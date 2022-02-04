Sorry, an error occurred.
Results from Friday's games.
Girls basketball
1AD2 District 5-6 tournament
Leadore 49, North Gem 29
Rockland 60, Mackay 21
Boys basketball
Blackfoot 41, Bonneville 35
Hillcrest 64, Madison 57
Thunder Ridge 65, Idaho Falls 58 OT
Grace 53, Butte County 34
West Jefferson 57, Salmon 47
Firth 49, North Fremont 42
Highland 57, Rigby 51
Marsh Valley 59, Sugar-Salem 41
Teton 56, South Fremont 43
Wrestling
RIRIE 66, SALMON 21
120: Austin Machen (Ririe) over Cooper Williams (Salmon) (Fall 3:35); 126: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 132: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 138: Dennis Barnett (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 145: Keltonn Baker (Salmon) over Ryker Harris (Ririe) (Fall 5:09); 152: Garrett Urrutia (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) over Unknown (For.); 170: Declan Harris (Ririe) over Unknown (For.);182: Tyler Fitte (Salmon) over Roman Cook (Ririe) (Fall 0:40); 195: Boston Barber (Ririe) over Garrett Rich (Salmon) (Fall 2:51); 220: Colter Bennett (Salmon) over Unknown (For.); 285: Gavin Harris (Ririe) over Tyler Martens (Salmon) (Fall 4:58); 98: Tayven Kunz (Ririe) over Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) (Fall 0:54); 106: Ches Lee Webb (Ririe) over Colton Battley (Salmon) (Fall 5:22); 113: Brylee Ganske (Salmon) over Zander Yearsley (Ririe) (Dec 5-4).
SUGAR-SALEM 37, RIRIE 30
132: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) over Hyrum Boone (Ririe) (Dec 6-2); 138: Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Dennis Barnett (Ririe) (Dec 6-4); 145: Thatcher Norman (Sugar-Salem) over Ryker Harris (Ririe) (Dec 10-3); 152: Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) over Garrett Urrutia (Ririe) (Fall 5:09); 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) over Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 4:00); 170: Brent Parkinson (Sugar-Salem) over Declan Harris (Ririe) (Dec 5-0); 182: Brayden Pocock (Sugar-Salem) over Roman Cook (Ririe) (Fall 0:26); 195: Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Boston Barber (Ririe) (Fall 2:40); 220: Double Forfeit; 285: Gavin Harris (Ririe) over Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 2:15); 98; Tayven Kunz (Ririe) over McKay Stocking (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 0:18); 106: Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) over Ches Lee Webb (Ririe) (Dec 7-1); 113: Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) over Zander Yearsley (Ririe) (MD 16-4); 120: Austin Machen (Ririe) over Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 1:38); 126: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) over Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 3:09).