Barber 5, Hadley Good 2, Brooke Donnelly 13, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Kylie Jones 12, Brooklyn Youngstrom 3.
THUNDER RIDGE 67, IDAHO FALLS 30: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans held the Tigers to single digits in each quarter. On the offensive end, nine different players scored, led by Aspen Caldwell's 17 points.
Thunder Ridge (15-3, 5-2) hosts Highland on Tuesday. Idaho Falls (3-14, 0-7) hosts Hillcrest on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 67, IDAHO FALLS 30
Idaho Falls 7 9 6 8 — 30
Thunder Ridge 20 19 15 13 — 67
IDAHO FALLS — Sheli Williams 2, Abbey Corgatelli 5, Calyn Wood 7, Kennedy Robertson 2, Macy Cordon 5, Sydney Hess 4, Aubree Duffin 3, Megan Hurst 2.
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 17, Kennedy Stenquist 9, Sierra John 6, Marley Spencer 9, Trysta Hoffman 6, Brylee Furniss 2, Maylie Arfmann 3, Lauren Davenport 6, Paige Clark 9.
Boys basketball
NORTH FREMONT 58, WENDELL 37: At Ashton, Jordan Lenz finished with a game-high 28 points as the Huskies, the No. 1-ranked 2A team in the state media poll, rolled over Wendell.
A 16-1 third quarter advantage proved the difference as North Fremont pulled away.
North Fremont (13-0) is at Firth on Tuesday.
NORTH FREMONT 58, WENDELL 37
Wendell 11 12 1 13 — 37
North Fremont 19 7 16 16 — 58
WENDELL — Torres 3, Kelsey 18, Slade 2, Bunn 1, Swainston 2, DeMasters 11.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 28, Luke Hill 13, Max Palmer 6, AJ Hill 2, Bronson Childs 5.
Scores
Boys basketball
West Jefferson 57, Ririe 46
Watersprings 48, Grace Lutheran 6
North Gem 88, Leadore 38
Rockland 65, Mackay 61
Snake River 54, Teton 49
South Fremont 62, American Falls 47
Wrestling
Tiger Brawl Pod Tournament
Teams: 1. Green Canyon 43, 2t. Ririe 39 2t. West Side 39, 4. Declo 37, 5. Preston 35, 6. Malad 30, 7. North Fremont 25, 8. Firth 24, 9. Bear Lake 23, 10. Grace 20, 11. Soda Springs 16, 12. Aberdeen 13, 13. Filer 12, 14. Challis 8, 15. North Gem 5, 16. Pocatello 2.
Individuals
98A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Austin Machen of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Kyler Gregory of Firth High School
3rd Place - Dietrich Allred of Preston High School
4th Place - Jace Potter of Malad High School
Round 1
Austin Machen (Ririe High School) 20-4, So. over Dietrich Allred (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 2:48)
Kyler Gregory (Firth High School) 21-13, Fr. over Jace Potter (Malad High School) 8-15, Fr. (Fall 3:00)
Round 2
Austin Machen (Ririe High School) 20-4, So. over Jace Potter (Malad High School) 8-15, Fr. (For.)
Kyler Gregory (Firth High School) 21-13, Fr. over Dietrich Allred (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:24)
Round 3
Austin Machen (Ririe High School) 20-4, So. over Kyler Gregory (Firth High School) 21-13, Fr. (Fall 1:46)
Dietrich Allred (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. over Jace Potter (Malad High School) 8-15, Fr. (For.)
98B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs High School
2nd Place - Martin Estrada of North Fremont High School
3rd Place - Riley Hutchison of Declo High School
4th Place - Lucus Hanson of Bear Lake High School
Round 1
Martin Estrada (North Fremont High School) 12-4, Jr. over Riley Hutchison (Declo High School) 2-5, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs High School) 19-5, Fr. over Lucus Hanson (Bear Lake High School) 3-8, So. (OTHR1)
Round 2
Martin Estrada (North Fremont High School) 12-4, Jr. over Lucus Hanson (Bear Lake High School) 3-8, So. (Dec 18-15)
Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs High School) 19-5, Fr. over Riley Hutchison (Declo High School) 2-5, Fr. (Fall 0:54)
Round 3
Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs High School) 19-5, Fr. over Martin Estrada (North Fremont High School) 12-4, Jr. (Fall 5:52)
Riley Hutchison (Declo High School) 2-5, Fr. over Lucus Hanson (Bear Lake High School) 3-8, So. (Dec 32-30)
106A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hans Newby of Grace High School
2nd Place - Teagan Sessions of North Fremont High School
3rd Place - Mitzie Hunt of Bear Lake High School
4th Place - AJ Starks of Preston High School
Round 1
Hans Newby (Grace High School) 26-0, So. over AJ Starks (Preston High School) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 2:14)
Teagan Sessions (North Fremont High School) 8-7, Fr. over Mitzie Hunt (Bear Lake High School) 9-14, Fr. (Fall 3:14)
Round 2
Hans Newby (Grace High School) 26-0, So. over Mitzie Hunt (Bear Lake High School) 9-14, Fr. (Fall 3:17)
Teagan Sessions (North Fremont High School) 8-7, Fr. over AJ Starks (Preston High School) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:28)
Round 3
Hans Newby (Grace High School) 26-0, So. over Teagan Sessions (North Fremont High School) 8-7, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (28-12))
Mitzie Hunt (Bear Lake High School) 9-14, Fr. over AJ Starks (Preston High School) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 1:35)
106B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont High School
2nd Place - Jed Hurren of West Side High School
3rd Place - Connor Woodien of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
Cruz Estrada (North Fremont High School) 15-6, Jr. over Connor Woodien (Aberdeen High School) 2-8, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
Round 2
Jed Hurren (West Side High School) 31-6, So. over Connor Woodien (Aberdeen High School) 2-8, Fr. (Fall 1:43)
Round 3
Cruz Estrada (North Fremont High School) 15-6, Jr. over Jed Hurren (West Side High School) 31-6, So. (Dec 7-3)
106C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jared Rindlisbaker of North Gem High School
2nd Place - Colton Batley of Challis High School
3rd Place - Santiago Nava of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
Colton Batley (Challis High School) 11-7, Jr. over Santiago Nava (Aberdeen High School) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 2:55)
Round 2
Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem High School) 21-5, Jr. over Santiago Nava (Aberdeen High School) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 2:08)
Round 3
Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem High School) 21-5, Jr. over Colton Batley (Challis High School) 11-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:22 (17-2))
113A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Connor Parkinson of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Eli Hammons of Preston High School
3rd Place - Izaak Winmill of Soda Springs High School
4th Place - Ewan Clark of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
Connor Parkinson (Ririe High School) 27-6, Sr. over Ewan Clark (Aberdeen High School) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 1:18)
Eli Hammons (Preston High School) 7-5, Fr. over Izaak Winmill (Soda Springs High School) 3-15, So. (Fall 1:36)
Round 2
Connor Parkinson (Ririe High School) 27-6, Sr. over Eli Hammons (Preston High School) 7-5, Fr. (Fall 0:51)
Izaak Winmill (Soda Springs High School) 3-15, So. over Ewan Clark (Aberdeen High School) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 1:15)
Round 3
Connor Parkinson (Ririe High School) 27-6, Sr. over Izaak Winmill (Soda Springs High School) 3-15, So. (Fall 0:32)
Eli Hammons (Preston High School) 7-5, Fr. over Ewan Clark (Aberdeen High School) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 2:35)
113B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tige Roberts of West Side High School
2nd Place - Zach Mills of Malad High School
3rd Place - Collin Robinson of Filer High School
Round 1
Zach Mills (Malad High School) 15-13, So. over Collin Robinson (Filer High School) 18-13, Fr. (MD 14-2)
Round 2
Tige Roberts (West Side High School) 28-8, So. over Zach Mills (Malad High School) 15-13, So. (Fall 4:59)
Round 3
Collin Robinson (Filer High School) 18-13, Fr. over Tige Roberts (West Side High School) 28-8, So. (MD 10-2)
113C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Daxton Darley of Green Canyon High School
2nd Place - Truman Renouf of North Fremont High School
3rd Place - McKay Mumford of West Side High School
Round 1
Truman Renouf (North Fremont High School) 12-9, Jr. over McKay Mumford (West Side High School) 11-13, Fr. (MD 12-2)
Round 2
Daxton Darley (Green Canyon High School) 11-2, Jr. over McKay Mumford (West Side High School) 11-13, Fr. (Fall 0:27)
Round 3
Daxton Darley (Green Canyon High School) 11-2, Jr. over Truman Renouf (North Fremont High School) 12-9, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
113D
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis High School
2nd Place - Roan Larsen of Firth High School
3rd Place - Trevor Mills of Malad High School
Round 1
Hoak Corgatelli (Challis High School) 23-10, So. over Roan Larsen (Firth High School) 12-13, Fr. (Fall 1:15)
Round 2
Roan Larsen (Firth High School) 12-13, Fr. over Trevor Mills (Malad High School) 6-10, So. (Fall 2:55)
Round 3
Hoak Corgatelli (Challis High School) 23-10, So. over Trevor Mills (Malad High School) 6-10, So. (Fall 0:52)
120A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dax Blackmon of Declo High School
2nd Place - Justin Ray of Bear Lake High School
3rd Place - Kaden Davis of Soda Springs High School
4th Place - Bronc Jensen of Challis High School
5th Place - Dustin Pearce of Preston High School
Round 1
Justin Ray (Bear Lake High School) 18-12, So. over Kaden Davis (Soda Springs High School) 18-14, So. (Dec 4-0)
Bronc Jensen (Challis High School) 2-11, So. over Dustin Pearce (Preston High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 1:21)
Round 2
Dax Blackmon (Declo High School) 27-6, Sr. over Dustin Pearce (Preston High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:16)
Justin Ray (Bear Lake High School) 18-12, So. over Bronc Jensen (Challis High School) 2-11, So. (Fall 0:59)
Round 3
Dax Blackmon (Declo High School) 27-6, Sr. over Bronc Jensen (Challis High School) 2-11, So. (Fall 0:50)
Kaden Davis (Soda Springs High School) 18-14, So. over Dustin Pearce (Preston High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
Round 4
Dax Blackmon (Declo High School) 27-6, Sr. over Kaden Davis (Soda Springs High School) 18-14, So. (Fall 1:09)
Justin Ray (Bear Lake High School) 18-12, So. over Dustin Pearce (Preston High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 1:13)
Round 5
Dax Blackmon (Declo High School) 27-6, Sr. over Justin Ray (Bear Lake High School) 18-12, So. (Dec 7-1)
Kaden Davis (Soda Springs High School) 18-14, So. over Bronc Jensen (Challis High School) 2-11, So. (Fall 2:25)
120B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tavin Rigby of Preston High School
2nd Place - Joey Hansen of West Side High School
3rd Place - Mason Burr of Green Canyon High School
4th Place - Clinton Harris of Aberdeen High School
5th Place - Ryan Fransen of North Fremont High School
Round 1
Tavin Rigby (Preston High School) 20-11, Fr. over Clinton Harris (Aberdeen High School) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
Mason Burr (Green Canyon High School) 2-3, So. over Ryan Fransen (North Fremont High School) 4-17, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
Round 2
Joey Hansen (West Side High School) 38-11, So. over Mason Burr (Green Canyon High School) 2-3, So. (Dec 5-2)
Tavin Rigby (Preston High School) 20-11, Fr. over Ryan Fransen (North Fremont High School) 4-17, Fr. (Fall 0:32)
Round 3
Joey Hansen (West Side High School) 38-11, So. over Ryan Fransen (North Fremont High School) 4-17, Fr. (Fall 3:25)
Mason Burr (Green Canyon High School) 2-3, So. over Clinton Harris (Aberdeen High School) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 3:11)
Round 4
Joey Hansen (West Side High School) 38-11, So. over Clinton Harris (Aberdeen High School) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 0:22)
Tavin Rigby (Preston High School) 20-11, Fr. over Mason Burr (Green Canyon High School) 2-3, So. (Fall 1:26)
Round 5
Tavin Rigby (Preston High School) 20-11, Fr. over Joey Hansen (West Side High School) 38-11, So. (Fall 2:11)
Clinton Harris (Aberdeen High School) 7-8, Fr. over Ryan Fransen (North Fremont High School) 4-17, Fr. (MD 10-0)
120C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tayson Royer of West Side High School
2nd Place - Colton Hobbs of Grace High School
3rd Place - Aaron Shumway of Green Canyon High School
4th Place - Bryce Jones of Malad High School
Round 1
Tayson Royer (West Side High School) 26-8, So. over Bryce Jones (Malad High School) 2-14, Fr. (Fall 2:26)
Colton Hobbs (Grace High School) 20-12, Jr. over Aaron Shumway (Green Canyon High School) 7-7, So. (Dec 3-1)
Round 2
Tayson Royer (West Side High School) 26-8, So. over Aaron Shumway (Green Canyon High School) 7-7, So. (Dec 10-4)
Colton Hobbs (Grace High School) 20-12, Jr. over Bryce Jones (Malad High School) 2-14, Fr. (Fall 0:23)
Round 3
Tayson Royer (West Side High School) 26-8, So. over Colton Hobbs (Grace High School) 20-12, Jr. (SV-1 7-5)
Aaron Shumway (Green Canyon High School) 7-7, So. over Bryce Jones (Malad High School) 2-14, Fr. (Fall 1:43)
120D
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brian Ferguson of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Jaden Thompson of North Gem High School
3rd Place - Clayton Millburn of West Side High School
4th Place - Dylan Humphreys of Soda Springs High School
Round 1
Brian Ferguson (Ririe High School) 20-9, Jr. over Dylan Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 4-8, Jr. (Fall 1:38)
Jaden Thompson (North Gem High School) 13-13, So. over Clayton Millburn (West Side High School) 13-10, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
Round 2
Brian Ferguson (Ririe High School) 20-9, Jr. over Jaden Thompson (North Gem High School) 13-13, So. (Fall 2:54)
Clayton Millburn (West Side High School) 13-10, Fr. over Dylan Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 4-8, Jr. (Fall 5:01)
Round 3
Brian Ferguson (Ririe High School) 20-9, Jr. over Clayton Millburn (West Side High School) 13-10, Fr. (Fall 2:40)
Jaden Thompson (North Gem High School) 13-13, So. over Dylan Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 4-8, Jr. (Fall 2:49)
126A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bray Skinner of Grace High School
2nd Place - Dylan Olsen of Pocatello High School
3rd Place - Max Leavitt of West Side High School
4th Place - Tucker Hatch of Preston High School
Round 1
Bray Skinner (Grace High School) 17-4, Sr. over Dylan Olsen (Pocatello High School) 5-5, So. (Fall 1:17)
Max Leavitt (West Side High School) 22-19, So. over Tucker Hatch (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 2:49)
Round 2
Bray Skinner (Grace High School) 17-4, Sr. over Max Leavitt (West Side High School) 22-19, So. (Fall 1:45)
Dylan Olsen (Pocatello High School) 5-5, So. over Tucker Hatch (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:18)
Round 3
Tucker Hatch (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. over Bray Skinner (Grace High School) 17-4, Sr. (Fall 0:47)
Dylan Olsen (Pocatello High School) 5-5, So. over Max Leavitt (West Side High School) 22-19, So. (Fall 2:41)
126B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen High School
2nd Place - Joel Montufar of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Tyson Welker of Soda Springs High School
Round 1
Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen High School) 11-6, Fr. over Joel Montufar (Green Canyon High School) 5-4, So. (MD 13-2)
Round 2
Joel Montufar (Green Canyon High School) 5-4, So. over Tyson Welker (Soda Springs High School) 5-15, Fr. (Fall 5:13)
Round 3
Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen High School) 11-6, Fr. over Tyson Welker (Soda Springs High School) 5-15, Fr. (Fall 3:24)
126C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tayson Davis of Malad High School
2nd Place - Tyler Saunders of Bear Lake High School
3rd Place - Kade Beason of Challis High School
Round 1
Tyler Saunders (Bear Lake High School) 13-13, So. over Kade Beason (Challis High School) 13-11, Fr. (Fall 3:07)
Round 2
Tayson Davis (Malad High School) 16-6, Jr. over Tyler Saunders (Bear Lake High School) 13-13, So. (Fall 1:35)
Round 3
Tayson Davis (Malad High School) 16-6, Jr. over Kade Beason (Challis High School) 13-11, Fr. (Fall 0:23)
126D
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - James Shumway of Green Canyon High School
2nd Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe High School
3rd Place - Jack Olson of West Side High School
Round 1
James Shumway (Green Canyon High School) 9-4, Sr. over Jack Olson (West Side High School) 11-15, Fr. (Fall 0:39)
Round 2
Hyrum Boone (Ririe High School) 17-10, So. over Jack Olson (West Side High School) 11-15, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
Round 3
James Shumway (Green Canyon High School) 9-4, Sr. over Hyrum Boone (Ririe High School) 17-10, So. (Dec 7-6)
132A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Clayton Lunt of Grace High School
2nd Place - Jimmy Williams of Bear Lake High School
3rd Place - Sylus Critchlow of Preston High School
4th Place - Jovanny Remirez of Aberdeen High School
5th Place - Brigham Renfroe of Soda Springs High School
Round 1
Jimmy Williams (Bear Lake High School) 14-10, So. over Jovanny Remirez (Aberdeen High School) 2-10, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
Sylus Critchlow (Preston High School) 2-2, Fr. over Brigham Renfroe (Soda Springs High School) 4-21, So. (TF-1.5 1:59 (16-0))
Round 2
Clayton Lunt (Grace High School) 28-6, Sr. over Brigham Renfroe (Soda Springs High School) 4-21, So. (Fall 1:17)
Jimmy Williams (Bear Lake High School) 14-10, So. over Sylus Critchlow (Preston High School) 2-2, Fr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (20-2))
Round 3
Clayton Lunt (Grace High School) 28-6, Sr. over Sylus Critchlow (Preston High School) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 0:45)
Jovanny Remirez (Aberdeen High School) 2-10, Fr. over Brigham Renfroe (Soda Springs High School) 4-21, So. (Fall 5:46)
Round 4
Clayton Lunt (Grace High School) 28-6, Sr. over Jovanny Remirez (Aberdeen High School) 2-10, Fr. (Fall 0:20)
Jimmy Williams (Bear Lake High School) 14-10, So. over Brigham Renfroe (Soda Springs High School) 4-21, So. (TF-1.5 3:19 (16-0))
Round 5
Clayton Lunt (Grace High School) 28-6, Sr. over Jimmy Williams (Bear Lake High School) 14-10, So. (Fall 2:49)
Sylus Critchlow (Preston High School) 2-2, Fr. over Jovanny Remirez (Aberdeen High School) 2-10, Fr. (Fall 1:29)
132B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dustin Bartausky of Firth High School
2nd Place - Cutter Bowman of North Fremont High School
3rd Place - Nathan Gerratt of Declo High School
4th Place - Treyson Christiansen of Grace High School
Round 1
Nathan Gerratt (Declo High School) 2-5, Jr. over Treyson Christiansen (Grace High School) 19-8, Fr. (Fall 5:31)
Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 17-11, Jr. over Cutter Bowman (North Fremont High School) 12-12, Fr. (Fall 0:57)
Round 2
Cutter Bowman (North Fremont High School) 12-12, Fr. over Treyson Christiansen (Grace High School) 19-8, Fr. (Fall 5:32)
Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 17-11, Jr. over Nathan Gerratt (Declo High School) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 4:47)
Round 3
Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 17-11, Jr. over Treyson Christiansen (Grace High School) 19-8, Fr. (Fall 1:18)
Cutter Bowman (North Fremont High School) 12-12, Fr. over Nathan Gerratt (Declo High School) 2-5, Jr. (Dec 10-8)
132C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jaron Darley of Green Canyon High School
2nd Place - Cole Willie of Malad High School
3rd Place - Bridger Jolley of Firth High School
4th Place - Max Mumford of West Side High School
Round 1
Bridger Jolley (Firth High School) 23-11, Fr. over Max Mumford (West Side High School) 25-13, Jr. (Fall 4:27)
Jaron Darley (Green Canyon High School) 12-5, Sr. over Cole Willie (Malad High School) 13-16, So. (Dec 7-6)
Round 2
Cole Willie (Malad High School) 13-16, So. over Max Mumford (West Side High School) 25-13, Jr. (Fall 5:29)
Jaron Darley (Green Canyon High School) 12-5, Sr. over Bridger Jolley (Firth High School) 23-11, Fr. (Dec 7-6)
Round 3
Jaron Darley (Green Canyon High School) 12-5, Sr. over Max Mumford (West Side High School) 25-13, Jr. (MD 12-3)
Cole Willie (Malad High School) 13-16, So. over Bridger Jolley (Firth High School) 23-11, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
132D
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brayden Weisbeck of Preston High School
2nd Place - Dylan Curry of Filer High School
3rd Place - Dennis Barnett of Ririe High School
4th Place - Matix Jacobson of Bear Lake High School
Round 1
Brayden Weisbeck (Preston High School) 20-7, Sr. over Matix Jacobson (Bear Lake High School) 4-13, So. (Fall 3:21)
Dylan Curry (Filer High School) 7-8, Sr. over Dennis Barnett (Ririe High School) 20-11, So. (Fall 1:37)
Round 2
Brayden Weisbeck (Preston High School) 20-7, Sr. over Dylan Curry (Filer High School) 7-8, Sr. (Fall 2:50)
Dennis Barnett (Ririe High School) 20-11, So. over Matix Jacobson (Bear Lake High School) 4-13, So. (Fall 5:52)
Round 3
Brayden Weisbeck (Preston High School) 20-7, Sr. over Dennis Barnett (Ririe High School) 20-11, So. (Fall 3:07)
Dylan Curry (Filer High School) 7-8, Sr. over Matix Jacobson (Bear Lake High School) 4-13, So. (Fall 2:50)
138A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jace Marsden of North Fremont High School
2nd Place - Brayden Searle of Malad High School
3rd Place - Nick Kovac of Bear Lake High School
4th Place - Porter Ward of Malad High School
Round 1
Brayden Searle (Malad High School) 3-3, So. over Porter Ward (Malad High School) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 5:06)
Jace Marsden (North Fremont High School) 11-8, Fr. over Nick Kovac (Bear Lake High School) 1-13, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
Round 2
Nick Kovac (Bear Lake High School) 1-13, Fr. over Porter Ward (Malad High School) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 4:27)
Jace Marsden (North Fremont High School) 11-8, Fr. over Brayden Searle (Malad High School) 3-3, So. (Fall 2:40)
Round 3
Jace Marsden (North Fremont High School) 11-8, Fr. over Porter Ward (Malad High School) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 3:15)
Brayden Searle (Malad High School) 3-3, So. over Nick Kovac (Bear Lake High School) 1-13, Fr. (Fall 1:32)
138B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rhet Jorgensen of Grace High School
2nd Place - Tayden Edwards of Preston High School
3rd Place - Aedan Baker of Challis High School
Round 1
Tayden Edwards (Preston High School) 1-1, So. over Aedan Baker (Challis High School) 12-18, So. (Fall 4:54)
Round 2
Rhet Jorgensen (Grace High School) 24-7, Sr. over Aedan Baker (Challis High School) 12-18, So. (Fall 3:02)
Round 3
Rhet Jorgensen (Grace High School) 24-7, Sr. over Tayden Edwards (Preston High School) 1-1, So. (Fall 2:26)
138C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wyatt Lloyd of Bear Lake High School
2nd Place - Travar Hensley of Soda Springs High School
3rd Place - Parker Blaylock of Preston High School
Round 1
Travar Hensley (Soda Springs High School) 6-13, Jr. over Parker Blaylock (Preston High School) 0-2, So. (Fall 0:51)
Round 2
Wyatt Lloyd (Bear Lake High School) 6-2, Sr. over Parker Blaylock (Preston High School) 0-2, So. (Fall 2:18)
Round 3
Wyatt Lloyd (Bear Lake High School) 6-2, Sr. over Travar Hensley (Soda Springs High School) 6-13, Jr. (Fall 1:50)
138D
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - AV Marino of Declo High School
2nd Place - Spencer Miller of Ririe High School
3rd Place - Hunter Checketts of West Side High School
Round 1
Spencer Miller (Ririe High School) 5-17, Sr. over Hunter Checketts (West Side High School) 26-19, So. (Fall 3:07)
Round 2
AV Marino (Declo High School) 19-9, Jr. over Spencer Miller (Ririe High School) 5-17, Sr. (Fall 1:42)
Round 3
AV Marino (Declo High School) 19-9, Jr. over Hunter Checketts (West Side High School) 26-19, So. (Fall 1:19)
145A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Austin Nalder of Malad High School
2nd Place - Jared Hurtst of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Ashton Madson of Preston High School
4th Place - Garrett Urrutia of Ririe High School
5th Place - Zack Pilgrim of North Fremont High School
Round 1
Garrett Urrutia (Ririe High School) 11-14, Fr. over Jared Hurtst (Green Canyon High School) 7-8, Jr. (MD 15-6)
Ashton Madson (Preston High School) 2-2, Jr. over Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont High School) 2-8, Sr. (Fall 1:21)
Round 2
Austin Nalder (Malad High School) 25-2, Jr. over Ashton Madson (Preston High School) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:24)
Jared Hurtst (Green Canyon High School) 7-8, Jr. over Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont High School) 2-8, Sr. (Fall 5:37)
Round 3
Austin Nalder (Malad High School) 25-2, Jr. over Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont High School) 2-8, Sr. (Fall 2:09)
Ashton Madson (Preston High School) 2-2, Jr. over Garrett Urrutia (Ririe High School) 11-14, Fr. (Dec 14-11)
Round 4
Austin Nalder (Malad High School) 25-2, Jr. over Garrett Urrutia (Ririe High School) 11-14, Fr. (Fall 1:29)
Jared Hurtst (Green Canyon High School) 7-8, Jr. over Ashton Madson (Preston High School) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 4:40)
Round 5
Austin Nalder (Malad High School) 25-2, Jr. over Jared Hurtst (Green Canyon High School) 7-8, Jr. (Fall 4:19)
Garrett Urrutia (Ririe High School) 11-14, Fr. over Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont High School) 2-8, Sr. (Fall 3:23)
145B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caigun Keller of Preston High School
2nd Place - Josh Adams of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Pedro Martinez of Aberdeen High School
4th Place - Walker Pelto of Bear Lake High School
5th Place - Ben Ostler of Firth High School
Round 1
Josh Adams (Green Canyon High School) 6-6, Sr. over Walker Pelto (Bear Lake High School) 12-16, So. (Dec 6-5)
Pedro Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Jr. over Ben Ostler (Firth High School) 7-20, Fr. (Fall 1:06)
Round 2
Caigun Keller (Preston High School) 25-5, Jr. over Pedro Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 1:56)
Walker Pelto (Bear Lake High School) 12-16, So. over Ben Ostler (Firth High School) 7-20, Fr. (Fall 3:04)
Round 3
Caigun Keller (Preston High School) 25-5, Jr. over Ben Ostler (Firth High School) 7-20, Fr. (Fall 0:09)
Josh Adams (Green Canyon High School) 6-6, Sr. over Pedro Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
Round 4
Caigun Keller (Preston High School) 25-5, Jr. over Josh Adams (Green Canyon High School) 6-6, Sr. (Fall 0:52)
Pedro Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Jr. over Walker Pelto (Bear Lake High School) 12-16, So. (Dec 10-7)
Round 5
Caigun Keller (Preston High School) 25-5, Jr. over Walker Pelto (Bear Lake High School) 12-16, So. (Fall 1:36)
Josh Adams (Green Canyon High School) 6-6, Sr. over Ben Ostler (Firth High School) 7-20, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
145C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kyle Jensen of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Camden Bowen of Soda Springs High School
3rd Place - Titan Early of Bear Lake High School
4th Place - Ben Gerratt of Declo High School
5th Place - Alec Thomsen of Pocatello High School
Round 1
Camden Bowen (Soda Springs High School) 16-15, Sr. over Ben Gerratt (Declo High School) 10-20, Fr. (Fall 2:35)
Titan Early (Bear Lake High School) 9-20, Fr. over Alec Thomsen (Pocatello High School) 1-11, Fr. (Fall 3:18)
Round 2
Kyle Jensen (Ririe High School) 23-12, Sr. over Alec Thomsen (Pocatello High School) 1-11, Fr. (Fall 2:25)
Camden Bowen (Soda Springs High School) 16-15, Sr. over Titan Early (Bear Lake High School) 9-20, Fr. (Fall 0:17)
Round 3
Kyle Jensen (Ririe High School) 23-12, Sr. over Titan Early (Bear Lake High School) 9-20, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
Ben Gerratt (Declo High School) 10-20, Fr. over Alec Thomsen (Pocatello High School) 1-11, Fr. (Fall 0:19)
Round 4
Kyle Jensen (Ririe High School) 23-12, Sr. over Ben Gerratt (Declo High School) 10-20, Fr. (Fall 1:37)
Camden Bowen (Soda Springs High School) 16-15, Sr. over Alec Thomsen (Pocatello High School) 1-11, Fr. (Fall 1:24)
Round 5
Kyle Jensen (Ririe High School) 23-12, Sr. over Camden Bowen (Soda Springs High School) 16-15, Sr. (Fall 1:16)
Titan Early (Bear Lake High School) 9-20, Fr. over Ben Gerratt (Declo High School) 10-20, Fr. (Fall 2:45)
145D
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Teysen Gunnell of North Fremont High School
2nd Place - Blaiz Wright of Malad High School
3rd Place - Tony Lopez of Grace High School
4th Place - Cameron Peterson of West Side High School
5th Place - Gary McEwen of Soda Springs High School
Round 1
Tony Lopez (Grace High School) 14-13, Jr. over Cameron Peterson (West Side High School) 11-24, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (24-8))
Blaiz Wright (Malad High School) 15-8, Fr. over Gary McEwen (Soda Springs High School) 3-16, So. (Fall 1:40)
Round 2
Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont High School) 15-9, Fr. over Blaiz Wright (Malad High School) 15-8, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
Tony Lopez (Grace High School) 14-13, Jr. over Gary McEwen (Soda Springs High School) 3-16, So. (Fall 5:34)
Round 3
Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont High School) 15-9, Fr. over Gary McEwen (Soda Springs High School) 3-16, So. (Fall 0:55)
Blaiz Wright (Malad High School) 15-8, Fr. over Cameron Peterson (West Side High School) 11-24, So. (Fall 1:58)
Round 4
Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont High School) 15-9, Fr. over Cameron Peterson (West Side High School) 11-24, So. (Fall 1:36)
Blaiz Wright (Malad High School) 15-8, Fr. over Tony Lopez (Grace High School) 14-13, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
Round 5
Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont High School) 15-9, Fr. over Tony Lopez (Grace High School) 14-13, Jr. (Fall 1:56)
Cameron Peterson (West Side High School) 11-24, So. over Gary McEwen (Soda Springs High School) 3-16, So. (Fall 4:22)
152A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ruxton Tubbs of Malad High School
2nd Place - Miles Stuart of Preston High School
3rd Place - Arath Chavez of Filer High School
4th Place - Lakota Mason of Pocatello High School
Round 1
Ruxton Tubbs (Malad High School) 19-3, So. over Lakota Mason (Pocatello High School) 0-8, Sr. (Fall 0:19)
Miles Stuart (Preston High School) 2-1, Sr. over Arath Chavez (Filer High School) 7-13, Jr. (Fall 3:57)
Round 2
Ruxton Tubbs (Malad High School) 19-3, So. over Arath Chavez (Filer High School) 7-13, Jr. (Fall 0:45)
Miles Stuart (Preston High School) 2-1, Sr. over Lakota Mason (Pocatello High School) 0-8, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
Round 3
Ruxton Tubbs (Malad High School) 19-3, So. over Miles Stuart (Preston High School) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 1:37)
Arath Chavez (Filer High School) 7-13, Jr. over Lakota Mason (Pocatello High School) 0-8, Sr. (Fall 1:16)
152B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tye Sherwood of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Jaden Perkins of Preston High School
3rd Place - Cameron Ford of West Side High School
4th Place - Jose Corrillo of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
Tye Sherwood (Ririe High School) 21-7, Sr. over Jose Corrillo (Aberdeen High School) 0-9, Sr. (Fall 0:52)
Jaden Perkins (Preston High School) 18-12, Jr. over Cameron Ford (West Side High School) 7-15, Jr. (Fall 0:57)
Round 2
Tye Sherwood (Ririe High School) 21-7, Sr. over Cameron Ford (West Side High School) 7-15, Jr. (Fall 0:29)
Jaden Perkins (Preston High School) 18-12, Jr. over Jose Corrillo (Aberdeen High School) 0-9, Sr. (Fall 4:33)
Round 3
Tye Sherwood (Ririe High School) 21-7, Sr. over Jaden Perkins (Preston High School) 18-12, Jr. (For.)
Cameron Ford (West Side High School) 7-15, Jr. over Jose Corrillo (Aberdeen High School) 0-9, Sr. (Fall 2:55)
152C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Colten Gunderson of West Side High School
2nd Place - Wyatt Cutler of Grace High School
3rd Place - Daxtin Bartausky of Firth High School
Round 1
Wyatt Cutler (Grace High School) 18-11, Fr. over Daxtin Bartausky (Firth High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:42)
Round 2
Colten Gunderson (West Side High School) 29-12, Fr. over Daxtin Bartausky (Firth High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:11)
Round 3
Colten Gunderson (West Side High School) 29-12, Fr. over Wyatt Cutler (Grace High School) 18-11, Fr. (Fall 5:25)
160A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Parker Bodily of Preston High School
3rd Place - Jackson Landon of Green Canyon High School
4th Place - Justin Wittman of Malad High School
5th Place - Modoc Early of Bear Lake High School
Round 1
Carter Huntsman (Ririe High School) 22-10, So. over Justin Wittman (Malad High School) 16-13, Jr. (Fall 3:11)
Jackson Landon (Green Canyon High School) 6-8, So. over Modoc Early (Bear Lake High School) 5-24, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
Round 2
Parker Bodily (Preston High School) 2-2, So. over Modoc Early (Bear Lake High School) 5-24, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
Carter Huntsman (Ririe High School) 22-10, So. over Jackson Landon (Green Canyon High School) 6-8, So. (Fall 1:26)
Round 3
Parker Bodily (Preston High School) 2-2, So. over Jackson Landon (Green Canyon High School) 6-8, So. (Dec 4-0)
Justin Wittman (Malad High School) 16-13, Jr. over Modoc Early (Bear Lake High School) 5-24, Jr. (Fall 5:36)
Round 4
Justin Wittman (Malad High School) 16-13, Jr. over Parker Bodily (Preston High School) 2-2, So. (Dec 4-2)
Carter Huntsman (Ririe High School) 22-10, So. over Modoc Early (Bear Lake High School) 5-24, Jr. (Fall 0:36)
Round 5
Carter Huntsman (Ririe High School) 22-10, So. over Parker Bodily (Preston High School) 2-2, So. (Fall 2:31)
Jackson Landon (Green Canyon High School) 6-8, So. over Justin Wittman (Malad High School) 16-13, Jr. (For.)
160B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jonathan Seamons of Preston High School
2nd Place - Shadrach Groll of West Side High School
3rd Place - Carson Packer of North Fremont High School
4th Place - James Pipkin of Soda Springs High School
5th Place - Will Carter of Challis High School
Round 1
Shadrach Groll (West Side High School) 20-9, So. over Carson Packer (North Fremont High School) 9-9, So. (Fall 1:34)
James Pipkin (Soda Springs High School) 6-24, So. over Will Carter (Challis High School) 11-20, Fr. (Fall 4:52)
Round 2
Jonathan Seamons (Preston High School) 23-5, Fr. over James Pipkin (Soda Springs High School) 6-24, So. (Fall 6:00)
Shadrach Groll (West Side High School) 20-9, So. over Will Carter (Challis High School) 11-20, Fr. (Fall 0:19)
Round 3
Jonathan Seamons (Preston High School) 23-5, Fr. over Will Carter (Challis High School) 11-20, Fr. (Fall 1:42)
Carson Packer (North Fremont High School) 9-9, So. over James Pipkin (Soda Springs High School) 6-24, So. (Fall 0:24)
Round 4
Jonathan Seamons (Preston High School) 23-5, Fr. over Carson Packer (North Fremont High School) 9-9, So. (Fall 0:25)
Shadrach Groll (West Side High School) 20-9, So. over James Pipkin (Soda Springs High School) 6-24, So. (Fall 1:06)
Round 5
Jonathan Seamons (Preston High School) 23-5, Fr. over Shadrach Groll (West Side High School) 20-9, So. (MD 12-3)
Carson Packer (North Fremont High School) 9-9, So. over Will Carter (Challis High School) 11-20, Fr. (Fall 0:25)
160C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cole Rindlisbaker of North Gem High School
2nd Place - Case Durfee of Declo High School
3rd Place - Micah Nelson of Aberdeen High School
4th Place - Drake Beason of Challis High School
Round 1
Cole Rindlisbaker (North Gem High School) 14-3, Sr. over Drake Beason (Challis High School) 6-20, Fr. (Fall 1:30)
Case Durfee (Declo High School) 13-5, Jr. over Micah Nelson (Aberdeen High School) 5-9, So. (Fall 1:03)
Round 2
Cole Rindlisbaker (North Gem High School) 14-3, Sr. over Micah Nelson (Aberdeen High School) 5-9, So. (Fall 4:52)
Case Durfee (Declo High School) 13-5, Jr. over Drake Beason (Challis High School) 6-20, Fr. (Fall 1:08)
Round 3
Cole Rindlisbaker (North Gem High School) 14-3, Sr. over Case Durfee (Declo High School) 13-5, Jr. (Fall 4:48)
Micah Nelson (Aberdeen High School) 5-9, So. over Drake Beason (Challis High School) 6-20, Fr. (Fall 1:17)
160D
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jaimen Swainston of Filer High School
2nd Place - Andrew Olinger of West Side High School
3rd Place - Dylan Moss of Malad High School
4th Place - Jeffrey Edwards of Firth High School
Round 1
Andrew Olinger (West Side High School) 17-15, Sr. over Dylan Moss (Malad High School) 8-10, Fr. (Fall 0:57)
Jeffrey Edwards (Firth High School) 6-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 2
Jaimen Swainston (Filer High School) 28-7, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Andrew Olinger (West Side High School) 17-15, Sr. over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth High School) 6-20, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
Round 3
Jaimen Swainston (Filer High School) 28-7, Jr. over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth High School) 6-20, Fr. (Fall 1:08)
Dylan Moss (Malad High School) 8-10, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 4
Jaimen Swainston (Filer High School) 28-7, Jr. over Dylan Moss (Malad High School) 8-10, Fr. (Fall 0:50)
Andrew Olinger (West Side High School) 17-15, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 5
Jaimen Swainston (Filer High School) 28-7, Jr. over Andrew Olinger (West Side High School) 17-15, Sr. (Fall 1:33)
Dylan Moss (Malad High School) 8-10, Fr. over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth High School) 6-20, Fr. (Fall 0:34)
170A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hayden Maupin of North Fremont High School
2nd Place - Slade Barber of Firth High School
3rd Place - Clay Bullock of Challis High School
Round 1
Slade Barber (Firth High School) 3-3, Fr. over Clay Bullock (Challis High School) 12-18, So. (SV-1 17-15)
Round 2
Hayden Maupin (North Fremont High School) 20-1, Sr. over Clay Bullock (Challis High School) 12-18, So. (TF-1.5 1:54 (20-5))
Round 3
Hayden Maupin (North Fremont High School) 20-1, Sr. over Slade Barber (Firth High School) 3-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 1:43 (19-4))
170B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Emery Thorson of Preston High School
2nd Place - Hunter Wray of Malad High School
3rd Place - Brodie Mitchell of Soda Springs High School
Round 1
Hunter Wray (Malad High School) 12-11, Fr. over Brodie Mitchell (Soda Springs High School) 7-16, So. (Fall 3:45)
Round 2
Emery Thorson (Preston High School) 25-2, So. over Brodie Mitchell (Soda Springs High School) 7-16, So. (Fall 1:30)
Round 3
Emery Thorson (Preston High School) 25-2, So. over Hunter Wray (Malad High School) 12-11, Fr. (Fall 1:12)
170C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabe Matthews of Declo High School
2nd Place - Austin Benson of Pocatello High School
3rd Place - Wade Bolinder of Firth High School
Round 1
Austin Benson (Pocatello High School) 9-6, Jr. over Wade Bolinder (Firth High School) 6-18, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))
Round 2
Gabe Matthews (Declo High School) 25-5, Sr. over Wade Bolinder (Firth High School) 6-18, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:28 (15-0))
Round 3
Gabe Matthews (Declo High School) 25-5, Sr. over Austin Benson (Pocatello High School) 9-6, Jr. (MD 10-2)
170D
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Harris of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Fielding Mumford of West Side High School
3rd Place - Colton Carter of North Fremont High School
Round 1
Gavin Harris (Ririe High School) 25-6, Jr. over Fielding Mumford (West Side High School) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 1:04)
Round 2
Fielding Mumford (West Side High School) 3-1, Jr. over Colton Carter (North Fremont High School) 2-16, Fr. (Dec 7-3)
Round 3
Gavin Harris (Ririe High School) 25-6, Jr. over Colton Carter (North Fremont High School) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 1:19)
182A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Blake of Green Canyon High School
2nd Place - Presley Fullmer of Declo High School
3rd Place - Jaxon Thompson of Malad High School
4th Place - Micah Peery of Preston High School
Round 1
Presley Fullmer (Declo High School) 26-9, Sr. over Micah Peery (Preston High School) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 2:50)
Luke Blake (Green Canyon High School) 11-5, Jr. over Jaxon Thompson (Malad High School) 9-11, Sr. (Fall 3:17)
Round 2
Presley Fullmer (Declo High School) 26-9, Sr. over Jaxon Thompson (Malad High School) 9-11, Sr. (Fall 3:21)
Luke Blake (Green Canyon High School) 11-5, Jr. over Micah Peery (Preston High School) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:34)
Round 3
Luke Blake (Green Canyon High School) 11-5, Jr. over Presley Fullmer (Declo High School) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 1:23)
Jaxon Thompson (Malad High School) 9-11, Sr. over Micah Peery (Preston High School) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
182B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - George Cecil of Challis High School
2nd Place - Micah Serr of Preston High School
3rd Place - Boston Barber of Ririe High School
4th Place - Daniel Potts of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
George Cecil (Challis High School) 24-7, Jr. over Daniel Potts (Aberdeen High School) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 0:40)
Micah Serr (Preston High School) 10-4, Fr. over Boston Barber (Ririe High School) 9-19, So. (Fall 1:45)
Round 2
George Cecil (Challis High School) 24-7, Jr. over Boston Barber (Ririe High School) 9-19, So. (Fall 0:45)
Micah Serr (Preston High School) 10-4, Fr. over Daniel Potts (Aberdeen High School) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
Round 3
George Cecil (Challis High School) 24-7, Jr. over Micah Serr (Preston High School) 10-4, Fr. (Fall 0:40)
Boston Barber (Ririe High School) 9-19, So. over Daniel Potts (Aberdeen High School) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 3:59)
182C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brandon Richards of Firth High School
2nd Place - Owenn Meyer of Filer High School
3rd Place - Antwan Mosqueda of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
Owenn Meyer (Filer High School) 24-11, Sr. over Antwan Mosqueda (Aberdeen High School) 1-8, So. (Fall 0:15)
Round 2
Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 25-8, Sr. over Antwan Mosqueda (Aberdeen High School) 1-8, So. (Fall 0:32)
Round 3
Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 25-8, Sr. over Owenn Meyer (Filer High School) 24-11, Sr. (Fall 3:52)
195A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Will Wheatley of Green Canyon High School
2nd Place - Braden Darrington of Declo High School
3rd Place - Quentin Gifford of Firth High School
4th Place - Christan Ortiz of Aberdeen High School
5th Place - Keit Abbott of Preston High School
Round 1
Braden Darrington (Declo High School) 10-8, Sr. over Keit Abbott (Preston High School) 8-17, Fr. (Fall 2:31)
Quentin Gifford (Firth High School) 13-13, Fr. over Christan Ortiz (Aberdeen High School) 4-8, So. (Fall 1:14)
Round 2
Will Wheatley (Green Canyon High School) 12-1, Fr. over Quentin Gifford (Firth High School) 13-13, Fr. (Fall 1:19)
Braden Darrington (Declo High School) 10-8, Sr. over Christan Ortiz (Aberdeen High School) 4-8, So. (Fall 0:46)
Round 3
Will Wheatley (Green Canyon High School) 12-1, Fr. over Christan Ortiz (Aberdeen High School) 4-8, So. (Fall 0:23)
Quentin Gifford (Firth High School) 13-13, Fr. over Keit Abbott (Preston High School) 8-17, Fr. (Dec 7-5)
Round 4
Will Wheatley (Green Canyon High School) 12-1, Fr. over Keit Abbott (Preston High School) 8-17, Fr. (Fall 2:55)
Braden Darrington (Declo High School) 10-8, Sr. over Quentin Gifford (Firth High School) 13-13, Fr. (Fall 0:31)
Round 5
Will Wheatley (Green Canyon High School) 12-1, Fr. over Braden Darrington (Declo High School) 10-8, Sr. (Fall 2:00)
Christan Ortiz (Aberdeen High School) 4-8, So. over Keit Abbott (Preston High School) 8-17, Fr. (Fall 2:44)
195B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - William Maddox of Malad High School
2nd Place - Joe Orchard of Ririe High School
3rd Place - Will Cutler of Grace High School
4th Place - Ben Jensen of West Side High School
Round 1
William Maddox (Malad High School) 8-1, Jr. over Ben Jensen (West Side High School) 11-21, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
Joe Orchard (Ririe High School) 24-10, Sr. over Will Cutler (Grace High School) 9-13, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
Round 2
William Maddox (Malad High School) 8-1, Jr. over Will Cutler (Grace High School) 9-13, Sr. (Fall 4:52)
Joe Orchard (Ririe High School) 24-10, Sr. over Ben Jensen (West Side High School) 11-21, Fr. (Fall 0:41)
Round 3
William Maddox (Malad High School) 8-1, Jr. over Joe Orchard (Ririe High School) 24-10, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1))
Will Cutler (Grace High School) 9-13, Sr. over Ben Jensen (West Side High School) 11-21, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
220A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabe Sommers of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Aaron McDaniel of West Side High School
3rd Place - Russell Jackson of Green Canyon High School
4th Place - Brad Humphreys of Soda Springs High School
5th Place - Brandon Lindhardt of Preston High School
Round 1
Aaron McDaniel (West Side High School) 33-14, Fr. over Brandon Lindhardt (Preston High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 3:05)
Russell Jackson (Green Canyon High School) 2-2, Jr. over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 3-15, Jr. (Fall 1:16)
Round 2
Gabe Sommers (Ririe High School) 24-0, Sr. over Russell Jackson (Green Canyon High School) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 0:34)
Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 3-15, Jr. over Brandon Lindhardt (Preston High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 1:37)
Round 3
Gabe Sommers (Ririe High School) 24-0, Sr. over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 3-15, Jr. (Fall 0:19)
Aaron McDaniel (West Side High School) 33-14, Fr. over Russell Jackson (Green Canyon High School) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 2:26)
Round 4
Gabe Sommers (Ririe High School) 24-0, Sr. over Aaron McDaniel (West Side High School) 33-14, Fr. (Fall 1:22)
Russell Jackson (Green Canyon High School) 2-2, Jr. over Brandon Lindhardt (Preston High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 1:01)
Round 5
Gabe Sommers (Ririe High School) 24-0, Sr. over Brandon Lindhardt (Preston High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:37)
Aaron McDaniel (West Side High School) 33-14, Fr. over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 3-15, Jr. (Fall 1:24)
220B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Miguel Juarez of Declo High School
2nd Place - Ethan Perkins of Firth High School
3rd Place - Ethan Suter of Soda Springs High School
4th Place - Matthew Jacaway of Malad High School
5th Place - Brighton Benavidez of West Side High School
Round 1
Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 22-8, Jr. over Brighton Benavidez (West Side High School) 3-10, . (Fall 0:16)
Ethan Suter (Soda Springs High School) 6-14, Sr. over Matthew Jacaway (Malad High School) 12-16, Jr. (Fall 1:03)
Round 2
Miguel Juarez (Declo High School) 28-3, Sr. over Matthew Jacaway (Malad High School) 12-16, Jr. (Fall 1:08)
Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 22-8, Jr. over Ethan Suter (Soda Springs High School) 6-14, Sr. (Fall 3:16)
Round 3
Miguel Juarez (Declo High School) 28-3, Sr. over Ethan Suter (Soda Springs High School) 6-14, Sr. (Fall 2:00)
Matthew Jacaway (Malad High School) 12-16, Jr. over Brighton Benavidez (West Side High School) 3-10, . (Fall 0:46)
Round 4
Miguel Juarez (Declo High School) 28-3, Sr. over Brighton Benavidez (West Side High School) 3-10, . (Fall 1:05)
Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 22-8, Jr. over Matthew Jacaway (Malad High School) 12-16, Jr. (Fall 4:40)
Round 5
Miguel Juarez (Declo High School) 28-3, Sr. over Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 22-8, Jr. (Fall 0:38)
Ethan Suter (Soda Springs High School) 6-14, Sr. over Brighton Benavidez (West Side High School) 3-10, . (Fall 0:28)
220C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ben Reed of Pocatello High School
2nd Place - Riley Barber of Firth High School
3rd Place - Wylie Johnson of Grace High School
4th Place - Jaxon Kendall of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
Ben Reed (Pocatello High School) 18-3, Sr. over Jaxon Kendall (Aberdeen High School) 0-8, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
Riley Barber (Firth High School) 5-3, Jr. over Wylie Johnson (Grace High School) 18-8, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
Round 2
Ben Reed (Pocatello High School) 18-3, Sr. over Riley Barber (Firth High School) 5-3, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
Wylie Johnson (Grace High School) 18-8, Fr. over Jaxon Kendall (Aberdeen High School) 0-8, Fr. (Fall 1:19)
Round 3
Ben Reed (Pocatello High School) 18-3, Sr. over Wylie Johnson (Grace High School) 18-8, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
Riley Barber (Firth High School) 5-3, Jr. over Jaxon Kendall (Aberdeen High School) 0-8, Fr. (Fall 0:29)
220D
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joey McKay of Filer High School
2nd Place - Dylan Atkinson of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Hayden King of Pocatello High School
4th Place - Tui Schwenke of Challis High School
Round 1
Joey McKay (Filer High School) 27-6, Sr. over Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 1-2, So. (Fall 0:34)
Dylan Atkinson (Green Canyon High School) 5-8, So. over Tui Schwenke (Challis High School) 22-10, Jr. (Fall 2:21)
Round 2
Joey McKay (Filer High School) 27-6, Sr. over Dylan Atkinson (Green Canyon High School) 5-8, So. (Fall 2:00)
Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 1-2, So. over Tui Schwenke (Challis High School) 22-10, Jr. (Fall 1:20)
Round 3
Joey McKay (Filer High School) 27-6, Sr. over Tui Schwenke (Challis High School) 22-10, Jr. (Fall 1:10)
Dylan Atkinson (Green Canyon High School) 5-8, So. over Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 1-2, So. (Fall 0:43)
285A
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nick Gundersen of Ririe High School
2nd Place - A. J. Villasenor of Pocatello High School
3rd Place - Austyn higley of Malad High School
4th Place - Alex Kipp of Bear Lake High School
Round 1
Nick Gundersen (Ririe High School) 33-2, Sr. over Austyn higley (Malad High School) 7-19, Fr. (Fall 0:37)
A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello High School) 6-8, So. over Alex Kipp (Bear Lake High School) 9-13, Fr. (Fall 1:35)
Round 2
Nick Gundersen (Ririe High School) 33-2, Sr. over A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello High School) 6-8, So. (Fall 0:25)
Austyn higley (Malad High School) 7-19, Fr. over Alex Kipp (Bear Lake High School) 9-13, Fr. (Fall 1:28)
Round 3
Nick Gundersen (Ririe High School) 33-2, Sr. over Alex Kipp (Bear Lake High School) 9-13, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello High School) 6-8, So. over Austyn higley (Malad High School) 7-19, Fr. (Fall 0:37)
285B
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Garrett Herzog of Green Canyon High School
2nd Place - Peyton Thompson of Declo High School
3rd Place - Mario Lizarraga of Firth High School
4th Place - Matthew Goostrey of Bear Lake High School
Round 1
Garrett Herzog (Green Canyon High School) 14-1, Sr. over Mario Lizarraga (Firth High School) 5-13, So. (Fall 0:22)
Peyton Thompson (Declo High School) 18-7, Sr. over Matthew Goostrey (Bear Lake High School) 6-13, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
Round 2
Garrett Herzog (Green Canyon High School) 14-1, Sr. over Matthew Goostrey (Bear Lake High School) 6-13, Fr. (Fall 0:14)
Peyton Thompson (Declo High School) 18-7, Sr. over Mario Lizarraga (Firth High School) 5-13, So. (Fall 1:16)
Round 3
Garrett Herzog (Green Canyon High School) 14-1, Sr. over Peyton Thompson (Declo High School) 18-7, Sr. (Fall 0:31)
Mario Lizarraga (Firth High School) 5-13, So. over Matthew Goostrey (Bear Lake High School) 6-13, Fr. (Fall 1:09)
285C
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jaime Ortiz of Firth High School
2nd Place - Emmanuel Carrillo of Aberdeen High School
3rd Place - Gentry Geary of Preston High School
Round 1
Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen High School) 3-6, So. over Gentry Geary (Preston High School) 6-11, So. (Fall 1:48)
Round 2
Jaime Ortiz (Firth High School) 17-3, Sr. over Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen High School) 3-6, So. (Fall 1:01)
Round 3
Jaime Ortiz (Firth High School) 17-3, Sr. over Gentry Geary (Preston High School) 6-11, So. (Fall 0:17)