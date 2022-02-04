GenericRoundupArt
Results from Friday's games.

Girls basketball

1AD2 District 5-6 tournament

Leadore 49, North Gem 29

Rockland 60, Mackay 21

Boys basketball

Blackfoot 41, Bonneville 35

Hillcrest 64, Madison 57

Thunder Ridge 65, Idaho Falls 58 OT

Grace 53, Butte County 34

West Jefferson 57, Salmon 47

Firth 49, North Fremont 42

Highland 57, Rigby 51

Marsh Valley 59, Sugar-Salem 41

Teton 56, South Fremont 43

Wrestling

RIRIE 66, SALMON 21

120: Austin Machen (Ririe) over Cooper Williams (Salmon) (Fall 3:35); 126: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 132: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 138: Dennis Barnett (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 145: Keltonn Baker (Salmon) over Ryker Harris (Ririe) (Fall 5:09); 152: Garrett Urrutia (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 170: Declan Harris (Ririe) over Unknown (For.);182: Tyler Fitte (Salmon) over Roman Cook (Ririe) (Fall 0:40); 195: Boston Barber (Ririe) over Garrett Rich (Salmon) (Fall 2:51); 220: Colter Bennett (Salmon) over Unknown (For.); 285: Gavin Harris (Ririe) over Tyler Martens (Salmon) (Fall 4:58); 98: Tayven Kunz (Ririe) over Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) (Fall 0:54); 106: Ches Lee Webb (Ririe) over Colton Battley (Salmon) (Fall 5:22); 113: Brylee Ganske (Salmon) over Zander Yearsley (Ririe) (Dec 5-4).

SUGAR-SALEM 37, RIRIE 30

132: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) over Hyrum Boone (Ririe) (Dec 6-2); 138: Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Dennis Barnett (Ririe) (Dec 6-4); 145: Thatcher Norman (Sugar-Salem) over Ryker Harris (Ririe) (Dec 10-3); 152: Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) over Garrett Urrutia (Ririe) (Fall 5:09); 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) over Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 4:00); 170: Brent Parkinson (Sugar-Salem) over Declan Harris (Ririe) (Dec 5-0); 182: Brayden Pocock (Sugar-Salem) over Roman Cook (Ririe) (Fall 0:26); 195: Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Boston Barber (Ririe) (Fall 2:40); 220: Double Forfeit; 285: Gavin Harris (Ririe) over Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 2:15); 98; Tayven Kunz (Ririe) over McKay Stocking (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 0:18); 106: Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) over Ches Lee Webb (Ririe) (Dec 7-1); 113: Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) over Zander Yearsley (Ririe) (MD 16-4); 120: Austin Machen (Ririe) over Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 1:38); 126: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) over Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 3:09).

 

